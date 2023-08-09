It's time for The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance, Edition 238. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From celinareb: With the FIBA World Cup later this month and Team USA kicking off, what are your thoughts on this team and is the expectation always going to be gold for Team USA?

It's a young team with some new faces, which I think is a good thing. Banchero, Halliburton, Reeves, etc. I think all of that is great for the game. I think the world is about to see how great Anthony Edwards is, how terrific of a defender Jaren Jackson Jr. is. And yes, the expectation is always good.

From @Kylethehoss: Who are the 5 best OC’s and DC’s in the SEC?

Not to be a smartass, but two of the very best offensive coordinators in the league are Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Tennessee's Josh Heupel. It's disingenuous to say otherwise. I'd add LSU OC Mike Denbrock, Kentucky's Liam Cohen and Texas A&M's Bobby Petrino. On defense, I'll go with Alabama's Kevin Steele, Ole Miss' Pete Golding, Georgia's Glen Schumann, Kentucky's Brad White and Auburn's Ron Roberts. But this is not my cup of tea. I'm just a sportswriter.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. Rank these teams from best to not the best from your time covering the beat:2008 Ole Miss2009 Ole Miss2014 Ole Miss2015 Ole Miss2021 Ole Miss2. Matt corral 2021 or Chad Kelly 2015, who was better?

1. Ole Miss 2015 2. Ole Miss 2008 3. Ole Miss 2021 4. Ole Miss 2014 5. Ole Miss 2009 Kelly was better than Corral, in my humble opinion.

From ManningWay_10: As NFL preseason really gets going this week, what do you think is the best option career wise for Corral moving forward? Would it be staying behind Bryce as his backup for the next few years and see if you get an opportunity like Kirk Cousins did behind RG3 (for the record would never want to see Bryce get hurt, he’s a special talent) or would it be better for Corral to play well in the preseason and get traded to a team that wants him to compete for the starting job?

There's no indication from anything I've read that Corral is anywhere close to being an NFL starter. He just needs to stay healthy, work hard, be a good teammate and sponge off veterans and hope an opportunity rolls around.

From chattreb: In the fall of 1997 the US National women’s team played Sweden in a friendly here in Chattanooga. There were buses that arrived from as far away as Memphis to be a part of one of the largest crowds at the time for our local stadium. Back then I was involved in local soccer and was lucky enough to have scored a sideline pass, so after the 3 to 1 US win, I was on the field helping kids get autographs. The team, Mia Hamm Michelle Ackers, Brandi Chastain et al had time for every request. I was so impressed that I went up to coach Tony Dicico and told him how nice his team was. The rest is history and that team won the heart of a nation and the World Cup in 1999. Fast forward to 2023, and without rehashing the controversies of the current US team, let’s just say that it is not the same. My opinion is this. Whatever your politics are it is never smart to alienate your customer base. Can you imagine if Dereck Jeter had been critical of the Yankee organization and or New York publicly while he wore the pinstripes? As for me, I never pulled against this US team, but I rarely or seldom watched them nor shed tears when they lost. What say you?

I agree with you wholeheartedly. I didn't cheer against the USA team in the women's World Cup, but I didn't cheer for them, either. And I enjoyed Megan Rapinoe being the goat. Look, don't put the uniform on if you hate the country you're representing. She's a coward, a total fraud. The media's lack of coverage of that team's failure is also revelatory of an agenda, but at this point, it is what it is. Again, I won't cheer "against" the U.S. (unless Shohei Ohtani is playing, then all bets are off), but I wouldn't have celebrated that soccer team winning.

From North Tampa Rebel: Piggybacking off an earlier question, going into his 2nd year, what is your impression of Weis Jr as OC? Is he running the offense at practice? Is he mainly a QB coach? How many other teams in the league would trade their OC for him?

He's very smart. He works well with Kiffin. He understands what Kiffin wants to do and implements it. As for the "trade" thing, I'm not going there. I have no idea.

From cctrey5: Will you try and get an interview with Hasbulla if he makes it to a game this year?

No. I don't get it. I mean, I know who he is and all of that, but some of the social media influencer stuff goes way over my head. His being at a game does nothing for me, but ai realize I'm in the minority.

From Indiana Rebel: In your opinion, given all of the current dynamics, do you think Ole Miss or FSU has better conference appeal and or national brand appeal?

Ole Miss. It's in the SEC. End of conversation.

From robert90: There has been reporting and interviews recently about leadership in the Ole Miss football program and getting all the transfers to mesh with the other players. Also trying to get all of the new coaches and new players on the same page so quickly. It was obvious last years team lacked leadership from the players and the coaches after the Alabama game. It was reported that there was culture problems as well. There will be adversity again this year at some point. My question is have you seen or heard of anything the program/players/coaches are doing this season in preparation for the adversity?

Sure, we've written about it a lot. There's an emphasis on spending time together off the field, getting to know each other as people, knowing that adversity on the field is inevitable.

From jchmcl09: From a strictly football standpoint:If the SEC just stayed ar 16 teams, would it really matter if the Big Ten got any bigger? With Texas and Oklahoma coming aboard next year, the SEC would be a conference of exclusivity and geographic integrity. You would also maintain traditional rivalries. The Big Ten is just throwing a bunch of schools together scattered all over the country many of whom seem to have no rhyme or reason to be together.Outside of Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and perhaps Penn State, who are the marquee brands of the Big Ten?

