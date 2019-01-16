It's time once again for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, Edition 17. I asked for your questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter, and once again, you delivered. If you're traveling to or through Jackson, check out The Westin Jackson. It's a fabulous hotel located in downtown Jackson, and it's chock full of amenities, including Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro and Soul Spa. On to The Mailbag...

From um98rebl: How does OM off the field operations stack up to other schools in the SEC? I'm specifically referring to analysts and recruiting staff.

Realistically, likely near the bottom of the SEC but near the top nationally. That said, from talking to people at Ole Miss, a lot of that stuff at other schools (analysts on top of analysts) is superfluous and unnecessary.

From Grovin1551: Are you even a tiny bit nervous you might have to make good on the Big Sur bet?

I'm answering this six hours before tipoff of LSU-Ole Miss, but 18-0? Come on. No way. If they get to 14-0, I'll start hyperventilating, for I hated that damn marathon, but as of now, no, it's all good. ETA: It's 12:07 AM on Wednesday. I can honestly say I saw this one coming. I hate it for Ole Miss fans, but at 3-1 with two winnable SEC games on the horizon, there's plenty of reason for optimism. LSU is very good, and the Tigers were the better team Tuesday night. My ankles, knees and hips can rest now.

From North Tampa Rebel: Ever had an investment you seriously considered but didn't pull the trigger than turned out to be a huge boom or bust?

Yes, I knew I wanted to take Alabama and the points against Auburn and didn't do it. The Tide covered. Dammit.

From Levi275: Is Kyler Murray an NFL QB? It seems like the only thing that his detractors say to support their stance is that he’s 5’9”. Does he possess NFL QB talent & skills? Would you take him in the 1st round?

In short, pardon the pun, no. He's too small. Would I take him in the first round? Oh, hell, no. He's 5-foot-9.

From OrangeBeachReb: Your current age Neal is speaking to a sophomore in college Neal contemplating a major in journalism. I’m not asking if you would change your major. If you could tell the younger Neal what journalism would turn into what would the younger Neal do in terms of career path or education? Would you do anything different in terms of focus more on radio/video or anything else? Would you have jumped ahead of the curve and embraced a fan site earlier with the knowledge of what trends were coming down the pike? Would you have jumped ahead of the curve and embraced a fan side earlier with the knowledge of what trends were coming down the pike? More interestingly, would the young Neal even listen to the older Neal at that time in the late 80s?

I don't know. I'm not sure 19-20 year-old Neal was a great listener. I was in broadcast journalism. I wasn't particularly good at it, though I certainly had a passion for it and I put in the work. I didn't look good on camera, and in my mind, that was important, so I wasn't confident enough to really go for it. I got an internship one Christmas in Monroe, and they let me do a lot of stuff. I did some writing, and I was good at that, but when they handed me the keys to the news van and wanted me to go shoot a basketball game at Neville High School, I was afraid I'd wreck the damn thing. I basically choked. I just wasn't a confident person. When I got into print, it was more of the same. Even when I broke stories and won state and national recognition, I never could just make myself go for it. I will give myself credit for being cutting edge regarding the demise of newspapers. I saw it coming years before it happened. I listened to Rivals for a bit before I got really interested in it. I knew this genre of media had potential, but I knew it was going to be full of massive potholes. To answer your question, though, I don't know. Had 19-year-old Neal listened to me today, I probably would've gone to law school. Had 19-year-old Neal listened to me and then decided to stick with journalism, he would've heeded this advice: Just write. Then write some more. Then move to a market of your choosing, get a job and write for free. Make yourself valuable. I'm not sure I answered your question.

From Ignatius9: Better at X's and O's? Kermit Davis or Michael White.

Davis, and it's not particularly close.

From doresrules: I may be showing just how long I've been listening to the podcast, but initially you guys experimented with putting the podcast behind the pay wall. Why was that the case and what eventually made you all decide against that approach? Personally I was pissed when it was behind a pay wall because at the time I wasn't subscribed lol

Well, we just made it a premium content item. We really didn't know what we were doing, and we were just experimenting. As we grew, we started to monetize it, and it became an insurance policy. It's ours. It doesn't belong to Rivals or Yahoo or Oath. Then we grew it, and as we grew it, we knew we could make money from advertising, and advertisers saw more value by it being "free." They got exposure (advertising on our podcast works) and we got downloads which led to more advertising.

From DougDougGoose: What's going on with the football staff and why are more changes so vaguely rumored?

