It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 197. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Levi275: After watching South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, and Kentucky struggle to run the ball effectively over the weekend, do you believe that offensive linemen are facing increasingly more athletic defensive linemen? Is it a matter of a delay in skill development as more and more HS emphasize 7 v 7 and pass-heavy spread offenses?

Well, there's no doubt defenses are changing to go to more speed and that is changing some blocking challenges on the edge and on the second level. Linebackers are faster, as are safeties, and defensive schemes are more complex. The rest of your question is something I can't answer. I'll throw it at Pete DeWeese this week and at Tyler Siskey on our next show.

From larryjoe1979: Without using any names, what is the craziest thing you have ever heard about a player or coach?

I heard a team -- well, multiple members of a team -- were out in a parking lot smoking marijuana prior to a game. I've heard about players literally staying out all night the night before a bowl game. Once, I heard about a linebacker being found on the roof of his house and a defensive lineman jumping out of a window of a hotel room. And once, I heard a coach was using his school-issued phone to order massages while out on the road recruiting. I'm sure none of that was true, but I heard all of that.

From robert90: When I watched Khari Coleman in a game it reminded me of a young Marquis Haynes. Under sized, not a bunch of technical pass rush moves, tons of energy and so fast around the edge that you just put him in on obvious passing plays and the offensive tackles just can’t catch up to him.. Is that a fair comparison (after one game against Troy 😂)?

You watched the Troy game a lot closer than I. He played quite well and looked very athletic. I probably want to see a bit more before I get too hyperbolic but he certainly looked the part in the opener.

From nashreb22: I get that it’s week one of his first year in BR, but does the Kelly thing just feel weird? Only one assistant coach followed him (the special teams coordinator which is ironic), he doesn’t interact with anyone on the sideline during the game unless he’s screaming, the Boutte thing, and former ND players going to twitter/instagram celebrating the loss. Again, it’s week one and Brian Kelly has won everywhere he’s been but it just feels weird.

No, it's too early for it to feel weird. They had a weird game -- two muffed punts, a blocked field goal, a blocked PAT, etc. It wasn't a good look. There are clearly culture issues. Boutte isn't happy. But like you said, Kelly has won everywhere and people typically win there, and I still suspect he will. It just probably won't happen this year.

From cctrey5: Say LSU ends the season at 5-7. How much pressure is on Brian Kelly in 2023? (1-10 scale. 1=not much at all, 10=hot seat)

1 This Kelly-is-in-over-his-head narrative is really premature.

From Big_Reb1: Can you please get an update on Keg Leg's conditioning and progress in the depth chart?

I think it would cost me, so no, probably not. That ship has sailed. Unless you or a business would like to sponsor an interview with the backup punter, at which case, it might be funny. For the record, the whole frat party/found him drinking out of a keg story is false. It's not even a little true. That was a weird week.

From SaladThunder: After looking at the snap counts, same story different year. Kiffin doesn't believe in playing a whole bunch of guys. What happened to all the depth we had? Doesn't he want to see it all on film? Just odd.

I just think they play the players they believe can win games. They players they believe have earned playing time. It's really that simple.

From chattreb: I do not want to pile on nor to make to much after one game, but after watching LSU/FSU I do not think that I have ever seen, among other things, one team have two botched handling of punts, and two blocked extra points/FG’s in one game. Can that be just attributed to a new team and staff, or is that something worse for such a lack of attention to detail for routine plays.

No matter what happens there this year, I'll wait until next year before I pass any judgment. I remember Alabama in 2007. I also remember what's happened at Alabama since. No, I'm not comparing Kelly to Nick Saban, but the jury is going to be out for a bit.

From Ignatius9: What happened to the terms ‘dirty runs’, ‘eyes’, and ‘fits’? Do coaches not use them anymore? I miss those days.

That makes one of you. I got quite tired of hearing about "missed fits."

From DeuceMccluster22: With college football almost changing daily, when do u think we will see spring games against other schools being played? I know most coaches won’t be interested in their qbs getting hit but it just seems like something that has to eventually happen.

Hot take: Spring games are going to die off fast. Instead, the college game will adopt an NFL minicamp model. Everyone hates spring games. They'll go the way of the dinosaur once there is a collective bargaining agreement that gives players a piece of the broadcast pie.

From BigDogSaint23: Why in the hell would one pitch to Albert Pujols in the bottom of the 8th in a tie ball game with first base open in the middle of a pennant race?

The Cubs aren't in a pennant race. It was a cool moment for Pujols, the Cardinals and Cardinals fans. It didn't mean anything for the Cubs, one way or the other.

From dawsonreb: You and Siskey talked about the state of the Ole Miss football program under a lame duck Houston Nutt. Hindsight 20/20 of course, but did his lame duck status play on the lack of discipline from player like Nick Brassel (been so long I forgot how to spell it) and Tobias Singleton? Do you think if a coach was on them to stay out of trouble and go to class, things might have turned out differently for them and others like them? Siskey made me rethink the role of having a lame duck coach.

Perhaps. I can't speak to Singleton as much, but Brassell should never have signed with Ole Miss. It was a terrible mistake. He needed to get far, far away from Batesville, Mississippi. Nutt did all he could do. It wasn't his fault. Brassell was simply too close to Batesville and all of the trappings there.

