From eafinsup: Will we see another coaching change before the final signing day? Can I follow you on Peloton?

On the coaching front, I simply don't know. At this point, I'd say it looks unlikely, but that's merely a guess. Sure, you can follow me on Peloton. My username is HairlessWhisper.

From luckydogg23: As a Braves fan, do I go to the season opener where the ticket prices are inflated vs the Cubbies or to the Wed Thurs games vs the Cubbies???

I guess it depends on how badly you want to see the pageantry of Opening Day. Otherwise, it's a much better bargain to go to the other two games -- likely for the combined price of the Opening Day ticket.

From usp94: You’re Roger Goodell for a day and the saints organization, Sean Payton, and the fans are coming at you with everything they have over the missed call. Do you throw Sean Payton under the bus for losing his mind inside 2 minutes of regulation and mismanaging the clock situation or do you take one for the team and continue to absorb all the heat yourself? I’m a realistic saints fan by the way And it should have been a no-brained for Payton to run, run, run to milk the clock and kick the field leaving somewhere between 30 and 40 seconds on the clock

No, I'm a big believer in transparency. Admit you missed the call, explain why it happened and what you're doing to rectify the situation. I do agree with you that there's more to the loss than a missed call, but that being said, the call cost the Saints the game and a trip to the Super Bowl. It's an awful look for the NFL, and Goodell should say as much.

From Grovin1551: You can go see one musical act live - it can be a band that’s not together anymore, someone that has died, etc., or a current band/singer. Who would you choose?

Easy. I'd pick Prince. I loved his music, his guitar skill, his edge, everything about him. I also would have loved to have seen Michael Jackson in his prime.

From gckivreb: As of today, would you feel comfortable in saying that Kermit lands one of these national recruits either in the spring through reclassification or in the 2020 class? Percentage of confidence?

Confident? No. I'm going to be skeptical about Ole Miss landing a five-star basketball recruit until I see it happen. That's not a knock on Davis, mind you. I just understand how that game is played.

From rdowns1983: How many portal players will Ole Miss end up with? Any defensive ones?

Here's the thing: Everyone is recruiting the transfer portal. I'll guess Ole Miss lands a couple of guys, and I have no doubt they're turning every stone on potential defensive help. Matt Luke and Co. understand their roster. They know they need help virtually everywhere.

From Deucemccluster22: 1.How did Kermit Davis not get picked up by someone before we got him? Mainly, why did Ms state snarl their noses up on him on supposedly two separate occasions?2. If u could have any head of hair from a celebrity , who would it be?3. Andy Kennedy... u really think he'd look better w hair? I believe he's one of the few that baldness fits him and his personality

I don't know. He had some NCAA issues eons ago. Maybe that hurt. He is older. That certainly hurt. It took him a bit to get Middle Tennessee to the NCAA Tournament. Maybe that hurt him. I don't know enough about the politics at Mississippi State to know why it hired Rick Ray and then Ben Howland and not Kermit Davis. Beggars can't be choosers, so I'd take most any head of hair. I'd love to have David Beckham's or George Clooney's or Justin Timberlake's, but again, just give me the hair. As for AK. yeah, he pulls off bald better than most, but I bet he wishes he had hair.

From North Tampa Rebel: Is there anyway to prevent the Mississippi brain drain? Promising students leaving the state for school or work.

Mississippi has to create white-collar jobs. Period. It's a great state. It's full of wonderful, nice, friendly people. But it has to create high-paying, white-collar jobs or the top minds are going to keep leaving. If you're referring to keeping them in the state for college, I'd do something radical if I were Ole Miss and Mississippi State. I'd basically make it next to free for a Mississippi kid with a 30 or above on the ACT to attend college in Oxford or Starkville. That sounds self-serving, but I'm totally serious.

From Charger Rebel: Why in the world is the NFL still using just human eyeballs and occasionally a chain to spot the football and determine first downs/touchdowns when a sport like Tennis is able to show where the ball lands for in and out calls. It seems like football could institute something similar and make the game more accurate.

It's a great question. I think replay at both the NFL and college levels could be expedited greatly by using technology more and humans less.

From Powder Blues: Is Ole Miss’ basketball team currently maxing out its talent? Is there room to take another step forward? Do you expect a regression to the mean?

Yes. It's a thin roster. This will be Davis' worst team. It's limited in multiple ways. Kudos to him and them for being in this place as of Jan. 23.