As we've said, we expect another change or two, but we don't know what those changes will be or when they'll occur. We're not being vague; we just don't know.

From olemissguy4you2000: If you had to guess, how many more coaching changes will occur for football this offseason, and would Todd join the staff? Do you think they are waiting until after the 2nd signing day to make some changes?

See above. As for Todd Graham, I think if and opening occurs, there's a real chance he'd be pursued.

From ChargerRebel: Do you ever view Westbrook as a detriment to the team? I know he's averaging a triple double, but he's averaging 17 jumpshots a game and making under 30% of those shots.

When he's a high-volume shooter, sure, I view that (usually) as detrimental. However, he's had far more games this season when he's been a facilitator. It's not a coincidence that Paul George and Steven Adams are having the best years of their careers. I also think some of his shooting woes are due to his preseason knee surgery and then that nasty ankle sprain he suffered in late November. I just think he hasn't completely gotten his legs back. Here's the thing: the Thunder aren't winning a title this year. This is a development year. Everyone's back next season, and the Warriors figure to be down a superstar. This is the year for the Thunder to learn and develop. Jerami Grant has had an excellent season. Terrance Ferguson is just 20 and he's looking like a two-way threat. Westbrook is figuring it out. He's played off the ball some, allowing Dennis Schröder to thrive. He wants to win. I think OKC is going to be a legit contender next season, as they'll have some expiring deals (Patterson, Roberson) they could package with Alex Abrines and perhaps add another piece to a rotation ready to contend.

From Hannitized: Is college football and its bowl/playoff model going down the same road as NASCAR?

You mean, to the point where it basically is a niche sport? God, no. I think college football is fine. The games last too long and it has to continue to legislate shots to the head out of the game, but the sport itself remains quite healthy.

From Patton Churchill: Say Lebron chose football and gave up basketball in high school. I'm assuming you agree that he would make it to the NFL. What kind of career do you think he would have? Who would you compare him to, if anyone? ETA: Ole Miss has individuals with experience at schools with extremely successful networks (VPN, LAN, WLAN -- of course). In your opinion, do you believe those same types of networks have been implemented and do they have the potential to be as successful ( speed, size, response time, bandwidth, error rate, etc.)?

He's the most physically dominant specimen I've ever seen in person in sports. He's a taller, more athletic elite tight end/defensive end. He could have been a superstar in football. However, it's pretty clear he chose the right spot. Ole Miss' network is too small. It needs more bandwidth, more speed, more efficiency and more commitment to "customer service."

From larryjoe1979: Are regrets just God's or the Universe's way of reminding us to take advantage of our lives, to be nice as possible as we can to everyone, and to tell our love ones that we love them as much as possible?

I'm just an overweight, bald sportswriter. I'm not prepared for that sort of depth. However, as a 49-year-old, married father of three who's had ups and downs, happiness and sadness, hope and despair and a little bit of therapy, I think I know this: Most of what we worry about doesn't matter. If you can make yourself wake up, be nice, try to be nice to yourself and to others, lift up someone who needs uplifting and tell the people in your life you love them each day, you're off to a great start. Read a good book, enjoy a nice glass of your favorite wine, pet a dog. Jim Valvano was on to something. Each day, try to think, try to laugh and cry if you need to. Don't take yourself too seriously, for when you're gone, people are going to start forgetting you, whether they mean to or not. Now, knowing that's how you should live and actually living that way are two different things. Let me know if you figure it out. Everyone has regrets. That's human. Everyone has skeletons. That's human, too. Frankly, I think Conan O'Brien got it right in an interview with the New York Times. He was asked about his legacy and his career and all of that stuff. His answer, I felt, was profound. "Sorry. Calvin Coolidge was a pretty popular president. I’ve been to his grave in Vermont. It has the presidential seal on it. Nobody was there. And by the way, I’m the only late-night host that has been to Calvin Coolidge’s grave. I think’s that what separates me from the other hosts. "I had a great conversation with Albert Brooks once. When I met him for the first time, I was kind of stammering. I said, you make movies, they live on forever. I just do these late-night shows, they get lost, they’re never seen again and who cares? And he looked at me and he said, [Albert Brooks voice] “What are you talking about? None of it matters.” None of it matters? “No, that’s the secret. In 1940, people said Clark Gable is the face of the 20th Century. Who [expletive] thinks about Clark Gable? It doesn’t matter. You’ll be forgotten. I’ll be forgotten. We’ll all be forgotten.” It’s so funny because you’d think that would depress me. I was walking on air after that."

