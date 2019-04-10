The Westin Jackson

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I ask for your questions on RebelGrove,com and Twitter. As always, you delivered. So, here we go...

From Rebsrockem: Not really a question, but more a: "Tell us a story."On your on-going fitness transformation. For the new readers, and those of us that have forgotten , tell us _everything_ about your path.Like: Were you eating a bean burrito at Taco Hell at midnight and said, "This is it! I've had it. I start a new life tomorrow!" Your Goals. Your highs. Your lows. Planning. Learning. Challenges along said path, etc, etc.Maybe some1 on here can use "your story" as motivation to make a change in their life, for the better. carry...........on...........

Well, I'll sort of give the Cliff's notes version. The real version is a book. I covered Auburn from 1999 through 2003 and then traveled a ton covering the SEC and the Saints and being a columnist and an investigative reporter from 2004 through 2007. Looking back, I ate as a social outlet, and eating out night after night is simply horrible for you. I packed on pounds, getting as high as 265-270ish. I'd drop a few but they'd come back. I started this job and I knew I was way too fat. I was covering the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover in 2009 and I remember looking in a mirror in the exercise room of the hotel. I told myself right then that as soon as Ole Miss' season ended, whether it was in Oxford or Omaha, I was getting the weight off. So Evan Button happened, and the next day, I started P90X and basically stopped eating. I made it through about 10 minutes before I vomited, but I hit the pause button, came back and finished the workout. Tony Horton resonated with me. I just blocked everything else out and listened to him. He motivated me. Yoga is part of P90X, and I couldn't do it. I'd get through 15-20 minutes of it and then it was too advanced for me. So I cut a deal with myself: Yoga was 90 minutes, and I'd do it until I was ready to punch the screen. I'd take the remaining balance of time and go walk/run. Over the next few weeks, I slowly increased the running portion and decreased the walking portion. That July, 40 days or so into Round 1 of P90X, we had a trip to Florida planned with Laura's aunt and uncle and their kids. I couldn't do all of P90X, so I vowed to eat like a bird there and not mess up my progress. I also got out and ran every morning, and I was surprised at how far I was able to go. When we got back home, I resumed the program, but I started adding running on Monday, Wednesday and Friday after the weight lifting/pushup/pull-up portion of the workout. I had a 2.5-mile path through my neighborhood. One day, when I finished, I thought, "I could do that again." So I did. Soon, I was addicted to running. I would get lost in the music and in my thoughts and I'd just run. The weight fell off. I did two rounds of P90X, losing a good 50 pounds in the process. I kept running afterwards, creating a routine of running 7-plus miles a day, six days a week. More in an attempt to prove something to myself, I signed up for the 2014 Chicago Marathon. It was the first of four marathons I'd run in a 365-day period. The first one was an incredibly emotional experience. I love running, but it's not good for you at that level. At least it wasn't good for me. It beats up your feet, your knees, your hips, your ankles, etc. I got as low as 195 pounds. I love the sweat, the accomplishment, etc., but I was in perpetual pain. I backed off the running, and here came the pounds. So I got a Peloton. That, combined with a weightlifting regiment, seems to be working right now, especially here lately. I'm also eating really clean lately, but I'm trying not to skip as many meals, not punish myself but, at the same time, eat smart. Here's my truth: The bigger and softer I get, the worse my self-image gets and the more I say horrible, horrible things to myself, the more the darkness starts to take over my brain. I shouldn't admit that publicly, but it's true. On the flip side, when the weight comes off, when I get serious about exercise and diet and see and feel results, the endorphins kick in, a peace comes over me and that vicious internal voice gets quieter. My goals? I'd like to run a fifth marathon at 50. I would. I'd like for Carson to see me somewhere on the route and be proud of his dad. I'm getting my weight down to a place where I can train without all that pain. Then I'll give it a shot. If that proves to be too much, so be it. I'll stop. Challenges? I love a great cheeseburger and a six-pack of beer as much as the next guy. I think the key for people like me is to plan for it. Have a cheat day, but include an intense Peloton ride beforehand, and don't let it turn into a cheat week. Treat food like fuel during the week and not always as pleasure. Drink lots of water. I don't know. I'm not expert, but I know I feel better than I did at 265, eating barbecue nachos at baseball games. More than anything, I want to be healthy for my family. I'm never going to be on the cover of GQ, but I don't want to be embarrassed of my appearance when I walk my girls down the aisle one day. I'd like to be at least a little visually appealing to Laura. I want to be healthy enough to play with throw batting practice to Carson, to one day play with grandkids, etc. I know there are people reading this who are thinking, "Screw it, man, you're almost 50, married, kids, the whole deal. What are a few pounds?" I'm jealous of those people. I'm just not able to think like that. My mental chemistry doesn't work in that manner. If yours does, and you're at total peace with yourself regardless of the scales, good for you. Seriously. For me (and for many, I suspect), however, mental health and physical health are closely related. Figuring that out has been a major life victory.