From TX via TN Rebel: How big of suckers are we consumers since places like Kroger have gotten us to want to check our own groceries out because it's quicker? Their strategy of paying fewer cashiers and making the very few open lines longer so that folks will use the self-checkout is the epitome of how sucky customer service has become in the USA now.

I love self-checkout. I watch men struggle with it and I feel so sophisticated when I fly through it, weighing produce and sorting my bags in an efficient manner. It's one of the very few venues where I feel really impressed with myself. I'm damn good in the self-checkout line.

From Barndog72: If Freeze posted a 5-7 or 6-6 record in ‘17 would the base share the same sentiments for Freeze as they do for Luke? BTW When FREEZE hired McGriff he described him “as the total package” y’all (wommack was inept and only lasted that long bc of Tom Allen). Fires Werner in ‘16 (#1 sec passing / #3 sec overall offense).

I'm learning to leave Hugh Freeze questions alone. I know what would have happened. It sounds like you do too. His fan club, however, is going to die on that hill.

From AircraftReb: What restaurants did you visit while in Chicago?

OK. Well, Carson is 12. Keep that in mind. Carson LOVES Eataly. Keep that in mind too. We had lunch and dinner at Eataly on Thursday. He wanted to go to Fado's Irish Pub on Friday for lunch, so we did. Friday Night with Ryan Dempster went late, so we skipped dinner Friday night. We walked down to Bellwether for lunch on Saturday and then he wanted Mexican on Saturday night, so, because he loves the queso there, we had Cantina Laredo on Saturday night. We ate at Midway on Sunday before catching our flight back. We were going to go to Sofi on Saturday night, but he told me he was tired of Italian, so we changed plans. We had a great time. I'm so lucky to be his dad. If something ever happens to me and you guys run into him some place, please tell him how much I loved him and how proud of him I was. Damn, he's a great kid. He's going to be an incredible husband and an amazing father one day. Book that.

From HattiesburgReb: Give me 3 reason I should feel optimistic about the Cubs. I just don’t see it this year. I hope Ricketts isn’t satisfied with one title but I’m starting to feel that way.

Ok, first, I'm not very optimistic. However, if you wanted three reasons, here would be mine: 1. Kris Bryant is healthy. He wasn't last year, and the Cubs still won 95 games. 2. Yu Darvish is healthy. Last year, he won one game. He'll likely top that this season. 3. I fully expect someone out of the group that includes Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora to have a big season. Note: I share your concerns regarding Ricketts. Something felt off in Chicago last weekend.

From Mr. Troy: Would this often occur. . 1. a given school, Team X, is full at a given position.2. there is a very solid recruit they cannot take, but do not want an arch rival, Team Y, to take.3. so, Team X keeps contact with the kid they know they will not take just to mess with the kid's head. Or, stated differently, the contact is to negatively recruit against their rival.I am not talking about a kid who could be a fall back guy. Just a kid they do not want to become of help to their big rival.

Does that happen? Absolutely. Is it common? No, not really. Would a kid see through that? Yes, in all likelihood.

From chess2899: 1. Are you surprised that Mariano Rivera got an unanimous 100% HOF vote?2. I feel like the election of Harold Baines to the HOF is a wart on the Veterans Committee. Do you think he is Hall worthy? If Baines, why Dale Murphy?

Chess, no, I'm not surprised Mo was a unanimous choice. Is it shocking it took this long for someone to be unanimous? Absolutely. I agree with you on Baines, by the way. There are multiple players, Murphy included, who are ,more worthy than Baines.

From hottytoddysports: What’s a GOB ? How old do you have to be to join ?

All one has to do to be a GOB is eat at the 1810 Grill a few times a week. Is that right? I'm not sure there's an age limit. I don't really know the specifications for GOB membership. I do think you should start by stalking football players at the 1810 Grill, though.

From hottytoddysports: i have a question, Who is Best ? 1- Tom cruise 2- Ian Somerhalder.

I had to Google Ian Somerhalder. Is that pathetic? So I'll go with Cruise, I guess. I hate Cruise, by the way. Weird, weird human being. As I read more about this Ian fellow, I discover he's from Mandeville, Louisiana. As a fellow Louisianan, I thereby change my vote for Best to Ian. I imagine he's thrilled.

1. Do you think Terrence Davis should give football a shot in the fall? 2. If he should, do you think he would? — Justin Jernigan (@hooksquared) January 23, 2019

No. I think that's ridiculous, no offense.

