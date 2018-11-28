It's once again time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I take your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. Here we go...

From One Block East: Do you think Luke would be making a mistake if he did not at least seriously consider promoting Sumrall to defensive coordinator? Why did Ole Miss not interview Neal Brown for HC last year?

Luke should hire the most qualified defensive coordinator he can find. Is that Jon Sumrall? I don't know. If it is, it begs the question: Why did you wait until after the season to fire Wesley McGriff if a better guy was already on staff? As for Brown, it's my understanding he had reservations about the job and was not particularly interested.

From MarvMerchants: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I'm truly flattered when people ask these kinds of questions. Honest answer: I don't know. I'll be 58. Our youngest will be 22 (Note: One of my life regrets was waiting to have children as long as we did. I think of all I'll miss in his life, in particular, and it brings tears to my eyes every single time) and, if I'm still alive and kicking, it will be on to a new phase in my life. I say this all the time, but I'm happy doing what I'm doing right now. I'm proud of what we've created. I see more sites in our network emulating ours (at least to degrees) and it makes me quite proud. Maybe I'll be doing the same thing in 10 years. Will I be happy in 10 years? I don't know. Will Rivals want me in 10 years? I don't know. How will life change over the next 10 years? I don't know. Sometimes I think about just growing the site and the podcast network and hiring young people to do the "dirty" work. In other words, hire young people to handle the day-to-day beat stuff and let me focus on big-picture things. I just don't know. I toy with other stuff. I've dabbled with some ideas. There's a podcast idea that I have that would likely change some of what I'm doing. I think I could be a really good Journalism 101 teacher. Bottom line: I simply don't know. I used to dwell on topics like these. The future used to stress me. No longer. That's progress, right?

From Insurance Rebel: Earlier in the season, you played the Shea Patterson versus Jordan Ta'amu game. Now that the season is over, was Ole Miss better or worse off not having Shea on the team and playing Jordan instead? In the end, did it even really matter besides sour grapes from us fans?

I have a ton of admiration for Jordan. He's a great kid. I have no real issue with Shea, but I'm not a fan of his family. I'm not sure there's much difference between the two. Shea does some things Jordan can't do and vice-versa. I'm not sure the results this season would've been much different. Neither guy plays linebacker.

From Swag4Heisman: Can we and will we keep Sumrall, Peeler, and Bicknell?

Can you? Sure. Will you? Doubtful. I think Sumrall is going to have options. Hell, Peeler might too, though I sense he'll stay. Bicknell is rumored to have some NFL interest. It's tough to keep good coaches, and the three you listed are all excellent.

From whwalker13: Lets say 2019 plays out as 3-9 and product on the field much like this year is uninspiring. Change is made. Is Ross Bjork making that hire? Yes or No.

In the scenario you painted, no. But, and I suspect this will be a theme of sorts moving forward, it's hard to answer that in a vacuum.

From larryjoe1979: Neal, do you think the “he loves ole miss” angle for Luke originally was because of Tuberville and even Freeze’s Florida flirtation a few years back? The thought is well if Luke really does well, he loves ole miss and will not leave?

No, I really don't. I think Ole Miss' administration was trying to come up with selling points for Luke and they used the Mississippi Made thing and really played up the "he's an Ole Miss guy" angle. If he wins, it works. If he doesn't win, nothing works.

From CityRebel: Is Luke incentived to overpay all new assistants and offer the longest-term deals possible in an effort to make his staff so expensive to buyout that we can’t afford to fire him next year? If so, that would be the smartest thing he’s done since being hired and would actually make me think he isn’t quite as incompetent as I currently do. Follow up, is Bjork so blinded by his faith in Luke that he’s going to sign off on this and let it happen even though 80-90% of the fans want Luke fired now?

No. Come on, that's silly. Good coaches want security and they want to be compensated. It's a tough business they're in. You'd have to ask Bjork that. He clearly believes Luke is the right guy moving forward and that he hasn't had a chance to prove that yet.

From justusrebs: What sort of recruiting class, rankings wise, would Luke need to procure in order to buy back at least some fan equity in your opinion?

I know I work for Rivals.com and I shouldn't say this out loud, but I don't think it has to be built on rankings. However, to answer your question, a top-15 class is likely going to have impact players in it. A top-10 class is going to get people excited.

From PowderBlues: Who is responsible for messaging from Ole Miss athletics? Given the failure of messaging with Luke and the NCAA and total disconnect with the fanbase do you think it’s time for a completely new message from the university and athletics department? If so what would your message be? Anything else you would do to re-establish connection with fans (seems like year of the fan was a no-go)?

I suspect it's a collaborative effort. Look, when you're winning, everything is good. When you're losing, everything is awful. I don't know that I'm qualified to be the message guy. I would be transparent as much as possible. I'd be more visible on media. I'd let people get to know the decision-makers -- as real people. But let's be honest here; if you're not winning, it's an almost impossible job.