From JENAN: With the significant financial investments on new hires for the football staff, how much time do you feel Matt Luke will be given to change the direction of the program?

Personally, I think he's got two years to show significant improvement. However, there's the wildcard. Who is making the decisions? Who is the new chancellor? What will he/she think? No one knows those answers.

From kinsley1m: How high could you jump on the moon?

I consulted all of the great scientists at ULM and they said this: The Moon's gravity at the surface is only 17 percent that of Earth's. Using the same force of a jump on Earth, you could rise about 10 feet off the ground and stay in the air for about 4 seconds. You'd know how Michael Jordan felt in his prime.

From TupeloReb28: I know it’s been mentioned here already, but is it really just a joke to even consider worrying about Kermit leaving for State? I know he just talked about what a perfect fit Ole Miss is for him and his family, but should we now be pulling for State to win to avoid a coaching change for them?

It's too late. He's gone. I expect he'll be State's coach by Friday, unless he goes ahead and takes that Lakers gig tomorrow. You guys are a fragile fan base. I get it; you've been burned. You've been hurt. You're waiting on the worst. You don't know how to handle good things. He's not leaving. If anything, he is motivated to beat MSU more than most. Relax. Enjoy the ride.

From im_watching_you: What’s the word on Brakefield? Can ole miss stay the favorite to land him? Does he want/not want to reclassify or is it more that he hasn’t met the requirements to reclassify?

Ole Miss leads. It sounds like he's leaning towards reclassifying if he can. Can Ole Miss land him? Sure. There will be competition but Ole Miss is in great shape. He talked about it in late November.

From luckydogg23: Does Ole Miss and CKD have what it takes to bring our program to “”Dukeish” levels in the next 3 years considering the talent that’s close to us in Memphis???

Duke? I mean, I'm not sure that's realistic. In fact, I know it's not. The juxtaposition of those two questions made me laugh. One fan worried Davis is going to leave for Mississippi State, the other wondering if a 10-game winning streak could be setting the stage for national dominance. Psychology is fascinating.

From Squatchin: Is Matt Luke in his 1st, 2nd, or third year as head coach?

In my eyes, he's embarking on his second season. The interim year should never be held against him. He did a great job in an impossible situation.

From TimPanAlleyRebel: Harry Kane or Dele Alli?

Kane is a far greater scoring threat. He's big, uses his body well and can strike from multiple areas of the pitch. Dele is an excellent midfielder, though. He just became super important for Tottenham with the loss of Kane for the next six weeks or so. That loss to Man U was so frustrating, what with one mistake in the midfield leading to Man U's goal, the injury to Kane and all of the missed chances. Throw in the fact that Son Heung-min is set to depart the club for two weeks to join South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup and it royally sucks. By the way, I'm slowly falling in love with the English Premier League. I catch myself watching more and more.

From OrangeBeachReb: How does the AP work monetarily? I remember the days of the UPI service that was a competitor. Anyhow, when you use their game reports - not a dig by any means - do you have to pay?

We pay a small monthly fee to the Associated Press. It's mostly for photos. Ironically, we frequently don't have access to the photos for a ridiculous reason. No, we don't technically pay to use A.P. stories. We just make sure we attribute them. Others take the A.P. story, stick their byline on it and post it as a content item. That's laughably horrible journalism.

From OrangeBeachReb: Like you, I'm a grammar Nazi. Do you ever correct your wife? I used to do that but not too long ago I stopped that sh#*.

Sometimes. She doesn't appreciate it. She probably likes that about as much as I do when I get scolded for leaving my shoes wherever I take them off.

From Patrick C Timoney: Did the pending unofficial visitor restriction, which has since been rescinded, delay Luke’s implementation of staff changes?Should I be encouraged or discouraged by the baby Hawks?

Patrick, if it did, no one has told me that. I do think having the NCAA saga in the rear-view mirror has helped Luke advance the program forward. I think it's more attractive to potential staffers now. As to the Hawks, this season has gone about as expected. They're 13-30 as of this writing. Trae Young is scoring almost 16 points a game, dishing just over seven assists per game and doing a lot of nice things. John Collins has been very good. They're just building. The draft will determine their future. For now, however, I'd be generally pleased if I were a fan. ETA: The Hawks kicked the Thunder's collective ass Tuesday night, destroying OKC's defense in the second and fourth quarters.

From jmbonelli: Lots of angry Bulldogs over our hiring of Davis and then beating them in the Dump. Do you think Howland survives at state for another year?

