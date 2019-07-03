It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I take your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. Here we go...

From MrSunglasses: How did this OOC schedule in basketball happen? Was this Keith Carter scrambling or Bjork not giving a crap?

I don't think there's anyone to blame, per se. It's always been difficult for Ole Miss to schedule premium non-SEC home games. That hasn't changed. I always thought that was an unfair knock on Andy Kennedy, and while I'm sure Kermit Davis would like to schedule some more attractive non-league games in Oxford, it's easier said than done.

From North Tampa Rebel: I'm driving about 1200 miles round trip this week with 5 & 2 year old. Ipads and headphones are ready, but any other tips?

Are you insane? I mean, I'd suggest some Benadryl. I would come up with a reward system for being good, I guess. But damn, that's not going to be fun. Godspeed, sir.

From OrlandoReb: Whatever happened to the weather girl that y’all were going to try to get on GPITS? Last I heard, Jay was getting cold feet. Surely I can’t be the only one still wanting this to happen?

It's still on the agenda. I think Jay's nervous about it. We're told Julie Martin, the aforementioned weather girl in question, is game.

From Rdowns1983: How badly do we beat Memphis in football this year?

I assume you mean Ole Miss when you say "we." If I'm correct, my answer is you beat them but barely. That game has heart-in-your-throat tightness written all over it.

From nas5108: As of now who are your top 4 in the West and East in the NBA next year?

OK, I don't know where Kawhi is going, so it's hard. So here are my top four with Kawhi nowhere to be seen: East: 1. Philadelphia 2. Milwaukee 3. Boston 4. Indiana Obviously, if Leonard returns to Toronto, that list changes. West: 1. Utah 2. Denver 3. Houston 4. L.A. Lakers Obviously, that's different if Leonard goes to either Los Angeles team.

From nas5108: What teams do you think have made the top FA signings besides the obvious Brooklyn signings?

I love what Utah has done. They're scary as hell now, very balanced. The Clippers have prepared themselves to be great if they can land Leonard. I love the Pelicans' offseason. Boston will be better with Walker and still has room to make a big deal. The Heat has to be thrilled to land Jimmy Butler and to be in position to really add on next July.

From wfbrown10: With the announced departure of UConn from the AAC, do you think the AAC should find a replacement, or remain at 11 schools? If you think it should find a 12th member to replace UConn, who should the league add?

I'd stay where I was if I were the AAC. I expect a major shakeup of conferences in a few years, and the AAC could have some attractive schools looking for homes at that time.

From celinareb: I'll skip my weekly Bachelorette question for this one, what beer is better, the after mowing beer or the after run beer? The best beer is always the free one, right?

The after mowing beer is very good, but the after running in the heat beer, the one where you strip down to next to nothing (or occasionally, nothing) and open the beer after you've jumped into the pool is the best beer. When I ran marathons, I started thinking of the beer at about the 15-mile mark. In the hood, the post-run beer is absolutely a motivation to finish.

From VibinReb45: Have you heard any updates on how Jaylon Jones has progressed with his injury? Also do you think Joe Moorhead is at Mississippi State next season?

To my knowledge, everything with Jones is going according to plan. I'll ask in Hoover. Yes, I think Moorhead is at Mississippi State in 2020 unless he were to win really big and land a Big Ten job, and right now, that seems far-fetched on multiple fronts.

From Hannitized: Thinking I need to call Eustis - "Mtn Men" and see if I can move in next door to "Turtle Island"....has society completely forgotten how to be NICE to each other or care one iota for other human beings? Has the rudeness and DGAF mentality of our society reached new levels OR has it always been here and I am just getting old? HELP!!!!

There's a lot of hate out there these days. It's hate. You can see it. It's palpable. There's a lot of good, too, but it doesn't get the exposure the hate does. There are multiple levels of racism -- white on black, black on white, etc. There's bigotry. There's entitlement. There's a lack of respect. There's a failure to understand that different people have different values. Then there's the media, which treats everything in a very incendiary way. I'm not particularly hopeful it's going to get any better. Like I said at the time, Laura's social media experience earlier this year, and the fallout from it, changed the way I view the world.