From OverGrover: Apologies if this was already covered, but has OM received official word on precisely what football wins are being vacated by NCAA?

It's my understanding that is still being debated/negotiated. I think the 2013 season is in jeopardy. There's a decent chance that Music City Bowl _ who could ever forget that win over Georgia Tech? _ never really happened.

From ChargerRebel: You've said that teams don't have the ability for the long term rebuilds or the Frank Beamer type deals anymore, and I tend to agree. So, in your opinion, how long do you think the average head coach has to turn things around (assuming it's not an absolutely destitute program like Kansas or Rutgers?)Also, is basketball similar in that regard?

I think a coach gets 3-4 years to pass the look test. Then, depending on the program, he gets more time. Does he resonate? Does he inspire hope? Does he make fans look forward to the future? How's recruiting? There are so many variables. Yes, basketball is similar. I think programs must have upward momentum for coaches to survive long-term. There's so much money on the line now and it's more and more difficult to get people into the stadium/arena.

From bponder1: Do you think Ole Miss will fire Luke after next season if they go 5-7 or worse? I don’t I think if that was a possibility they would go ahead and make a change now! What is your thoughts on it?

Again, what does 5-7 look like? Look, Ole Miss is going to be a very young, inexperienced team. I can paint a realistic 5-7 scenario _ wins over Memphis, Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, California and Vanderbilt _ right now. What would that look like? How would the team play? Would games be more competitive? Would the team improve over the course of the season? Would it scare the hell out of an Auburn or an LSU? I don't believe it making a win-total a litmus test. There are too many variables.

From eafinsup: In your opinion...Who the next DC and OC at ole miss?

I'll guess Dan Werner on offense, but I promise that's a guess. I'm told Luke is down the road a bit on the defensive coordinator. Assuming he can't land Alabama's Pete Golding, I'd guess Army's Jay Bateman, but I can't stress this enough: These are just guesses at this point.

From nas5108: Thoughts on why Harris is still on staff?? Seems like a formality that a new coach will be in his place for next year.

It's a great question. I don't believe he'll be on it in a couple of months, but I'm not sure I can answer this one. The Rebels' failure to recruit Memphis with any degree of success if baffling to me, and if I were in charge, a change would have been made Friday. Perhaps it's more complicated than that.

From Tx via TN Rebel: Make your case for why any at-will employee "deserves" another year at a job if that position is costing the company serious money...(okay, that's more of a statement question but you get the gist)

They don't. I don't get into the "deserve" thing or the "fair" thing. That said, change for change's sake is not always a fix-it.

From jacopass: Will the interim chancellor have the authority to hire/fire major positions (i.e., Athletic Director)? How do you think that would impact the attractiveness of the permanent chancellor position if he/she was unable to make those decisions? It seems like the role would be less attractive if decisions on immediate subordinates were made before the new chancellor was in place.

I have been told the interim chancellor is going to have power. I have been told by people with influence that the IHL would like the new chancellor to not have to walk into his/her new position and start firing people. That said, I doubt the interim chancellor is going to spend every minute of his day dealing with athletics. There are much bigger issues facing the university than a football program that struggled in the red zone and didn't tackle well.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready , what's the worst thing that would happen if you got up and asked "Ross, Matt, do you honestly believe that the ways you are handling the football program is the best way to go about it?" I ask because this has got to be frustrating for you as professionals to sit back and watch all of this unfold...

By the time you read this, the press conference will have been held Tuesday. I do anticipate there will be difficult questions, but I expect they'll be asked professionally.

From Rogertheshrubber: I know it's real early but....what 2-3 things seem the most different between this year's Davis squad and the last few Kennedy ones? (A little sidetrack from all the football queries)

There's a new voice, which brings renewed energy and a higher level of accountability. This offense passes more and is less reliant on sheer play-making skills. It has created some more open looks at the basket. Defensively, there's a better emphasis on depending the 3-point shot. There is still a little too much reliance on one individual player, but that's a product of Davis not having enough of his type of players in the program yet.

From OleMiss18: @Neal McCready what does a successful 2019 football season look like to you?

Survive September. Play the elite programs in the league more competitively, Improve as the season goes on. Have systems that work together to enhance opportunity to win. Play hard. Play spirited. Play passionately. Produce a different "feel," a term that, I realize, is very ambiguous. I personally believe Ole Miss could go 5-7 against next season and people feel much better about the program than they did walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Thanksgiving night. I'm a Cubs fan. The Cubs were 73-89 in 2014, last place in the National League Central. However, I knew that September the franchise was improving rapidly. I could feel it. I was excited. The Cubs had momentum. It was undeniable.

From williamp5291: 1. What do you think of the Josh Donaldson deal? 2. Does this make the braves a legitimate power in the National League?

1. I love the deal for Atlanta. Donaldson has some injury risk, but there's very little to be lost here. 2. Yes. Hell, they might be the favorite going into the season.

