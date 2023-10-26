It's time for The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance, Edition 249. I asked for your questions. You delivered.

From hays3: Last week (mailbag I think) you talked about we may have picked the wrong year to go 11-1, if memory recalls, so you somewhat answered this but….Things are getting more interesting as the Rebs just keep winning. What‘s you gut tell you about the remaining schedule by game and what could you say in a sentence or two about why they win or lose? IF you think they somehow run the table where do you see them come bowl season? As we get to the meat grinder portion of the schedule across the country, there’s going to be a number of undefeated teams who will fall. Could it make things interesting?PS…always love the RG teams takes. Thanks.

While the 11-1 talk is fun and the debate regarding who deserves to be in the CFP is always compelling, I think we're way ahead of ourselves here. Texas A&M presents some matchup issues and Georgia in Athens is going to require a Herculean effort on Ole Miss' part. If the Rebels win those two games, we'll dive head-first into all of those conversations. Until then, it just seems a bit silly to spend any real time on it. If Ole Miss goes 11-1 -- any sane person would bet against that -- it's going to need some help to get to the CFP and the debate would be fascinating. We're just not to that place yet.

From handyandy1031: For SEC opponents, which road games does the team bus to and which do they fly to?

I think they fly everywhere but Mississippi State.

From Still Magnolia: I was impressed with Chris Beard at SEC basketball media days. He presents extremely well and I believe he will prove to be a great hire. How do you see the Ole Miss basketball program evolving under his leadership and what are a few less obvious keys to his success at Ole Miss?

His presence alone makes Ole Miss a respected, viable program. But let's be clear here: Basketball, maybe more than any sport, is about players. There's no "Hoosiers" strategy that is going to win the SEC. He will have to have players, and to do that, Ole Miss is going to have to really ramp up its basketball NIL. Is that possible when football is going as well as it is? I don't know. That's not me hinting at no. It's me saying I simply don't know. To win -- and Beard said this Monday -- you have to have an NBA player or two on the roster. Without them, you're just a plucky team that plays hard.

From Cobbrebel: Are the rumors true about the fans and big boosters starting to turn on Freeze and demanding first year unrealistic expectations?

I don't cover Auburn and I have fewer contacts there than ever before. I've heard they're not exactly tickled over how this season has gone, but Freeze will be judged on how he recruits and how he works the portal. I suspect the reality -- that he won't be given tons of time to turn this thing around -- is hitting him right between the eyes these days. Auburn has a very inflated view of itself, one created by a storied history. In this new era, however, the Tigers might not be able to do what they once did.

From jchmcl09: You have mentioned multiple times how there are so many schools where Lane Kiffin wouldn't be a good fit. The main reason being that he is just not a guy who is going to "pal around" with the "money boys" since that is just not his nature. Don't you think that Keith Cater deserves so much of the credit for insuring that Kiffin gets the environment that he wants?Carter appears to be very well liked by the mega boosters. He is very personable and a superb fundraiser. He doesn't seem to have any trouble at all in the "hobnobbing" arena. Thus, that relieves LK.Carter and Kiffin are a good match.

Yes, I think that's fair. I don't really know Ole Miss' mega-boosters, so I can't speak to how they feel about Carter, but anyone with eyes can see that Carter has done a remarkably good job at Ole Miss and doesn't view the program as some sort of stepladder. I think Carter wants to see Ole Miss big and he's doing everything he can to facilitate that, all the while being realistic about limitations. I would assume he's very good about getting out and about with the money people, but I'm probably the worst person to ask about that. I'm really never in those environments, so I can't speak to it.

From chattreb: Most Land Grant institutions suffer some “little brother syndrome “ towards their state university, and probably the worst case of that is in Mississippi. Auburn is different, for they seem to have a perverted opinion of their standing in the world particularly when it comes to football. I will never forget the Auburn AD’s press conference announcing the firing of Gene Chizik two years after winning the National championship and he exclaimed that “3 and 9 at Auburn is unacceptable.” Let’s not forget that there have been attempted coups on every Auburn coach going back to Pat Dye. I understand that the Alabama factor may have something to do with this but I think that it is deeper than that. Neal, since you have covered Auburn I would be interested in hearing your thoughts.

