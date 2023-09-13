It's time for The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance, Edition 243. I asked for your questions. You delivered. I'll get to my answers in a moment, but first, a message from our sponsor, Davey Farris: First of all, thank you to the people who have reached out. I can write policies in all 50 states for both personal and commercial lines. I can look at almost anyone's home, auto, umbrella, or commercial needs. I have tons of vendors to shop your risks to. I can't win all the time, but at the very least, I can either get you a better policy or confirm that what you are doing the right thing. I pride myself on customer service and always answering the phone. Now, let's get to the meat of the conversation. How can I motivate you guys to reach out and help me raise tons of money for The Grove Collective? I want this to be huge for our programs. I want to, with all your help, win national championships and get the best players possible. Lane continues to say NIL is the No. 1 need we have. I imagine the other coaches would echo that. Once we get more momentum with our program I will post monthly the amount of money we are giving back to our sports programs. I have so many different ideas I would like to implement to make this a fun program for all of us. My question to you is what is holding you back from making the change? Let's make something we all hate paying for bring us some joy on the sports field. I am excited to hear from you guys; one of the biggest reasons I did this is to meet more OM fans. I can feel a little isolated out here in Dallas! Thanks again for any feedback and I am including a link that will allow you to easily send me your policies and take a look at them for you. So, follow the link and let’s get some more 5 stars.

From CubbieAuz: Is there a scenario in which you can see the Cubs moving on from David Ross?

No, not really. Some of his in-game decision-making deserves questioning. Some of his bullpen management is befuddling (from a distance), but he's clearly motivated this team and it plays hard for him every day.

From chattreb: What do you think Sankey’s response will be when and if Texas request for the horns down sign to result on a penalty during SEC conference games?

I suspect he will tell them to get emotionally tougher. That's not a realistic request on Texas' part, should it make it.

From gorverebs18: Thoughts on the Michigan State - Mel Tucker situation?

I have a lot of thoughts. My overriding thought, however, is this: What Tucker did was immoral and lacked judgement, but I tend to not believe what he did rose to the level of deserving termination. Why does his account, which basically jives with hers, just get discounted? She was a victim but she stayed on the phone after he acknowledged he was masturbating? She texted him later to wish him a happy Father's Day? I've got real issues with his termination -- unless Michigan State pays him what he's due and just says it felt it was time to move on. In that scenario, fine. But letting a phone call that appeared to be consensual end his career feels wrong.

From Rebels24607: Do you think the past two weeks have changed any thoughts about adding Florida State or Miami to the SEC?

No. There's nothing to add. I'm not being short. Just no.

From cctrey5: What would be your confidence level at the moment if you were a fan of each SEC West team based on the first 2 weeks? (1-10 scale; 10=extremely confident, 1=no confidence at all)

Alabama -- 6 Arkansas -- 4 Auburn -- 3 LSU -- 7 Ole Miss -- 6 Mississippi State -- 5 Texas A&M -- 5

From Sig Reb: Neal, it’s time. My once luscious, curly locks have been reduced to a hideous horse shoe. Over the past few years I’ve gone from “as short as you can get it with scissors”, to a two-guard, half-guard, and now, no guard. It’s time for me to bite the bullet and go with the dreaded Mr. Clean look.I seek advice to determine the best way to achieve a slick dome. I figured I should just go straight to an expert for advice. Do you use shaving cream and a multi-blade razor? A safety razor? Have you tried one of those four-headed electric razors that are aggressively marketed to me via targeted ads on social media? Side question — how do they know I need to shave my head? Is Siri spying on me?Thank you for your council. I do admit that I dread joining the bald man club, but I am honored to stand alongside you.

Bite the bullet, my friend. You'll be pleased. I use shaving cream and a multi-blade razor. Don't use an old razor. You'll regret it. I did the electric thing for a while but it didn't give me the "clean" feeling I desired. If I'm going to be bald, I want to at least enjoy the clean feeling that accompanies it. Ours is not a club anyone cares to join, but once you embrace it, it's not so bad. It's freeing.

From Kylethehoss: Will Alabama recover?

From a loss to Texas? Sure. To the point that it's winning national championships every year? I'd say no. However, those chalking up Alabama as an automatic W (very few here, by the way, but the Pollyannas out there are vocal) are likely in for disappointment. Chances are the Tide will figure some things out.

From Usp94: It wasn’t Alabama or LSU, but do you think it’s a good sign that Ole Miss faced some adversity Saturday and bounced back? I know one of the main concerns with all of the new faces via the portal, has been “what happens when adversity strikes?”

Sure, it's definitely a good sign. Does it mean this team will bounce back from the adversity that comes from a loss? I'm probably not prepared to go that far. I'm on the record here. I'm not making sweeping judgments until after the Alabama and LSU games.

From Levi275: What’s your current weight lifting routine? What is your fitness goal for the final quarter of 2023?

I'm in a pretty heavy running kick right now. The last few weeks, I've run around 30-32 miles per week, running at least 45 minutes first thing six mornings a week. Now that football is here and my podcast schedule is stupid, I'm having a tougher time finding time to get to the gym to lift. I have added more resistance band work to my routine (Tuesday soccer nights in Tupelo, in my office between podcasts, etc.). I need to go lift more. As for my fitness goal, it remains getting down to 185. I'm struggling to get under 192-193, probably because I still really enjoy a beer or a glass of wine at night. The last 10 pounds, apparently, are the toughest.