From OxonianReb: Does Ole Miss go to an Elite 8 or Omaha first?What does a 5-7 year look like for Luke that results in four underwhelming non conference wins, along with a win against Arkansas? That’d be 7 out of 8 losses to end the year. Do you believe they still have to be all in to Luke at that point? To be fair, if Matt is able to get to 7-5 and wins SEC COY, what does his 2020 recruiting class rank at?Finally, which team is more likely to play in Atlanta next year? The football team in the SEC Championship or the basketball team in the Final Four? (I get each is minuscule)

Well, it's April, and Ole Miss has won five of its last six SEC games and has a talented team, so I'll say Omaha. I do think, however, that Kermit Davis will get Ole Miss to an Elite 8 one day, but I think that might be more like 24-36 months away and not 12, so I'll bet on baseball. I don't think there's a scenario where Ole Miss fires a 5-7 Matt Luke. I just don't. I think he's got a two-year (and maybe a three-year) window to make major strides. If Ole Miss is 7-5 this year, Luke is the SEC Coach of the Year, in my opinion. If that were to happen, I'm sure recruiting would get easier, but that's a complicated deal. Finally, I'd bet on the Final Four next year before I'd bet on the SEC Championship Game. One could theoretically happen (Auburn says hello) with a couple of hot weeks in March. Ole Miss' football team, on the other hand, is not winning the SEC West this year. It's just not.

From North Tampa Rebel: Who will sit on the Iron Thone?

Is that a Game of Thrones reference? Here's my man card. Take it, rip it up. I've never watched Game of Thrones. Ever.

From wfbrown10: Given the lack of depth on the offensive line, why did the coaching staff not pursue, and sign, either a mid-year Juco to contribute immediately, or at least a mid-year HS early enrollee?

They likely did. Recruiting is a two-way street. As for grad transfers or junior college guys who could contribute immediately, those guys are few and far between, and everybody else wants the good ones, too.

From ccbarnett: If you were told you could only have one type of liquor for the rest of your life, what would you choose and why?

Why do you hate me? Do you have a favorite child? Would you admit it right here on a forum such as this? How would bourbon feel if I chose red wine here? How would red wine feel if I chose a delicious pale ale (I wouldn't choose beer; don't tell beer). How would beer feel if I admitted that I love a nice margarita on the rocks while sitting by the pool, trying to get my wife imbibed, on a summer's evening? I refuse to hurt their feelings, so I choose to treat your inflammatory question with disdain.

From Rebels810: How do you balance the blame/credit game when dealing with the Cubs? Obviously Theo Epstein has done wonders every where he has been and deserves credit. He got 100 percent of the credit when the Cubs broke through with title over Cleveland—rightfully so. But now that the Cubs are reeling a bit and fans are mad about the roster construction, why does Ricketts get 100 percent of the blame and Theo avoids it all?

The Cubs? Are you referring to the 3-7 team that has my son so pissed off that he's threatening to cancel our summer getaway? Never heard of them. But seriously, Epstein is repeating some history here. He built Boston into a juggernaut and then made some questionable signings (hello, Carl Crawford) that haunted him a bit near the end of his run with the Red Sox. I don't fault him for Jason Heyward. The Angels and Cardinals offered him more than Epstein did. I do fault him for passing on Jake Arietta in favor of Yu Darvish. I do fault him for Tyler Chatwood instead of, well, damn near anyone. I fault Ricketts for getting cheap now, in the middle of a competitive window with a young, talented nucleus. I understand, if I'm being honest, why the Cubs didn't sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. But Andrew Miller and Adam Ottavino would've made some sense.