Well, I've been off the beat for 20 years and out of the state since 2008, so I'm not exactly an insider. There has always been a bit of a power struggle there and that seems to have continued through at least the last coaching search. Not every major booster wanted Lane Kiffin. As you said, they've had coups and attempted coups and successful coups where there was no clear plan after the coup was completed. How much of that is related to Alabama? I don't know. The majority of the state cheers for Alabama, and the Alabama brand is strong. I think the difference has been accentuated during the Saban era, because Alabama boosters got out of Saban's way and let him dominate. Auburn hasn't been able to do the same. Some wanted to do that via Kiffin, but like I said, that wasn't unanimous, and that might have been one of the reasons the Kiffin-Auburn stuff got so weird at the end last November.

From RebelFNP: What do you think would have to be Jimbo’s record this year for Texas A&M to part ways with him? 7-5? 8-4? It almost seems inevitable to me.

I don't think he survives 7-5. I suspect he does survive 8-4. But two things: 1. They owe him a lot of money. I mean, it's an insane amount of money, and the economy could be rocketing towards a recession in 2024. 2. How are they hiring? The answer to that question is critical before you banish Fisher and his $65 million to his ranch.

From REBNUT: With P5 schools getting more NIL money do think there will be a day when teams in lower conferences go on to become FCS or D2 teams?

Yes, I think it's inevitable. That will be a sad day, really, because a lot of people will lose jobs and a ton of kids will lose opportunities. But when something becomes about nothing but the money, noting but the money matters.

From TX via TN Rebel: Does ADKC get enough credit for the turnaround of the athletic department? The Rebs have the best across the board coaching staffs in the history of the school and have a collective put in place that is paying early dividends. Even though he's a former player, he's actions are far more progressive than a GOB networker.

Like I said earlier, I'm not familiar with enough Ole Miss people to know how much credit he has or hasn't received. As I said, I think it's obvious that he's done a tremendous job and that he is a very forward thinker who isn't bogged down by some forced acceptance of mediocrity.

From North Tampa Rebel: Set the over under of years at current job starting with the 24 season:FreezePittmanArnettJimboBeamerSaban

Freeze 1.5 years (I'd consider the under) Pittman .5 years (I'd hammer the under; I'm not sure he survives this season) Arnett 1.5 years (Who are they hiring? Can they compete in this era of college football?) Fisher .5 years (Already addressed) Beamer 2.5 years (He'll get time) Saban 1.5 years (There are rumors, but there are always rumors, and all he does is win; this coaching job this year is freaking phenomenal)

From petervenkman: You may have discussed this previously, but you have always intimated that Freeze has much more dirty laundry than has been made public and that would've precluded him from ever being hired at a P5 program again. Why do you think that has not been made public yet? Are rival programs holding it in their back pocket to wait to use when/if he starts to gain some momentum? I may be oversimplifying the journalism process.

I can't speak for anyone else, but I have no interest in airing Freeze's laundry from 2016-17. I mean, it's been 6-7 years, he's paid the price, etc. He went to Liberty and did a good job. He's got the best agent in the business. He landed the Auburn gig. He's making a ton of money. Also, it's kind of like nuclear war. If you fire your missiles, you're going to get missiles fired upon you. Going crazy public with a bunch of stuff would likely just start mutual destruction. But mostly, no sane journalist is really interested in re-opening that saga.

From DeuceMccluster22: This question is for Siskey but hope u can get me an answer, what is the most common course of action for what coaches do w all their gear when they leave a school? ( shirts/ jackets/ hats/ etc.)

From Tyler: "Keep the cool shit. Give the rest away."

From cbucky927: Will you rank the SEC QBs 1-14? If it makes it easier, feel free to group them into tiers vs putting numbers next to them such as (Elite, Above average, average, below average, poor).

I mean, I could express an opinion, but I'm not qualified to rank the league's quarterbacks. I write and talk for a living, and I'm able to make paragraphs flow, but I'm not a talent evaluator. I think Jayden Daniels is the best quarterback in the league. Jaxson Dart, Spencer Rattler and the kid at Missouri are all having really good seasons. Jalen Milroe and Graham Mertz are making the most of their skill-sets. Then there's a group that suffers from limitations and/or poor surrounding casts. But again, I would rather stay in my lane and not do the rankings thing. It's far more nuanced than I could really understand, I suspect.