I think so. They're really good. I think they're a tournament team. If they collapse and don't make the tournament, John Cohen would feel some heat to make a change, especially if Davis is winning at Ole Miss.

From OrangeBeachReb: On the business side (ie: advertising sales, etc) did your radio experience help now with the podcast. I never knew you tried a pay wall until I read a post today that you tried that. FWIW, I subscribe here because I was a listener to the podcast first.

I did six years of daily radio in Mobile. That absolutely helped, but I'm not sure it contributed to the business side of it. As it turned out, I've got a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit that I never knew I had. I've gotten much better with the business side of this job over the years. There are guys at sites like this one who are far more talented than I and who have much bigger potential audiences who simply are scared of the business side. I'm not scared. I am willing to try, willing to fail. I'm not afraid of rejection (insert prom joke here).

From ShreveportRebel: Neal- You heavily criticized houston for signing Osuna last year, even though the charges got dropped later on. You’ve been pretty quiet about the whole Addison Russell ordeal, looks like the cubs just re signed him. Not to mention they rented Chapman to win a World Series a few years ago, even though I seem to remember you weren’t completely ok with that one. Any thoughts?

I detest the idea of Addison Russell in a Cubs uniform. I think they should cut him, even if that means he ends up with the Pirates and makes Pittsburgh a better team. I still hope they trade him or cut him. I hope the contract was merely procedural. I was critical of the Chapman trade at the time, though I'm guilty of cheering for him in October 2016. Moral of the story: We all cheer for laundry. I hope Russell changes his ways and becomes a good man. I believe in second chances. I just don't want him to wear my team's uniform.

From Rebels810: The chancellor hire at Ole Miss is obviously a big deal. What are your thoughts on the possibility that whoever the new chancellor may be, that the past six years’ worth of damage may be too much to overcome for Bjork as far as public trust and overwhelming negativity that seems to surround him?

That's certainly possible. I have complex opinions about this and believe Bjork has done far more good than he gets credit for, but I understand that once the public trust is lost, it's difficult to get it back. Bjork did a great job with The Pavilion. He hired a great coach in Davis. He's supported Luke as he's put together a strong staff. I remain in the group that doesn't believe he charted the NCAA course though I understand the fan frustration. Fans want to see him fight now. They want to see him be visibly angry at the NCAA, at Mississippi State, at Leo Lewis, etc. They want to hear the story behind the story, if you will. I'm not sure they'll get those things. In lieu of that, Bjork and Ole Miss have to produce winners. That gets the fans back. Nothing else really matters.

Who’s the next young “superstar” in the MLB that nobody currently knows about? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) January 14, 2019

I cry a little every time I think of Eloy Jimenez, but the young outfielder will be a star for the White Sox. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is so much fun to watch; he'll make his debut in Toronto this season. Minnesota is very excited about shortstop Royce Lewis. San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. is the next Manny Machado, and I hope and pray each day Nico Hoerner continues to excel and move up as fast as he has so far. He's the shortstop who could combine with Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo to give the Cubs their best infield ever.

End of last FB season, it was pretty much common knowledge 19 would be bad. Do you feel OM picked up any possible wins with the coordinator hires, or will they simply be more competitive in losses? — Casey James (@cmjames662) January 14, 2019

I still maintain wins will be difficult to come by. I do think this team will be noticeably better at fundamentals and far more prepared to play each Saturday. But wins? This is a young, thin team playing in a very difficult division.

How far does Ole Miss have to go to become “the basketball school” of MS. — Stanton Blaylock (@stantonblaylock) January 14, 2019

Al Davis had it right. Just win, baby. Win. Fans will come. Players will too. Davis has Ole Miss on the right track, and it appears he has the train moving with some speed. Just don't put the cart in front of the horse. He has to recruit impact players. Players, not Xs and Os, win games.

Who is the most delusional group of beat writers you’ve ever come in professional contact with? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) January 14, 2019

Oh, wow. There are so many. However, if I'm limiting things to beat writers, I'd probably have to say the Mississippi State beat, especially now that Will Sammon is covering Florida, would win that prize going away.

Based on what you’ve seen three games into the conference season, what’s the ceiling for this team this season? Floor? — Bronco Arkansas (@trinitymotors) January 14, 2019

The ceiling is the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The floor, due to the thin nature of the roster and the potential of an injury that could decimate a team, would be a sub-.500 SEC record. If Devontae Shuler were lost for any length of time, for example, Ole Miss couldn't overcome it.