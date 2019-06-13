It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I ask for your questions here and on Twitter. I asked. You delivered. Here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you understand some fan's frustrations with the current recruiting news? Seems we have committed several 3 star or (currently) unranked kids for 2020. Everyone (including yourself) have repeated over the years that the only way to win in this league is to recruit better. Should fans "trust the process" or are they right to be skeptical?

Sure, I get it. I addressed a lot of this in 10 Week(day) Thoughts Wednesday. Fans have every right to be skeptical, but I do think this staff has a good plan they're sticking to.

From Patrick C Timony: Why do people refuse to put their headlines on when it is raining?

One of life's great mysteries.

From OleMissGuy: What did you think about Chernobyl? I thought it was fascinating. The one thing that stood out to me was the willingness of those people to sacrifice themselves for the good of their country. They are a strange people who have suffered a lot, but you have to admire people who just put on chemical protection suits and walk into deadly radiation. Thousands walked out on that roof to clear it knowing even 90 seconds out there was really bad for them. The three in the water. The firefighters. The coal miners. I am not sure there are many societies that would do that. In WW II they kept attacking the Germans with inferior equipment and lost millions of men. Millions. They are a peculiar bunch.

I'm still in the early stages of it. I've saved it intentionally. I have a staycation coming up when I'm going to have the house to myself for about five days. I'm going to binge it. But yes, you're right, Russians are fascinating people. They're very loyal, though they turned on Ivan Drago after he lost to Rocky Balboa. Literally, his wife left him for losing a boxing match. He was forced to raise his son alone in some dumpy, rural town. All for losing one boxing match to the former heavyweight champion of the world. The guy has it all -- his own gym, his own staff, his own assistant to shoot steroids into his quadriceps, his beautiful blonde wife, etc. Then he loses one match to The Italian Stallion and, poof, it's gone. What does that say about Russian society? And those guys who followed Rocky around. in the snow while he trained for that fight? Creepy dudes, man. Terrible spies, too. No wonder we kicked their ass in the Cold War and Rocky guilt-tripped them with his speech after he beat Drago so badly his wife decided she couldn't sleep with him ever again. Great question. I'm looking forward to the show.

From SaladThunder: to piggy back what North Tampa asked, are we just safety netting for this class with the upcoming season likely to be a disaster?

No. They're recruiting with a plan in place. They're sticking to their plan. They're actually evaluating and recruiting. They're making decisions based on size, speed and playmaking ability.

From Grovin1551: Why do fans of schools/teams (myself included) continue to put so much emotional capital into something that (typically) disappoints? I think this is weird and fascinating human behavior.

Another of life's great mysteries. Why do I let my happiness (and my personal hygiene) be impacted by 25 men I don't know playing a game in which they swing wooden clubs at a little white ball and then run around bases against 25 other men I also don't know? It's stupid, but I do it. Here's the crazy part. I can cheer against one of those men for years (hello, Carlos Gonzalez) and then he changes laundry and suddenly wears the blue cap with a red C instead of a black cap with a purple CR and suddenly, I'm saying, "Let's go, Cargo!" to a television as if he can hear me. If you think about it, it's insane. Yet, in November of 2016, I woke up one morning so hung over that my wife had to drive me to the podcast. I pulled up Twitter, saw the Cubs' tweet that said, "Today is our day," and I cried. That's weird. Why, every time Klay Thompson makes a 3-pointer, does it trigger some sort of PTSD thing inside my soul? I've never met Klay Thompson. He seems like a decent fellow, but my blood pressure increases when he takes a 3-pointer. That's absurd. At least I make a living off all you psychopaths. :-) What's your excuse?

From Levi275: Why did Kevin Durant risk playing last night with what was (at best) a weakened Achilles / calf injury?What happens next for him? Does he re-sign with GSW? If I'm NYK or LAC there's no way I'm offering max money for a player coming off a serious injury like that.

I wrote about this in 10 Thoughts. I'm not sure why he did what he did. I guess he felt pressured to play and he's a competitor. My guess is he goes to the Knicks or Nets on a max deal, sits out a year and then tries to return to form. Ninety percent of Kevin Durant is still a top-10 NBA player.

From Fabius: Neal, looking back on it 2 and 1/2 years later, could you give us your take now on the firing of Dan Werner? It seemed strange, to say the least,given the offensive success we had just enjoyed. What do you think of that decision, and do you have any idea why Freeze did that?

