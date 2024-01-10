It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 258. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

Advertisement

From Loblolly7: Do you have any idea on the percentage split of the grove collective funds allocated to each of the big 3 sports? Say there’s $10M available for the just the big 3, does football get something like 50% with basketball/baseball getting 25% each? How is that whole dance handled?

I don't, and I don't know it's set hard and fast like that. Obviously, the majority goes to football, but I don't know percentages. In many ways, sports like basketball and baseball have to go out and drum up their own support.

From ChargerRebel: What is the 5 year plan for the Thunder? They're incredibly talented as is, but they also have more trade assets than they could ever use. How do they approach the next few years in terms of talent retention (SGA, Chet, etc) and using their draft capitol?

I think the plan is to be in the title window for the next five years. It'll get more expensive over time, sure, but there's no reason they can't keep the core three (Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, SGA) together and build around them with strong support pieces. They have the assets, as you said, to make a big deal for an additional star or to continue to add the right support pieces over time. They're very young and everything is lined up for them. It's about growth and health at this point. They should contend for at least one title over the next five years.

From chattreb: I am sure that you will get a lot of questions about Judkins. I had heard about his mother/team demanding more money, but I was oblivious to the locker room issues (this shows your professionalism btw). Now first, was there any hint of that last year or in high school to your knowledge? Secondly, as Tyler said the other night, this may be the first of several high profile cases yet to come where the teams say enough and let other stars walk. Third, do you think that this case may cause some of these so-called unlicensed agents to either learn what they are doing or, maybe it may be a lesson to the families to be very careful who you listen to? Fourth, why do you think Kiffin let this situation reach the boiling point, when he has shown that he will cut ties with a problem? I know that is a lot, but any opinions on this that you are comfortable with would be appreciated. Thanks

No, there were no hints in high school it would ever get here. However, his mother viewed herself as an agent/attorney and very much overplayed her hand. And then things reached a boiling point where enough players on the team simply didn't like Judkins anymore and it was becoming a problem. Kiffin tried to babysit it and it almost worked. Why? Judkins is very good. Simple as that. At some point, his talent no longer overshadowed the problems.

From Johnnydarnell3: Lane made a joke in the Peach bowl postgame about Prieskorn and his ten catches being part of Caden’s pre-peach bowl negotiations. Was that passive aggressive about Quinshon and his shenanigans?Were you hearing that it had gotten to that point? X number of carries, etc.?

No, I think that was more about NFL teams reaching out to Caden and telling him to go pro.

From dawsonreb: You often talk about how your career has been a "failure". Most of us would disagree, however, what is considered success in the media industry? Is it the amount of money a media member makes? If so how much successful? Is it the type of work the person does? Is someone like Dan "Woke" Wolken who has a a larger platform but dumber than a box a rocks, imo, considered successful? From an outsider I would consider someone like yourself who has made a very nice career in a new platform to be far more successful. To put it another way, who is more successful in overall media Dan Wolken and Pat Forde, or someone like the guys on Pardon My Take?

I don't really think about it anymore. It is what it is at this point. I always dreamt of covering Super Bowls, NBA Finals, the World Series, etc., covering the biggest names and stories in sports. It just didn't happen. I wasn't confident enough to chase my dreams, if I'm being honest with myself. But I made the most of it, built a network I'm proud of and -- most importantly -- got to really focus on the thing in life that brings me joy -- being a dad. At the end of the day, it's all I really care about, and I'm rewarded daily watching our three children grow into successful adults.

From North Tampa Rebel: How much $ would it take to skinny dip in the Bass Pro Shop aquarium?

I'm sure there's a number, but it's a lot higher than I can think of. That poor guy needed help. It made me sad to see. Everyone made jokes but he's in need of mental health.

From DeuceMccluster22: Dominque Wilkins was injured in 1992 therefore wasn’t able to compete w the dream team in Barcelona despite the fact he was a priority to be on the team. Let’s say he’s healthy and ableTo be on the team, whos place is he taking?My guess is either Chris Mullen or maybe Clyde Drexler? Bc Laettner was gonna be the lone college representative so u got to think his spot was secure.

