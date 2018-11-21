It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer questions from RebelGrove.com subscribers and Twitter. Here we go...

From Oxonian Reb: What does this team and program outlook look like with Dave Doeren in year one?

Realistically, pretty similar. They'd be good on offense, shaky on defense and erratic on special teams due to a lack of depth. They'd be better in the red zone, I suspect, and the defense would've played fewer plays. Through 11 games, they'd be no better than 7-4, and they'd likely be 6-5 or 5-6.

From rebinmadison: how difficult will it be for Luke to find a coordinator (or two) and other staff positions he wants knowing he will likely be on the hot seat next season? Do you think he'll have to settle for less because of the difficulty finding a qualified coach willing to join his staff knowing it could only be a one year job?ETA: I really feel he should be let go at the end of the season (nothing personal), do you think that is even a possibility if he does indeed lose on Thursday night?

He can't settle. Assuming changes (one hell of an assumption, I might add), he has to get it right. He won't get a second chance. No, I don't think Luke being fired this offseason is a possibility. A source close to the situation says that possibility is not on the table.

From North Tampa Rebel: Matt Luke is coaching conservatively this season, despite no post season on the line. Would he have better fan support if he tried a few more fake punts, surprise on-side kicks, razzle-dazzle plays?

Yes, he would. I don't understand why he's been so conservative. I guess it's just his nature.

From justusrebs: Apathy is the worst thing any program can endure and it certainly seems this Ole Miss fan base has hit the apathetic phase. I imagine that only worsens this offseason and into next season. Would Bjork intervene and force Luke to make staff shake ups assuming Luke otherwise wouldn’t in order to perhaps generate some enthusiasm from the fan base?

I believe Luke will be encouraged to make staff changes. As for enthusiasm, no staff changes will engender that. Recruiting will. Wins will. Nothing else, from what I've seen.

From naplesbeliever: Assuming a double digit loss to MSU, does Matt Luke enter 2019 on the hot seat?

To an extent, yes. I think the administrative desire is to give Luke time.

From Rebel Taxman: 1. How bad does Thursday need to go to ensure massive changes within the football program. I would define massive as both coordinators and at least 3-4 position coaches.2. How will these positions be viewed by potential candidates? Are the jobs attractive enough that Matt can even land high level, impactful assistant coaches? If Matt is in fact on a bit of a hot seat next year are we back to throwing crazy multi-year contracts at second tier coordinators? 3. If no changes are made, and Ole Miss rolls a 3-9 or 4-8 next season, attendance issues, decline in donations, etc. Does Matt survive? Does Ross survive?

1. Massive change? I'll believe it when I see it. I just don't think that's the Ole Miss way. 2. They'll all want multiple-year contracts. Without them, no one with a good gig is coming, unless they view Ole Miss as home. 3. No. Money would talk. Heads would roll. That's how this business works.

From justusrebs: A curse is placed upon you and the only way to undo it is by choosing and successfully completing one of the following:1). Train for and run an ultra marathon with Sean Patterson2). Cover a detailed investigation from start to finish, working hand in hand with Dan Wolken and Pat Forde and sharing the byline. 3). Co-author “flim flam pt 2” with Steve Robertson and assist with the Ole Miss perspective of things4). Simply walk around for one day with a living snake draped over your shoulders

4. Just give me the damned snake. I'll figure it out.

From Grovin1551: Why do we love something that only returns our love with pain?

I love deep questions. We are wired to believe in things and people, even when we have evidence we are going to wind up broken hearted. We should all quit everything, get a Labrador retriever and a Peloton and survive off cyber high-fives and yoga.

From Swag4Heisman: Why do fans hate Matt Luke already? The vitrol seems hyperbolic, yet constant. It also seems petty, uninformed, and way over the top at this time. I believe he will do a good job, but I don't think I can judge accurately until after the first signing period next month (we'll also know more about coaching changes at that time). As of now, I like him.I don't like how this board is turning into an anti-Luke echo chamber. No, there is nothing you can do about it. I just don't enjoy it. Especially this early. They would rather hate on Luke than cheer on the team this Thanksgiving.

He, fairly or not, is viewed as the embodiment of old Ole Miss. He's viewed, fairly or not, as illegitimate. He's catching the anger of a fan base that feels it was lied to, in my opinion. The public trust has been lost, in my view, and Luke is catching the lion's share of the collective wrath.

