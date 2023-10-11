It's time for The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance, Edition 247. I asked for your questions. You delivered. I'll get to my answers in a moment, but first, a message from our sponsor, Davey Farris: First of all, thank you to the people who have reached out. I can write policies in all 50 states for both personal and commercial lines. I can look at almost anyone's home, auto, umbrella, or commercial needs. I have tons of vendors to shop your risks to. I can't win all the time, but at the very least, I can either get you a better policy or confirm that what you are doing the right thing. I pride myself on customer service and always answering the phone. Now, let's get to the meat of the conversation. How can I motivate you guys to reach out and help me raise tons of money for The Grove Collective? I want this to be huge for our programs. I want to, with all your help, win national championships and get the best players possible. Lane continues to say NIL is the No. 1 need we have. I imagine the other coaches would echo that. Once we get more momentum with our program I will post monthly the amount of money we are giving back to our sports programs. I have so many different ideas I would like to implement to make this a fun program for all of us. My question to you is what is holding you back from making the change? Let's make something we all hate paying for bring us some joy on the sports field. I am excited to hear from you guys; one of the biggest reasons I did this is to meet more OM fans. I can feel a little isolated out here in Dallas! Thanks again for any feedback and I am including a link that will allow you to easily send me your policies and take a look at them for you. So, follow the link and let’s get some more 5 stars.

From youngreb3: One of the thoughts about Lane Kiffin is he has raised the floor at Ole Miss. Is 8-4 really the realistic floor ongoign? He's also likely raised the ceiling? What do you think the realistic ceiling is ongoing?

No, I'm not sure I agree with your assessment of the floor. I very much believe, with the current state of NIL and the locker room chaos it causes, year-to-year floors remain very deep. Culture inside teams is tenuous, and a couple of losses will likely lead to more, especially for programs built around the transfer portal. So no, I think Ole Miss' year-to-year floor is deep. As for the ceiling, it's making the CFP. Period. There's no reason Ole Miss shouldn't believe that it can make the 12-team playoff occasionally, at a minimum. It will be difficult, mind you, but that should be the goal. From there, it's a tournament based on matchups, who's hot, injuries and whatnot. The ceiling is the tournament. Get to it and go from there.

From chattreb: I think it is fair to say the histories of the OM and Arkansas programs are similar. Both had legendary coaches, Vaught and Broyles, and both had success in small states. Moving forward, both schools had some self inflicted wounds that hurt their programs. OM’s have been discussed here, but Arkansas had three very good coaches that either got run off by Broyles, and a very good coach who had personal problems. Now OM has appeared to currently have their act together, but Arkansas has not seemed to recover since Petrino. I find this somewhat puzzling because of the vast monetary potential that the program has. What do you think the problem is?

I can't speak to Arkansas' football history. I really can't speak to Ole Miss' for that matter. I don't think either matters at all in the current iteration of college football, a sport that has changed so much in four years that history is borderline irrelevant. Arkansas' problem right now, per people who follow the program closely, is recruiting-based. They have a hard time getting guys to visit. Once they visit, they typically like it and do well, but getting guys to visit is a chore. Also, while their basketball and baseball programs have thrived in the new NIL landscape, football has not. There's a ton of growth in Northwest Arkansas and there's an absolute boatload of money, but they've not yet been able to capitalize on that with football. Why? I don't know. I'm not there. Is that because Sam Pittman doesn't believe in NIL and steers clear of it? I don't know. Is is because there are limited resources and those resources are being steered to other sports because the people behind those monies don't believe in football or don't believe in Pittman? I don't know. Again, I'm not there. However, as they approach decisions, they're going to have to address that. If they do, they can be a sleeping giant in the portal, and I say that only because of the commercial growth that has occurred all around Fayetteville. If they don't, they're going to continue to flounder.

From WebReb-FL: Although Judkins has looked better the last two games, he still doesn’t look the same as last year. Whereas Bentley not only looks great, his stats are outstanding. He got more late touches & produced late in the Arkansas game.Do you see the “Pro Mindset” that is preached allowing Bentley to get more reps & even more than Q? I know the high NIL deals put a unique twist on it as well for those paid so much.

I think there has been a lot behind the scenes regarding Judkins for a while now. I'll sort of leave it at that. Kiffin made a point to talk about Bentley's work ethic following the Arkansas game. I don't think that was a coincidence.

From enclaveREB: How are you spending the bye week? Any plans?

No plans, really. Carson has soccer in Memphis this weekend, so I'll get to go watch him play. He had club practice in Tupelo Tuesday night and I took him and watched his team scrimmage a little. We've pared down the podcast schedule a bit and I'm going to enjoy not having such a busy schedule, but it's basically another week. Laura and I had talked about going to the beach, but it's just not feasible.

From MobTownReb2: Has this team played at the best it’s capable of yet? I don’t think they have because we haven’t gotten a game where the offense and defense are both firing on all cylinders. Feel like if they could pair a defense like first half of bama game (I think that one’s being overlooked a little. They swarmed to the football and tackled really well that first half but just eventually got tired the second half) and offense like lsu game. How good is this team if they could get all facets of the game clicking at the same time?