From Cwam: For a father of a toddler that’s getting increasingly out of shape..best way to get back in shape with an 18 month old….asking for a friend

Put the toddler in the jog stroller and go walk/jog. Everyone benefits. Add some pushups to the routine. Don't eat his/her leftovers. You don't need the chicken nuggets he/she doesn't eat. It's all calories in and calories out.

From Fabius: Still enamored of Alabama?

Enamored? No. Do I still have immense respect? Absolutely. I'm not prepared to say the dynasty is over even though there is growing evidence that it is.

From Loblolly7: It sure seems like Ole Miss has a more difficult time than other schools in getting injured guys healthy and back on the field. Is our medical staff and team ortho group just worse than everyone else’s? The ortho group doesn’t even have a foot/ankle surgeon on staff. That seems like someone that might be critical in evaluating and fixing common athletic injuries, like our TE’s foot. If Prieskorn’s injury has a 3 week recovery period, I have about 25% confidence he will make it back on schedule, but if he were a Bama player with the exact same injury, I’d have 100% confidence. Am I imagining things or does OM have a worse medical team and track record than our other SEC brethren?

I simply don't know enough about it to make any sort of declarative statement. I've heard others express concern and it's been a topic here, but I simply don't know the answer to your question. There have been some injuries where the lack of or slowness of recovery was baffling, but I'm not prepared to distribute that blame.

From jchmcl09: It is amazing how we all seem to underestimate the value of the Quarterback position. Obviously, you need a supporting cast of diverse skills to complement your QB but without a good one, it seems you need superstars throughout 5he lineup to compensate.I can't really say that the other 21 positions for Texas are better or about the same as Alabama. However, I can say that Ewers was decidedly better than Milroe and that was the difference in the game.Do you agree?

Yes. If you have a very good quarterback, your margin for error is wider than if you have a substandard quarterback. Ewers was much better than Milroe, and it was a key reason Texas ran away from Alabama in the fourth quarter.

From rcreb22: 1. With all the talk of NIL, the portal, conference realignment, etc., what is the CFB topic that is being overlooked by media?2. If the networks stopped the OM-Mercer type games, how would G5 and lower universities sustainably finance their athletics departments? Or would sports/scholarships be eliminated?

1. The topic most media just won't discuss is how fans feel about all of this change. In fairness, it doesn't yet appear that fans are all that bothered. 2. They wouldn't. Many would have to shut down some of their programs. However, again, if this is about fans and TV ratings and money, the Mercer-Ole Miss games need to die.

From TruhReb: First time soccer dad here. I’ve never been interested in soccer, but my 4 year old asked to play this fall so we signed him up. He has some really good coaches that make practice fun so it’s been a good experience so far. Any advice for a first timer?

Yes, learn about the game. I've grown to really love it. As your son/daughter gets older, the level of play increases. I was at a camp at Lipscomb in July and the level of play was incredible. Pick a English Premier League team and get Peacock and watch on Saturday mornings. It's more entertaining than that God-forsaken College Gameday program people continue to absorb and bitch about every week. You'll develop an understanding and appreciation of the game. This will not be received well by some, I fear.

From BogueChittoReb: Thoughts on the lack of playing time for Suntarine Perkins and Ayden Williams against Tulane? I know it’s a big leap from high school football to the SEC, but so many of the Ole Miss beat writers hyped them up as instant impact guys during training camp.

You answered your own question. They can't play if they're just not ready. I hope we didn't overhype them. I always try to provide caveats. I can't speak for the rest of the beat. I read David Eckert's piece on Perkins and thought it was excellent, but I don't consume much from others.

From borekc: Hypothetically, do you think it would’ve helped contract negotiations if Jim Irsay had taken to a Colt’s team site and publicly challenged Jonathan Taylor’s mother? Seems like a bold strategy to me.

Thank you for the laugh. I was amused by the question.

From Big_Reb1: Can you find out why Yulman stadium locked the gates on the visitor's side pre-game, preventing Ole Miss fans from entering the stadium? Here is a picture from the game.

I wasn't there, so I don't know. I asked some of the people who were there and they didn't know either.

From TheLotIsHot: Is this the worst the SEC has looked through two (2) weeks in your time covering the SEC? If not then when was the last time you thought it looked this down as a conference?That out of conference record looks pretty bad right now with another L (possibly two) likely headed to the conference this week. (KSU>Ark and BYU>Ark possibly).

It's pretty rough so far. Other than Georgia's defense, I'm not ready to put a lot of faith in much right now. I think Kansas State over Missouri is quite likely and while I think it's possible BYU wins in Fayetteville, I don't think I'd say that's likely.

From coachnuke: Do you think the Big 12 has some buyers remorse with adding Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati with the PAC 12 imploding?

Maybe a little, but it was the right thing to do at the time. There was no way to see the Pac-12 becoming the Pac-2.

From TennRebel: What can you share about the Chris Jones recruitment now that you couldn’t when it was happening?