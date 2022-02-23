The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Episode 172

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 172. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From RebsRisingLFG: Care to take an honest stab at how Zion Williamson’s career plays out from here? Is he ever going to commit to the conditioning necessary to keep himself healthy?

The CJ McCollum revelation -- that Williamson didn't reach out to the newly-acquired guard -- was a bad look for the former Duke star. Speaking of former Duke stars, JJ Reddick's comments regarding Williamson's lack of commitment were damning. Williamson is fat. Let's not beat around that bush. He's fat. If he wants to be a dominant player, he simply must change his body, and so far, he's not shown that willingness. The NBA season is an 82-game grind. You're facing talented bigs damn near every night. You have to take care of your body to be a star. So far, I don't see it. I'm not ready to call him a bust, but that's part of the conversation at this point.

From chattreb: Neal you have correctly mentioned that injuries are a part of the game, and you need to have talent at the end of the bench to compensate for that. On the other hand it is very plausible that a team could go through a season without injuries. Let’s suppose that OM was lucky enough to have been injury free this year, and by that I mean Riffen, our only player that opponents seemed to have no answer for, from day one. Do you think, like I do, that now we would be at least in the conversation for a NCAA bid?

That's a fascinating question. My gut reaction answer is no. Robert Allen would've absolutely made this a better defensive team. For sure. However, Allen would've taken minutes from Jaemyn Brakefield, who needed to play to develop this season. I still don't believe Daeshun Ruffin and Jarkel Joiner complement each other well at all. Matthew Murrell needs a penetrating guard (Ruffin), as he's not a guy who creates a lot of his own offense. Would Ole Miss (13-14 overall, 4-10 in the SEC as of this writing) be better with a fully healthy roster? Yes. Would it be an NCAA Tournament team? I don't think so. Would it be on or near the bubble at this moment? Possibly. This team still lost to Boise State, Western Kentucky and Samford this season. I can't completely disregard those losses.

From rebinbrooklyn: The board at RG is what has separated it in many ways - and that includes interactions with mods. Any chance you’ll make your way back to responding to threads?

Look, I was spending way too much time on the board. I was getting involved in way too many threads. It's your board. It's a board for Ole Miss fans. My job is to moderate it and to contribute news to it. I addressed the Trace Campbell thing. That explanation wasn't satisfactory to a lot of people, and that's OK. However, I don't believe I owe anyone an apology. It was a Thursday that began with the Chris Kiffin backtracking story, included a meeting with Troy Brown and involved conversations with representatives for two other student-athletes regarding NIL-related contributions to this site and MPW Digital. I didn't realize Trace had tweeted his intentions when I made that post. There was a lot of vitriol in those threads. That was unmistakable. One would have to be an idiot not to receive that message, and while I'm a lot of things, I would say I'm at least moderately intelligent and adequately socially aware. So I backed off my involvement and just focused on my job, especially at a time like this when there's a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. It appears I've over-corrected and need to resume participation in some threads, but I'm going to severely moderate myself moving forward.

From InvernessReb: I was not quite sure how to interpret the recent comments from Caleb Williams dad. Could you do a what he said and a what he meant response regarding his comments? And what merit do you give or not give to the comments of someone who is talking about a place he's never been?

Here's the quote from Carl Williams, first published in Ross Dellenger's story in Sports Illustrated: “Lane Kiffin was fun. I liked Lane,” Carl Williams says. “It was going to be tough for us to go to Mississippi. Other guys were trying to put on a show. ‘You can change the trajectory of our program!’ Dude, we don’t care about your trajectory, the school colors and buildings. It’s who can get this kid ready for the NFL.” Personally, I don't take a lot from that. I never once really believed Caleb Williams was coming to Ole Miss. We followed that as closely as we did because I absolutely believe Jaxson Dart was going to remain at USC had Williams transferred anywhere but USC. Mississippi has a stereotype, and for some people, especially people who have never been here, that's a non-starter. Do I think it's close-minded? Absolutely. However, Williams was familiar with Lincoln Riley. Riley has a reputation of getting quarterbacks to the NFL. And let's not kid ourselves. NIL is a huge part of a lot of decisions, and Williams can make more NIL money at USC than he could've dreamed of at Ole Miss.

From BroWallace: Do you have any insight on the Matt Luke situation?

Not really. I think Matt was realizing that he was missing his kids' childhoods. He was leaving work before his boys were up and often getting home after they went to bed. Say what you will about Matt, but he and Ashley are involved parents. Those boys are their world, and Matt was missing things. I suspect that was eating at him. He's been making a lot of money, and he has a lot of money coming his way from Ole Miss. I suspect there are some analyst deals he could get with a phone call, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if there were some business ventures he could delve into. He can afford to take a break. He can play some golf, go watch his boys' baseball seasons, enjoy the summer, etc. My guess is he's tired. He has the resources to take a break, enjoy his family and recharge his batteries. I like Matt. Frankly, I like him a lot. I like his family. His niece and my daughter, Caroline, are great friends. She just went to Fayetteville a couple of weekends ago to spend the weekend with her. They're really good people. I'm happy for him and his family.

