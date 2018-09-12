We're back for the third week of The Mailbag, this time hopefully tear-free. Also we're excited to announce that, as promised, The Mailbag is sponsored by The Westin Jackson. We'll be telling you about the hotel, The Soul Spa, Estelle and all of the wonderful amenities The Westin Jackson offers over the coming weeks and months. I've stayed at The Westin Jackson on several occasions, and I can tell you it's a fabulous property and we at RebelGrove.com are thrilled to be partners with one of Mississippi's finest hotels. So, here we go...

Would you trade Russell Westbrook to another team for a player of your choice in the mlb to join the cubs? — Daniel Green (@GoRebs1) September 10, 2018

From the top rope from the very beginning! Great question. OK, I love Westbrook, and my son, Carson, worships the guy, so let's make sure he doesn't see this. This is a brain-bender. Obviously, Westbrook's departure is a contention-killer for the Thunder, but they're not really contending anyway, right? So, in this scenario, I would get Carlos Correa, Mike Trout, Nolen Arenado, Mookie Betts, Aaron Nola, Jacob deGrom or Corey Kluber on the Cubs. Yeah, I'm in. Please don't tell Carson.

Do you think this defense has at least “enough” talent that by November they will be much more competitive? — Daniel Green (@GoRebs1) September 10, 2018

No, I don't. I can't overstate how important defensive recruiting is to Ole Miss' future. The Rebels need impact players on every level of their defense, especially at linebacker. Nakobe Dean would have a tremendous impact on Ole Miss' program.

Which player will have a breakout season for Ole Miss basketball? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) September 10, 2018

I'll go with Blake Hinson. I think, by the end of the season, assuming health, he's helping Ole Miss raise its competitive level. By his sophomore season, I think he's a strong SEC-caliber player.

What is Josh Clark’s stays? Seemed like a high motor guy. I know he’s not a mike style backer and Ruggs is a monster, but he can’t get ahead of gobbler. — Greg Ayers (@gtayers) September 10, 2018

I think he's having a tough time getting into the right place at the right time, which is a very big part of linebacker play at the college level. Just watch last Saturday's game against Southern Illinois if you don't believe me. However, like you, I thought he'd play a bigger role this season.

What are the chances this McGriff deal ends mid-season? If so, who are the leaders for the interim tag? Roach? Sumrall? Feel like we need both of those guys around long term. — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) September 10, 2018

This talk is really, really, really premature. Saturday was bad. It was unacceptable. However, McGriff deserves a chance to fix it, to prove it won't happen again. Obviously, another couple of performances like that changes the game, but he deserves a chance at redemption. I do like Jon Sumrall a lot; I told Chase Parham recently I think he's a future head coach somewhere.

Does the NL champ have any chance against either Boston or Houston? Both teams are playing outstanding baseball right now. — Jason Stewart (@jason__stewart) September 10, 2018

Sure, October is crazy. Wildcard games, five-game series, a hot starter, a cold lineup, etc. Anything can happen if you make the tournament. That said, I think Boston is a prohibitive favorite.

From North Tampa Reb: You win a free trip to one other country. All expenses paid. Where you going? 10 days.

I thought about everything from Greece to Germany, to Antarctica to Australia, but I think I'd choose Italy. I've always been fascinated by the country, its culture, wine, food, etc. I'd love to see Rome, Tuscany, Milan and more, and since everything is paid for, I'll go there. Let me know when to book my tickets.

From GreyReb: Would you have played Matt Corral for one possession this past weekend? Or saved the game played to hopefully keep him under 5 games played this year.

Yeah, I'd have played him. These things have a way of working themselves out.

From GoodOleArchieWho: If you weren't a member of media, would you actively cheer for a college team? Alabama since you grew up an Alabama fan (I think)?Also, a quick "would you rather". Let's suspend professional etiquette for a minute. Would you rather actively (and loudly) cheer for Ole Miss in the press box or sleep in the same room as a cobra?

