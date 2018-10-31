It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, Edition 10. I asked for your questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter. As usual, you didn't disappoint. So here we go...

From J-Reezy23: What is more attainable to you, a sub 6 minute mile or a sub 20 minute 5k?

Oh, that's easy. I could train a bit and get myself into condition to basically "sprint" a mile and get under six minutes. I did it a few times back when I was in peak marathon condition. My natural mile is about 8 1/2 minutes, so breaking off three in a row at 6:40 would be very, very difficult.

From eafinsup: Coming to oxford for the weekend with a group of 8.. best food places? Lunch and a supper place. Also a bar with a lot of tap beer selections? Thanks!

This isn't my area of expertise, as has been well-chronicled. A lunch (or dinner) place with a lot of tap selections that is easily one of my favorites in Oxford is Blind Pig. I think their food is very underrated. My favorite place in Oxford is St. Leo. I've also never been disappointed at McEwen's. But again, I don't go out much in Oxford, so I'm not sure I'm your guy here. I'm sure others can fill in the many gaps.

From Patrick C. Timony: What do you need to see from the Atlanta Hawks to deem their season a success?

It will have nothing to do with wins and losses. Frankly, losing is their best strategy this season. So much of this season is about Trae Young's development. It's about developing Taurean Prince and evaluating players such as Alex Poythress, Miles Plumlee and Dewayne Dedmon. But lose, for the love of all things holy. Get that early lottery pick and make the most of it. So far, Young has looked more than capable, and if you're a Hawks fan, that's a win.

From Showboat20: Now that Tony Hughes is available do you forsee him to be on our 2019 staff? I remember it mentioned Luke reached out to see if he was interested in joining last year... Also is it possible he join the staff as an analyst during the season? Or is there some guideline against them joining mid season?

Hughes was before my time on the beat, so I'm not an expert on his value or hypothetical value to a Matt Luke-coached staff. He could join as an analyst, but I'm not sure what value he can add in the final 22 days of the season.

From Grovin1551: We know Chase gets up before the rooster - are you a morning person or a night owl?

I'm up by 5:15 a.m. every day. On weekdays, I'm on the Peloton no later than 6 a.m. I typically get up around 5, let the dogs out, feed them, pour a cup of coffee and unload the dishwasher before heading upstairs to do a push-up/resistance band routine and then a 45-minute Peloton class. Then I shower, take Carson to school, come home, make turkey bacon for Laura and then get ready to podcast. Chase leaves around 9:45 usually and then I work on compelling content such as this drivel. I used to be a night owl. I used to stay up and watch late MLB and NBA games. Here lately, I'm out cold by 10 p.m. What has happened to me? Help!

From Tdualm: What do you see as the likely ceiling for this year’s Kermit Davis’ team - total wins and final SEC record and standing?

I think the league is brutally difficult. The non-league schedule isn't a walk in the park, either. I think this team's ceiling is 15-16 regular season wins. My forecast is for a 7-11 SEC mark, and that's probably being generous. I've seen others say this is an NCAA tournament team. If Kermit Davis takes this group to the NCAA tournament, well, two things: 1. He's the national coach of the year. 2. Look the hell out, SEC.

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you think Chad Kelly gets another shot in NFL?

I need to know more details about what happened in Denver at that party, but at first blush, as much as I hate this answer, no.

From TX via TN Rebel: Shouldn't a flagship school the size and stature of OM compete in more Olympic sports at the collegiate level?

Mississippi is a small state with real challenges and limitations. There aren't tons of schools with great soccer and volleyball programs, for example. There aren't tons of gymnastics programs and swim programs in Mississippi. So the school would have to spend money it frankly doesn't have on sports that would be very costly to maintain and would produce no revenue. Yes, Ole Miss is the flagship school, but it's the flagship of a state that has way too many colleges and nowhere near enough money.

From larryjoe1979: Which one would you rather have to do:You find out that Matt Luke, like Mike Price, has a taste for the dancing ladies. You know that for the time being you are the only journalist that knows this, so you will have to revisit the strip clubs of yore and sure enough it turns out your best source is the stripper you talk about from the Price story.Or it turns out that Matt Luke is like Hugh Freeze and loves the rub and tugs. Again you got the scoop, but to get the inside info you will have to travel to Memphis and undercover work at Madame Ling-Ling’s Love You Long Time Palace as a client.

I've done the strip club thing before. I'm older and even uglier now, so I'd fit right in and would be able to maintain my cover longer. Plus, Laura isn't going to do anything but laugh about me having to spend time at a gentleman's club, as some call them. However, I'm the type who would get way too nervous at the "rub and tug" locales. I'd be so worried about being arrested that I wouldn't be able to procure information. Further, repeated trips to Madame Ling-Ling's Love You Long Time Palace is going to have me sleeping in the backseat of my Ford F-150.

From justusrebs: You are banished to a deserted island. You are allowed to take the following:One book One movie One album One spirit And one meal to eat over and over. What do you choose?

One book: War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy or The Book Thief by Marcus Zusak One movie: For Love of the Game (I don't care if you make fun of me; I love that movie) One album: I have no idea. I really don't. One spirit: I mean, I guess I'd go with bourbon, although if I'm on an island, tequila or rum might be more pleasant. One meal to eat over and over: No matter what you choose here, you're going to be sick of it within weeks. Believe it or not, the first thing that came to mind was tacos, perhaps for their versatility?