From randle4: What’s the greatest WEEK of sports tv of the year? This week has: NCAA Final Four and One Shining Moment Masters WeekNBA Regular Season Ending (seedings, individual leaders, lottery tanking)MLB

It's probably this one, especially if you're a golf guy. Actually, with the NBA Playoffs beginning Saturday, it's almost certainly this week. I also like Rivalry Week in college football because the NBA is going and the NFL is going as well, plus the Thanksgiving games. And I love late October, with playoff baseball, the start of the NBA and all of football.

The collection of famous guitars on display in the lobby of The Westin Jackson

From Still Magnolia: Two part question Neal....Would you consider scheduling your boys against Ole Miss for the 2020 School Day Game? If so, would you pitch one of your stud soft throwing lefties or follow Tennessee Tech’s strategy and throw your right fielder?

Yeah, sign the 11/12-year-old Cubs up. We're not very aggressive at the plate, but I've got two left-handers that can get it up there 40 miles per hour or so. We'll have the Rebels tied in knots. We have a platoon of right fielders, by the way, and I tell each of them it is a meaningful position, so I don't appreciate your condescending attitude. Right fielders are people, too.

From mr troy: Imagine having a job roughly the same as the Rebel Grove set up, except your beat is at some mid major.

Do I have to?

From OleMissGuy: If we had hired Mike Leach, do you think we would be ahead of where we are now, the same or behind? Sumlin? Strong? Anyone else?Please compare and contrast, explain your answers, footnote your authorities and use as many blue books as are necessary. There are no time limits here. Effects not only on the team, but the fans and media and tickets and recruiting and all that stuff.

You'd likely have had better results last season. I'm not sure you'd be any further along in recruiting, and it's possible you'd be in worse shape. Leach would have moved the dial, and he'd be intriguing as hell, but I do wonder if he could pull off at Ole Miss what he's accomplished at Washington State. The dynamics are different. As for Sumlin and/or Strong, I don't know. You'd have more experience and you would have avoided the Longo/McGriff debacles last season, so yeah, I guess you'd be ahead of where you are now. However, I firmly believe it was going to be a rebuild for any and everyone, and I always believed last year and this year were going to be challenging, Luke has to win to get the fans' confidence. Simple as that. If he does, people will come and they'll buy in. If he doesn't, they won't, and empty seats will speak volumes.

From Levi275: Who wins the Masters and will you watch any of the coverage?

Taylor Zarzour picked Rory, so I'll pick Rory. And no, probably not. It's just not my cup of tea (or bag of pimiento cheese sandwiches).

From $WithARebelYell$: Now that we know ticket sales are in the dumps. How many wins does Luke need to turn the fan base around or just keep his job?

To turn the fans around, he probably needs seven. To keep his job, in my opinion, not knowing all the chancellor dynamics, he needs a pulse. I don't think there's a scenario (again, not knowing the chancellor timetable or dynamics) where Luke is fired after this season. I mean, I guess a 2-10 mark and disastrous attendance would put that on the table, but I suspect they're better than that by a considerable margin.

A suite inside The Westin Jackson

From Samminish: No more hypothetical questions on ditching your kids for a year .. .. When are we getting a BEST OFor TOP-10 POTATO LOG MOMENTS? Say, after Omaha and before the beginning of camp, a 'best of' every Wednesday for 10 weeks?! And, sell that sucker .. .. Moments like ~~+ Jeffrey's ANTI-WEDDING rant+ Night FREEZE gets axed+ An after-Alabama analysis+ An after-Egg Bowl analysis+ After-Omaha analysis+ Best of Andy Kennedyetc .. ..

That's a strong idea and one we've talked about a lot -- not the Wednesday part but a best-of idea. We'll see.

From Deucemccluster22: Dead or alive.... name one person for each you'd most like to meet amongst an athlete, actor, actress, and rock star.

Athlete -- Jackie Robinson Actor -- Ronald Reagan Actress -- Marilyn Monroe Rock Star -- I don't know. I'm not really a music nut or anything. Maybe Ozzy Osbourne or someone like him would be fun to hang with.

From ChargerRebel: If you could go back and change one event in sports history, what would it be?

