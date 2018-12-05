It's time for another edition of The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson. A reminder: Come see us at The Westin Jackson on Tuesday night. Kermit Davis will join us. Others will as well. Chase Parham will hobnob with you. I'll do the best I can. Anyway, I asked for questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter. You delivered. I wonder what we're talking about today.

From Bobforapples: How much, if any, does having a lame duck Chancellor impact Luke's ability to get top flight coordinators? Because of the shape of the program and current lack of leadership in administration, I would think he'd have to offer a fully guaranteed 3 year deal at minimum to garner any interest from top targets.

I don't think it's a real factor in the search for coordinators. It could, however, be a factor, as you mentioned, in the types of contracts those coordinators would seek. In the end, however, much of that is an industry-wide trend and not trepidation regarding instability in the administration.

From Patton Churchill: Do you believe college coaching salaries will continue to rise at the current pace? Do we ever see a regression?We know Tom Mars is the most powerful man in football -- and maybe the world, but I would like to talk about an up-and-comer named Jimmy Sexton. What makes Sexton stand out above the rest? Is it his negotiation skills and bargaining power? Does he play on emotions? His personality?

Sexton, as you noted, is no Mars. Then again, who the hell is? Sexton is good at driving the marketplace and he protects his clients. At some point, the cord-cutting is going to impact television rights deals which will, in turn, impact contracts. Until then, however, salaries are rising across the board. Sexton is just very good at what he does. Coaches trust him and he's incredible at playing one job against another without being disrespectful to jobs. Contrary to popular belief, he does not control coaches' decisions. He gets information and provides advice. Some listen. Some (hello, Hugh Freeze) don't.

From North Tampa Rebel: How bad is this season of House of Cards? We just finished last night and pretty much hate-watched the last few episodes just to finish. Would it have been watchable if Kevin Spacey was still on?

It's horrible. I tried to watch it some recently, and I couldn't finish the second episode. It's not the same without Frank Underwood.

From JTCIII: What level of autonomy do you anticipate new coordinators to have over hiring (potential) new assistant coaches on their sides of the ball? Do you think the amount of autonomy will differ depending on the coordinators hired?

A decent amount. I believe more change is coming after Dec. 19, and I suspect that change will be driven by the presence of a new coordinator (or two). Matt Luke knows he won't get another shot at this, so he has to let his coordinators have the tools and personnel necessary to run their systems.

From cstrand: When would you expect the defensive coordinator to be announced? I’d hope before the early signing day

I anticipate it's announced by the weekend.

From EliManningCash: If you could a) pick your favorite Christmas movie and only have that one movie to watch during the holiday season for the rest of your life or b) have only Hallmark/Lifetime Christmas movies to watch, which do you choose?I would rather have Christmas Vacation and only Christmas Vacation and give up some other greats like Home Alone, Charlie Brown's Christmas, Scrooged, etc., than have to sit through that garbage.

I'd pick Christmas Vacation, but I'm a big fan of Elf. Also, I'll admit it; when the Peanuts characters dance around that little Christmas tree, it always gets dusty.

From DeuceMccluster22: What movie character do u most identify with?What movie character do YOU LEAST identify with?What movie character absolutely terrified you and it can't be one from the above questions?

Obviously, I'm John McClane in Die Hard. I least identify with Ivan Drago, that bastard. And who isn't terrified of Hannibal Lecter? Everyone knows fava beans don't go well with human flesh. He's sick.

From Ignatius9: MMA rules. Who would win between you and Brandon Marcello?

Oooh, I think I'd get him with quickness and boxing skills. However, he's an angry, angry man, and he HATES me. I don't hate him. I just think he's kind of different. He's a big boy, too, so if he got me on the ground, I'd be in trouble. I do think my endurance would help me. You may have heard; I have run some marathons and I now own a Peloton. Those cyber high-5s would come in handy on fight night with Marcello.

From StanBReb: What’s your favorite Christmas tradition?Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?Do you prefer Gift Cards, Cash or gifts?

I'd have to say our Christmas morning breakfast. We have mimosas and Laura makes dishes (cheese grits, some sort of breakfast casserole) and, oh, we have mimosas. Then that night, I cook a beef tenderloin that requires my constant attention and a few pours of Jefferson's Ocean. Ah, Christmas.