Who wins in a death match: Michael Myers or Jason? — Eddie (@eddie_jackson_) October 29, 2018

Make fun of me all you'd like, but I've never seen either character in action. I'll go with Michael Myers, I suppose.

When someone asks you to "turn down the air conditioner", do they want you to make it warmer or colder??? 🤔 — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 29, 2018

Now, Benjamin, that means they would like for you to make the controlled climate cooler, which is always the right answer. People who crank up dry heat in their homes are typically evil Satanists and can't be trusted. People who keep their homes nice and cool throughout the year are smart, loving creatures who deserve life's success.

Any heat on Paul Jackson because there are injuries year after year. I know injuries happen. I get that. But is there a possible S&C problem too? — Ethan Turner (@Ethan_H_Turner) October 29, 2018

I haven't heard of heat on Jackson, nor have I heard anyone connected to the program blame him for the injuries. Jackson has a strong (pardon the pun) reputation in his field, but I'm a guy who believes that aspect of programs can be a bit overrated. Games, I believe, are mostly decided on talent.

Also can you go into detail as to why you don’t like college gameday? Is it the network? Or the people on the show? — Ethan Turner (@Ethan_H_Turner) October 29, 2018

It's a lot of things. I'm not crazy about the show's format. I'm not one to over-romanticize the game. I think that show tends to gloss over the problems impacting the sport today. I think all the signs with all the trash-talk, while sometimes creative, are stupid. I think Corso's time has passed. I just generally don't like the show. Yes, I know they do a lot of great segments as well. Typically those go viral and I see them eventually. I let the public edit the show down for me, and if there's something worth watching, I usually see it.

Could Mcgriff be downgraded to a overpaid position coach? If they fire him I’m sure there going to have to pay him a buyout. I wouldn’t think he could just quit,and get paid. After all he’s still working for the school. I’ve never seen a Coaches contract. Just wondering. — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) October 29, 2018

I guess that's conceivable from a logistical standpoint, but I would argue that wouldn't be a practical solution. My guess is McGriff will either be Ole Miss' defensive coordinator or he will receive a buyout.

From Rye Whiskey: How much does your daily podcast audience vary day to day? How bad does a season like this affect your business? (I know the team’s record is where everyone thought they would be...but the eye test is bad even to the casual fan)...

Our numbers are very consistent. Frankly, in the last month, we only had one show that didn't get close to our typical download number. Further, the only time we've ever really seen a dip that lasted a few days was in the immediate aftermath of Ole Miss' regional loss to Tennessee Tech. That drop-off was a bit scary, but within a couple of weeks, we were back to normal numbers. Knock on wood, but I think we've been able to establish a brand and a program that is not dependent on Ole Miss' success. As long as there is interest or anger or happiness or any emotion other than pure apathy (not temporary apathy but an nope-seriously-that's-it-I'm-done-forever apathy), I think we're OK.

From Oxonian Reb: What is one restaurant (style) you would add to Oxford?

I'd love a restaurant that had incredibly consistent, reliable pasta dishes with a great , affordable wine selection. There are two or three Italian restaurants in Chicago, places that are authentic, family-owned establishments, that I'd love to enjoy in Oxford. That shouldn't be interpreted as a knock on St. Leo. I still love that place with all my heart. Sometimes, however, what I really want is a pasta with bolognese sauce, a salad, good bread and a glass of red wine.

From Reb in SA: Here we are with the regular season almost done and there’s little outrage left regarding Ohio State. Did their Board of Trustees win? Just deny, ignore, and carry on as usual and everyone will eventually forget about Urban, Zach, and Courtney. Is football just too big to worry about morality instead of winning?

Ohio State is a disgrace, but yes, winning trumps everything in college football. Also, and this can't be ignored, the news cycle goes so fast now that everything eventually blows over.

From scochran07: If you could make one change to the city of Oxford, what would it be? What about the state of MS?

If I could make one change to Oxford, I'd magically create the necessary roads to alleviate some of the traffic issues in town. If I could make change to the state of Mississippi, I'd put more progressive (and I don't mean that as in liberal versus conservative) people in place who would make the creation of jobs and commerce the No. 1 priority for the state.

From Rebsrockem: What do the 4 stars to the left and right of the football stand for on the NFL logo?

The NFL subtly changed its iconic shield logo in 2008, cutting from 25 stars, which had no meaning and was difficult for vendors to duplicate on small designs, to eight stars, representing each of the NFL divisions. The football in the middle of the shield was also slightly changed.

From fbelliott: How quickly after the Egg Bowl do you think Luke announces changes to his staff?

It's going to be the story immediately following the game and throughout the next few days and weeks. I don't know that there will be a Black Friday, so to speak, but Luke will have to address his staff situation very quickly, one way or the other. Fans will want to know. More importantly, recruits will want to know who is leaving and who is coming.

From robert90: Who becomes the better pro. Brown, Metcalf or Lodge?

I love Brown for his explosiveness and his personality, one that makes him a media favorite, but I think in the end the guy who will be the most dependable pro is Metcalf. He's got that big body and speed, and if you look around the NFL, guys like him are a premium.

From One Block East: If you were Matt Luke and tasked with getting Ole Miss football stabilized from a program standpoint, what are the first 5 moves you would make? No limitations.