It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 11. I asked for your questions on The Grove and on Twitter, and as always, you delivered. So here we go.

From North Tampa Rebel: How do you correlate your reporting that the decision about McGriff has not been made with other reporting that he hasn't been involved in recruiting? (I can RBTL)

Solid question. I'll pose it to Russell Johnson Wednesday morning when we tape The Soft Verbal Podcast. Speaking of, do me a favor and check out the site.

From OxonianReb: If Ole Miss loses by 40 to State in the Egg Bowl, in your opinion, does the emotionally charged fallout from that result force changes? If so, how many?

I think so. I mean, it depends on the way the game plays out, but a 40-point loss or something similar to that would be really ugly and people would be really emotional. In that scenario, failure to make significant changes would result in a loss of capital. I don't think he or the athletic department in general could absorb that sort of loss.

From wfbrown10: In your opinion, how many assistant coaching changes will there be?

I would have said six weeks ago. Today, I'll say 3-4.

From justusrebs: The year is 2038. What do SEC football stadiums look like, given fan experience and other options via continuously improving technology from an attendance and capacity standpoint ? In the south particularly, is football still king or do we see a shift toward other less violent sports?

This is a great topic. I'm in the minority on this. I think they're smaller. They have much more amenities and I think they're constructed to fit soccer pitches. I think football is still king in 20 years but the monarch has far less power. I'm almost afraid to say this because everyone is so PC, but if the middle class stops playing a sport (and I think it will), it begins to head in the path of being a niche sport.

From Swag4Heisman: Rate the job Matt Luke has done up to now with what he has available. Don't project the future.1-10.

7.2 Look, he inherited a mess and guys have played hard. He won six games last season and won a must-win game this year (I'm kidding, I'm kidding; relax). Generally, I think he's done OK. He hasn't set the world on fire, but I'm not sure anybody could've.

From 4Laurel: It is no surprise the board and fans are not happy with the DC. What are the 4/5 star recruits thoughts on McGriff? Seems like if they are not impressed and turned off with his scheme then it’s time for a change, but if they believe in him and like his scheme then we can get them to campus and on the roster then that changes things. What are they saying?

Question No. 2 for Russell Johnson.

From CityRebel: If the rumors of Vitter being pushed out on Nov. 15/by end of month are true, how quickly will a new chancellor be in place? Do you think the new chancellor will replace Bjork? If so, how quickly can we get that done? I feel those two things have to be done before we can get rid of Luke and make a legitimate hire. Our school and program is in desperate need of new leadership.

As we reported in late May, Jeffrey Vitter is already a lame duck. I think he'll be out sooner rather than later. I'd look for an interim chancellor and a full-scale chancellor's search. Do I think a new chancellor will replace Ross Bjork? Honestly, no. I don't get the Bjork hate. I truly don't. Further, if the first thing a new chancellor does upon arriving in Oxford is dive into athletics and football, well, to put this nicely, the University of Mississippi is so screwed. There are much bigger issues at Ole Miss than the lack of linebackers.

From OverGrover: Would you rather fight 100 one-foot tall Houston Nutts, or one 100-foot tall Houston Nutt?

I'm going to have so many nightmares. Give me the little Houston Nutts. I'll be more prepared for that. I always thought of him as small.

From robert90: As I watched the game I noticed when Ole Miss got in the Red zone, AJ Brown was left on the outside one on one every time. Not one fade or slant ball was thrown his direction. Not down grading his talent, but if he is a major talent/potential 1st rounder, should he not dominate that match up? Ole Miss does not even look his way. What gives?

This is a good question. Elijah Moore had a huge day, so that was part of it. Also, I think Brown is more effective in the slot where he can make plays in the middle of the field. I wonder if his lack of blazing speed is an issue for him on the perimeter.

From broberts713: Do you know any of the back story, if any, of Freeze firing Dan Werner? That whole situation always seemed shady to me. It struck me as an unnecessary decision for Freeze to make. Especially given the fact that he replaced Werner with an unproven D2 coordinator. I think all would agree that Werner was/is a more proven D1 coordinator than Longo, and a highly respected coach. Any insight would be appreciated.

Hugh Freeze needed a scapegoat when his offense bogged down late in 2016. Enter Dan Werner, who was no longer going to run Freeze's offense and take the blame when it failed. I don't think the two men liked each other, and I believe the situation had reached a point where it was no longer amenable.

