It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Grovin1551: On a scale of one to ten, how nervous are you to open the boxes that I assume are arriving with regularity now?

I don't know that I'm nervous. I mean, I probably should be. Just giving out one's address and inviting people to send you anything isn't the smartest idea ever, but my suspicion is it'll be fine. So, to answer your question, I'm maybe a 3 on the nervous scale, if that.

From Colonel3491: Do you see a scenario where CFB starts on time with fans but every fan is either required to have their temperature taken and/ or wear a mask to enter the stadium?

Let's take those one at a time. To start on time, players are going to have to be able to report to their respective campuses no later than July 15. Period. How realistic is that at this point? I'm not sure. I do wonder about the optics of bringing athletes to a campus that is essentially closed to students. How does that work? Where do you put them? Do you isolate them from society? Cut them off from their friends and family? That seems sort of out there, if you will. I do think, however, by June 1, we'll have a much better idea of what August and September look like and decisions will be easier to make. Personally, I expect a late-September/early-October start to the season. Now, as for temperatures of fans, I guess that's conceivable. That's going to take some real planning. Schools would have to hire medical people to do that, not just some security guards, and they would have to have some support. As for masks, I think there's a real chance fans are encouraged to wear masks to games. How is that enforced? That's another issue altogether.

From VibinReb45: I wanna get our minds off this virus crap and get back to sports. I think Bama and Florida are the favorites to win the league this year. You got any football takes for the upcoming season?

I understand that desire. I get it. I've honestly had a difficult time even thinking about the actual football. Everything I was hearing out of Tuscaloosa before the shutdown was Alabama coaches were very confident with this year's team. I think Texas A&M will be generally improved.I think Auburn will be better on offense, but the Tigers have real questions on the defensive line. I have doubts about LSU's ability to replace that much talent. I wonder about Mike Leach's ability to win over his team and install his offense in limited time. Arkansas can't be worse, but I doubt Sam Pittman's first team is much better than Chad Morris' disaster last fall. In the East, Florida is obviously positioned to challenge Georgia. The Bulldogs are loaded with talent. Just loaded. Tennessee will be improved, I suspect. Kentucky has become a very respectable program. It's a critical year for Will Muschamp at South Carolina, and I know nothing, really, about Missouri or Vanderbilt. I am just happy things are trending towards a season. Two weeks ago, I wasn't very confident, just based on what people in the coaching/athletic administration industry were saying.

From MarvMerchants: Rank these beers:BeachShowerPost yardworkBaseball (sporting event)AirportGrillingPost peloton

1. Post-Peloton 2. Post yard work in the shower (key distinction) 3. Beach 4. Grilling 5. Sporting event 6. Airport

From nas5108: I know it is very early to ask this a year out but do you think Ole Miss will have a player drafted in next years NFL Draft? If so who are the possible candidates?

Yeah, I think so. If Elijjah Moore leaves after his junior year, he'll get drafted. I think Sam Williams and Tariqious Tisdale are guys the NFL will look at hard as well. Maybe there are others, but as I wrote Sunday, NCAA investigations are meant to hurt, and a look at the older portion of the Ole Miss roster shows just how effective the punishment was.

From nas5108: Have you watched the latest Last Dance episodes 3 and 4? What are your general takeaways?Is Phil Jackson the greatest NBA coach of all time?

I've loved it. I've thoroughly enjoyed seeing my son engrossed in it. It's been a trip down Memory Lane for me, seeing those Bad Boy Pistons teams, the end of the Magic/Showtime era, the old Celtics, etc. I think we're about to see just how good the mid-90s Jazz were. Had the Bulls not existed, the Jazz would have won multiple titles. As for Jackson, it's very clear he had the best set of people skills of any NBA coach ever. He managed people and egos as only a genius could.

From nas5108: Will we see numerous P5 schools have to shut down multiple sports due to the COVID scare and all of the money that they have lost and may lose in the coming months?

It's too early to say. Look, if we have a full season and the TV revenue is distributed, most of the Power 5 will be OK. That said, if multiple home dates are played without fans and the gate receipts that come with those fans, belts are going to be tightened and non-revenue producing programs are going to be shut down. It's another reason I expect, as we get closer to the season, to see the idea of playing games without fans take some real heat.

From TedCoolwater: Why should Hugh Freeze or anyone from Ole Miss care if Leo Lewis went undrafted?

I don't know. I'm certainly not telling Freeze or anyone from Ole Miss what to care about or not care about, Leo Lewis or not. I'm not sure I even understand the question. The more I look at it, the more confused I get.

From djbradfo: Tell us something you have not yet said about your experiences with hugh freeze. Any new details will do.