From Deucemccluster22: 1.if you were on death row what would be your final meal before your execution?2. You are hired to just come up for an idea for Creed 3? What's the premise?3. What Ole miss (male) athlete do u think In The height of their popularity could walk the campus and have any girl he wanted BUT u cant give the answer of Eli....

1. Would one really have an appetite if one knew he/she were about to die, presumably for the cold-blooded murder of another human being? I don't think I'd be able to eat. Plus, it'd be prison food, so... And wouldn't you think, as each bite progressed, that this bite was your next to last bite? Then your last bite? Just shoot me and get it over with. 2. No spoilers here, but Creed 2 felt like goodbye. Maybe Rocky could turn his son or grandson into a fighter and have him feed an aging Adonis Creed? It really felt like goodbye. I don't want to do spoilers but all the loose ends were tied up for me. I walked out of the theatre at peace, sort of knowing that all the characters I care about are going to be OK. People cheered in the theatre on Saturday. People cried a little. There was closure. I think it's done, and I'm ok with that. RIP, Apollo. You were a great champion. Gone too soon. 3. Hell, I don't know. Can you imagine the drama? I mean, I get that it would be fun for a while to have been Jevan Snead or Jordan Ta'amu or (insert top baseball player here), and maybe this is a sign of my age, but knowing what I know and having seen what I've seen, the drama of juggling some of the (for lack of a better word) groupies/cleat-chasers would be insufferable.

From ozzy2378: How should Ross Bjork and Ole Miss respond to Greg Sankey and the SEC “lending a hand” to the veracity of the Ole Miss vs State rivalry? I couldn’t watch the entire game to see the extracurricular activities going on before or after the fight but it sure looked to me like the State players keyed in on AJ and instigated the whole thing.

My thoughts, in long form, are right here: Tuesday's Oxford Exxon Podcast

From NorthMiss_Reb23: What’s your take on the commissioner’s comments about the Egg Bowl? Sure seems like he played a major role in all this.

He's weak. The SEC misses Mike Slive like never before. His comments were pathetic.

If Bianco gave you the lineup card for the 2019 season opener, what would the lineup look like? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) November 26, 2018

2B Whit Merrifield 3B Kris Bryant RF Bryce Harper 1B Anthony Rizzo SS Javy Baez LF Kyle Schwarber C Willson Contreras

CF Jason Heyward SP Jon Lester

What exactly has Matt Luke done to inspire confidence in the university president and athletic director? Is anyone in charge at all concerned about the lack of attendance this year, and do they have sense enough to know it’s going to get worse? — MarineRebb (@MarineRebb) November 26, 2018

Yes, they're concerned about attendance. They've got to do/say something to instill renewed confidence, and they've got to say/do it soon.

Who releases his bow grip and the string at the same time? That seems like a real bad way to shoot an arrow. — Blake Moyer (@blakemoyer) November 26, 2018

Hey, I needed a gif. As a non-hunter who hasn't fired a bow and arrow since seventh-grade P.E. at Glen View Junior High (let's go Bearkits!), I didn't know.

Here's a non-coaching one: Have you tried Cathead's Old Soul Bourbon yet? — Bartleby Garbagechute (@wcrowlen) November 26, 2018

I have. Look, I'm biased, as I'm clearly a fan of the people at Cathead, but I thought for a young bourbon, it is good. It gave me a lot of optimism for down the road when future Cathead bourbons will have more age on them.

From blackbears2487: 1) Timetable on a DC hire?2) Granted Luke will need an extension to lure in proven coordinators, do you think Ole Miss is willing to pay a DC 1.5M and structure our staff the way LSU did with the coach who rode out on our field riding a motorcycle?3) From covering Bama for years, how do you compare the attitude among many who believe:To be successful at Ole Miss you gotta "Get it", you gotta be "Mississippi Strong"/"Mississippi Made"vsAlabama pre-Saban where everyone who came to Alabama or coached at Alabama had to be a direct descendant of Bear Bryant in order to be successful...Most everyone on here has evolved from this level of thinking, but based on the "Hire Luke" campaign in Oxford last season, I think it's apparent there is a mass majority who feel this way or at least felt this way.

1. My guess is soon, as I suspect the new DC will have some ability to affect change on the defensive staff. 2. Yes. I believe Ole Miss would pay what it takes to get the right guy to come. In fact, if you told me Ole Miss throws a huge offer at Golding, I'd believe it. 3. It's very similar. Alabama was slipping to mediocrity pre-Saban. They finally decided winning was more important than access and more important than keeping that seat at the proverbial country club. I'd say that decision has paid off.

From Samminish: If ALABAMA ran the wishbone and threw the ball no more than 15x a game, are they #1 and headed towards another National Championship?

Probably. They're literally better at almost every position than anyone else in the country.

From Chess2899: In your mailbag, how many letters are there to Santa Claus? How many children are asking for a new Rebel coach for Christmas? Is Santa Claus real?