Both of my parents have degrees from Alabama, so I did grow up cheering for the Crimson Tide, but I only saw them play once in person (in Baton Rouge) before I went to college. It's so hard to answer that question after being in the media for 25 years. I just don't know. I'd scream Hotty Toddy from the top of my lungs and borrow from the Chuck Rounsaville Collection to avoid that cobra. Words don't describe how terrified I am of snakes -- any snakes. The thought of being in the same room with a cobra is incomprehensible.

From David Collier: Three part question: Through two games, how many wins are you predicting for the Rebels? If Ole Miss has a middle-of-the-pack defense, how many wins would you pick? If Ole Miss has a middle-of-the-pack offense, how many losses?

1. I'm sticking with 7-5 for now. 2. With a middle of the pack defense, Ole Miss could win 10 games but I'd predict nine. 3. With a middle of the pack offense, Ole Miss could win as few as two games but I'd predict three.

From Bobforapples: What are your thoughts about some major league clubs eschewing the thought of a closer in favor of an “opener” instead? Is this just something we’re seeing from out of contention clubs playing around with expanded September rosters, or is this a practice that we could see growing in popularity?

I'm not a fan, but outs are outs. The Cubs' starters, for example, have had all sorts of first-inning woes. If an opener would alleviate that, I'd be all for it.

From kinsley1m: 1) Please post your PFF credintials.2) Do you expect Luke to make staff changes in off season?

1. ChaseParham@gmail.com; Password: DrewBreesIsSoSexy6969 2. Yes. I expect several changes on both sides of the football after the season.

From USP94: Theres nothing wrong with the big play, but through 2 games do you find it disconcerting how much the om offense is relying on the deep ball?

I am. Chase and I talked about this a lot during the Southern Illinois game. Can you expect to keep winning these one-one-one matchups on the deep ball? If so, wow. But if not, can this offense drive the field in a more conventional manner? I guess we'll all find out together.

From Swag4Heisman: You ever go skiing? If so, where do you prefer?

As a kid, our family went water skiing all the time, on lakes and rivers in Louisiana and Arkansas every summer of my childhood. I went snow skiing several times in high school as well and I loved it. As for a preference, as a kid, I preferred water skiing. As an adult, I think I'd love the snow. I love cold weather. I find it invigorating. The idea of being on the mountain is peaceful.

From Swag4Heisman: Is Sumrall ready to be a defensive coordinator in 2019? Is Roach?Where does McGriff expect to be at that time?Why do people mistakenly believe Sumrall called plays this past week?Can this defense reach the level of “subpar” this season?What can we do to make next year not suck?

Sumrall? I think so. Roach? I just don't know enough about him yet to answer that, one way or there other. I don't know what McGriff's plans are. I suspect he wants to be a head coach. I don't know. Rumors fly. Sometimes they're true. Sometimes they're not. Shooting for the stars, are we? I guess it's possible. I worry about the overall talent level. Recruit, Swag. It's all about recruiting.

From Swag4Heisman: Who is your daddy, and what does he do? Is your wife jealous of the Peleton?

Dr. Michael A. McCready. He was a professor of education at Louisiana Tech, the dean of education at ULM and the head of the freshman English department at Ole Miss. He's 76, retired, and the best dad anyone could ever have. He's special. Haha. No, man, she's great. She couldn't be more supportive. I get up early, get some stuff done for her and then she handles the rest every morning. She understands what Hannah Marie, Jennifer and Emma and I have is special and can't be stopped, so she accepts that each morning, we all have some quality time together. Laura told me the other day my legs were looking good, so maybe everyone's winning.

From trixie01: Do you think we have a conditioning issue with our dline and others and should we replace Paul Jackson.

So. Many. Plays. So. Little. Depth.

From RebelFanatic91: If Chad Kelly had played with the 2014 defense, do we at least go to the playoff? 2015 was good but 2014 was every bit as good as Alabama.

Yes. You might have won a national title.