I think you're underselling the Big Ten a bit. Wisconsin is a big brand. Iowa has a cool home field. Penn State is definitely a big brand. That said, I basically agree with your premise. I'm curious to see what happens with Notre Dame and I do wonder if the Big Ten has its eyes on the Southeast, looking to make it a national conference. I think the SEC would be wise to do a season or two at 16 teams before even considering further expansion.

From Farrelly: I am one of those who enjoys the family/parenting discussions in this online community. In that regard, what advice do you have for those parents who are suddenly raising only one teenager - because the older two are gone to college - after having raised three kids for what seems like the entirety of the marriage?

We're there. Look, I miss the girls being here, but I know they're happiest when they're living their new lives, not hanging out here. I want this house to be a place they can come to recharge and refresh and sleep in and all of that. I think Carson has adjusted to having the place to himself, if you will, and he's such a laid-back kid that it's easy for him and therefore, it's been easy for us. Laura had to get used to not expecting him to be like the girls and update her on everything going on. Because we share so many common interests, I get a lot of time with him. In two years, when he's in college, I'm likely to struggle for a bit. All of that said, look, you should always focus on your marriage. Do things together. Go for walks. Stream a show. Cook dinner together. I think it's really important not to depend on your kids for entertainment.

From JohnInOxford: Is Trigg on his way to becoming a large bust? Is it attitude or is something mentally wrong with him?

I mean, look, he's got to start putting it all together. Being a very good college football player typically doesn't come easy. It takes work, dedication and sacrifice. No one is giving you much of anything. There's too much money on the line.

From Arsqldba: Do y’all secretly have a board of shame for stupid questions asked at Kiff press conferences? Have you thought of creating an instructional video on how not to ask a stupid question to someone on the football team? Semi /sNo way you answer this but figured I’d swing.

No. Look, there are some who I think ask questions for the sake of having their voices heard or just to ask something, which is a mistake. I hate press conferences. I much prefer interviews in one-on-one settings. I think it's a reason I enjoy podcasting much more than I do the daily interview stuff on the beat. Passing the microphone around and having conversations with no rhythm suck.

From um98rebl: Is it fitting with the sport in shambles that the first week of games is called week zero?

Is it in shambles? If attendance falls off and ratings collapse, I'll entertain the question. Until then, I'm not sure I agree with your premise.

From 501REB: CFB trade deadline: Rebels trade from their qb depth for a playoff push. Which QB(s) is GM McCready shopping and at what position do you think help will be needed?

Great question. So, if I'm preserving my prospects, I'm trading Sanders and getting that immediate help at a position of need, such as defensive end or maybe linebacker. If I'm not protecting prospects and I'm in win-now/nothing-else-matters mode, I'm trading Simmons to a team out of the race and getting a star who is leaving for the NFL at the end of the season. If you make the players employees and not student-athletes, this suddenly isn't as outlandish as it sounds today.

From Rose_bowl_threw_the_mustard: It is reported that Judkins is getting a large NIL amount. It has also been said that running back will not always get as large of a NIL share as other positions going forward. While I agree running back may not be as valuable as other positions, I sort of believe this will be a hard task to execute. A running back who has success one year is always going to want a large amount the next year. It would seem there will be a roller coaster of sorts when it comes to running back NIL allocation. Going into a season with an unproven running back may save on NIL one year but will almost certainly lead to a much higher NIL allocation the next if the RB has success. Am I off base with this dynamic?

No, I think you're essentially correct. How a program allocates its "NIL" money is going to be fascinating. If the colleges follow the NFL model, many will let a running back hit the portal, believing he is easier to replace.

From rcreb22: In the Spring there was a lot of speculation around Howard and Sanders transferring in; a lot of questions regarding what each was told.You and Chase/Siskey had talked a lot about having leverage when you haven’t used up your one time transfer. See Quinshon Judkins. But, once you transfer, you have no leverage. Like y’all said in the OEP this morning, it’s hard to envision Sanders came to hold a clipboard. Howard came to get second team/significant reps.Now that neither has leverage to transfer, Sanders would have to graduate first and Howard would have to sit a year (he wouldn’t be able to play until his 4th year in college), how do you see the QB room dynamic playing out?Is having a player after they’ve used their one time transfer the closest thing to a contract we will see? Does this translate to greater roster stability across college football?

As it pertains specifically to Ole Miss, I just don't see how they get to the opener with everyone in that room happy. I just don't think it's possible. Big-picture, as long as a player hasn't used his transfer yet, he has leverage. Once he's used it, his only leverage is graduation or the draft. So yes, that leads to a degree of roster stability, I suppose.

From TX via TN Rebel: Will there be any coverage of the kicking game? IMO, this site undervalues that aspect of the game. Do you agree/disagree? I get that it's crazy hard to cover but the Rebs are the perfect team to show the difference in reliable kickers and the donkey spit that's been out there recently.

Chase has a violent hatred for kickers. I don't. I live down the street from Andrew Ritter. My daughter had a semester long project with a kicker and we now follow each other on Twitter. My son plays soccer and sometimes kicks footballs for fun. I love kickers. Chase, however, hates them and gets aggressively angry when I write about them. I wrote about punters on Tuesday night and he was trying to slash my tires after the podcast Wednesday morning. It's crazy, but he had this look in his eye. I once mentioned Morten Anderson in passing and he threw a battery at me. I'm just trying to be judicious with kicking/punting coverage in an act of self-preservation. I think they must be kicking indoors because I haven't seen a lot of kicking. Caden Costa will kick. Fraser Masin will punt.

From Gjg23: If you could pick a city to live, what would it be?Job would be taken care of, so disregard cost of living, etc