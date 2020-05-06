It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: Another week of quarantine how is everybody holding up at the McCready house? Any fights break out due to the annoyance of being cooped up and not able to go out and see friends and do things?

We are OK. As I type this, Campbell just took her final exam of her freshman year, wrapping up an A in microeconomics. Caroline has resumed working and has a babysitting gig as well (spare me the lectures, people; mental health matters). We've relaxed some of our rules. Carson is losing his mind, but he's working in the driveway for hours at a time and has really improved his right-handed dribble and drives (he's a lefty). Everyone generally gets along and is congenial to one another. Thanks for asking.

From M.O.B. Rebel: If Romello White picks OM, who are the 2 cuts? Dude and Williams?? With him being the needed big who can rebound, does he start at the 5 over Sy? Curious your thoughts on what our 8 man rotation would look like. Should Kermit pull it off, didn't he do EXACTLY what he told us he was going to do? Get older, tougher, athletic guard and physical big. Seems so.

Those would be my guesses, yes. White would start, I'd think, though he could share a two-post role with Sy. As for an eight-man rotation in that scenario, it would be Shuler, Joyner and Murrell at guard, Hinson, Buffen and Vaughn on the wings with White, Sy and Allen in the post. That'd be a solid nine-man rotation and would let them consider redshirting Hunter. And yes, that would accomplish the goals he had for this offseason.

From nas5108: What was your general take on episodes 5 & 6 from the Last Dance?Seems to me like a big part of why MJ retired the first time was he was mentally drained from the media, and it seemed as though they were trying to tear him down. Your thoughts on his first retirement?

I loved it. It's been a trip down Memory Lane. People forget how good that Suns team was. Barkley had an MVP year. Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle were excellent players. Danny Ainge gave them a veteran presence. That was a 61-win team. Jordan was mentally drained, yes, but he had a gambling problem. At that point, he was his own worst enemy and he was becoming a problem for the. NBA.

From wcrowlen: How does the one time transfer rule impact JUCO recruiting, or more broadly, JUCO football as a whole?

I wouldn't think it would impact it much at all. It seems to me that's a totally different deal.

from nas5108: What is the best quarantine meal you have eaten so far?

We repurposed some leftover Denver steak and made street tacos that were amazing.

From Raylon: Who will be first team All SEC QB?

I'll say Mac Jones at Alabama, though I thought about Kyle Trask at Florida. There aren't many proven guys this year.

There have been some threads on RG about this, but do you - as a reputable journalist - have any concern on the way the “main stream media” is reporting on the coronavirus... — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) May 5, 2020

No, I've been embarrassed at the job the media has done. It's awful. It's agenda-driven (both sides) and it's been -- often -- intellectually dishonest. Politicians on both sides have been even worse. America deserves better in both categories.

Will spending behaviors/habits by AD’s and athletic departments in the Power 5, especially the SEC, change moving forward? — Will Ruff (@Balfour_Three) May 5, 2020

Yes. Big contracts aren't happening for a while. Automatic rollovers are dead for a bit. Coaches in non-revenue producing sports are in for a sober ego check. Until football is played, nothing of significance is happening. I expect a reset.

Are you in favor of the NL adding the DH? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) May 5, 2020

I'm fine with it. I'm for uniformity in both leagues -- whether that is with or without a DH. For the record, I prefer no DH, but I've fine with the DH.

From nas5108: As of early May with what you know now what do you think happens with college football? Will it start a Month or so late, no start until January, etc.

I still think it starts a month late without fans at first. I don't see how it starts on time. There are so many unknowns. For example, what if there's another wave of this next spring?

From RebRum72: Do you see a scenario where the restarting of sports, especially college football, could lead to an opportunity for a program that is stuck in the middle of the pecking order making a jump to the big boys and staying there? Another scenario, could restarting recruiting (network), training, and general running of a major football program lead to such chaos that some of the major programs fall dead at the start (say for example the Michigan game against App St)?

I guess anything's possible, but to be honest, I haven't really thought about that. I'll say this repeatedly: This season, if there is one, is more about saving jobs and money than it is about competitive advantages.

From TX via TN Rebel: If the SEC does the shelter in place with all the teams like has been alluded to yesterday, why not simply play an all SEC schedule to come as close to ensuring the kids are safe from Covid-19 as possible? Blow up the current schedule (if other conferences and Indys aren't complying) and keep our boys safe.

What was alluded to was a training plan. The season will not be played without students on campuses. Period. A conference-only schedule, by the way, is a possibility.

From RebCJ: Will SEC football be played without fans, at reduced capacity, or in full stadiums?

Honest answer: At this point, I don't know. No one does.

From IrishRebels: If football is delayed but played in the late fall, would you expect a trickle down effect pushing basketball back? If not, what issues/opportunities could that bring to both Ole Miss and Oxford having both basketball and football going on on the same weekend?

Yes. Nothing will happen until football happens. Nothing. There have been weekends in the past with football and basketball on campus at the same time. They'd figure it out. Again, in that scenario, it's all about survival. There's a possibility there could be weekends with football, basketball, baseball and more on campus at the same time. That would create logistical issues for everyone, but in that scenario, they'd figure it out. The alternative is a nightmare.

From Levi275: Top 3 uniforms in the NBA?

When it comes to uniforms, I'm a less-is-more guy. So mine: 1. Celtics 2. Bulls 3. 76ers

From mr troy: You wake up on Superbowl Sunday and, through a strange turn of events which we will leave for later, you are head coach of one of the teams.The question is sartorial. I am giving you four options as to the image you can go for on the sideline.The Tom Landry look, complete with a fedora? The Jerry Glanville all black thing? The Bill Bellichick hoodie thing?The Hank Stram look, all duded up with a rolled up game plan?

In that scenario, I'm going with the Hank Stram look, but my preference would be a Bum Phillips ensemble, complete with the cowboy hat and the big belt buckle.

From DeuceMccluster22: Would you rather take a fastball to the back from (prime) Randy Johnson or be thrown into the ring for one min against (prime) Mike Tyson with the outcome unknown based on well u can move and defend yourself?

Oh my God! How macabre of you! Tyson would kill me. Johnson might, though there's a scenario where I'd get lucky and recover in a year. The choices are insane.

From johnnyk71: Hypothetical: the SEC gets to play football under the talked-about shelter in place plan. After the first games are completed, all players and coaches are tested for Covid-19. Some combination of one head coach, 3-4 starters from each team and 2 or 3 assistants test positive the next week.What happens?

In that scenario, there is no Week 2. It would be over.

From nas5108: Who has the worst uniform in the NFL and NBA?

Worst uniform in the NBA: I hate both the Timberwolves' and Mavericks' uniforms. Both should be so clean but both are awful. Minnesota's is the worst. In the NFL, it's Jacksonville, though Atlanta's new threads are awful.

From Patrick C Timony: What do you think of a LaMelo Ball Trae Young pairing? Initially, the defense would be atrocious. Can Ball be an elite defender with his measurables? Offensively, that pair has a chance to be the best in the league.

Ball is 6-foot-8 and has a chance to be a versatile defender. Young doesn't have to defend. He just has to score. If you're Atlanta, and he's available, you draft him.

From coachnuke: If Elijah Moore handed the ball to the ref and OM went for 2 but was stopped, would Matt Luke be retained or still fired