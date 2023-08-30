It's time for The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance, Edition 241. I asked for your questions. You delivered. I'll get to my answers in a moment, but first, a message from our sponsor, Davey Farris: First of all, thank you to the people who have reached out. I can write policies in all 50 states for both personal and commercial lines. I can look at almost anyone's home, auto, umbrella, or commercial needs. I have tons of vendors to shop your risks to. I can't win all the time, but at the very least, I can either get you a better policy or confirm that what you are doing the right thing. I pride myself on customer service and always answering the phone. Now, let's get to the meat of the conversation. How can I motivate you guys to reach out and help me raise tons of money for The Grove Collective? I want this to be huge for our programs. I want to, with all your help, win national championships and get the best players possible. Lane continues to say NIL is the No. 1 need we have. I imagine the other coaches would echo that. Once we get more momentum with our program I will post monthly the amount of money we are giving back to our sports programs. I have so many different ideas I would like to implement to make this a fun program for all of us. My question to you is what is holding you back from making the change? Let's make something we all hate paying for bring us some joy on the sports field. I am excited to hear from you guys; one of the biggest reasons I did this is to meet more OM fans. I can feel a little isolated out here in Dallas! Thanks again for any feedback and I am including a link that will allow you to easily send me your policies and take a look at them for you. So, follow the link and let’s get some more 5 stars.

From Dartyinthesip: I just saw something that said Jaxson Dart is the best QB in the SEC. While I want to drink that kool aid, how would you rank the top 7 SEC QB’s?Is more than one of them on the OM roster?

Oh, this is not my department. I don't know how I could rank the top quarterbacks. I like Jayden Daniels. I think he's terrific when he's healthy. This is unpopular here, but I think KJ Jefferson is underrated. The guy has made a lot of plays in his career. Late last season, Spencer Rattler looked like the real deal. I think Devin Leary will be a very good quarterback for Kentucky. I believe Jaxson Dart has tremendous upside. I like his toughness and his competitiveness. Joe Milton at Tennessee has a ton of talent, and I think AJ Swann at Vanderbilt would be a good player on a different roster. But I'm not qualified to rank the quarterbacks. I don't know the game well enough to do that.

From SipRebCard: Who do u think has more upside, Austin Simmons or Walker Howard?

The ball comes out of Simmons' hand with explosiveness. He can really spin it. Howard has a really nice deep ball. Both guys are young and in the development phase. It's just hard to answer that without seeing them operating with and against starting units.

From Arsqldba: Not so much a question for here, but maybe the results could fit here.If it hasn't already been asked, could you ask Lane in a presser what he thinks about the new clock rules and how he thinks it impacts the offense?

I asked him on Monday. It's in What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net.

From Levi275: Who wins a national championship first - Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley, Ryan Day or Jim Harbaugh?

I'll go with Ryan Day. He was pretty damn close last season.

From SaladThunder: If you could Animorph into any animal, what would it be? You can morph back into a human whenever you want.And you can’t say bald eagle.

I'd be a lion. Lions are fascinating and they have great hair.

From KwasReb9: You are in a large surface parking lot. Just you and a car. 15 minutes on the clock. The vehicle is trying to run you over. Winner gets $1 million Do you think you could successfully avoid getting run over?

Are there curbs in the lot? If so, I think I could survive it. If not, I think I'd be in trouble.

From coachnuke: You put it out there , that Chase would have breakfast and live stream party for Kam Franklin`s decision. Will you be having a watch party for the biggest week one game, ULM vs Army Black Knights?

Yes, definitely having that party. It's at Chase's house. There's an open invitation for everyone reading this. Chase will be providing the donuts and vodka.

From chattreb: Reports today are that there is some fire to the smoke about Stanford, Cal. and SMU to the ACC. If (?) this were to happen, it is reported that SMU would be are willing to forgo their media money for several years. If this happens and if this is the case, to quote Rick Neuheisel, had the Pac 12 used the same ingenuity and had the same self awareness and forward thinking that the SMU brass is using, the PAC 12 may still be in existence today. What say you?

Absolutely. The downfall of the Pac-12 will go down as one of the most arrogant, unnecessary occurrences in modern sports history. It was completely avoidable. Yet here we are.

