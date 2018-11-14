It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I take your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. Here we go.

From OxonianReb: Simple question: Is Matt Luke in over his head?Will your opinion change or be validated by his decision on staff changes?

It's too early, in my opinion, to pass judgment on Matt Luke. I know that's a minority opinion, but I've been consistent on this all along. Show me what he does or doesn't do this offseason, both with his staff and on the recruiting trail, and I'll have a much better gauge.

From Swag4Heisman: Do you think keeping either coordinator is a good decision for Luke?Do you think either coordinator is right for this job?

It certainly wouldn't be a popular decision to keep either coordinator, but that doesn't make it right to let one or both go. Look, Luke has to determine whether the defensive issues are a result of scheme, talent or both. Is firing McGriff worth more than $2 million? Who would he hire to replace him? These are decisions Luke is paid to make. Is Longo's system, one Hugh Freeze endorsed, the right one for Luke? Does it work with what's going to be a young defense? Can Longo slow things down? What's up with the red zone woes? Again, these are things Luke is paid to determine. My opinion doesn't matter, but I don't think the two systems mesh, and I think that's been established.

From eafinsup: Are you guys hearing rumblings of coaching replacements? (Not asking for names)Not talking McGriff cause we got what you’ve been hearing on the DC situation. But to replace Longo,Harris or anyone else. Seems to me Frank Wilson gets brought up a lot. Is he a realistic possibility? Is it still possible for a HS coach to be put on staff? One from Memphis or one from Horn Lake in particular?? Also, what about Siskey? Doesn’t he want to be an on field coach? Would he go to TE?(Sorry for rambling on)

Yes, we hear names, but I don't know if that's just rumor that goes rampant or if there's validity to it. Sources close to the program insist decisions haven't been made. I don't know Wilson well enough to know whether he'd return to be a position coach at Ole Miss. For some reason, I doubt it. I doubt Luke hires a high school coach to be put on the field. That would be risky. As for Siskey, I certainly think it's possible he becomes an on-field assistant. He would be a superb recruiter.

From larryjoe1979: Which is scarier to see coming up to your car late at night: Houston Nutt covered in blood and carrying a huge bag of shrimps and a knife or Hugh Freeze with nothing on but a towel around his bottom section carrying a big bottle of lotion and a gun?

Nope.

From wfbrown10: 2019 projected starting offensive line? We return A Givens and B Brown, and presumably R Newman starts somewhere, but what about the other two spots?

LT Royce Newman LG Bryce Mathews C Chandler Tuitt RG Ben Brown RT Alex Givens Note: This is a major area of concern next year. It's one of the reasons people like me are pessimistic about the 2019 season.

From jasongreer: What % of the absolute decision-making power did Vitter & Bjork have in deciding head coaching personnel decisions in ] revenue-producing sports? Vitter 80%, Bjork 20%?

Vitter hired Luke. Was that right? Was it wrong? Was it good? Was it bad? That's for someone else to determine. Vitter hired him. Vitter pulled the Andy Kennedy contract stunt, which was stupid. It just was. All of that drama could've been avoided, and had Kennedy's final team done as poorly as it did, the result would've been the same. That drama wasn't worth $1 million or less. Bjork hired Kermit Davis. He conducted a search and moved quickly on Davis after some of the other options (Thad Matta, Tom Crean) were off the board.

From North Tampa Rebel: Is there anyone in the potential Democrat 2020 field that is even remotely appealing to somone like you (and I) who isn't dedicated to any one party?

Theo Epstein? I voted for him once already. But no, I haven't run across any appealing candidates yet.

From DiamondReb1083: You've just been appointed President/AD/CEO/Czar of the University of HDN, newest member-school of the SEC. You've been given the opportunity to select any current SEC Head football coach as your new coach. Rank the current coaches 1-14 in the order you would select them.

1. Nick Saban -- Duh 2. Kirby Smart -- Younger Saban 3. Dan Mullen -- I think he's a really good coach. Shoot me. 4. Jimbo Fisher -- He wins. 5. Barry Odom -- I've just heard really good things. 6. Will Muschamp -- I'm partial to Boom; you know that. 7. Mark Stoops -- Look what he's done at Kentucky and then imagine giving him resources. After this, it's either unproven or I don't get it. Gus Malzahn should be No. 8 based on merit but I don't see it. I'm not convinced Ed Orgeron is a fit anywhere other than LSU. I've heard really good things about Joe Moorhead but he's unproven. I think Jeremy Pruitt is going to prove me wrong but we're not there yet. I don't know about Chad Morris; people are excited in Fayetteville and he's recruiting well, but I don't know. Derek Mason is a solid defensive mind but there are lots of dents in that armor, and Matt Luke is unproven and learning on the job in a league not designed for that.