My guess is he would have taken Mullin's place. Frankly, I can't believe Mullin was on that team, though shooting is even more paramount in the international game.

From Michael Luker: How long can you give Jalen Green if you’re the Rockets? He’s extremely inconsistent and his numbers are poor considering he’s been in the league for three years.

I don't like his game, and I think the Rockets have done him a remarkable disservice in his development. That said, he's too talented to give up on. They needed to let him continue to develop but their ownership is idiotic and they're sending mixed messages. I suspect he's confused. He would've been better off getting drafted someplace with more runway and more structure.

From tlpierse: With the 12 team playoff do you anticipate the Conference Championship game for the Power 5 being treated as the last game in the NFL? Where if you can reasonably predict your seeding and not wanting to risk injury to starters and play backups. Almost seems more advantageous to go 11-1 or 10-2 and not get the added “bonus” of playing an additional game.

Yes, teams will have to decide what means more -- a bye or going into the playoffs healthy and rested. Some teams, of course, will want the conference title and the bye that comes with it, so the games will have intensity, but if you have a spot locked up, you have to weigh everything going into a conference title game.

From Levi275: Do you think the Patriots should move on from Bill Belichick? Is he the greatest football coach in the history of the sport? If they do, will another franchise hire him immediately?

Yes. Yes. And yes. Sports are crazy, aren't they?

From CoffeeRaccoon: Does it bother you when callers on HRG or posters on the board regurgitate information (facts or opinions) yall have espousedearlier in the week?The prompt “I’ve heard that” or “I feel like” is a common lead in to expressing your or Chase’s previously discussed topic or stance.Sometimes it seems posters/ callers don’t appear to realize they’re parroting an established narrative from an earlier show in the week.At any rate, thanks for what y’all do.

Haha. No. Listen, it's 10:27 as I type this. We finished podcasting an hour ago. I'm not sure of everything I said today, so I don't even notice what you're referencing.

From jchmcl09: In reviewing the thread where Chase listed the snaps by player for the season, the total of offensive and defensive snaps were about the same.I believe in previous years the defense had far more snaps than the offense. Thus, our defense was tiring late in games.I am presuming the reason for this is that we had fewer "three and outs" or could an additional explanation be that we slowed the offensive tempo a bit this year.What do you think?

They played more guys on defense this season and were far more effective overall. I haven't studied those numbers, by the way. That said, I did think there was more complementary football played this season at Ole Miss, likely a sign of Kiffin's respect for Golding.

From hays3: Ole Miss had a great year. They put it down on PSU and are highly expected, at this point, to be a playoff team. You saw the B10 third best team in person in Hotlanta. How do you think Ole Miss would stack up with tonight’s teams….Michigan and Washington? Appreciate you guys. Thanks.

I think Ole Miss would get overpowered at the lines of scrimmage versus Michigan and win a high-scoring game against Washington.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Forgive me if this has been addressed already... has anyone asked Chris Beard about the rebounding woes and what he thinks he can do to fix it?

Sure, and he'll keep getting asked about it. They're trying. At some point, it's about talent and personnel.

From WG rebel21: As of today, the QB room is Dart, Howard, Simmons and Maddox. What’s your best guess at how different that room will look on September 1st?

I think you nailed it. I don't expect quarterback additions between now and August.

From 03_t444e: I feel like OM dodged a negative media bullet with the backlash seemingly all on Quinshon. I would’ve envisioned some “OM team falling apart already?” Or “Rebs team/program/money issues to blame for Judkins leaving?” ArticlesAre the issues with Q and his camp so strong and damning that we seem to have avoided those articles? This kind of comes back to the recruiting gaslighting of what fans say when players leave their school; “if they leave, of course he was a locker room cancer…how convenient”. But in this case it appears mighty trueCurious to get your thoughts on this