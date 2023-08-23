It's time for Edition 240 of The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Levi275: Much has been made about how confident Saban seems heading into this season. But was that not also the case last year when Alabama also had Bryce Young and Will Anderson? That Alabama team went 11-2, but was 3-2 in one score games. A good year, but not for Alabama when they have R1P1 QB and R1P3 DL. I suppose my fundamental question is whether coaches are able to ascertain how good their team is or isn’t? I think back to the hype that Jeremy Johnson and Auburn were receiving going into 2015, surely Malzahn knew there were deficiencies heading into that season. Same could be said for Urban Meyer going into 2010 when the John Brantley hype was outrageous. Last example, Freeze going into 2016 when the defense ultimately hemorrhaged yards after the 1st half against FSU.

There are multiple ways to look at last year's Alabama team. On one hand, they were two plays from going unbeaten. On the other, they could've easily lost to Texas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss (and maybe even Arkansas). I'm just not betting against Nick Saban anytime soon. My guess is they'll figure it out in Tuscaloosa and be a rolling ball of butcher knives.

From hays3: Interesting off-season for Ole Miss FB. One could argue it’s been one of the better ones or most meaningful, in terms of what it could mean for the future, in recent memory (maybe since HF’s historic signing class). A very solid transfer class, what appears to be a really strong recruiting class, and it all started with coaching changes. Maybe the most important being PG coming aboard.PG got a lot of shit at Bama but maybe, just maybe, this guy is sneaky good. On the recruiting trail, with the student athletes, on the field. One of the primary reasons for his move was family. If I’m not mistaken Kiffin’s daughter is a freshman at OM this year. He’s got two more going to college in the next 4-5 years I think. They may/may not want OM. While nothing is guaranteed is it possible we’re seeing the start of a coaching duo (K & G) similar to what Saban and Smart had at Bama for eight years? The only difference being Saban, who is the GOAT, doesn’t have half the mind for offense Kiffin does (but as the GOAT he’s smart enough to hire for his weakness). Do you think it’s in the cards these two plan to and could build something really special over the next 5-7 years in Oxford? To an outsider it certainly seems like the wind maybe blowing that way or is it just wistful thinking? What’s your take from all your sources and just your own experience over the years? TIA.

I've never met Golding. I don't know him so I can't speak to his career aspirations or to his family situation. As you noted, Landry Kiffin is a freshman at Ole Miss this fall and that's no doubt a positive in the "Will Kiffin stay" category. However, I don't know what Kiffin's long-term aspirations are, either. I don't know where his other children want to go to school and I think I'd feel like an idiot if I tried to guess on something like that. As for sources, I'm not plugged in enough around town to weigh in on things like that, and that makes it impossible for me to weigh in on personal ambitions and whatnot.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. now that we know that aliens are real, if u came upon one and had to give 5 movie recommendations to… what would they be?2. U often hint at your departure from the site, when that occurs, how often do you think you and chase will still communicate w/ each other?3. Did VHS look better w the old high school bleachers in the north end zone? Or what Bjork quickly slopped together and threw the students into?

1. I'd tell the alien to watch Shawshank Redemption, For Love of the Game, Rocky, Rocky II and Rocky IV. 2. I would think we would communicate a lot still. We've spent a lot of time together, built a lot together and know each other on a very personal level. We don't run in the same groups or whatever (I don't really have a group), but yeah, I think we'd keep up with one another. 3. No, it looks better now than it did.

From Reb11: There’s been a lot of talk this week about portal vs high school recruiting. Did Kiffin force himself into this portal scenario by not really dedicating himself to recruiting his first 3 years and trying to grab another job and get out of town?

I think that's fair, at least to some degree. I can't speak to his personal feelings, but I think when he first got to Ole Miss, he likely thought it was a short stop. It seems different now, but again, I'm not inside his head.

From larryjoe1979: With Houston Nutt retiring from TV, are you thinking about getting him on the podcast network to do a show with you? Can call it "Weren't No Show, Was it?"

That'd be really, really funny. I haven't spoken to Houston since he left. I harbor no grudge. He just didn't like me. He said I was bad for the program. I was just doing my job.

From jchmcl09: As of Monday Morning, Justin Verlander has 252 wins. He is 40 years old. After him is Zach Greinke (39) with 224, Max Scherzer (38) with 213 and Clayton Keyshawn (35) with 208. That is the extent of the 200 club.The youngest pitcher with over 100 career wins is Gerrit Cole (32) at 140.300 wins used to be automatic entry into the Hall of Fame. Exceptions were made for pitchers like Sandy Koufax and Dizzy Dean who dominated but careers were cut short by injuries.Is 250 the new benchmark or will it be as low as 200?