From One Block East: How long do you think it will take Ole Miss to regain a strong foothold with in-state students? (I didnt use the word dominant because I think we have lost that opportunity permanently) Who has the better propaganda machine, North Korea or MSU?

Look, I'm not in charge of Ole Miss, nor should I be. I don't have an opinion about what Ole Miss should do, nor should mine be listened to if I had one. However, if I were running Ole Miss or Mississippi State, every Mississippi kid with a 30 or above on the ACT would be offered a full ride. I'd still recruit the hell out of out-of-state kids for the money but I'd do my damnedest to retain the top academic kids in Mississippi. That doesn't make financial sense, you say? I'd say, "Let's figure it out." Good news: I'm not in charge of a university and never will be. I don't know about propaganda machines, by the way, but Mississippi State does.a fantastic job of recruiting high school students. It's impressive.

From Fuzzy Huddleston: Does anything even matter?

Not really. The earth keeps spinning, one way or the other.

From Mr. Sunglasses: If you were to subject yourself to The Roast of Neil McCready, what 5 people (can be celebrities or normal, everyday citizens) would be on your dais and who would be the roastmaster?

That's easy. I don't know any celebrities, really, who would want a spot on that dais. If you wanted it to be entertaining, I'd have Jay G. Tate, Chase Parham, Jeffrey Wright, my brothers (as one roaster) and my daughters (as one roaster). It would likely be very funny. Let's make sure it never happens.

From blackbears2487: Given the scenario we lose our remaining two games:Is there any chance Matt Luke gets fired after the Egg Bowl? I think I know the answer to this, but technically this is Luke's second season, and losing 6 straight should put anyone on the chopping block.

No. Barring scandal, Matt Luke isn't getting fired. That would be stunningly unfair.

From kmreb: In your opinion should OM back away from neutral site games with Power 5 non conference opponents and schedule home/home to boost gameday attendance? Just seems like the home non conference opponents are too weak to draw big crowds in addition to other factors hurting attendance.

It's all about television. As long as TV pays the freight, those games are going to stay on the docket. But to answer your question, yes, I think Power 5 home-and-homes would be great. People don't want to spend good money to see Kent State and ULM and those types of teams.

From Deucemccluster22: all decade team 2008-2018? Ole miss football, of course...

I'm terrible at these but I'll give it a shot. Caveat: I'm going to claim some flexibility in spots. Offense: QB -- Chad Kelly RB -- Dexter McCluster WR -- Donte Moncrief WR -- Laquon Treadwell WR -- A.J. Brown TE -- Evan Engram OT -- Laremy Tunsil OG -- Bradley Sowell C -- Sean Rawlings

OG -- Bobby Massie OT -- Michael Oher PK -- Gary Wunderlich Defense: DE -- Marquis Haynes DT -- Peria Jerry DT -- Robert Nkemdiche DE -- Greg Hardy LB -- Jonathan Cornell LB -- Demarquis Gates Nickel -- Mike Hilton CB -- Marshay Green CB -- Senquez Golson S -- Cody Prewitt S -- Kendrick Lewis P -- Tyler Campbell

From jmbonelli: What is the feeling on Matt Luke around the conference?Should OM rest Jordan and Scotty for the eggbowl and not worry about Vandy?What are Bjork's thoughts on Vitter's ouster?

Generally, I think people respect Luke and feel he has a borderline impossible job in front of him. If Ta'amu is better than last week, he plays in Nashville. If Phillips isn't close to 100 percent, I'd sit him and wait for Thanksgiving. I haven't spoken to Bjork about Vitter's resignation. He wasn't surprised, I wouldn't think.