You say that the NCAA wants to takedown Alabama football. So do you really believe that they will give an immunity interview to an Auburn or LSU player to put Bama on probation?? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) January 22, 2019

If I could change one thing about the Ole Miss fan base, it would be right here. Well, there are two things, but I'd start here. The NCAA investigative arm, throughout its history, has shown it wants to take down the big boys. It's overreached on penalties against Alabama, USC and Ohio State and broke laws in an attempt to cripple Miami. Would it grant immunity to an Auburn or LSU player against Alabama? Yes. However, I firmly believe both of those sets of Tigers would not let their player talk. Why? They want to avoid mutual destruction. Mississippi State, apparently, is so obsessed with Ole Miss that they didn't worry about that. By the way, Clay, I didn't say the NCAA "wants" to take down Alabama football. I said the NCAA would love nothing more than to claim a scalp like that. However, and this is important to note, Alabama's operation, at least on the levels the NCAA can dig, is clean. Ole Miss' operation provided the NCAA easy entries to find things. Once they did, the NCAA investigators relished the chance to take down an SEC program. You won't like that answer. You'll ridicule it and call me naive. That's fine. Let's just agree to disagree.

Should they move the students back to the SEZ? — Kent Jackson (@otrokentavos) January 23, 2019

This is not my area of expertise. When it comes to stuff like this, I really don't pay attention. I'll forward this to Chase and maybe he can attack it on the message board one day. I will say that north end zone looked to be hotter than the surface of the sun a couple of times last season. I'm not one to say students owe it to their school to go to the game and stay the whole time and all of that stuff. Instead, I think students have the right to do what they want to do. If hanging out in the Grove or on The Square or in their dorms is more pleasant than baking in the sun, so be it. The school has to make the experience of going to and staying at the game more fun and more pleasant. Winning, obviously, would help. But again, I'm out of my element here. I don't pay much attention to stuff like this.

Do you really believe we landed on the moon ? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) January 23, 2019

I love you, Ben. I do. So I say this nicely: Yes, Ben, we landed on the moon. I don't understand how anyone could think otherwise. Here's why: People talk. To pull off a scam like faking a moon landing would require so many people to participate in the conspiracy. There's simply no way, 50 years later, no one would have talked/written a book/etc. No chance. We absolutely landed on the moon. Well, Tom Hanks didn't. He had an accident aboard his spaceship and had to come home. But it made him reevaluate his life priorities and become a better husband, so it was worthwhile. I wonder what's better: Crazy-I-thought-you-were-dead sex or being able to say you walked on the moon? Ponder that one, Craddock.

If we’re going there I want to know about the grassy knoll theory. — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) January 23, 2019

Stacey, see previous answer. I've read more than one should about the Kennedy assassination. I've read damn near everything written, watched documentaries on theories, etc. I believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. I believe it was a failure of the Secret Service and subsequently, of the Dallas police to protect Oswald in the aftermath. Jack Ruby was crazy. He thought killing Oswald would make him a hero. He should never have been in that parking garage. All of that led to conspiracies, but again, 55 years later, someone credible would have talked by now. Someone would have provided a detailed account of what really happened had it been something different than Oswald being a lone wolf. We can trace Oswald's life and see how happenstance put his path in Kennedy's way on that day. All of the other theories require leaps of logic.

Well @NealMcCready loves this one . I say 2 shooters bc Mafia was In on it also — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) January 23, 2019

The Mafia wasn't organized and efficient enough to pull off something as complicated as killing the president. The plan would've required too many people. Someone would've talked. That's human nature. Look at the Lincoln assassination. It was a big plan to take down the government, but the guy charged to kill Johnson that night chickened out. That's how the coup got discovered. Oswald acted alone and didn't decide until the night before that he was going to kill Kennedy. He was a loner, so when he acted weird on that day, none of his co-workers thought much of it.

If you look into Marlin Monroe's death and how she ties into Robert and John and Jimmy Hoffa it's crazy. — Deplorable Reb (@DeplorableReb) January 23, 2019

No doubt. That's a fascinating story. I think she had affairs with JFK and with Robert Kennedy. I actually think there's reason to believe Robert Kennedy was involved, at least indirectly, in her death.

Do you think Hannah G. will win it all? Also, do you have any hints for my Bachelor Fantasy line-up? — Aleia Segars (@AleiaSegars) January 23, 2019