From DeuceMccluster22: Have u ever seen the movie American Beauty?If not, you should… a lot of pod talk for u and chase to dive into with this one.( Rocky and castaway has ran its course.)its about A middle aged man who just stops giving AF bout everything and just works out to boost self esteem.

I've never seen it. I'll try to check it out.

From HoustonRebs92: Rank (1-8) these mob movies from this list:Goodfellas, Godfather part 1, Casino, The Departed, Scarface, Donnie Brasco, A Bronx Tale, Godfather part 2.

I know I'll be wildly criticized after admitting this, and I know I'll have my "man card" questioned, but here goes. I've never seen any of those movies. In fact, I've never even heard of a couple of them. It's funny. For someone who has no life, I don't have a lot of time for movies. Laura and I always say we're going to watch this movie or start this show, and we very, very rarely do.

From ThePunter87:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZYSYjMzk7bGwgSSBjYW1lIHRvIHZpc2l0IG15IHBvc3NpYmx5IG5l dyBib3lmcmllbmQgYW5kIHRoaXMgaXMgaGlzIGJlZHJvb20uIFNob3VsZCBJ IHJ1bj8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2prRmRRaWZhOE0iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa0ZkUWlmYThNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEPwn4Ww77iP cm9saW5lIPCfkJcgKEBDYXJvbGluZVlNVFopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fyb2xpbmVZTVRaL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk1NTM0NDg2NzU0 NDEwNTAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Yes, she should run. That's so far over the top. That said, he probably doesn't have any loyalty issues. God knows, when he commits, he commits.

From walnutreb: Ever thought of getting an RV and never having a true "home" and living it out on the road? Am i odd for that? The ideal of never being somewhere so long it gets old and getting to see everything entices me.

We've joked about it. I always joke about getting in the truck one summer and driving to Montana, the Dakotas, Wyoming, etc. I highly doubt I'll ever do it. This job doesn't have a lot of time off built into it. I'm not sure how well I'd handle some of the technical aspects of RV living and camping out and all of that, but the idea of just exploring the country is appealing.

From Kylethehoss: How much do you think SEC coaches interact with each other outside of the football season?

The ones that know each other? A decent amount. They've got meetings in Birmingham in February, in Destin in May, etc. They're all rich guys represented by the same people. A lot of them own vacation spots at the same places. They compete and there are rivalries, but come on, they're members of a pretty exclusive fraternity.

From walnutreb: Is Baker going to be the starter for the Browns for say the next 3-5?It seems almost unfair to such a loyal fanbase to finally give them hope that they have a franchise guy and it just go down hill.

Three to five years? That's tough to imagine unless he steps up his game a bit. Statistically, he took a pretty big step back in 2021, and in a division that includes Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, that won't cut it.

From Usp94: As you’ve said, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the NCAA is going to hammer/make an example out of some school for NIL related issues. If you had to guess, who is the most likely candidate? A&M, Kentucky, or do they rain the wrath of the Guardians of the game down on JSU ?

Hammering a Jackson State won't do anything to send shivers down anyone's spine. I have to think they'd love to hammer an SEC program and at least force schools to do NIL by the book. I've said this before, but it bears repeating: You're fortunate to have people like William Liston involved. They are by the book, very detail-oriented. Our deal with Troy Brown went through The Grove Collective. I'll never lose a moment's sleep over it. And the idea of getting named in an NIL/NCAA investigation where we didn't do something right and I end up looking like a booster is pretty close to my very worst professional nightmare.

From OxfordRebels5: Is the MLBPA & MLB owners about to kill off baseball? They are not getting much of the younger crowd these days and another strike/lockout may do it of olds like me.Do OPC basketball refs make enough money? 3 1/2 quarters of let them play followed by 4 minutes of hand check fouls Monday night. Had fun hanging out with you for the game and thanks for ruining our perfect season!

As of this writing, it doesn't sound like it's even close to getting done. I do wonder what happens if there's no season. I suspect that's not likely, but it's going to be shortened at a minimum. You're right, by the way. Young people like my son and yours have lots of other options. They love the NFL. They all have fantasy teams. Most love the NBA. The stars are marketable and the league is kind of sexy. Carson tells me all the time about all the kids talking about Ja Morant, for example. As for OPC, bless them. Getting officials has to be difficult, and the guys they get just don't put much effort into it. Monday's game was a bit -- how to say this? -- inconsistently officiated. It was fun seeing you, too. I enjoyed talking to you and your wife. Congratulations on the win over the mighty Celtics. No one lost a tooth. I always view that as a victory for all.