I think it will be lower, since most teams just try to get 5-6 out of their starters and then go into deeper bullpens.

From NorthTampaRebel: SEC Coach's Hot Seat Ranking.

Honestly, there aren't a lot of hot seats. I'm not even sure, entering the season, there are warm seats. I mean, I guess you could talk me into Eliah Drinkwitz at Missouri or Sam Pittman at Arkansas being in trouble if things went off the rails, and there are some who insist Billy Napier could be in trouble at Florida, but I don't buy it.

From Chief Brody: Once Carson is gone off to college are you going to leave us? Say it ain't so Neal....

I don't know what my future plans are. I don't know what opportunities I will or won't have. I don't know whether Rivals will want to extend me again. I don't know. Both Laura and me wonder what life will be like here when the kids are all gone. I don't like thinking about it, but we've adjusted to the girls being away and we'll adjust to his absence as well. I'll really miss him. He's my buddy, always has been. We watch NBA together and sometimes watch random "Family Guy" shows together. We have very similar senses of humor and I really enjoy his company. The house is going to feel really empty when he's gone. At that point, I will have been on this beat 18 years. That's a really long time. Maybe I can reinvent myself one more time and have another career chapter. Maybe others will view me as too old and all of that. We'll see.

From Brent Schaeffah: Pardon My Take recently had Greg Maddux on their podcast, and there was an interesting conversation on whether noted steroid users should be in the HOF. Maddux basically stated that majority are not deserving of the HOF but there could be a few exceptions. He specifically noted that guys like Clemens and Bonds were first ballot HOF'ers prior to their steroid usage.My question is, do you believe noted steroid users deserve induction into the HOF (and who if so)? I know it's unlikely since majority of MLB HOF voters are baseball purists, but there are several players already inducted that were linked to suspicion of steroid use at one point or another - Pudge Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Jeff Bagwell, Mike Piazza, etc. No one really knows who all used, so it just seems hypocritical to shun the "elite" if you will. Personally, I believe the following players are HOF worthy: 1. Barry Bonds 2. Roger Clemens3. Alex Rodriguez4. Rafael Palmeiro - 1 of 4 players (Mays, Murray, Aaron) with 3K hits and 500 HRs

It's complicated. I look at a guy like Mark Grace. He hit .303 for his career, accumulating 2,445 hits. He won a World Series with Arizona. He was a three-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove. What would his career have looked like if he had taken steroids. How many of his 511 doubles would have left the park? He had 173 home runs. Would we have viewed him differently if he'd gotten close to 300? Would he have looked better had none of his peers been taking performance-enhancing drugs? I wouldn't mind if guys were inducted but it were pointed out on their plaques that they used PEDs.

From chattreb: I heard a local radio sports talk show host mention one time that college football boards and porn were the two largest time consumers for grown men on the internet. Actually, I sometimes wonder how much difference there is between the two. That being said, I have to admit that I did keep up and read a little about Kam Franklin. I also admit that I looked at the Auburn board and chuckled at some of their comments (the one where someone said that OM blew their whole NIL budget on him made me laugh the hardest). I was also amused at the 476 comment and growing page on the MSU board where your good friend Steve Robertson and his minions tried to make sense of it all. As for me, I understand that signing 5 star talent is important for a lot of reasons, but how in the world can we grown men get so worked up about a commitment from a 17 year old who will essentially be a free agent until if or when he signs an NFL contract?

I'm just thankful people do, I guess. It has helped fuel my career and fed my family. I do acknowledge that the older I get -- and the older my kids get -- I view some of the recruiting stuff as absolutely insane. And it brings out the very worst in my "industry" or whatever you call this.

From robert90: Have you kept up with Angel Hernandez and his awful strike zone this year. All umps make mistakes but this is ridiculous. The other day he was calling left handed breaking balls strikes that were a foot off the plate and up out of the zone. My question is do you think MLB will take him from behind the plate as the games become more important down the stretch? Or will they wait until the off season. There is no way that guy can be behind the plate in a meaningful game.

He's horrible. He shouldn't be working at the MLB level. It's hard enough to hit at that level without a guy like him using some expanded strike zone from hell.

From TX via TN Rebel: Who has gone on to the best sports career that you've covered them at their school during the recruiting process of that player? Which player was bound for success the first time you saw them? Which player made you wonder why they were ever invited to campus but surprised you with their career?

I guess DK Metcalf. I didn't "cover" him at Oxford, but I certainly knew of him for years. I knew AJ Brown was a superstar the first time I saw him play. I can't really think of an answer on that last question.

