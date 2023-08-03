Do you hate losing games? Do you hate losing players? Do you hate paying for your insurance? If you said yes to those questions, Davey Farris can help. Davey has partnered with the Grove Collective and will be donating 20 percent of all commissions and 10 percent of all renewals on both personal and commercial insurance policies. Davey can service customers in all 50 states and he’s dedicated to making sure Ole Miss athletics succeeds in this era of college sports. Contact Davey Farris at 214-715-7247 or via email at DFarris@hillcoinsurance.com.



It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 237, presented by HillCo Insurance. Starting next week, I'll get back on the Wednesday Mailbag routine, but with football getting started this Wednesday, this RebelGrove staple got pushed back a day. Anyway, I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...



From SaltilloReb2: Neal, I have often heard you make mention of your difficult relationship with Houston Nutt during certain pods. What specifically was it about Nutt's tenue that made his time in Oxford so difficult to cover or gain more depth in? Also, I would love to hear your ranking of your best coaches versus worst coaches to cover at Auburn and Ole Miss during your time on both beats?

I accepted the Rivals job in January 2008. I had to cover an Ole Miss basketball game against Auburn (I think) for the Mobile Register at some point a few weeks later. I stopped by to say hi to Nutt and could tell immediately he had an issue with me. When I started the job in March, it was obvious I was persona non grata. The well had been poisoned. I know how it all went down, but it's not worth diving into. He said I was "bad for the program" and stuff like that. He didn't trust me and he felt -- as many do, in fairness -- that the guy covering the team for a fan site should be a homer/fan. When things didn't go well -- and that started in 2009 -- he got really insulated. I remain thankful for Chris Vaughn. He treated me very well and prevented it from becoming ridiculous. I spent my first two years here kind of looking for a way out that didn't include being dependent on Gannett or some other corporate media. In hindsight, however, being somewhat ostracized by Nutt forced me to develop a different style and led to some experiments. When 2011 happened, we were prepared to cover it while our competition really couldn't. It was a turning point, really. As for rankings, I don't know. I enjoyed covering Tommy Tuberville. He was always pretty fair and very accessible. I only covered Terry Bowden for a couple of months, and it was mostly chaotic. Cliff Ellis was interesting. Hal Baird and Steve Renfroe were total gentlemen. I think most know I very much enjoyed covering Andy Kennedy. I consider him a very good friend. I have a ton of respect for Kermit Davis. People don't believe this, but I enjoyed covering Hugh Freeze. There was a lot there, but from a media standpoint, he was great to cover. Matt Luke was fantastic. He was fair, accessible and just a good guy. I hated that it didn't work for him. I really did. And I enjoy covering Kiffin. People talk about access and all that, but I get his media strategy. I understand it. And I've found that if I ask a solid question, I get a very good answer. If I ask an intelligent, big-picture question, I'm going to get a thoughtful, incisive answer. As a reporter, I'm more than cool with that. I don't know Chris Beard well enough to comment, but I've been impressed with him on the occasions when I've visited with him.

From Robert90: Seems to me WR's do not catch on to Kiffin's offense quickly. Do you agree with my observation? If yes, any thoughts on why? Thanks

I'm not sure I agree with that. I think it's an offense that requires study, discipline and a lot of commitment to be excellent. Not all college players are going to do that. Period.

From RebsBagman: Who wins a national championship in football first… Tennessee or A&M?

Tennessee. The Vols are building a powerhouse right now. Texas A&M seems to get in its own way.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. had Nutt came in 07 and did the therapy of those players mentally that had to happen in the early season of the 08 season which resulted in some losses that shouldn’t … do we have a national championship in 2008?2. If your Kiffin, does Judkins even dress for Mercer? I feel there is absolutely zero reason to play him but considering he’s kinda someone to watch out for in terms of a heisman they will dress and play him scarcely but one hit on him in that game is one too many IMO.

1. I mean, maybe. I can't say no way. That was a very talented -- albeit severely broken at first -- team. Had they not been so broken, they would have been a major handful. That said, Nutt got tight when he was favored and his teams followed his lead. 2. Yes. He has to play if he's healthy. Now, do I get him off the field at halftime? Sure, but the message you'd send by sitting players against Mercer isn't a good one.