From LittleJohn44: I realize you may avoid this at all cost but you said ask anything. So here ya go! I also realize we may get a RBTL answer. Was there some staff discord during halftime Saturday and is there some smoke to the rumors that McGriff wasn't calling the defense in the second half. Luke can't be happy with McGriff. Firing coordinators isn't unheard of. Another performance like Saturday does Luke pull the trigger during the season?

There were rumors of discord. I don't know the answer to that question. No, Luke couldn't be happy with what he's gotten from the defense so far. If there's another abortion of a performance like the one against Southern Illinois, something will have to give. That's for sure.

From PowderBlues: Outside of the first half Saturday can you recall a poorer performance by an SEC defense from a scheme/assignment standpoint?

No. Seriously. No. Dear God, no.

From kurbo5913: Does Kermit Davis land any of these 4 and 5 star recruits he is getting to campus? If he is able to do so, what are the biggest changes he has made?

The law of averages says he eventually lands one, which, in theory, would lead to more. However, until I see it, I'm skeptical. That's not an indictment on Davis, who I think is a very good coach. It's an observation of the climate around college basketball recruiting.

From TXviaTNRebel: If you were made to be in the crowd holding up a sign for SEC Nation Saturday morning, what would your sign say? Would you go esoteric, pointed, crass, clever, ask Mom for beer money, etc...?

Shoot me.

From Ignatius9: Why didn't Ross Bjork leak to the media what Mike Sheridan was doing to Donte Moncrief? Why did they allow Sheridan back on campus without exposing him about this? Why has Bjork never had to answer these questions?

Bjork was determined to follow NCAA protocol. The school couldn't have disallowed the NCAA investigator to return to campus; that's silly. Bjork has answered those questions; he just hasn't answered in the manner and with the fire and brimstone that some of the Terry Warren supporters want to hear. To properly understand the last six years, nuance and perspective are required. Too much emotion eliminates perspective.

From chess2899: You just won a “Just For Men” contest winning a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet worth $120,000.Your daughter is pleading on her knees, wanting to take it to Arkansas and promises perfect grades.Your wife wants it to show up your stuffy friends.What do you do? Drive it yourself, sell it, give it to your wife for putting up with you for years, or give it to your loving daughter.

No. 1, my daughter isn't getting it. Oh, hell no. No. 2, I don't want it. No. 3, we don't really have any friends, stuffy or otherwise. So, I'm selling that bad boy. We are taking $120,000 off the mortgage.

From RebelTaxman: 1. In your opinion, does Ole Miss still have a good ole boy problem? Are things trending positively or negatively?2. If you could change one thing within the athletic department that would have a positive impact on all three big 3 sports what would it be?

1. It's getting much better. 2. That's a great question. I need to think on that one. I just threw it at Chase and he asked for time to think as well. Hold me to this: Give me a week or two to think about it and then revisit.

From gocats312: is Kentucky for real?

Yeah, I've been there. It's real. I've been to Louisville, Lexington, Paducah, Bowling Green and maybe other places. It's real.

From Jxnrgs: Neal, can you talk about the journalistic code of ethics surrounding sources, especially anonymous sources? Also, can you give us some tips on when to trust articles written using anonymous sources?

Sure, most journalists take anonymous sourcing very, very seriously. If someone is going to write that on this site, for example, I'm going to know who those sources are. When I worked in Mobile, we wrote several stories citing anonymous sources. My editors and the paper's lawyers knew who the sources were. You're risking your career with stuff like that. Traditional media outlets that use anonymous sourcing, in my opinion, can very much be trusted. That content has been vetted repeatedly before it is published. Your opinion may vary. I know the media has lost the public trust. I don't want to get political here, but I'll simply say when Donald Trump attacks Bob Woodward regarding anonymous sourcing, I wonder if he's actually hearing the words that come out of his mouth.

From hattiesburgreb: Would you rather sit in the Cubs dugout during a playoff game or on the OKC bench during a playoff game?

I love the Cubs in an irrational way, so Cubs. That said, an NBA playoff game is more entertaining than an MLB playoff game, and it's not even close.