The Oklahoma City Thunder would've beaten the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Or Rocky Balboa would've thrown in the towel and stopped the fight that killed Apollo Creed. Either changes history. One gives the Thunder a title and probably keeps Kevin Durant in OKC. One saves Apollo Creed but likely ends in nuclear proliferation, as Balboa would've never gone to Russia to fight Ivan Drago, thereby ending the Cold War and presumably allowing the guys to return to California in time for Paulie to see the Rose Bowl.

From Hannitized: Can Jay G. Tate do a Coach K voice sometime on the GPITS? Malzan voice is hilarious....I can't imagine his Coach K voice taking random questions regarding how Duke is able to have bball players meet their stringent academic requirements yr in yr out.Sure Coach Cut would love to know some of these secrets too.

I will pass this request along to Jay on the next Greatest Pod In The South.

From RebRow: Marry one, sleep with one, kill one:Jennifer Lopez, Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson

Wow, in this hypothetical, I'm sleeping with two of the three since I'm marrying one and sleeping with another. Lucky hypothetical me. Rachel McAdams seems the most normal of the three, so I'd marry her, hypothetically. I've always had a thing for Scarlett, so I'll give her eight or so of the best seconds of her life. RIP, J-Lo.

From OrangeBeachReb: When you were a J student, if you could go back and set up a class - "Journalism in 2019 and Beyond" and the basic syllabus is (and feel free to amend) as follows.... please comment on all this and what would you have believed and not believed (or even understood) as a student, etc: 1 Print News and the World Wide Web - The future - Discussion and prediction that print media, including and especially magazines, will begin to collapse by the late 90's and will escalate by 2015. By year 2019 the death is not final....

2 The screen in front of you will be the screen in your pocket - Consumption of news/sports news will initially be consumed more and more on the traditional computer monitor but your flip phone (that only your parents can afford) will be obsolete and replaced with a high-powered computer/phone where most of the consumption of news will take place - mostly for free. 1 Bonus: SI, Newsweek and Time Magazine the coming irrelevance of the weekly/monthly magazine. 3 Prodigy/Compuserve and AOL's gravestones are being etched... they will disappear - Companies that are only an "idea" - Google, Amazon, Facebook, HuffPo, the reincarnation of Apple will disrupt and dominate the industry. Giants like Time and Warner will overpay and underestimate the power of these "new" search companies. (Yahoo: A case study) 1 Extra Credit - The ubiquitous and arcane "message board" will continue to thrive and be relevant. Especially in sports. The rise of the "team" website. 4 Do Yourself a Favor and force yourself to work in Radio some. You'll need the experience- The Podcast - The what? 5 Social Media and Apps (Twitter/Facebook/YouTube) - You think you know what instant messaging is? You think you will have days/time off? The 24-hour news cycle. 6 How to monetize your content and writing. Work for the man or not? You better be an entrepreneur and start learning now! 7 Bonus: How a Tweet (see lesson #5) can cause a firestorm, a riot and could cause you to get fired - never to work again Okay, just comment individually and/or holistically. Would you add any major topic that you would have like to have known while in J-school?

Wow, this is a full plate. When I was in graduate school at ULM, I had a professor tell us the Internet would rock the business. This was 1993. Many thought he was nuts. Five years later, I was working in Birmingham for an afternoon paper that we all feared would go defunct any day. So, I would have believed No. 1 for sure. I had never heard of a cell phone back then, so No. 2 would've sounded like fantasy. It's amazing how AOL rose and fell. Keep up or die, I suppose. My degree from Ole Miss was in broadcast journalism. I've never taken a print journalism class in my life, so No. 4 wouldn't have been a stretch. I would never have believed I would work for a newspaper. Then it happened. I suspect social media as it is today would've been fantastical in the early 1990s. Had I known then about the 24-hour news cycle, I probably would've followed my parents' advice and gone to law school. As for today's journalism school, it's my opinion they're not doing a good job teaching kids to write and report. Grammar is bad. Sentence structure is worse. They're too busy being cute on Twitter to learn the bones of basic reporting. There are exceptions, of course, but there's a void as it pertains to aggressive local-based reporting. My success, if you call it that, has/had nothing to do with journalism school. Literally, neither of my alma maters did anything in terms of job placement or job preparation. I got a job at The Oxford Eagle, listened and learned. Then I got a job in Birmingham and learned how to survive, working for very demanding editors. I taught myself how to work a beat in Mobile. I was a good radio guest, so I got a spot on a show and I quickly carved out my niche. Journalism is like anything. One learns how to adapt and survive or one gets replaced.