From celinareb: Do you think sportwashing actually changes people minds on people like what is going on in soccer? Do you think the group that is trying to sportswash soccer and that did the LIV thing could look at XFL next and try to take down the NFL?

Personally, I don't. I think most people understand that the people behind these leagues have done some horrific things. If they're watching, it's simply because they love the sport(s) and are able to compartmentalize the atrocities from the games. And no, Ii don't think they could take down the NFL. It's too powerful.

From chattreb: Today you mentioned that you have talked to people from Clemson and FSU about the rumors of them bolting to the Big Ten and basically taking their chances in court. Here is my argument as to why I do not think that it will happen and please feel free to tell men where you think that I am wrong. First of all, I understand that when you feel like your back is against the wall you have to roll the dice and act. Now for every “Washington crossing the Delaware”, there is also a “Pickets Charge.” Second, neither Clemson nor FSU have the appeal that they think that they have. The SEC wants neither of them, but I could see some appeal for the Big 10 with some risk. Third, this ACC Grant of Rights deal that is binding them is pretty iron clad. It is not only extremely expensive, but it also prevents a contract breaking school from any other television revenue during the terms of the contract, which I think that would be very difficult for the Big Ten or wherever to want to have to deal with that. Finally, it seems to me that for FSU and Clemsons to leap into the abyss, the move would have to cause utter chaos in the world of college sports, and maybe their contract with the ACC will be dissolved or theirs fines will be greatly mitigated, and I presume that is what they are banking on. That is quite a risk. I have known a lot of Clemson people over the years and they do a lot of talking and they have had a shaky relationship with the ACC ever since their probation in the early 1980’s, so to be honest, I have heard this before and usually cooler heads prevail.

There's so much there. I've done hours of podcasts on this topic this week alone and I'm already a bit tired of it. But a few things: -- Several ACC schools now believe the Grant of Rights can be beaten. Some of the same schools also believe the pain might be worth it. That league is dead at the roots. -- The Big Ten has real interest in some of the ACC schools. -- The SEC has real interest in some of the ACC schools. -- That's leading to those schools getting antsy. -- When the Dan Wetzels and Ross Dellengers of my field start writing what they're writing, it's not a matter of "if" anymore. It's "when."

From BigJuice10: Why do sports networks stray away from their classic music themes and instead play bad pop music to cater towards the "younger crowd"? ESPN had a really good college football theme and now give it more of an awards show vibe.

I'm not a big music guy, so I'm not sure what's "bad pop music." But you answered your own question. They're pursuing the younger demographic because they've already got the older one. I've never heard "Something Real," and I'm not sure I could name a Post Malone song.

From SaladThunder: If you were a recruit right now, and NIL WASNT a factor, where would you play for these positions:Pick your weight, height and attribute for fun. QBOLLBDB

QB -- Alabama (look at the run of NFL guys the Tide is on) OL -- Iowa (just feels right) LB -- USC (lots of NFL pedigree and I love the uniforms) DB -- Ohio State (again, NFL pedigree)

From Levi275: What’s your best guess on how many super bowls Patrick Mahomes finishes his career with? O/U 4?

I hope I'm wrong, but I'd bet the over. He already has two.

From SipRebCard: If you had to bet today, what conference do you think Florida State and Clemson are in 2 years from now?

Flip a coin, but I think I'd bet Big Ten. SEC wouldn't shock me. The only thing that would shock me is if they're still in the ACC.



From jchmcl09: Do you think "Streaming" live sports may soon wane in popularity?For example, it is a mess switching to a regular channel to check on other games and then going back to the "streaming".. I also realize it is a small sample but one questions how there would be enough subscribers to make it economically feasible.Obviously, Apple, Google, and Amazon can throw zillions of dolkars at it but it is not their core business. Unless something crazy happens like Apple buying Disney (which I don't think the Government will allow), I suspect folks are going to wander back to traditional cable packages.I have friends who are paying more monthly for "streaming" services than they did when they had ATT Uverse.

I just don't know. I'm not privy to those analytics. I do agree that I often catch myself missing DirecTV where I could switch back and forth. I like rooms with multiple TVs now. Not everyone is going to do that. You're not alone in believing people are going to shift back to more traditional mediums in the near future.