From Rebels810: How important do you think the experience factor is for the Ole Miss AD hiring? Plus, how important is it to find an AD that understands how to operate an athletic department that invests in baseball, considering that baseball is a regional sport, thus limiting the potential pool of candidates?

I think experience is important. Period. I don't think the baseball piece changes anything. It's just an element of the job.

From Levi275: Which program wins a national championship more quickly, Notre Dame football or UCLA basketball?

I don't think Notre Dame is ever winning a football title, so I'll say UCLA hoops is far more realistic. Get a couple of players, etc. Football is much tougher at a place like that to truly assemble a national championship-caliber team.

From RobRob9: Would you take a PR job pitching stories about Frappuccinos or hair dye or something banal like that if it paid you 35% more than you're making right now?

A thirty-five percent raise would be difficult to turn down. I don't know how I could look my family in the eye and do that. However, I'd miss being my own boss, setting my own schedule, having flexibility, etc. I'd miss that a lot.

From wtcarr: When do you think the NCAA will get dissolved or changed drastically from what we've known it to be? What do you think it would take to force that? Flash forward to the year 2029, do you think the NCAA is still the main governing body of college sports with the ability to suspend players for taking a $100 handshake?

Right now, the NCAA seems to be holding on to its power pretty tightly. So yes, I'd bet on it being in power in 10 years. Unless the players are willing to start walking out, boycotting, etc., that's not changing, and I don't think that's a realistic scenario.

From williamp5291: With rumors of reclassifications, will the OM MBB program add on to the current roster? If so, who are some of the targets for the final spot?

Your guess is as good as mine. Jaemyn Brakefield is the one guy who could decide to reclassify, and if he does, he'll do so quietly. It would be one of those deals where he just enrolled in August. He doesn't want a media circus, per multiple sources.

From Deucemccluster22: What were your thoughts and experiences with Danny Nutt? How would u compare him to Houston Dale?

We never really had a conversation. I talked to him one time that first year, but he didn't like me. He clearly had been told he couldn't trust me, I was out to get Ole Miss, blah, blah, blah, and he was shallow enough to believe that and take it as face value. That's all I knew of him. I had much more interaction with Houston Nutt. Believe it or not, I generally liked the guy, though he was guilty of the same thing. He believed what he was told and never really gave me a chance. He told people I was bad for the program. I always thought, given the way things ended for him in Oxford, that was ironic.

From randle4: Do you expect Rich Rod to be here more than one year? Are any QB commits tied to him or his system that might leave/decommit if he left.

I have no idea. He wants to be a head coach, but he'll have to perform well for that to happen in December. My guess is he's in Oxford two seasons. To my knowledge, the only quarterback commit, Robby Ashford, is not necessarily tied to Rodriguez.

From luckydogg23: If the football team goes bowling, do we lose the coordinators??? Or do you think we get 2 years of them no matter what?

You guys are really worried about losing coordinators. Also, why the three question marks??? What does that mean??? Is it code??? They might leave. They want to be head coaches. If they leave after one year, things likely went really well.

From TX via TN Rebel: IMO it's inevitable that the P-5s will end up going to 16 team mega-conferences and pushing out the rest of the country into a different division. If/when that happens, do you think the SEC will be able to finally send Auburn to the SEC East?On a related note, I'm of the opinion that the SEC footprint has the makings of a juggernaut of it's own country. One could argue that the values of the SEC footprint are darn near diametrically opposed to those in the NE and Far West. Thoughts on a new world order of God's Country (that's what I've named the SEC Footprint)?

I agree with you about conferences. I do think the SEC would like to expand its footprint, but I'm not sure which direction it wants to go. Oklahoma makes sense. Kansas does, too, as crazy as that sounds at first blush. However, I think it might prefer to go into North Carolina, Virginia or West Virginia. So I'm not sure how it would divide into divisions or quads. As for the rest of your question, I'm going to stay away from that one.

