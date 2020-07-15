RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Episode 93

It's time for the Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Ignatius9: Barring a vaccine, what will be different in the spring to allow college athletics to be played and a return to normalcy? The virus isn't leaving just like the flu. What benchmark is needed for medical officials to feel comfortable in opening things up? I have not heard Dobbs or Fauci say. Is it no positive tests?Thanks.

It's a great question. It's one I've asked more than a few times myself. I keep asking, in fact, what is the end game here. Few in the know have an answer.

From DeuceMccluster22: No coach speak, just 100% honesty w/ their responses.. you get to ask the following coaches one question a piece, what would it be?A. OrgeronB. NuttC.FreezeD. LukeE. Bianco

Honestly, I don't know. I didn't cover Orgeron when he was here, so I have no real insight into his tenure. I'd love to know why Nutt didn't take the Kansas job when he probably could've had it. Did he think he could win big at Ole Miss? It's my opinion he didn't. I think we all know Freeze would like a do-over, but I'd ask him why he didn't just play ball with the SEC and put Barney Farrar on his staff. I would love to know if Luke wishes he hadn't gotten the job. He could've gone to South Alabama or somewhere and developed in a not-so-bright spotlight. As for Bianco, I've got nothing. I haven't covered an Ole Miss baseball game in two years.

From Rjgambil: Can you talk specifically about the economic impact of Covid in Oxford this fall if fear continues to dominate? Which businesses close with no/fewer students? Do tailgate companies go bankrupt? How many OM sports programs are eliminated with no football season? Media social heroes imploring everyone to lock themselves inside aren’t willing to discuss math, I’m curious on your thoughts here.

Specifically? Probably not. Generally? Sure. It's catastrophe. Hotels won't make it. Restaurants and bars won't either. Real estate will suffer. Apartments will go unfilled. Gas stations will suffer. So will grocery stores. It's devastating if there is not football season and the university's on-site enrollment is reduced by. 25 percent or more. My guess is at least two men's sports get shut down pretty quickly if there's no football. We could go on and on.

From nas5108: I know Stanford had more sports than most schools but do you expect many other P5 schools to follow their lead and shut down numerous programs even if a shortened conference only season does happen?

In short, yes. If there's no season, it's unavoidable. If there's a conference-only slate where TV revenue is recovered, it's possible that type of carnage could mostly be avoided.

From 96reb: How good was this Ole Miss’ baseball team? Were they good enough for Omaha?I personally thought they were solid from top to bottom.

I never saw them play. People who did felt they were special. The consensus from talking to people who know what they're talking about is it was a team that could reach the Super Regional round and then see what happened. But again, I didn't see them, so I have no real idea.

From nas5108: If I told you the O/U for coaching changes in the P5 and G5 was 4.5 what would you go with? I know it has been reported most schools who may have considered making a move before Covid hit just won’t have the money any longer to make that move in this coaching carousel.

I'd go under. No one is firing a coach for on-the-field stuff this year. No way.

From OrangeBeachReb: Hopefully, you can ask Keith (or someone) before the season about this. Your answer about Missouri/bow eligibility/fairness attitude the NCAA is employing and “it’s all about survival” mindset, etc. I know the NCAA isn’t fair but is/has OM considered a special appeal to the NCAA to get our escrowed money back EARLY on the basis of survival and that the punishment has already been compounded during Covid19? If not, they should try because we do have a case of extenuating circumstances.

It's a good question to ask Carter, and if I get a chance, I will. I wouldn't count on that relief, however.

From OxfordAndrew: I almost hate to ask this question given how much Luke has been kicked around already. However, given the possibility that the escrow money will go to pay off his contract, how many years did the Matt Luke hire set the Ole Miss program back? Not to rehash the Vitter/Bjork dynamic, but I'm still utterly puzzled that Bjork gave him that contract.

It's a fair question and you phrased it correctly. Luke did nothing wrong. He took a job that was offered to him. We've covered all the other stuff to the point of overkill. In short, Ole Miss would've been so much better off had Bjork had his way and hired Dave Doeren from N.C. State. Would he have won big in Oxford? No. Would he have crashed and burned? No. He would've grinded and solidified the program.

From Usp94: So the Big 10 jumped the gun last week , with their conference games only announcement; surprising all the other power 5 commissioners The MAC commissioner is raising hell because their conference stands to lose 16-17 million dollars. How many G5 athletic departments do you see surviving if All power 5 conferences play only conference games this season? Assuming there will be a season.

They jumped the gun, sure, but if there's to be a season, that's the path everyone will take. I think a ton of G5 programs are going to be in a world of hurt if there's a season. If there's no season, I think a lot of football programs fold for a year or two. The money simply won't be there.

From North Tampa Rebel: Is there a perception in Oxford that Lane needs to be there more? I know people would say if he wins no one will care (true). However it’s looking like he may not play a game in 2020 and recruiting has been set back at least a year. Does that change the narrative for him being gone?

I don't know that I know enough people in Oxford to answer that question. I certainly hear that sentiment, but I know fewer people here than he does. At some point, even if there's no season, he's going to have to invest more time in the community to endear himself, but I'm not sure that matters much to him. He's a football coach. He wants to coach football, not win the country club scramble.

From coachnuke: What round would the NY Knicks make it to in The Basketball Tournament before they got knocked out. have you watched any of it? and if so, do you like the Elam part?

Haha. They'd win in, but it's a funny question. I haven't watched it, but I do love leagues like that using the Elam ending.

From nas5108: How locked in are you and Carson for the NBA restart and to see how the Thunder do in the playoffs?

He's really locked in. He misses sports. He misses talking about games and plays and such. I'm interested, but I can't say I'm locked in right now. I do think the Thunder can win a first-round series.

From YeeOleMiss5: To borrow Mike Leach’s Twitter question, what is one mystery you wish you knew the truth about?

In sports, I'd go with the truth about Michael Jordan's first retirement. In life, it might be what happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

From Levi275: Do Harden & Westbrook win a title in Houston? Do analytics eventually win out?

No. They're not as good as the Lakers, Clippers or Bucks.

From $WithARebelYell$: Tell me some good news please.

You can save 10 percent of more in. 15 minutes with Geico.

From GHOLSONREB: Assuming there is No college football this season, it’s been said it will be a crushing blow to G5 programs, how many and which ones would shutter first?

The Sun Belt immediately comes to mind. Those schools just can't function without Power 5 paydays.

From BroWallace: I know it’s been discussed, but have Chase and yourself put any plans in place for no major sports this fall or spring?

Plans? Nothing in concrete, per se, but we've talked about it a lot. I learned in therapy that I can't control the uncontrollable. I have done a good job of not panicking. I've felt some stress, but I'm a survivor, and I'll figure something out. Our business would obviously be hurt, but I'm not prepared to just give up what we've built, even if there are no sports for a year.

From Pants83: Talk about the juxtaposition of a player being applauded for playing with the flu or other contagious illness versus the way someone would be vilified for knowingly playing with COVID-19.

You just nailed it. There's nothing more to add. If a player knowingly played with COVID-19, he/she would be justifiably vilified. Hell, he or she could potentially be liable in that scenario,

From train21reb: I don’t think HF developed a QB. By developed I mean improved the skills, made them a better player. Why am I wrong and what QB had the most development under HF?

I don't know that you're wrong, though I do think he did a good job with Wallace, who played with a bad shoulder for the better part of a season-plus.

From Raylon: Provided all goes well what is the long term impact of the SEC playing a full schedule?

Survival. That's the answer. Programs would get the TV money which would allow them to survive and advance.

From REBNUT: How are this staff and Coach Kiffin's practices compared to previous staff's .