From Levi275: You’re a NFL GM and you’re tasked with drafting a QB in the 2023 draft. You can draft the QB in any round, but you need this guy to be a starter and successful player to keep your GM job. Who do you go with? Do you opt for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in R1. Do you opt for a day 2 or 3 guy like Quinn Ewers, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Sam Hartman, Shedeur Sanders, Spencer Rattler, etc. are all available.

I think both Williams and Maye are special, so I'd go that route. I do like Penix and Hartman, so if I weren't at the top of the draft, I could see one of those guys being a value buy.

From pcrebel: Neal, do you or Chase do the BlueWire ad reads for other podcasts? I’ve heard different people doing it throughout MPW Digital podcasts such as the Always Cheating podcast host. I heard a new one at the end of a RealTree Rebels episode.

Yeah, we typically read them but they have others that they integrate into our podcasts that aren't live-streamed. I'm sure there's some sort of formula, but I've been too busy to dive into it.

From Gjg23: By the time you publish you will know one, and most likely both, of the World Series contenders. Who wins it, and in how many games?

I'll go with Texas over Arizona in 7. Incredible that the Diamondbacks made it this far, but here we are.

From The Network: I have two, one for the mailbag and one that might be more aimed at the podcast on a slow week.Mailbag - You've talked many times about football coaches (especially Kiffin) being hard to talk with and much more difficult to get to know personally. However, it seems like basketball coaches everywhere are much more open with the press (even becoming friends like Neal and AK) and generally far more approachable. Why is that?Podcast - Can you guys do a segment on what you think Freeze's outcome at Ole Miss would have been if his indiscretions didn't happen/were never discovered. It looked clear that he was beginning to lose the team by mid-2016 and the talent level was top-heavy without much depth and no talent on defense. You guys have also said many times that his staff was below par (although the guys being head coaches from his staffs make me wonder about that assertion). I truly think 2017 would have been a 6-6 season and probably 4-8 in 2018 with a very hot seat. Agree?

It's just a dynamic. I don't really have a theory as to why it is. Basketball coaches are -- and it's not even close -- much more personable than football coaches. Maybe it's because they deal with fewer people. Maybe it's because there are so many games and one loss isn't magnified the way it is in football. As for Freeze, 2017 was going to be an abject disaster. He was going to go 4-8 and melt down. You'll never be able to convince me otherwise. It was going to be a circus.

From sadkins11: A lot of time was devoted to Hugh Freeze last week, and rightfully so. Chase, Jeffery, and you have all had a front row seat to all that happened at Ole Miss, which has contributed to your opinions, and, again, rightfully so. Do you think that Arkansas State and Liberty have similar opinions? I’m speaking specifically of his coaching acumen, as well as the way he handles himself.

I suspect his tenure at Arkansas State went smoothly and they seemed to love him at Liberty.

From Saevio1337: I know this would never happen, but how cool would it be to move to a tiered league system in the NCAA similar to European Soccer leagues?I think if the NCAA wants to save power they are going to have to do some re-arranging soon anyway. Otherwise the top 50ish schools are going to leave and regulate how they see fit.I think an idea that will never see the light of day, but would be cool to see, is a pyramid tier system like professional soccer in Europe. Take say the top 40ish programs in the country currently (many metrics can be used, such as last decade's winning percentage, winning percentages against p5, winning percentages vs 10 top, money invested in program, money generated by programs, money raised, fan attendance percentage vs capacity etc.) and create a Division 1 A. Take the next 40 and create a division 1 AA, and the remaining into division 1 AAA. Break them all down into regional conferences again, 10 teams in the west/midwest, 10 in the east, 10 in the south, 10 in the north. Make the subsequent 1 AA and 1 AAA conferences into the same regionsHave an automatic relegation slot in each tier and an automatic promotion slot. The best and worst teams automatically drop a tier or promote a tier using the running 10 year metrics mentioned above (whatever they may be). Or use club point rankings similar to soccer based on wins/losses and potentially wins vs top 10, touchdown differential, defensive points allowed differential, or whatever.The playoffs would be the Championship of each region, followed by a 8 team playoff. Win the ship and you are in with a bye, and 4 wildcard slots, 1 for each conference.I know it would never happen, but man the drama that would ensue....