I've pretty much shared everything publicly I intend to share. Contrary to popular belief, I don't really have a grudge. Some people in my life do, and that's OK. Those were interesting times. Someone should write a book about it.

Why were no FB players selected in the NFL draft? — NOLA-Dawg-Brad Calloway (@daddybradley) April 27, 2020

That's simple. The NFL franchises didn't deem any of them good enough to be selected. That's not complicated. The NFL has no agendas. They take the players they deem to be the best.

It’s HYSTERICAL how delusional you are pic.twitter.com/mbL6hAaeGk — FriendOfTheProgram (@of_program) April 27, 2020

Truth just tears guys like you up. I've learned that over the years.

From Chess2289: If you were coaching a MLB team, would you consider playing 4 outfielders for a whole game to prevent extra base hits and giving up your 2nd baseman if the pitcher/hitters matchup was right? I know Tampa Bay tried it in a certain situations over the last few years. Do you see any baseball innovations that we might see in the future?

I think I'd be pretty heavy on shifts based on analytics, but I don't know that I'd go to four outfielders as a policy. That really stresses an infield. The game is so three-outcome-based (strikeout, home run, walk) now that it can be difficult to watch. I do expect a cyclical return to some small-ball tendencies soon as a team tries to find a way to beat some of the analytics.

From Rogertheshrubber: I know college football is not really your thing but in the SEC, are there some particular stadiums/venues that you like better than others and some that fill the bottom positions?

I used to really love Tiger Stadium, but my last trip there was miserable. The walk from the press parking to the stadium took forever and by the end of that night, I couldn't wait to get the hell out of there. I've always enjoyed Sanford Stadium in Athens. I like Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington. I'm in the minority there, but I've always kind of thought it was cool. One has to give Alabama credit; they've turned Bryant-Denny into a cathedral of college football. I've never really been crazy about The Swamp. The press box at Neyland Stadium is scary high. The press parking in Starkville makes getting back to your car a chore. Those are some quick thoughts. I've not been to many of the stadiums as a non-working person, so it's really hard to rank them in any order that fans could opine about. Once you're in the press box, they're all kind of the same.

From Levi275: Let's assume that the NBA doesn't come back this year. Whether it's logistics or additional players testing positive for Covid-19. LeBron misses out on opportunity to win a title in the midst of an MVP-caliber year at 35 years old. How many more runs does he have left to get his fourth title?

The Lakers have/had a real chance this year. For LeBron, if he doesn't get a chance to finish the job, it's a major lost opportunity and, as you pointed out, one he can't get back due to his age. He's still an amazing talent, but it's difficult to see the stars aligning for him the way they were this year. The two big losers if this season is lost are the Lakers and the Bucks. Milwaukee needed to prove to Giannis he can win there. If the season is lost, he's just a year from free agency with no trips to The Finals under his belt.

From nas5108: Lets say MJ is the greatest basketball player of all time- what other 4 players make up your top 5 NBA players of all time?

OK, I'm going to limit this to guys who have played since 1980. I know Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were great players, but I have no way to put them in context with the people I have watched. 1. Michael Jordan 2. Kobe Bryant 3. LeBron James 4. Magic Johnson 5. Hakeem Olajuwon (with apologies to Larry Bird and Tim Duncan)

From dbrebs1: Do you believe in Aliens?

I believe there is life outside of Earth. There almost has to be, right? So, yes, I guess I do believe in aliens.

From KCReb82: Will a Chiefs/Bucs (Mahomes/Brady) Super Bowl in 2021 be the most watched sporting event in American history?

Can you imagine? That would be an amazing matchup, and after all we've been through as a country, just getting to celebrate a "normal" Super Bowl would be incredible.

From Rogertheshrubber: We've been challenged with this question by our Sunday School class and I put it to you: What is the single best thing that has happened involving you since the shutdown started?

I don't know. That's a great question. I organized a family Zoom call last Saturday that was kind of neat. My dad sent me a thank-you text afterwards that touched me. I've been proud of my kids. They've handled this pretty well, even though there's a tangible sense of loss in the air. The other day, I was in the laundry room. Rizzo, our youngest Labrador retriever, was laying by the front door. I made eye contact with him and started to stare him down. His eyes perked up immediately. He was like, "The bald man has learned the stalking game. We stared each other down for a full minute. I took the slightest step toward him and his whole body froze. Suddenly, he lunged at me. I kind of yelled. It was fun. All of the kids heard it and came downstairs. Rizzo was so excited. He was running around the house, his teddy bear in his mouth, just gleeful. I think he knew he won the stalking match. It was a you-had-to-be-there moment, but it made me realize sometimes happy times are really simple.