From FireFighterReb: General mood of the staff and players. Will we get a new Chancellor before Christmas? I have read on here enrollment is down at Ole Miss. How bad is it? What about the progress we have made academically? Are we still moving in a positive deriction in getting rid of our party school reputation and replacing it with a high academic reputation?

I'll give this staff and team this much: For two seasons, they've been consistent and resilient. They show up every week and empty the tank. That, to me, is admirable. Their mood doesn't seem to change much. The players seem to like the coaches and they play hard for them. Before Christmas? I think you might get an interim by then but I can't imagine a new chancellor being in place by then. As for your other Ole Miss questions, I don't know. I don't have those connections. I just don't know. Maybe in a couple of years, when Caroline is looking at schools, I'll be better able to answer those questions, but right now, I honestly have no real idea.

From Levi275: If you were the Minnesota Timberwolves, what would you be willing to accept in return for Jimmy Butler? Outside of going to Philly, if you're Jimmy Butler, are you certain that you can find better running mates than KAT & Wiggins?

I would've strongly considered the Rockets' offer, one that would've brought me four first-round picks. If I were the Wolves, I'd get rid of Butler ASAP. However, Tom Thibodeaux seems dead-set on getting equal return for Butler, which isn't going to happen. As for Butler, he wants out. He's an elite player, and I don't think he likes Wiggins. Further, I think some of the rumors about he and KAT are true, which, if I'm right, would make things awfully awkward.

From jdmceach: If you had to change your avatar, what would you change it to?

Bryce Harper in a Cubs uniform. Yes, I know it's going to happen. I'm slowly dealing with the disappointment.

From TSUN11: Besides draft night, what’s one day you (if you’re an Ole Miss fan) would change in the past 6 years?

I'm not positive I understand your question, but I'll give it a swing. I would change the day that Hugh Freeze put out the media statement essentially calling Lindsey Miller a wife-beater. That didn't work out well for Ole Miss. At all.

From Rdowns1983: Will Dan Werner get consideration if OC job opens up?

Yes. I might make him the favorite. That's based on nothing other than a gut feeling, mind you.

From Matfen56: It seems that Ross doesn’t see you as an enemy like Hugh Freeze once did. Please comment on the relationship with Ross. Do you feel hostility growing between you and the Luke staff? How does the Luke staff compare to the Freeze staff in terms of coverage and openness? Has the school or other outlets/donors put out propaganda about you or Rebelggrove to Kermit in the infancy of his tenure?

I have a very healthy professional relationship with Bjork. I think there's mutual respect there. We've had our disagreements, but I like the guy, respect the job he does and appreciate the way he treats me and the site I work for. I certainly don't think he views me in a negative light. As for hostility with the Luke staff, no, I don't sense that. I don't know that I'd win a popularity contest (I wouldn't), but I don't think they hate me or anything. I haven't done anything to merit that sort of emotion, at least in my opinion. I'm certainly not an antagonist. I'm not the guy asking the emotional Monday questions.

Luke is better with the media than Freeze. I think he respects the job we do and is forthcoming about information. He gets frustrated with us at times, I suspect, but that's normal. As I've said since last August, he's been a pro as far as I'm concerned. As it pertains to openness, Freeze was pretty good. He tried to control the message at times; Luke never does that. As for Kermit Davis and his staff, look, I think my relationship with Andy Kennedy was played up a lot by some. Let me be clear. Covering Kennedy was a journalistic joy. He's glib. He's a fantastic quote. He's intelligent. He's respectful of the media. I like the guy. We have a lot of similarities. However, it's not like we went out together or our families vacationed together or anything. And, we had a period of time when he was pissed at me. He was professional, but he was pissed. I'm talking years. Plural. I also have no doubt Davis and his staff were told I hate Ole Miss and I'm out to get them. My response to that is I have an 11-year body of work in written and _ for eight years _ verbal form. If I had hatred for and an agenda against Ole Miss, it would've shown up by now. I cover Ole Miss. That's my job. I don't harbor personal emotions about it, one way or the other. Here's what I tell people: There's a decent chance my second child will go there, and that's perfectly fine with me. If I hated Ole Miss and thought it some horrible place, I'd forbid that. If she decides not to go there, I'm fine with that too. If I were madly in love with Ole Miss, I'd push my kids there. We encouraged our oldest to check out Ole Miss but she had no interest and we understood and respected that. The fact that I'm neutral about the place as it pertains to my children should serve as proof that I have no feelings about the institution one way or the other. For the record, Davis and his staff have been nothing but nice to me, and I to them. They all seem like nice people. For the record, Part II: I get why this is interesting, but here's a journalism secret: It doesn't matter. I've covered coaches who liked me and I've covered coaches who hated me and I've covered coaches who didn't care one way or the other about me. It's the same job regardless. It's truly immaterial. It truly changes nothing.