After several bourbons, the next chancellor hires @NealMcCready and @RivalsChase as PR efficiency consultants with carte blanche level authority. What changes do you make? What’s a “win” for McCready & Parham LLC? — Eddie (@eddie_jackson_) November 13, 2018

I'll throw this at Chase on the Oxford Exxon Podcast. I just don't feel like I need to give a lot of opinions regarding Ole Miss aside from athletics. I cover football and basketball and dabble in some other sports and I think I know the lay of that land well. However, I'm not connected to the university in any capacity. I just don't think I should express an opinion in that regard. I'll say this: Ole Miss should reach out to some people like Chase -- young people with some knowledge of competing universities who care about Ole Miss, understand its limitations and also believe in its capabilities. It should find some people who love Ole Miss but know how to view it objectively. To answer your question, I don't know. If the drunk chancellor came to me and offered a PR consultant job, I'd give him/her a strong cup of coffee. I'd decline the gig.

What’s your assessment (or some common assessments you’ve heard from others) of Matt Luke’s in-game coaching in terms of strategy/adjustments and clock management? Is it your sense this will improve with experience? — D a ñ (@danfmiller) November 12, 2018

I'm in the minority on this. I just don't think there's a lot of talent on that team. Last season, he won close games against Kentucky and Mississippi State and lost the heartbreaker against Arkansas. This season, he beat the Hogs in a close game and let the South Carolina game get away. I do think he's put a stamp on the program from a physicality standpoint and his teams are motivated every week. I just think there's a real talent deficiency that makes it impossible for us to know what kind of coach he is. I'll get killed for that, and I understand. However, keep in mind, I don't have a passionate view of it. When Ole Miss loses, it makes you guys angry and emotional. It doesn't impact me. As I've said, I think Luke should make some strong moves after this season. If he doesn't do it, he's saying he likes the hand he has, and if that doesn't turn into wins soon, he'll go down with the ship. I'm far more interested in seeing what Luke does Nov. 23 on than I am in what he does over the next eight days.

Rumors are that someone who has the best ShoeGame in Ms will be the next Chancellor at OleMiss . Any truth on this @NealMcCready ? Of course just asking for a friend — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) November 12, 2018

No, Ben, I will not be the next chancellor at Ole Miss. Thank you, however, for the compliment regarding my footwear. I like to match my shoes with my pullovers. Fashion is very important to me, as you know.

Is it possible that Longo is just as incompetent as McGriff, he just has better players? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) November 12, 2018

Sure. It's also possible that Longo's offense is limited by a quarterback who isn't an elite decision-maker. It's also possible that McGriff isn't incompetent and is limited by the lack of defensive linemen capable of generating pass rush and the lack of linebackers with SEC speed. There are lots of possibilities. We can all debate them. Luke is getting $3 million to decide the truth and make the appropriate decisions.

What if the conspiracy theorist ar wrong? Oswald acted alone, we did land on the moon, etc., but there are conspiracies they haven’t thought up? What if lee Oswald was a time traveler? What if we landed on moon but the nazi were already there? Does this mean everythin is a lie? — Larryjoe (@larryjoe8) November 12, 2018

Lee Harvey Oswald did act alone. We did land on the moon. But you're right. What if the aliens possessed Jack Ruby and killed Oswald before officials could determine he was a time traveler? That sort of makes sense. And you're right. Did Neil Armstrong ever specifically address the lack of Nazis on the moon when he stepped off the lunar lander? If not, what does that mean? Yes, as I extrapolate on your theory, I find myself questioning everything. Why am I here? What does this all mean? Am I really here? Where is here exactly? How do I know the planet is really moving? Does Ben Craddock really like me? Why not? Is it because I didn't acknowledge his shoe game?

From Robert90: Who wins in a twitter war. Zach Smith or Donald Trump?

Oh, wow. The ultimate social media showdown. Trump can be biting, sarcastic and petty but it usually feels as if he's just playing to his base. Smith lights the earth on fire. He is the loosest of all the loose cannons. My money would be on Trump to win out but only after Smith wins Rounds 1 and 2.

From Tubbs Pine Box: Is it safe to say that the offense Werner "ran" while he was last in Oxford is not the same system he would bring with him if he were hired again? If so, what would the main differences be?

That was Freeze's system, except when it didn't work. Then it was Werner's system, except when it started working again. Then it was because Freeze tweaked it and took over certain play-calls. As for differences, watch South Carolina. That's basically Werner's system, at least in my opinion.

From randle4: Would you join a Putt-Putt tour?Who is more dominant: Neal in Putt-Putt or ULM in waterskiing?