From larryjoe1979: If you could do a spot on impersonation of someone, who would it be(does not have to necessarily be a celebrity)?

It'd have to be somebody very Southern with a bad drawl. I can do those fairly well. That's about it.

From williamfaulkbear: favorite sec town? least favorite sec town?chicago or nyc pizza?what is your favorite oxford restaurant that is no more? (can include anything from your time as a student to recently closed restaurants)

Favorite SEC town: It has to be Fayetteville now, since my baby will be there. I have grown to really like it over the last few months. Least favorite SEC town: Starkville. I don't get the appeal, not on any level. NYC pizza is superior. I'm not a fan of the deep-dish stuff. I loved Dino's Pizza when I was in college. I really loved everything about it.

From zeus148: Very simple question. Ginger or Mary Ann ?

That's not a simple question. That's a question that has withstood the test of time, sort of like, "Who shot JFK?" The easy answer is Mary Ann because of her girl-next-door appearance. However, there's something glamorous and mysterious about Ginger. If you got inside that hut, what would it be like? Would she be crazy as hell or would she be so desperate for a man that she would drop all of those airs and give you the night of your life?

From ChargerRebel: If you had the ability to be an NCAA mens basketball head coach, what style of players 1-5 would you try and build your team around?

I'd recruit five Kevin Durants, roll the damn ball out there in early October and start spending my championship bonus. Give me long, lean, switchy guys who can shoot.

From robert90: Better athlete: Russell Westbrook or Dominique Wilkins?

Russ, of course. 'Nique is 59 years old, for God's sake.

From MemphisRebel82: I have always thought that the second half of the 2012 Egg Bowl changed the course of our program in a huge way. We went to halftime tied at 17. Where would our program be if that second half had gone differently, and we lost that game? Does that mean no Nkemdiche, Tunsil and Treadwell? No "if you have facts about a violation..." tweet? No Gameday or wins over Bama?

No, I still think all of those guys were going to Ole Miss. I think the dye was cast by then. It might have slowed Freeze's ego a bit, which might have prevented the tweet and all of that, but really, I don't think one game made a big difference.

Would you rather look like Large Jonah hill with a glorious head of hair or Ryan Reynolds or Matthew McConaughey from the neck down and be bald? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) April 8, 2019

As mentioned in great detail above, I don't want to be fat. I'd rather be bald with a sculpted body than a marshmallow with great hair. I'd be interested to hear some female opinions on that matter.

Is Bianca the John Calipari of baseball? The sample size on both is more than adequate, squeezing the bats too tight at crunchtime. Going back to the Memphis choke against Kansas, they’ve both been doing it a long time — jared miller (@skippyboy5555) April 8, 2019

I think it's a fair question. I'm not sure I know the answer, as I'm just not around the program a lot. But it's a fair question and I'm glad I'm not the guy who has to answer it if Ole Miss has a quick exit in late May/early June. It's possible his teams get too tight to succeed. It's also possible it's dumb luck, a vicious coincidence.

Did the Chicago Cubs use up all their luck for the year today? — Hound Dog TCB⚡️ (@ddobbs62) April 9, 2019

I assume you're referring to the 10-0 win over Pittsburgh on Monday in the home opener. Considering Jon Lester hurt his hamstring and had to go on the injured list, I'm not sure how much luck the Cubbies enjoyed that day.

From Patrick C Timoney: What should I value more security or opportunity? Warning your answer may have implications on a young family

If your family is young, go for opportunity. You're too young to worry about security. Go for it. At my age, I have to think about security. I'm having to pay car payments and for college. I have to avoid risk. But if you're young, go for it. You've got time.

From chess2289: It may be late but my wife is playing in the Fantasy Finals on Saturday during the NBA playoffs. She is looking for that non-star on any of the playoff teams that might make a scoring impact Saturday. The Finals are on a yacht with PlayBoy bunnies in Miami with rapper Flo-Rida as a guest. Her concern is winning the title and money. She doesn’t care about the activities. Can you name a player for her that will do the unexpected!