From Mr Troy: At the next to last play of a game, when the QB takes a knee, does the scrimmage line move back? Does the QB lose a yard stat-wise?

Yes. He loses however many yards he is behind the line of scrimmage. South Carolina, for example, lost seven yards at the end of the game Saturday.

If McGriff scheme is bad,which is evident by defensive ends covering slot receivers, and he doesn’t recruit, which was the main reason he was brought in, what’s the point of keeping him? — Ethan Turner (@Ethan_H_Turner) November 5, 2018

The following is devil's advocate: What if the scheme is only bad because he doesn't have enough players to run the defense he'd truly like to run? What if, for example, he has to be very blitz-heavy because there are no impact defensive linemen on the roster, no true edge rusher and no lock-down corners? I'm not saying that's the deal, but what if it is? Here's the thing: Whether it's McGriff or McGriff's replacement running the show next year, Ole Miss better get some players on that side of the ball. Ole Miss' defense would be bad if Nick Saban were coordinating it.

How has the turnout been for live shows at Funkys? Worth doing again next year? What would you do differently next year? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) November 5, 2018

With the exception of a couple of weeks, it's been really good. It would help if Ole Miss were a little more competitive and people were more excited about the team, but that's out of our control. I hope we do it again next year. It's a fun environment. I don't know what we'd do differently next year. I mean, I have some ideas, but I'll keep those in my own head for a bit.

How many high-level AAU basketball players in the past few years chose a college that uses a different brand of shoes than they wore during HS/AAU? — David Johnson (@mtc900) November 5, 2018

Not many. There's usually a pretty strong investment in the player by then.

From Deucemccluster22: How many pullovers do u and chase own combined? Long ago was this what y'all agreed to wear for every rebelgrove related event and coverage of games?

I can't speak for Chase's wardrobe, but I do own a fair amount of pullovers. Look, I'm an ugly, bald man with a remarkably bad body. My options are really limited. I don't look good in anything. I look ridiculous in a suit. I can't tell you how many Sundays I've gotten dressed for church, looked in the mirror and just said, "No, I can't do this." When I just wear a sports coat/blazer without a tie, I look comically stupid. I look at least 30 more pounds overweight wearing a button-down without a coat, as my man-boobs are accentuated. I'm not sure what my other options would be. Pullovers are comfortable and I feel slightly less embarrassed of my appearance when I wear them, so I guess I wear them. It's sort of like when women wear cardigans even when it's hot; they're just trying to cover stuff up. I know I'm not fooling anyone but if I trick myself in the mirror a time or two, it's worth it. I will now be more self-conscious wearing pullovers, so thanks for nothing. I can honestly say we've never colluded on our wardrobe other than if we're both wearing a tie, we make sure we aren't wearing the same shirt/tie color combination.

From Ignatius9: In your opinion, will Ole Miss ever be able to have consistent top 10 recruiting classes without being turned in by other schools/drug addled bloggers? If so, would the NCAA show up again?The playing field is not level, IMO. Give me some hope.

I'll keep this real. I don't know that Ole Miss can ever realistically put together consistent top-10 recruiting classes. That's a tall order. If it does, other schools are going to complain and accuse. When they do, Ole Miss should say nothing and keep recruiting. If the NCAA shows up to investigate, Ole Miss' compliance people should take the gloves off AND hope to the football gods above that the booster network has finally learned how to put some layers in the operation, certainly to the point that the coaching staff has plausible deniability.

From OleMissGuy: What is the deal with our coaching contracts? Why do we always grossly overpay our coaches, Luke's and McGriff's contracts being prime examples? Why do we raise and extend every coach, every single year, regardless of performance? Why are we always obligated to pay out the entire contract, in full, with no buyout provisions, basically always paying every coach we replace 4 times his annual salary as a going away present?I fully expect Luke's contract to be extended at the end of this season. We extended Freeze's contract just months before we fired him. We extended McGriff when it was totally unnecessary. What is the logic for this?

Those are all good, fair questions. Some of it is market-driven. Some of it is, I suspect, an attempt to make sure Ole Miss is viewed as a program that is just as invested as the schools it competes against. And some of the things you listed in your question are indeed baffling.