From nye-tup: When the coaching staff is deciding who should get playing time how much do you think the state a player on the roster is from should factor into the decision? If you were the coach, would you simply give the advantage to all Mississippians over all non Mississippians or could being from a contiguous state be a mitigant? How would you decide if someone was REALLY a Mississippian? Would you prefer to play a player whose grandparents were born in the state and whose family had never left over someone who just happened to move to Mississippi for his senior year? Could you have a recruiting assistant like Weldon create family trees for the players to best asses their Mississippiness or would you be concerned he would use the data to help LSU? Finally, if you were the coach who on the beat would call you Coach McCready (even if it galled them) and who would call you Neal?

Where a player is from shouldn't matter. Nick Saban doesn't give preferential treatment to a kid from Selma over a kid from Michigan. It shouldn't matter. Play the best players. The players know who is best. They're out there competing every day. They know who has earned playing time. I realize you're joking and I laughed but there are people hung up on that -- not just media -- and it's silly. Figure out who you are as a program, establish a culture, recruit to that culture and then play the best players. And I'll skip the second part of your question.

From pop88: What is the one most impactful thing we (the collective Rebel Grove community) could do to help you and Chase, business-wise?

First, thank you. To answer your question, it's do business with those who advertise with us and make sure they know that's why you're doing the business.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: Political question and a Football question.#1 What did you think of McConaughey's speech on the Uvalde shooting a few months ago? I just rewatched and although the majority of the comments were in agreement there was a large majority of extremists on both sides of the issue that were mad he either didn't push for a complete gun ban or that he spoke on gun laws at all. If ever there was somebody who sort of summed up what we need to do on the issue, packaged it in a way that worked for the average man and got it out it was him. I'm kind of shocked at the divisiveness. #2 If Lane could have a script for Saturday, what would he want to see from Luke/Jaxson to move on after this week from the competition? #3 Of the draft eligible guys who do you think has their named called this year in a way too early guess. I've got: Zach Evans, Troy Brown, Broeker, James, Battle, Finley, and Mingo as guys I'd go over 50% sure they have their name called at some point in the draft

I haven't listened to the whole speech. I like McConaughey. I've read his book. Here's the speech for those who would like to watch/listen to it. I'll comment a bit on the other side.

Prior to Covid, I was for a form of gun control. I'm not a gun owner. I have no issue whatsoever with those who are, and I've strongly considered getting one for protection at home. I didn't grow up hunting and I've never hunted, so I just never really lived in a "gun world." I'm a common-sense guy, however, and I see the mass shootings and the magazines and whatnot and wonder if that's really what the founding fathers had in mind. Then Covid happened, and I watched the left move the goalposts. Two weeks. Two more weeks. Wear a mask. Get a shot. Get a second shot. No, can't open colleges to young people. Young people aren't dying, though. Shut up. Get your booster. Wear a second mask. A million people... But, with and from are different things, some said. Shut up. Wear a mask. Get another booster. I quickly realized that the NRA and those who support it know there can't be a negotiation with the left. They simply must dig in, leaving us, as you said, in a position where virtually everyone is on an extreme. Look at what's happening right now in Europe and in California regarding electricity. And the idiot governing California, a man who likely has a legitimate shot at being the Democratic nominee in two short years, wants to forbid the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles in his state, one that doesn't possess the capability to support the electric vehicles on the roads of his state now. It's lunacy. Look at abortion. There's an obvious middle ground that most rational people accept, if nothing else. But no. The right wants to basically forbid any and all abortions. It wants to take what it believes is a moral high ground, even if that means losing elections and the ability to possibly steer the country further to the middle. The left, meanwhile, won't acknowledge -- at least not publicly -- that late-term abortion is inhumane and vicious and simply unacceptable in any human code. And they won't budge. American politics are lunacy right now. We are wrecking our own economy and destroying our children's future simply to appease the one percent (at the most) of our population more obsessed with pronouns and politics than with happiness, security and providing for our families. So again, I respect McConaughey. I think he's legitimately a good guy with ideas that make sense. Hell, I'd probably vote for him. But if the right gives an inch, the left will take a mile. And that goes both ways. 2. It's just my opinion (slightly educated), but I think Kiffin wants Dart to go out and clearly win the damn job and go from there. That simply hasn't happened yet, though I think, upon review, Kiffin was more pleased with Dart's play versus Troy than it appeared at the end of that game this past Saturday. 3. I'd feel comfortable predicting Evans, Broeker, Finley, Mingo and Brown. Probably James as well. After that, I'd really have to think about it and see more.

From Rebel-97: Should we read anything into why Dart was picked to start the 1st game over Altmyer?

Probably a little bit. I think it likely means Kiffin gave a slight edge to Dart but felt it was too close to declare the race over. It's also likely a sign that they also like Altmyer and want to give him a shot under the lights to go make plays.

From BIGBGISME: Do you think Chris Partridge is a head coach somewhere next year?

I wouldn't be surprised, certainly, as I think he's got a great chance to be a head coach one day. However, the money is big as a Power-5 defensive coordinator, and if you made me bet, I'd bet he's at Ole Miss at least another season before he made that jump.

From North Tampa Rebel: What are you hearing on how play-calling was done Saturday? Did Weiss Jr call the plays or Lane?