No, they haven't put it all together yet. It's a rare thing, as Kiffin said Saturday and Sunday. They have, however, found ways to win in games where there was adversity. Tulane, LSU and Arkansas all mounted real challenges, and Ole Miss overcame them all. How good is Ole Miss if it got everything clicking at once? It would be a very good team. Kiffin, like every coach in America, is likely trying to figure out how to make that happen.

From TX via TN Rebel: Lots of back and forth on the board this weekend about who should be blamed for the horrible play calling this past weekend. Calling an RB's number on the play after they have run for 40 yds and are gassed is idiotic. I'm of the belief that Weiss Jr needs a flaming bag of poop left on his doorstep. What say you? Please help me direct my blame in the right place!

There were some wild decisions Saturday. I'll say that. Dart was hurt, though, and to their credit, I thought Arkansas' defense played pretty well. The fourth-and-1 decision from the Ole Miss 34 with about 10 minutes left is the one I keep coming back. Judkins got the yardage needed and Ole Miss ended up scoring, but damn, if Arkansas makes that stop right there and goes in and scores -- they had just put together a scoring drive -- that game gets really, really tenuous.

From The Network: Did your girls come home for the Arkansas game? I assume they have transitioned to be 100% Arkansas fans after attending/graduating from there. Did they have any interaction with their friends who stayed in Oxford and are now Ole Miss fans? After attending only Ole Miss games in her life, my daughter is now a senior at Georgia and has completely converted to a Dog fan bragging about national championships.

They did. It was the first time they'd seen each other in two months, so I think they were excited to have time together. I became really close during their two years together in Fayetteville. Caroline has become a pretty big Arkansas fan but not to the point where she knows who a lot of the players are and stuff like that. She just cheers for her school. Campbell is just not much of a sports fan at all. It just doesn't matter to her, though she'll turn on the Razorbacks' games and sort of have it in the background. Caroline knew they'd lose, but she cheered for the Razorbacks. It's just kind of who she is. She's excited about basketball season. Their hoops environment is cool and really fun for students. I suspect Ole Miss will take a major step in that direction this season. Campbell doesn't really know a lot of people here anymore, so she mostly just hangs at home when she's here. She goes shopping and stuff, but she hasn't kept in touch with a lot of people from high school. Caroline has a good many Ole Miss friends, and yes, she hung out with them a lot over the weekend. Two of her old OHS friends, Gracie Bourne and Cayden Luke, came over and had dinner with us on Friday night and then they all got out for a while. Caroline went to The Grove with them on Saturday. It was awesome having Gracie and Cayden in the house again. We watched those girls grow up and I'm so glad they're still close with one another. They've both gone to Fayetteville a couple of times to hang with Caro, and it's been neat seeing them all support one another during their college years. One of Campbell's best friends from Arkansas, Parker Shearon, came to the game with her parents (both Ole Miss alums), so Parker and Campbell got together Saturday afternoon. They were roommates as freshmen and seniors and they're sorority sisters. Parker is one of my favorite people on earth. Just a special young lady from a wonderful family. They went to The Grove later in the afternoon and met up with a family of another Chi Omega sorority sister from Arkansas. So she had a great Saturday too. Even Laura went to the game, her first game at Vaught-Hemingway in 15 years. She and the girls left at halftime and got home, knowing the girls had to get up Sunday and hit the road. Campbell returned to Nashville Sunday morning and Caroline left for Fayetteville. We didn't really talk about the game, other than Caroline telling me that Cam Little (the Arkansas kicker) reached out to her and said he and I talked after the game Saturday night. Cam wants to come on the podcast, and now that the Rebels-Hogs game is over, I'm going to make that happen. Andrew Ritter is a neighbor, so I'll try to get him on as well and maybe make it a kicking-oriented podcast. I don't blame your daughter, by the way. It's a pretty heady time to be a Georgia fan, I suspect. I love that campus and I love Athens. It's an awesome place.

From Levi275: If you were building a playlist that evokes an emotional or nostalgic feeling within you what songs would comprise that list? It can be from any time period in your life (childhood, adolescence, early adulthood, adulthood, parenthood, etc.).

I really don't know. I don't listen to a lot of music. I kind of wish I were more into it. I'm always kind of jealous of the people who are really into live music. Maybe it's just my schedule, but I just rarely have a chance to go see shows and whatnot. As for nostalgia, I've found that 80s music does that for me. It reminds me of growing up in Ruston, simpler times, old friends and such. As I've gotten older, I think more fondly about the people I grew up with. I missed my high school reunion last weekend, and I was kind of down about it, so maybe that's factoring into my thoughts.

From cctrey5: If you’re the Bengals, are you trying to trade Tee Higgins for draft capital before the deadline, or are you set on keeping him to likely have a better shot at a ring this season?

No, I'm going for it. That might change if they lose a couple of more, but on Sunday, they looked like they were finding themselves offensively. They should absolutely keep Higgins and go for it.