From North Tampa Rebel: With your comments that many coaches will either take a leave of absence or try for the NFL, is there any way make the college coaching profession more life friendly? Longer dead-periods? More support staff to deal with players already on-campus?

Sure. But it's not realistic. With the transfer portal in place, two things have changed. One, a coach has to recruit his own roster almost constantly. Watch how springs are different. If you coach a kid too hard or let him end the spring demoted on the depth chart, he can bolt now. Sometimes, that's the plan. Sometimes, however, it's not. Two, with the portal in place, in addition to the regular high school calendar, a coach is constantly recruiting. I get it. They make tons of money. Blah, blah, blah. That doesn't change the burnout. That doesn't change the guilt many feel when they realize how absent they are as a husband and father. Those emotions are real. The NFL is a grind but it has a true offseason. The college game is evolving into a constant work calendar. As I've said, and I'm far from alone in saying it, you're going to see college coaches leave for other endeavors more and more. It's fast becoming a young man's game.

From Cobbrebel: Much was made of the "chemistry" within the football team last year. What and/or who do you think contributed the most to that "chemistry?"

The best players on that team were the hardest workers. They were accountable. They were team-oriented. They cared for one another. That will be the one challenge with so many new faces in Oxford over the next few months -- building a sense of oneness.

From robert90: Malone playing baseball will slow his development as a football player in my opinion. I understand they promised him the chance to play both sports during his recruitment. My question is do you think Kiffin tells him he needs to concentrate on football? Or would that just make him jump in the portal?

No, I think Kiffin is smart enough to know that the decision is one Malone has to make for himself, on his own terms and on his own timetable. Should he concentrate on football and give up baseball? Yes, probably so. Is football his path to a career in professional sports? Yes. Is forcing that decision smart, in this era of transfer portals and whatnot? Probably not. At the end of the day, Malone is the one who gets up each morning and looks in his mirror. He has to live with the consequences of his decision, and if his dream is to play both sports in college, he's the only one who can decide when and if to give up that dream.

From mdrebs: Regarding NIL: There has been a lot of talk on the pod about needing to somehow get it under control. I am in agreement with you, in that it would be wrong to limit what a player could make in NIL. But why not just put a cap on what schools can spend? If they wanted to use their entire allotment of $ on one player, they could, or spread it around to many players. I understand this could be complicated and may not be the answer either, but seems like it could be a more palatable option.

I know what you're saying, but that would, in effect, be doing the same thing, right? It would be a "salary cap," something I'm sure players would push back against. Plus, it would have to be a campus-wide "cap," meaning programs would have to coordinate. Good luck with that. I agree with you that, in theory, something probably needs to be put in place to regulate NIL. However, I don't see it happening. I think this is the new landscape unless some sort of profit-sharing measure is put in place, and that would shut down a lot of athletics programs across the country. There will be a day, I suspect, when the power programs break away from the NCAA, form their own organization and adopt their own set of rules -- at least in football and men's basketball. I think that day is still a ways away, so for now, programs are going to have to figure out how to navigate the new environment.

From colonel3491: Will Daeshun Ruffin be eligible for a medical redshirt?

I'll double-check on this, but no, I don't think so.

From omdavem76: Regarding potential future expansion, the former thought process was a market driven approach, i.e. branch into new states/areas where you don't have a "footprint" (see TAMU and Mizzou additions to the SEC; Maryland and Rutgers to the Big10; Pitt and Louisville to the ACC; Utah and CU to the Pac12). Given the future additions of Texas (already in the footprint) and Oklahoma to the SEC, does it feel to you that the onus may now be on recognizable brands instead of new markets, with a new market being an added bonus?

I think it's simple from here on out. If Disney/ESPN and the SEC agree that a program asking for membership in the league would benefit the SEC, it will be added. If not, it won't. I agree with you regarding footprints and brands at this point. Texas and Oklahoma add major, nationally attractive, marketable brands to the league. There are a few programs that would be considered if they wanted to join. We're talking, I'm guessing, USC, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Virginia for sure. My guess is the league would be interested in Arizona State if it were interested. Maybe Kansas. Maybe Clemson. For the record, I'm not including any Big Ten programs for I think, in this scenario, the Big Ten adds programs as well, forming two super leagues. I do think the landscape changes again in the not-so-terribly distant future. It seems inevitable.

From REBNUT: How long do you think Kiffin's tenure will be? It seems his coaching staff is jumping ship a lot and it's weird.

There's no way I can possibly answer that. If you told me the 2022 season was Kiffin's last one in Oxford, I'd buy it without a moment's hesitation. Conversely, if you told me he's in Oxford another five-plus years, I don't think I'd be terribly surprised. I don't view the coaching staff departures as all that indicative of anything, however. Pretty much every departure can be explained away/justified. College coaching is a nomadic life. Ole Miss just got a concentrated taste of that this offseason.

From hattiesburgreb: What President’s tenure had the most impact/change on our country?