From rebelpsychologist: What would NIL have been like for a player like Johnny Manzel? I have been watching his highlights after the new documentary dropped. Now his ego was too big for this, but I can't help but wonder if a large NIL would have made him stay in school another year. He would have been fun to watch for another year in college. I am certainly no NFL scout but in my opinion he was never going to be a good NFL QB and would have been better served in the NIL Era by maxing out in college.

He would have made Nico Iamaleava-type money after that first year at Texas A&M. I mean, he was the face of college football after his freshman year. The documentary on him was sad and fascinating at the same time.

From MGM_Capt: As you’ve aged, how have you best dealt with anxiety? I used to sleep like a baby every night. As my kids have grown older, I no longer do.

When I feel anxious, I go for a walk or a run. I get some fresh air and try to kick some endorphins in to help change my mood. I have made my health -- both mental and physical -- a priority over work, something I couldn't always say.

From RebYell: When do players typically receive their NIL money? I ask because..can a high school or transfer player commit to a school and immediately receive NIL money? And then, re-commit to another school, that presumably offers another NIL contract...all the while receiving NIL money from both the first school and the second school?

I'm not sure, really. I think it's when they report, start school, and then it's monthly. Once they leave, obviously, the payments stop. In some states -- Missouri comes to mind -- an in-state player can sign scholarship papers with an in-state school and start getting NIL payments.

From WichitaReb: What is the ceiling for this football defense? Also, you have great insight to college basketball. What grade would you give Coach Beard so far? Thanks for your coverage

The ceiling, I would guess, is a top-40 defense. With Ole Miss' offensive prowess, that would make for a very good team. Beard has been phenomenal so far. People who have seen workouts (I haven't) rave about the atmosphere and instruction. As I've said many times, he's going to win. It's just a matter of when, not if.

From HandyAndy1031: How does NIL giving negatively university athletic foundation donations for things like facilities, coaching salary supplements, etc. The infastructure as opposed to the players. Sure some dollars are new, but other donations are just being reallocated.Also curious how much of the war chest (%) they are comfortable spending in a given yr. At $15-20M, or whatever the number is, that's kicking off some healthy interest and they don't want to blow the load too early. It takes a lot of discipline to walk away from 5* (and even 4*) recruits that you absolutley know you can get bc you need to be responsible about not overspending. That's hard in a "win now" environment.

Those are all great questions, but I don't know that I know the answers. We'll try to get some interviews with people who do. I would be guessing. I would think NIL negatively impacts other donations and I would guess NIL collectives don't want to spend every nickel, preferring to have some for a rainy day fund, if you will.

From Rebelfan20: The nearing of football season means the NBA isn’t all that far behind it and like me, I know you’re a basketball junkie. What are some storylines that will have your attention this season?

Right now, I'm pretty Thunder-obsessed. I think they're going to be really fun to follow, and I'm excited to watch their games. Carson and I are going to make a trip in the spring to see a couple of games and we might try to squeeze a trip in after the college football regular season as well. I am interested in the Lakers having a full season with this group. LeBron is running out of time, presumably. What does Memphis look like with Marcus Smart? What does Wembanyama look like as a rookie? There are rumors Doncic is in the best shape of his life. Is this the year he gets really frustrated? I can't wait.

From MobTownReb2: Is grandpa joe from Willy wonka the biggest POS in film history? This a hole spent 20 years laid up in a bed while his daughter and then his grandson busted their tails to make sure he had a roof over his head, then charlie gets a golden ticket to go visit the chocolate factory and in about 30 seconds old grandpa joe is dancing around totally fine. Then to top it off he almost loses the chocolate factory for charlie by convincing him to drink the fizzy lifting drinks.

I've never thought about that, but you make a convincing case. Funny story: As a kindergartner, I basically taught myself how to read. I had the flu really bad and read Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I loved it.

From dmanning9251: If Dart gets a invitation to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony later this year, what would you think/guess Ole Miss’s record was?

That would tell me the Rebels were 10-2 or better. If he's that good, Ole Miss is a playoff team, I would think.

From Loanshark21: Do you think the “fudge round” line in the song “Rich men north of Richmond” is one of the best song lyrics ever? If you haven’t heard the song, look it up on YouTube. It will be worth your time.

I loved it. He's exactly right. This will anger a few here, but I get livid at the grocery store when I see obese people in scooters filling up their buggies in the middle of the store. Those of us who work and try to stay remotely healthy are paying for that food and the drugs they're taking and the inevitable hospitalization down the road. The responsible shouldn't have to pay for the irresponsible. That song resonated with so many for a reason.

From LRReb: NSIAQ: Since you’ve been on the beat, name the recruit/player that surprised you the most early on, and describe how that kid would translate to todays NIL landscape. Elaborate.