From Mr. Sunglasses: At some point, Bjork has to realize that we live in a Trump era where being “classy” in twitter statements and responses to NCAA sanctions isn’t gonna cut it. Our fan base would rather see some fire and ZFG-type behavior, regardless if it is the “diplomatic” right thing to do. Is that a fair assessment?

More than fair.

From grovedreamin: how much do you hate hugh freeze? like on a scale of one to dick cancer

I don't hate him. As much as I wish I didn't, I actually like the guy. I do think he's full of crap, has a God complex and will throw anyone under the bus to further his agenda.

From OverGrover: Is it true that the booster text to Barney re Leo Lewis was not in the range of documents requested by the NCAA but Ole Miss produced it nonetheless? And if it is true, doesn't that undercut OM's claim that it began to fight the NCAA when OM learned of the Leo Lewis side investigation?

I don't know. I haven't heard that. If true, it would show me that the school feared the NCAA having documents and testing Ole Miss to see if it was truly cooperating. Freeze ran a loose ship. Everyone knew it. That fact had to scare the hell out of Ole Miss' compliance people and administration.

From FireFighterReb: Do you think Bjork follows recruiting for the major sports? Do you think it is important for am AD to have a sense of how his programs are doing in regards to recruiting? Does Bjork understand the direct correlation between recruiting rankings and your ability to compete for championships?

Yes, he follows recruiting closely. Yes, Bjork understands the critical nature of recruiting. There's no doubt about that.

From rebincali: With the NBA season roughly 1/5th complete, redraft the top 10-15 picks.

1. Luca Doncic 2. Jaren Jackson, Jr. 3. Trae Young 4. Deandre Ayton 5. Wendell Carter Jr. 6. Mo Bamba 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8. Marvin Bagley III 9. Kevin Knox 10. Hamidou Diallo

From Exasperated Reb: I’m on record saying Matt Luke gets through 2020. However, isn’t it pretty obvious he and the administration have already lost the fan base? Further, is it even possible for Luke absent a seven win season or better next year (which ain’t happening) to win the base back?

The administration has definitely lost the fan base. Only wins will bring it back, and I question the team's ability to win many games next year. I think 2019 is shaping up to be fascinating.

From OleMiss1982: Assuming Matt Luke returns as head coach but makes major changes in coordinators and other assistants, will he have to be given a contract extension (which is normal) to show stability to any potential hires? If he's not given the extension, will that make it harder to hire better assistants? Recruit?

All that matters is the buyout language.

From Hopkins Reb: What's the shortest length of time you could see before Ole Miss wins eight regular season games again (and not getting fluky breaks, but a legit 8-win season).

In my opinion, that's at least two seasons _ and probably three _ away.

From RebCRE: You’ve denied it and I think most here believe you did not ask THE draft night question. Why has no one else ever been named? After what you and your family have been through I understand why you would not want anyone else named. It’s not their fault. I hope you can find closure.

I didn't ask it. I don't know who did. I'd love to know who did but I wouldn't wish all the BS on anyone else. The question, whoever asked it, was a legitimate question. I took a lot of unnecessary heat for it, heat that was created by Hugh Freeze and others at Ole Miss to distract from reality, which was he was running an incredibly sloppy program. That's my opinion; you're free to disagree. I'll always fight back against that accusation.

From gckivreb: Because of the way the environment has formed around Luke and it becoming clear that he will probably enter next year on the hot seat, at least to some degree. Does firing a bunch of coaches actually accomplish anything? You would have to think that candidates to replace them would know Luke's tenure has a clock on it and would therefore limit their willingness to take a job here if they are worth their salt and could get "equivalent" assistant jobs elsewhere. I guess my question is, if Luke cleaned house, do you think he would have the ability to entice new staff that is actually an upgrade over the current one?

Luke can gain some capital with major changes. He needs capital. I do think coaches will want longterm deals to come to Ole Miss at this point, and that's a problematic situation. As to your final question, I have my doubts, but Luke is getting paid $3 million to overcome those obstacles.