From FuzzyHuddleston: as if there was any doubt prior to the events of this week, but isnt the idea of the united states of america pretty much run its course?

That feels somewhat hyperbolic, but I'll admit I have serious reservations about the future of our country. We have to do something about the borders. We have to do something to make our cities safer. In short, we have to once again become a serious nation. Right now, we are not a serious country.

From PharmReb: What do you think about the new look warriors? Chris Paul can play way less minutes now and provide some crunch time juice. I’ve always said he wouldn’t win one until he got to the twilight of his career and had to take a lesser role.

I'm interested to see them. I think CP3 has shown he can accept different roles. The West is loaded. It's going to be wild. I watched OKC-Spurs Monday night and watching Wemby and Chet go at it in a freaking preseason game had my juices flowing. It's going to be a really fun season to follow.

From coachnuke: Do you think the QB sneak, push play eventually be outlawed? Same with the running back and the pile getting pushed forward. I think it should if a player has to be pushed forward his forward progress is stopped, that where the ball should be spotted. It should be the same when a offensive player gets pushed back, they mark the ball where his forward progress was stopped.

Everything I hear is it's going to get legislated out of the game after this season.

From Ole Myers: Neal when does the truth, regardless of how the internet and news media will judge you and becomes a galvanizing force? When does society say F it and start seriously advocating for people to be selfish and self centered about living communities? No more playing games with identities. No more fear of being called a racist. I’m a member of an association that offers 12 steps for a better living and is predicated on rigorous honesty. You accept the things you can’t change, so the courage to change the things you can and try to know the difference between the two.

I'm not sure I completely understand the question. When are people going to stop worrying about being canceled and speak honestly about what is happening in the world? That's a question I wish I could answer. The answers are obvious. Three years after all of the George Floyd stuff and the summer of mostly peaceful but oftentimes fiery and deadly riots, two different BLM chapters came out in public support of Palestine, even including hang gliders in their artwork. I mean, they are saying the quiet part very loudly, but people remain terrified to call a spade a spade.

From REBNUT: You have kids that are now teenagers and young adults. Give me your favorite Dad joke and a real eye roller?

I'm not sure I have a favorite dad joke, but let's have some fun here. I found some links to some funny ones.

From Kylethehoss: What are your top 5 go to soups for the fall/winter?

1. Laura makes an incredible tomato soup with bacon. It's just awesome, and I normally wouldn't really care for tomato soup. 2. Does chili count as a soup? I have a recipe to this Fireman's Soup that is fantastic. 3. French onion 4. Chicken tortilla 5. Broccoli soup I like chicken noodle soup, but if the noodles get real "gloppy," I'm out.

From jkkovach: What would be the average height for humans if it were determined by individual choice and not genetics? Would greed and competitive nature result in everyone being like 54 feet tall or would there be a hand raise guy to to say hey we kinda need to keep everything fairly reasonable?

I'd like to think there would be a hand-raise guy, but after watching Chet versus Wemby the other night, I think everyone would just get taller and taller. That was a glimpse of the NBA's future, and it was spectacular.

From DBROTC: Will State fire Arnett at the end of this season? Looks and feels like a disaster in Starkville.

I really don't think that's in the cards. I agree about it being a disaster but firing him after one year is a recipe for further disaster.

From Napuckett14: Have you guys been able to expand your listener base on McCready Siskey beyond those that listen to the Ole Miss based podcasts ( i.e. OEP)?

In short, no. As you know, I addressed this Tuesday. It was just a mess. I hate it happened.

From North Tampa Rebel: This may be too big for a mailbag, but how would you grade all the transfers on a hit/miss basis?

Yeah, it's too big and it's also too early to really answer. There's still half a season -- and likely more -- left. It's just too early to make those judgments. It's a legit question, though, one we will tackle at a more appropriate time. Basically, the entire roster, with a few notable exceptions, is made up of transfers, so how the team does is how one would likely grade the transfers.

From WichitaReb: Prediction on OM vs Auburn? What are your thoughts on how both head coaches are going to handle all the questions? With all of your connections at Auburn what do you feel the sentiment is among the Auburn folks on this game? Thanks for all you do, always enjoy your coverage

My early guess is Ole Miss wins a very close game. I think Kiffin will push back on the Auburn stuff, but I firmly believe he seriously considered the job and believes Freeze was one of Sokoloff's sources. No, I can't prove that, by the way. My guess is Freeze will be pretty diplomatic and say nice things about his time at Ole Miss. Both men will want to win the game very badly. I dread next week. I've dreaded it all season. People are very set in their opinions, so anything anyone says is going to be attacked. It's super emotional for a lot of people and they're not really open to a conversation or an honest dialogue. I hate next week, and it hasn't even started.

From Michael Luker: Obviously the world is chaotic right now, and that’s putting it mildly. I don’t plan on having kids anytime soon, but I can’t help but wonder if I actually want to raise someone in this world with how evil everything seems to be trending. Is that wrong of me?