Huge Freeze needed a scapegoat (or an escape goat). Enter Dan Werner. Werner wasn't going to continue the relationship anyway. He was tired of being blamed when it went bad and not credited when it went well. My opinion: Freeze hired Phil Longo with the plan that he would step in, take over play-calling from Longo and be the great savior. My thoughts on the shape of the program at the end of the Freeze era are well-documented. Disaster was imminent.

From ChargerRebel: When you're really working on losing weight, what does your diet consist of? How are you preparing the food you make for the most part and what are your biggest challenges on that front?Perhaps Russell would also need to chime in on this, and the obvious answer is social media, but other than that what are the biggest ways in which recruiting has changed over the last 15 years? Has the rise in prominence of sites such as RebelGrove and AuburnSportsDotCom and recruiting services Rivals/247 played a large role? Does the average football fan nowadays care a whole lot more about recruiting than they did 15 or more years ago?

I have a Paleo bar in the morning with some skim milk. I typically have a turkey sandwich (no cheese) with some banana peppers on Dave's Good Seed bread for lunch. I'll have a piece of turkey jerky for a snack and then I eat a healthy dinner. My biggest challenge is I love beer. I love it. I miss it. And it's bad for diets. Truly, that's my biggest issue. I don't really suffer from food cravings. The biggest change in covering recruiting is the kids break the news themselves and typically talk to reporters less than they used to. People come to sites like these, in my opinion, for lots of reasons and not just recruiting. I think we've grown because the product is good and newspapers are dying a very public death.

From Hannitized: Kudos to you! You have been saying for yrs how talented Kawhi Leonard is....BEFORE it was cool. Questions...what do you think Popovich is thinking watching The Finals? Would he EVEN admit to watching them since the Spurs are not in it? Any chance the Spurs had the same medical staff for Kawhi as the Dolphins had when Breeze had his physical?

There's no doubt Popovich wanted Leonard to stay in San Antonio. It was a rare case of the Spurs botching something -- from the medical staff to the team and to the coaching staff. It was a team at the end of its competitive window desperately wanting Leonard to carry them to another title. It just wasn't meant to be.

From VibinReb45: Neal and Chase may have covered this on the board when I wasn’t a subscriber but what happened with the Ole Miss staff and Tee Shepard in 2015? I ran into Tee on campus a couple of times and he seemed like a pretty nice kid. I also remember hearing that he balled out in fall camp that year and was going to be a starter.

If I recall correctly, his hearing handicap simply couldn't be overcome. Maybe Chase can add to this. Also, he got hurt, right? Things just never came together for him.

From DougDougGoose: For Neal or Russell- What is causing the recent commitments all over the country. I get the recruiting calendar has moved up, but should we expect this to continuously be a major moving and shaking time in the future.What 4-5 stars do we have a realistic chance of being in on until the end?

That's it. The calendar has moved up. Kids are taking visits early and reserving their spots. As for the rest of Ole Miss' recruiting board, I'll an extensive story up on that sometime hopefully before July 4. Stay tuned.

From davidwil: How much of an impact Jerrion Ealy might have for the Rebels offense this year?

People inside the program say he's a difference-maker. They believe he, paired with Scottie Phillips, gives the Rebels a dynamic duo in the backfield. We shall see.

From CityRebel: With no chancellor or AD, what people that are currently receiving a paycheck from Ole Miss have the authority to fire Matt Luke? If no one, isn’t this a massive issue? Having an incompetent, inexperienced coach with zero guidance and no boss? How do we go about firing him if he doesn’t win 6 games? (I’m in the camp that he should have never been hired in the first place, that not making a clean break from the prior staff was a massive mistake that caused a significant division in the fanbase, and believe the new administration’s major priorities should be fixing all the mistakes of the prior group, one of the main mistakes being the Luke hire) Let’s say he loses to Cal, Mem and Ark - who is calling the shots about our new coach and negotiating Luke’s buyout during Oct and Nov?

Your question has a lot of commentary in it. I'll leave that part to you. As for who could fire Luke right now, no one. My opinion is Luke survives 5-7 or better with no discussion. Further, my opinion is he'd likely survive 4-8 or even 3-9 -- for a lot of reasons. Timing, money, leadership, etc., are all things that would work against any change. I just don't see the 2-10 catastrophe season as all that realistic. I really don't.

From celinareb: Is Luke P a robot? Also, do you think there is a chance Terrence Davis is a first round draft pick? Sorry for doing the research, but would he be the first since Andy Sesay was drafted by the Mavs?