From _bhmReb: Talk about the differences you observed in how Auburn runs their athletic department/football program vs. OM. Also maybe touch on differences in booster culture as well. Seems like we could learn a few things. Although the Malzahn contract seems like a WAOM move. Thanks

As it pertains to booster culture, Auburn has more layers. It's as simple as that.

From justusrebs: If the football gods came to you as Matt Luke and offered you the opportunity to trade AJ Brown, Sean Rawlings, and Scottie Phillips for any two linebackers in the country you wanted, would you do it?

Probably not. In that scenario, you're simply borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.

From UMRbl: After the firing of Nutt, it's always been implied that the subsequent coaching search was a bit of a farce & that Freeze was always the choice. That being said they did have to interview some other candidates just to actually be able to say they conducted a thorough search. Who all was actually interviewed at that time? What were the reasons given as to why they were not the best fit?Anything from behind the scenes that you've heard that was not made available to the public? Was it truly a case of several big money boosters had their man & that's that?

In my educated opinion, and people involved in the process dispute this, Freeze was the only person truly considered for the job. There was a vacuum of power in the athletics department at the time, and Freeze was the guy from Day One.

From jmeesha: The Rebels obviously need defensive linemen but it appears that there are practically no 2019 commitments so far-- any predictions on how this ultimately will play out as we get closer to signing date ?

I am taping a Soft Verbal Podcast presented by Billie's Pecans this morning. I'll ask Russell Johnson.

From Usp94: Neal, it's possible that we could roll into the last couple weeks of the season with Alabama. Georgia, Auburn at 1, 2, 3.. if Auburn beats Georgia, Bama beats Auburn then Georgia beats Bama in the SEC championship game; does the SEC get 2 teams in again or does SEC fatigue keep that from happening?

I think in that scenario the league would get two in again. There's SEC fatigue, certainly, but the committee does try to do the right thing. In that scenario, two of the three SEC teams would likely get in. I have long advocated for an eight-team playoff (and paying the players involved in said playoff), so I continue to cheer for the chaos.

From 901_reb: Different question, but given today is the anniversary of 9/11 and you share about your kids almost daily: How do they view 9/11, given that they have no personal recollection of it? Feel free to take this in any direction. I've got an 18 month old, and it's kind of weird to think about teaching him about that day in the future and telling him how we all just sat in school (I was in HS) and watched innocent, regular people die on television, knowing by the end of the day that there was going to be a new war and the world changed forever.



Campbell was four months old on 9/11. Obviously, our other two children weren't born yet. They've seen videos and listened to stories, but they didn't live it. Therefore, there's no way for them to understand the magnitude. They've seen me get really emotional about it, however; they know it isn't just a chapter in a textbook. Still, they didn't feel the horror, the anguish, the fear, the hopelessness all of us who were alive that day felt. There's no way they can relate.

From MemphisRebel82: What is the 2017 Ole Miss Rebels football record if Hugh Freeze had been head coach?

My opinion: 4-8 overall, 1-7 in the SEC. Add losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State to the ledger. I believe it would have been a very chaotic season. Again, it's just my opinion. Feel free to disagree. We'll never know the answer.

From DENTUREMAN: 1) If you have been to practice this week have you seen any noticeable changes in which coaches are running the defense during practice?2) Are different coaches taking a more active or prominent roll in coaching or decision making?3) Has there been a different approach on the defensive side to try and reach or teach the players since last weeks embarrassing performance?4) Has there been more input from Luke on the defensive side of the ball this week? Or A more visible active roll during practice.5) Does there appear to be any tension between the coaches or are they pulling together to fix what they can with this team?Chose any question you feel could have the most interesting answer.

We don't see enough of practice to answer that. We see about 30 minutes on Tuesday, and most of that is individual drills and special teams.

From UncleTrey: You mentioned on a couple of occasions that you believed Brett McMurphy likely had additional incriminating information on The Urban Meyer situation. Now that the news cycle has passed and no further information has come to light, do you still believe there is anything out there or has Urban somehow weathered the situation?

It appears I was wrong.

From RebRum72: In line with 9/11 question above. What were you doing on 9/11 and how did you first hear about it?