From Shooter720: What role is Sexton playing in how this situation with Longo is playing out? Since he is Matt’s agent is he asking for the favor of keeping Longo until he finds him a HC job? Seems like Matt could have let him go the same time as McGriff & already had Werner on board (if that’s the play) recruiting. Outside of Tisdale I don’t think Longo is too heavily involved with that many of our recruits/commits.

Sexton advises his clients. He doesn't tell them what to do. I don't understand some of the Longo situation. Luke, in my opinion, is approaching a crossroads of sorts.

From Randle4: What are your thoughts on the new rule changes to Golf?https://sports.yahoo.com/nine-changes-rules-golf-absolutely-192449723.htmlI. Accidents happen - no penalty for accidentally moving your ball on greenII. The fix is in - can fix anything on the green without penaltyIII. A lost cause - 3 minutes to find your lost ball, not 5IV. Knee is the new shoulder - drops for relief are from the knee, not the shoulderV. No longer at touchy subject - free to touch/move loose impediments and ground your club in a penalty areaVI. Damaged goods - you can play with damaged clubs, but not replace during a roundVII. Twice is … OK - no penalty for double hitsVIII. The end of flagstick folly - no penalty for hitting flagstick left in the hole while puttingIX. O.B. option - may drop a ball anywhere between where the original ball was believed to come to rest (or went out-of-bounds) and just into the edge of the fairway, but no nearer the hole. 2 stroke penalty

From Rebelfan6833: Since you can’t yet sell winning culture and championships at ole miss what top 3 things would you sell recruits if you were head Coach?

I've talked to multiple coaches who believe Ole Miss is a sleeping giant. I'd sell a beautiful campus, proximity to Memphis (I've heard it's not illegal to recruit that city, despite recent recruiting results) and early playing time in the Southeastern Conference.

From pcrebel: Is Jonathan Howard coming back to the mailbag? If so, can he offer some good tequila or vodka cocktails?We know you don't eat. It's a nutritional marvel how much you can peloton without adding fuel to your tank. But how much water do you drink during the day? Do you consume any negative calorie foods like celery?This will probably be hard to find. What is your favorite gif that you have seen in a message board response? What is your favorite in a poster's signature?

I can arrange for Jonathan to make a mailbag appearance. I probably drink 60 ounces of water a day, not quite enough but a decent amount. I don't eat many negative calories. I didn't know there was such a thing. I couldn't possibly, by the way, pick a favorite gif or signature, I love them all.

From Samminish: When JALEN HURTS transfers to Ole Miss, __________ (fill in the blanks)btw > I blame you & Jay for the slight concussion after I passed out during your human anatomy rant on GPIS .. ..

When Jalen Hurts transfers to Ole Miss, but the Rebels lose to Memphis anyway and the entire board loses its mind except for Steve Willis who finds the one positive statistic and immediately turns his attention to Oxford, I'll think back to this Mailbag question.

From GinandDeuce: If the hair gods came down and said, “Neal, tomorrow thou shall wake with the head of hair from any man you wish!” What celebrity/actor etc would you choose to acquire their head of hair?

I want Bryce Harper's hair. My wife wants me to have Joe Mangaeniello's hair. I finally got her to admit she'd love me more if I had a head full of luxurious locks. (She just said she never said that).

From OverGrover: Should I get a Peloton for myself for Christmas? What sets it apart from any other exercise bike? What about it would you change?

Let me think...

Hannah Marie Corbin

Emma Lovewell

Jennifer Jacobs

From OleMissGuy: Do you have any concerns that we are getting overextended on football coaching salaries? Assuming there are no buyouts and we owe everyone their full contract payout, at the end of next season, if we needed to replace an 0-8 conference record Luke, we would owe him $14 million, still owe McGriff $1.1 million, apparently would owe our new DC and new OC a minimum of $8 million, plus paying off all of our current assistant coaches contracts. Then we have to come up with the cash to hire a new first class Head Coach, coordinators and entire assistant staff.Doesn't this pretty much make it impossible to replace Luke after 2019 no matter how he performs??? Is this wise?