From IrishReb: Could you please make this PSA about dogs and corn cobs: We lost our dog Rizzo a week ago; he was a 6 year old golden doodle. He was a crazy dog, and ate all kinds of shit. When he stole a corn cob off of my son’s dinner plate a few weeks back, I nor my wife thought anything of it. When we took him to the vet he was misdiagnosed with pancreatitis because the symptoms fit, and I didn’t think to tell the vet about the corn cob. It was too late once we figured it out. It’s been an awful week, and I harbor a lot of blame. I feel so stupid for not knowing how dangerous corn cobs can be to dogs, So, if you were unaware like I was, now you won’t lose your little buddy due to ignorance.

I am so very sorry. I have a six-year-old Labrador, Rizzo. He's my buddy. I can't imagine. I'm so very sorry for your loss. I know you guys are heartbroken.

From Judkins4Heisman: NBA question…There’s a league-wide redraft. Through some savvy GM’ing you have the Top 3 picks. The only catch…you have to draft players under 22 years old. Which 3 are you picking?

Victor Wembanyama, Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards. I'd think about Jalen Williams. He's going to be a superstar.

From Kylethehoss: Why is our country such a shit show, and how do we fix it? Do you think Sankey could fix it?

We've lost our minds. The powerful elites like it this way. We've been taught to hate each other, distrust one another, etc. The social media has infiltrated every walk of life and, in many cases, it's been destructive. The family unit has been weakened. I could go on and on, but I'd anger a lot of people, so it's not worth it. Could Sankey fix it? He's a good man and he's a common sense guy, so he'd probably do well.

From mattisch: I got to see the Cubs and Yankees at the stadium in July. It was my first experience with the 15-20 second clock. I have to say it really sharpened my interest in the game. More importantly, I had never seen so many young families, and especially young women at a game before, and they were really having a good time.. (Yankees won. Sorry.) I don’t know if those two things are connected, but I’m wondering if anyone else has noticed or said anything about it.

I haven't been to a game this year, but I've really enjoyed MLB. I love the pitch clock, the pace of the game, the increased offense. I've noticed my son is watching more. It has better flow. I wish I could get to a series, but it's too late now. Cubs-Yankees looked like fun.

From cagardner: Can the Cubs petition MLB to make Lively all-time pitcher against us?

That would be sweet. Cubs destroyed that guy. David Bell made him just wear it. I was shocked.

From 615_Reb: Do you think Chris Beard & staff will have Ole Miss to a Final Four caliber program by year 3 or 4? If so, given the program history, is there a scenario where he stays at Ole Miss long term?

Final-Four caliber? Yes. Does that mean a Final Four? Not necessarily. I've learned to avoid the questions about whether a coach will stay or not. I don't know him. I can't speak to that.

From CubbieAuz: Cubs currently sit at 54-53. O/U 90 wins?

I'll go under. I'll say they get to 87 wins. But look, they're playing awfully well. To get to 90 wins, the Cubs would have to go 35-19 the rest of the way. That's a big ask. I've got them going 32-22 down the stretch, which is a tall order of its own.

From ManningWay_10: Just finished Ted Lasso a few days ago. I think the last season got a little too political, but overall it will still go down as one of the best shows I’ve watched. The character arcs were fantastic. With that being said, who would you say is your favorite character? It’s gotta be Roy Kent for me.

I loved so many characters. I was a big Roy Kent guy. I loved Ted. I loved Coach Beard. Yes, it got quite political early in Season 3, but I stuck with it and I'm so glad. The show redeemed itself at the end, in my opinion.

From heybob: The NIL has changed the game in college athletics. Teams must now allocate money to the big three (football, basketball, and baseball) to compete.How much do you need in your war chest currently to compete in all three at a championship level? What do you see teams doing if they can’t afford to focus on all 3? Go all in on football or sprinkle across? Where does ole miss stand nationally in NIL funding?

I simply don't know. It's something I'd like to know as well. Most people I know in that world believe it's all going to correct itself sooner rather than later, but I'm not as sure. My guess is a collective needs at least $10 million a year to compete in all three sports at a high level, and I'm likely underselling that. I think schools are going to basically surrender one sport at some point, whether that's women's basketball or baseball or whatever. I have no idea where Ole Miss stands nationally. I would guess top 25 or so, but I simply don't know.

From $WithARebelYell$: I know it’s hard to find this kind of info because the program is locked up tight but since fall camp I starting. Any way you can find out an update on Hudson Wolfe.?