Luke P. is a psychopath, but she wants a night with the psychopath, so that, plus the drama he creates, is keeping him on the show for now. No, I don't see a scenario where Davis goes in the first round. That would be a reach for a team. I think he gets drafted in the second round, however, and I think there's a scenario where he's in the league in a couple of years.

From Deucemccluster22: Best offensive skill set player ole miss has had since you been here?Best defensive player ?Football of course...

Offensive skill set player -- Pre-injury Laquon Treadwell or Chad Kelly Best offensive player -- Laremy Tunsil Best defensive player -- Mike Hilton

From Rebels810: If you could build the perfect 16-team SEC who would be in? Taking into account the three major sports.

If it's not broke, and it's anything but, don't fix it. I'd add Oklahoma and Kansas, shift Alabama and Auburn to the East and be the dominant league in both major sports.

From Btallyreb: In your opinion, can Ja Morant and JJJ be “franchise” building blocks for the grizz? Go on a run in a couple years with some depth and consistent role veterans? Would you trade Conley and his massive contract for the fore mentioned depth and very good role players to surround these two?

Sure, Morant and Jackson could absolutely be building blocks for a franchise, and yes, in that scenario, I'm dealing Conley and letting Morant take the point immediately.

From $WithARebelYell$: Do you think you should always tip at Sonic?

Yeah, I think so, but I haven't been to Sonic in a long time. But yes, I'd like to think I'd tip at least something. I'd at least round up.

From Elwaymanning: In 2021 we are set to play Liberty in football. Do you expect us to buy that game out if CHF is still there ?

God, I hope not. Why would you not want to beat his team senseless? Why would you not want to humiliate him? Why would you not want fans to get an opportunity to let him know how they feel about embarrassing their program and leaving it for dead?

From TX via TN Rebel: When your podcasts are really going well and the numbers show you are on a roll, do you think it's time to shake it up, replace guests, and possibly bring in an injured guest (i assume that would mean hoarse in podcast shows) that hasn't done the show in quite sometime?

I'm so confused.

From OleMiss1982: Having read Chase's article "Decisions turned the early innings before Arkansas took over to rout Rebs", he opined that if Bianco had taken Hoglund out and put Miller in the outcome might have been different and so Bianco's decision cost us the game. Is there any reason to believe Miller or Caracci would have been any more effective coming in two outs earlier? Hindsight is always 20/20 and we know Hoglund gave up the the 2 run hit to Ezell but we also know both Miller and Caracci were ineffective when they did pitch. As dominate as Arkansas was at the plate and how bad we were offensively, did it really matter?

No, probably not, but the decision to let Hoglund go through that lineup another time was an error on Bianco's part. If, and it's a big if, Miller comes in and keeps that game at 2-1, things would have felt different. Then, who knows? That said, kudos to Arkansas. They were the better team that day.

Always talking about grilling but never say what kind of grill. Gas or charcoal (Big Green Egg for me)? Anything other than salmon? — Nugeman (@nugeman1) June 11, 2019

I have an extra large Big Green Egg. I grill everything -- flank steaks, steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, vegetables, whatever. I will smoke half-chickens and full chickens, wings, brisket, pork shoulders, turkeys, whatever. I use it quite a bit. We do have a gas grill that we use if we're in a big hurry.

o/u questions:



Brakefield o/u - 60% in an OM uniform for the 19-20 season

Matt Corral o/u - 15 TDs, 10 INTs, 2000 yards passing

Jerrion Ealy o/u - 6 TDs, 750 yards rushing

Sam Williams o/u - 6 sacks — Chandler (@wcrowlen) June 11, 2019

Brakefield -- I'll go under right now. Corral -- I'll go over on all of the above. I think he throws for more than 15 TDs, throws more than 10 interceptions and eclipses 2,000 yards. Ealy -- I'll go under 750 yards Williams -- I'll go under six sacks

If 2018 Alabama played 2018 Clemson in a best-of-seven football series, with a format similar to the NBA Finals, who wins that series and why?? (I understand that there shouldn’t be a series in football, but it’s fun to think about that hypothetical) — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) June 12, 2019

Clemson wins and I think it's a relatively fast series. They were significantly better than Alabama. The Tide would get one and maybe two, but Clemson in 5 wouldn't shock me at all.

I would be honored. In fact, a spa day followed by an evening at Estelle sounds downright luxurious right now. Are you offering?

Alright let’s see what to ask hummmmm..... ok @NealMcCready who has had the most influence in your career & why? Also who at #OleMiss has the best hair and ShoeGame that you have seen? Thank you for your time Neal 😎 — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) June 11, 2019