Hey, it's not my money. I mean, I get what you're saying, but in the scenario you described, everyone associated with the debacle would get run out of town and the new people would be so initially popular that it would get figured out. Personally, I think it's more likely than not that Luke gets 2020, regardless of what happens in the fall.

From Larryjoe1979: If ole miss came to you and said, look we’ve been not cool to you, but if you will just give Phil Longo a hug and be the one to tell him he’s fired, then you will have first hand knowledge of freezes and the NCAA’s meeting to write a story, do you give him that hug? Bonus question for a kiss on his cheek and grab his face saying “ Phil, your system sucks and it broke our hearts” you get to use Chris Kiffin’s couch anytime you want a nap, yay or nay?

Oh, my God, I laughed so hard at this question. Yes, I'd give him a huge hug for that story. I'm not particularly interested in Kiffin's couch, but I'd do all of that for the Freeze/NCAA unabashed story. "Your system sucks and it broke our hearts?" I have no idea why I find that so funny, but I'm practically crying right now.

From HattiesburgReb: Would you rather talk football for an hour with Houston Nutt over dinner, talk politics with Nancy Pelosi in her office, or help Forde put up his Christmas decorations?

I'd enjoy dinner with Houston. I'm not sure Nancy Pelosi still has a pulse and something tells me things between Forde and me would be really awkward. Houston hates me, but I think we'd actually be able to talk football for an hour.

From war659: Has the Freeze scandal affected the way other schools conduct background investigations on coaching candidates? There have been a couple up-and-coming coaches over the last several seasons that seemed to be passed over for bigger jobs amid speculation of personal baggage.

Yes. One might argue Ole Miss could have avoided this entire chapter had it done its due diligence.,

From horn65: Is Longo still Ole Miss OC?

You asked this in the present tense, so my answer is yes. Yes, he is. As of today.

From robert90: Is Dean an impact player for all of his top 5 schools or just for Ole Miss. Because he is not a 5 star recruit, it made me wonder what he impact would be?

Ah, but he is a five-star recruit now, and yes, he's an impact player at the next level. He's a tackling machine.

From Fat Cat Rebel: Do you use rain-x?

I had to Google this. I assume this is a bald joke, and it hurts.

From Rye Whiskey: Were any of you successful in the Toto “Africa” lyrics in a sports column challenge?

No, we all failed miserably. I thought about it several times, but it always felt forced. I'm humiliated that I didn't do better.

From RDM44: I understand the ‘guaranteed money’ thing, but why did OM extend Longo’s contract last year? He still had two years remaining and can’t see how a non extension could have been used against us. Seems like a look and risk that could have easily been avoided.

It's a great question. It's a fair question. I don't have the answer.

From luckydogg23: Best mens basketball matchup to bring my wife up to watch at the Pavilion???

Saturday, Feb. 2 versus Mississippi State. It's usually a fun environment, and Ole Miss usually wins that game in Oxford.

Christmas Vacation or Elf? — wes franklin (@WesFrnkln) December 4, 2018

It's close. I love both films, but I prefer Christmas Vacation for the pure stupidity of it.

Hugh Freeze to Atlanta OC? Word is Sark gone. — bLoCkHe@d (@kfall06) December 3, 2018

I'd pay money to watch that red zone offense in the NFL. I'd then pay money to watch the reaction to the criticism. Spoiler alert: The offense wouldn't work. The reaction to the criticism would be a total meltdown.

Is Phil Longo calling plays for Ole Miss in 2019? — Casey James (@cmjames662) December 3, 2018

I'd have to say nah. If he is, and things don't work out well, I'm not sure Oath's (or Verizon's or AOL's or Rivals' or whoever owns us now) servers could handle the fire and fury from the angered masses on RebelGrove.com.

I’m hearing things in recruiting coverage (generally, not necessarily from RebelGrove) like “don’t look at stars, look at immediate impact” and excitement around walk-ons, etc. Sounding like this class is not going to be what it needed to be, especially given talent in MS. Fair? — D a ñ (@danfmiller) December 3, 2018

Ask me on Dec. 19 and again in February, Right now, at this moment, it's too early to tell.

From SenquezPick: Who has the best chance to make it to the NBA on this basketball team?