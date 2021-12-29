The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Episode 164

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 164. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From HoustonRebs92: Getting a portal QB signed and enrolled for the spring semester is a MUST. Besides Cameron Ward, have you heard any rumors of any quarterbacks that might be jumping into the portal after the bowl games are completed? Specifically QBs Ole Miss would have interest in. As always, thank you for the great work you do on a daily basis Neal!

No. In fact, twice today, talking to people fairly connected to the program, I was told the quarterback issue is Priority 1 right now and there was no known answer at this point. I sensed it had become a point of frustration for Lane Kiffin. I think Ole Miss believed it would land Spencer Rattler or Dillon Gabriel and it's now a bit of a scramble there.

From Rbb2010: With the coaching hires this year (Miami, LSU, Oregon, USC). LK could be at Ole Miss longer than what people expected. If LK is still our coach 3-5 years down the road where do you see Ole Miss as a program? Do you think we will have a SEC championship or making the playoffs?

It's tough to say. In that scenario, a lot would depend on Kiffin's ability to replace coaches, his ability to recruit an elite quarterback and Ole Miss' progress as it pertains to NIL. Do I think Ole Miss can win an SEC championship or make the playoffs? Yes, you're one win away from going 11-2 and finishing No. 6 or so nationally. You're right there, so yes, you can do it again.

From walnutreb: One city or area you wish you'd lived in when you were younger

I wish I'd lived in New England for a bit. Everything about it just kind of seems cool. I also would've loved to live in the West -- and when I say that, I'm talking about Colorado. Wyoming, Montana, etc. If I had a life do-over, I absolutely would've been geographically mobile as a young person. That said, in the last two years, to say I've been thankful to God to live in the South would be an understatement of epic proportions.

From walnutreb: LeachLane NorvellBeamerDrink1-5 1 being first to leave/get fired 5 being last, who ya got

1. Norvell 2. Leach 3. Drinkwitz 4. Kiffin 5. Beamer

From jchmcl09: How "hot" do you believe the "hot seat" is for Brian Harsin at Auburn?

I think the seat is pretty hot. It's not hot enough to burn the skin, but it's hot enough to be really uncomfortable.

From North Tampa Rebel: Did you ever meet John madden while covering the nfl? Who are your favorite nfl broadcasters?

No, I never met him. I would've been awestruck. I like Mike Tirico, Kevin Harlan, Chris Myers, Adam Amin. I think Tony Romo is a really fun analyst to listen to. I am really bad about turning the volume down and just watching NFL games. I don't mind Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. I don't know. I'm not a really harsh judge on that stuff. I can really tune it out.

From jmbonelli: If you had the opportunity, would you do color commentary on football on television? If so, how much fun would it be to do a Mississippi State College game?

No, John, I'm nowhere near talented enough to do color commentary on a broadcast. I would turn down the assignment, and if forced to do it, I would be a nervous wreck and an absolutely miserable failure. That's a difficult job. I'd suck. Epically suck.

From Indiana Rebel: Do you know of any players that might miss the Sugar Bowl (Covid positive or otherwise) which are impact players? No need to name names, just interested if you’ve heard anything.

I don't. I only heard one impact name the entire time, and given that it's been well more than five days, I can't imagine it's still an issue.

From Kylethehoss: Do you think soup/stews are an underrated food item?

I'm not a big soup guy. I mean, it's fine, but I never wake up and think, "I'd love some soup today." I'm not huge on stews either. For that matter, I'm fine with gumbo but I never order it or anything. On the other hand, I love chili. I mean, I love it. I know it's bad for you and it's fattening and all of that, but I have a difficult time resisting it.

From nyc-tup: Lane’s last two hires have underwhelmed the fan base. Is it possible his firing Clements has made people question working for Lane? What other factors might be at play.

I don't think the Clements thing is a factor. I really don't. I do wonder if Kiffin has as broad of a contact base as he might need, though he is represented by Jimmy Sexton, who is incredibly connected and can help fill those gaps. Kiffin is really laid back and has a reputation for being a bit disorganized Sunday through Friday, and for some coaches, that's not something they're eager to sign up for. Coaches typically are very much creatures of habit, and Kiffin strays from that a pretty good bit.

From chattreb: Do you think that UCLA’s 4 hr before kickoff cancellation of the Holiday had more to do with not wanting to get embarrassed on the field on National TV rather than taking the chance to of catching a little hell in the media where they knew they would have a few allies?

I just think it was a combination of being woke, knowing the media would never criticize a shutdown in the name of student-athlete well-being and a fear of any liability if something happened, even though nothing every happens. It was disgraceful. I will cheer against UCLA in every game next season. I felt terrible for North Carolina State. What a joke.

From TX via TN Rebel: Sensing any heat under Kermit's chair? If not, I've got a hot plate I can FedEx to ADKC.

I think there's some warmth in his chair, but I'm not sure it's uncomfortable at this point. Most believe, even if this season ended with a disastrous record, Davis would get next season.

From rebinbrooklyn: With Weis, Jr likely not being an expensive OC and the additional money that was added to the assistant pool - should we expect some major staff changes/“upgrades” elsewhere?

I don't know. Obviously, Kiffin is getting a massive bump, but I don't know what Weis' salary will be or what the budget will be next season. It doesn't sound like money will be a major issue. I suppose it's conceivable, if there's a surplus created by coaches leaving and being replaced by cheaper options, where more analysts are added. But again, it's too early to know.