From Deucemccluster22: Rank these in the order you'd most want to achieve with first being the most desired:1. Super Bowl MVP2. World Series MVP3. NBA finals MVP4. UFC Champion5. Olympic gold medalist ( and name the event you'd most want to achieve this in)

1. World Series MVP 2. NBA Finals MVP 3. Super Bowl MVP 4. Olympic gold medalist 5. I have no interest in UFC. I don't get the appeal.

From Ignatius9: Do you think Siskey will be able to set up a system to do what needs to be done to compete in the SEC? Can you explain the “layers” Alabama and Auburn have that keep them out of trouble?

He's going to try. No one is more qualified to give it a chance. Hypothetically, let's say a player at one of those schools is driving a $60,000 vehicle. If the NCAA dug into the vehicle, it would find that a family member who qualifies for the car loan filed the legitimate paperwork, purchased the vehicle and allowed the player in question to drive it. Further, payments would be made on time as per usual, and while the NCAA would obviously know the whole arrangement was a sham, it wouldn't be able to prove a thing.

Am I out of line for wanting to honor guys like AJ and Greg Little Thursday night? Both are leaving and both deserve to have a “senior night”. What’s the right way to honor them? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) November 19, 2018

No, you're not out of line. I agree with you. However, this staff is so by-the-book that it's inflexible. It's a shame both Brown and Little won't be honored Thursday. I don't get it.

We don't have the same excuses to hide behind anymore. The bowl ban is known, the probation period is known, etc. The time is urgent. Call the Pirate!@NealMcCready @RivalsChase @JWright929espn — Blake Moyer (@blakemoyer) November 19, 2018

Clint Hurdle?

Watching Orgeron at LSU, I'm convinced Freeze would win a national title there in two years. If you ignore salary, is there more than five harder jobs in the country than Ole Miss? — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) November 19, 2018

Freeze's act would wear thin in Baton Rouge. Would he recruit defensive players? Would he call his own plays? As for the difficulty of the Ole Miss job, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, at minimum, are tougher than Ole Miss. Missouri and Arkansas might be as well. Now that I think of it, Kentucky might be tougher also. Look, Ole Miss is not a top-20 job, but it's not a bottom-20 job, either.

Open question here Neal: You are Ross Bjork. How do you go about assessing the Ole Miss football program come Friday morning? From any and all aspects. — Jim Simpson (@jimsim8) November 19, 2018

I'm not sure how to answer this one. I'm on record. I like Matt Luke. He's a nice guy, and he might be a wonderful coach. However, he's behind the 8-ball from the get-go at Ole Miss. If I'm Bjork, I likely admit we all made a giant mistake and I scrap the whole thing. That's not what is going to happen, however. Bjork will come out in support of Luke. He needs to do it in a passionate way. Luke then needs to follow suit.

What’s Laquon Treadwell’s future in the NFL? Why has he not seen greater NFL success? — bLoCkHe@d (@kfall06) November 19, 2018

He's an OK third receiver on a good team. That's likely his best-case scenario. I'll always wonder how good he would have been had he not been so severely injured that night against Auburn.

From doctorbo: You guys enjoyed discussing the ranking of Halloween candy. What's your power-ranking of Thanksgiving food?After seeing them play in actual games, do you have an updated prediction for the basketball team this year?I'm trying my best to come up with questions not related to football/football coaches here...

1. Whiskey/bourbon 2. Red wine 3. Red wine with Campari 4. I generally like dressing/stuffing, assuming there's gravy 5. We make these green bean bundles, wrapped in bacon, broiled and then topped with this buttery vinegar and herb sauce. They're delicious, but each one means seven additional pounds. 6. More wine 7. Some years I'll allow myself to have a piece of pie. 8. Turkey

From docz786: Just saw on OM Twitter the famous patrick Willis tackle against LSU. How many:1. Greater players have played at OM?2. Greater LBs have you seen in person?

1. Oh, gosh, I don't know. I guess you'd have to consider Eli Manning in that category. As for guys I've covered, I'd put Laremy Tunsil in that mix. That's about it, I'd think. Willis was phenomenal. 2. Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis and Derrick Thomas

From blackbears2487: Yes, I'm beating a dead horse here, but other than Taggart, did Ole Miss offer the head coaching position to anyone else before ultimately locking in Coach Luke? I'm just curious of who we had conversations with, etc.. Oh, and is Kevin Durant headed to the Lakers summer 19'? :0