From Rush Flagship: From top to bottom, is this arguably Ole Miss’ deepest team in the modern era? If you consider all of the experience at every position and several all-conference transfers coming in to bolster their NFL cache, I’m of the opinion that we haven’t seen this much depth all over the field maybe ever. Based on compiling all your sources’ opinions, what percentage do you put on this team gelling quickly and what are the Football Gods telling you?

I think so, but I think some of these assessments are premature. Let's see what this looks like on the field. A lot of guys who transfer up can't handle it. That 2008 team was deep. So was the 2014, 2015 and 2016 teams. I just think there is some propaganda going on right now. I need to see it live for a bit.

From OrlandoReb: Who wins a boxing match between Ivan Drago and Clubber Lang? How would prime Apollo fare against Clubber? And finally, would Apollo in his prime be able to beat Drago?

Drago would've destroyed Lang. That fight wouldn't have lasted one round. Drago was a beast. Apollo, in his prime, would've humiliated Lang. Lang was a one-hit wonder, a chump. Apollo, in his prime, against Drago would've been interesting. I think I'd side with Drago. Balboa won because he was super-motivated by Creed's death and by his horrible wife doubting him.

From TallyReb: Who winds up in the NL wildcard and who winds up in the AL wildcard? What wild card team do you think has the best shot at making a significant run in the post season?

National League: Philadelphia is a cinch. They're in and they're dangerous with that lineup. I think Arizona is going to make it. The Diamondbacks have a very athletic team and their pitching is underrated. I'm likely jinxing it, but if you look at records since the all-star break, the Cubs are a top-five in the league. I'll guess they hold on and get a spot. I do think the Giants are a factor. American League: Tampa is in, and the Rays are dangerous. After that, I think either Seattle or Houston will win the West and the other will get a wildcard spot. I think Texas holds on, but I'm keeping an eye on Toronto. I like that team.

From Dallasreb972: How do you define happiness, and what do you do on daily/ weekly to achieve more of it in your life?

For me, happiness is about calmness. It's about avoiding stress. It's about trying to focus on the things that matter. I had a breakthrough last year around Christmas. November had been stressful and then all the recruiting coverage criticism felt personal and it got to me. I let it ruin some family time that I can't and won't get back. All three of my kids sort of scolded me, telling me to just put it away. I sort of sat down with myself and reevaluated some things. Basically, I asked myself why I was letting such trivial things dictate my daily thought process. I vowed to reassess my priorities. And I have. I just don't pay attention to the criticism when it comes. I ignore the trolls. There are a couple of daily trolls in the podcast feed, and in the past, I would've interacted with them. I ignore them now. The bottom line is they simply don't matter. They're not worth getting worked up over. I don't know them. They don't know me. There's no relationship there. It's not worth more than a fleeting thought. So how do I try to achieve more daily/weekly happiness in my life? Honestly, I make my physical and mental health a higher priority than my work. I haven't always been able to say that. I still care about my work and take pride in my work and focus on it, but I won't skip a run or a workout for it anymore. I won't cut family time short and not take a personal call so that I can finish a work project. The work, I've found, can wait. If that costs me a subscriber, so be it. Fifty years from now, when I'm long gone and my children, God willing, are in their early 70s and late 60s, I like to envision them together, with their families, sitting at some beach house, enjoying each other over a few bottles of wine. If I come up in those conversations, I don't think they'll talk about my work. They won't say, "He sure did do a good job covering the commitment of that three-star kid from Louisiana." I'd like to think that they'd remember that I was there for them, that I was a calming ear during a crisis, that I was their biggest cheerleader at a dance competition or a soccer game, and that I was fun. No one who matters to me will remember me for my work. So I try to make sure I get my exercise. I make sure I get my sleep. And when I feel stress, I stop and evaluate why I'm stressed. I'm a pretty simple person. I don't require an active social life. I don't have many friends, but the ones I have will tell you that I'm a very good one. More than anything, I love being a dad, so I try to make sure that I try every day to be a good one. I hope that answers your question.

From celinareb: With the CFP committee this week, how long do you think FBS goes to a Power conferences playoff and other conferences playoffs and make the championship every year in Vegas? For the networks, you think it would be a no brainer, but how long until those conferences accept it? I would think more eye balls would be on those games rather than a bowl game.