From kinsley1m: You’re 10 years old, what are your 3 favorite movies?You’re 21 years old, what are your 3 favorite movies?You’re what, 65? What are your 3 favorite movies? /s

I had to look this up. In. 1980, I was 10. My three favorites, I'd guess, were The Empire Strikes Back, Smoky and the Bandit II and Airplane. In 1991, I was 21. I'd say JFK, The Naked Gun 2 1/2 and Cape Fear were my three favorites. The three movies I'd like to see now are Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Apollo 11.

Thoughts on Cards v Cubs in London next year? — Casey James (@cmjames662) July 3, 2019

I just hope the Cubs can win a game or two between now and then. I think the London thing is silly. Market the game in America better. Once you get that down, then head over the pond. Kids here know more about Chelsea and Tottenham and Arsenal than they know about the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers. But right now, the Cubs are so bad that it's hard for me to think about next season.

Why does such a large part of the “fan base” want CML to fail so miserably? I understand they feel like he shouldn’t have gotten the job in the first place, but wouldn’t you rather see OM win than lose, just so you can say “I told you so!”? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) July 3, 2019

First of all, be careful thinking Twitter or a message board represents the majority of anything. I don't think either do. However, the anti-Luke sentiment is a product of a weird coaching search. People were told one thing and then something else happened and there was no real explanation. Instead, the powers that be naively thought people would just buy in. Now, almost two years later, the jury is still out and people are dug in on both sides. Personally, I think Luke has grown as a head coach. He's made strong hires and his program has momentum. Can he win enough to get it really rolling? I don't know. The scoreboard will tell us. Can he win quickly enough to get the time he needs? I don't know. I don't know who will be in control of those decisions. I do think there's a chance Ole Miss looks back and sees that it worked out extremely well, especially given the circumstances. However, Luke isn't out of the woods yet, and those who are upset about his hiring are still upset. My advice: Reserve judgment. However, that's easy for me to say, as I don't have an emotional attachment to it and view it from 30,000 proverbial feet. I think Luke is making real progress, but I understand why some remain bitter.

For those of us who don’t know the scholarship guidelines, please explain how Vandy “uses”the system to their advantage. Just curious! No “axe to grind”!!.....thanks! Also,really enjoy the podcast with Chase — Gary Smith (@G_Smith49) July 3, 2019

Here's Vanderbilt's explanation. There's truth in that, but let's get real here: As long as Vanderbilt is willing to give the same need-based funding for non-athletes as it gives baseball players, it's a marked advantage. The rules for baseball are different than those for football and basketball, for example. In football, there's 85 scholarships. They're full scholarships. Anyone who receives scholarships of any sort and who plays counts against the 85. Baseball remains a fringe sport for the most part, so most schools don't want to increase scholarships in that sport, knowing they'd have to meet Title IX requirements. There's a fix, but I'm not sure there's a consensus willing to make the fix happen, in other words. So yes, Vanderbilt has an advantage. Tim Corbin also has done a great job evaluating talent and creating a winning culture that is attractive to players.

Do you think if there was a first half championship slash tournament for mlb like in the milb there would drive up interest. Make up like guaranteed playoff spots for the team who wins it or other types of bonus. Your thoughts. — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) July 3, 2019

That would certainly make the season more interesting. However, I can't imagine Major League Baseball entertaining any significant changes. That's just not how that operation goes about its business.

If you were invisible for a day, what would you do? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) July 3, 2019

Wow, Benjamin, this is your best question yet, and that's saying something. If you'd asked me 30 years ago, I probably would've been a pervert, rolling up into a girl's dorms and watching shower time. God, that's creepy to think about, but I'm not sure invisible 19-year-old me would've been above that action. Now, at 49, I'm not sure what invisible me would want to do. I don't have any peeping Tom desires. Frankly, what I don't know can't hurt me. Maybe I'd help the Cubs out a little, though these days, I'm not sure even invisible me could stop their pitching staff from getting lit up or prevent them from hitting into one double play after another. Maybe I'd just hang out in the dugout and vicariously be one of the guys. Maybe I'd slip into the Pentagon or the national archives and try to get answers to some of life's mysteries. Who killed JFK? Did we really go to the moon? Is there a Bigfoot? How many Krystals could an invisible person eat? I just don't know, Ben. Your question, appropriately, is thought-provoking and fascinating.