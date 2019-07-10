It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. Here we go...

From tailgate rebel: If both the Cubs and Thunder franchises disbanded and you had to pick a new favorite team from each sport, who would it be and why?

I'd go with the Pelicans in the NBA. I love what they're doing. In baseball, I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'd go with the Braves. Ronald Acuña Jr. is special. He's a treat to watch.

From mr troy: Does anything come to mind that the Oxford community could do to help student enrollment? Of course, part of this would apply to athletics, but the question is asked in a general student body sense.

I can't think of anything. I mean, I think they shouldn't take Oxford kids for granted, but in fairness, most of those kids do go to Ole Miss by default.

From MemphisRebel82: Do the Grizzlies have a nutritionist?

yEs, THe gRiZZlieS hAvE A nUTRitionISt, Dan.

From OxonianReb: Only since you brought up on the podcast, why are Rapinoe and other USWNT players being raked over the coals about their direct answer to a question about a White House visit? Someone asked her a question and she genuinely answered it.I know you've said before that you wish players would be more candid with the media, yet when someone is candid on their thoughts about visiting the White House and POTUS, who we can all at least agree is very polarizing, it gets criticized.I guess my followup is what is the difference between Rapinoe's comments and Trump's daily speech from the standpoint of ignoring political correctness?

I didn't mind the answer. I hated the profanity in the answer. Kids look up to her. She expressed her opinions, and for that, I take no issue. I pay no attention to Trump, by the way. He's pandering to his base. It works.

From Hannitized: Dabo had Kevin Steele before Venables...was McGriff the OM version of Steele? Could MacIntyre be our Venables?

That feels like a reach, my friend. Steele is a pretty solid coach.

The amazing guitar collection on display in the lobby of The Westin Jackson.

From jchmcl09: It is difficult living in Memphis and hearing all of the hype about Memphis Football especially regarding their “favorite” status over us. They are 8-8 over their last 16 games. They play a “creampuff” schedule. Also, has Mike Norvell even been offered a Power 5 job? We keep hearing all of this talk about how well regarded he is but why no legitimate offers?

Take it up with Las Vegas and the computers. That's who is making the Tigers big favorites Aug. 31. Computers like Memphis and don't like Ole Miss. We'll see if they're right. As for Norvell, several schools have targeted him only to cease pursuit after some investigation into his background. No one is saying more than that because no one really wants to get sued for libel or slander.

From GoodbyeTadPad: What would it take for you and Laura to go on @Jay G. Tate’s annual “trip” and do 2 podcasts while you’re at the “convention?”Thinking about getting a gofundme going.Would be great “content” during a period when y’all admit is lacking. Thanks in advance for your timely and reasoned response.

If all expenses were paid, I'd be for it. Laura, on the other hand, is going to require some talking into. I think she'd not be thrilled to use her vacation days in that manner, if we're all being honest. The podcasts would be entertaining. I'm not sure the death stares I might get from her after a day too many of Jay would be that much fun. You can call Laura and ask her yourself. Good luck with that, by the way. Haha.

From North Tampa Rebel: Can you provide an updated power ranking of the Chancellor Search Committee? Be sure to include their relative story telling power.

1. Ben Craddock Fin.

From Fabius: A starting guard for California this fall will be Gentle Williams, who started several games last year. He is from Florence, Mississippi, and I know for a fact he badly wanted a scholarship offer from Ole MIss in 2016. Instead, we signed two guards from Georgia. One of them longed to be near his family and transferred to Georgia Tech. The other Georgian is still on our roster but not projected to start even though he will be a fourth year junior. Can you shed any light on why we signed them over Gentle Williams?

Hmmm, 2016, you say? What was his star rating? I suspect the answer to your question can be found therein.

From DeuceMccluster22: Did Houston Nutt really believe that win in Fresno was really as big as he made it out to be on that episode of the season?I always got the impression he thought that was going to lead to SEC wins.Also... I've always heard that the fans out there was very hostile beyond what most sec schools hash out... can u confirm?

They had a fairly obnoxious celebration following that win. I do remember that much. Nutt always believed he could fool people. As for Fresno, let me put this way: I've never been happier to leave a place.

The ballroom at The Westin Jackson

From Travist56: Do you agree with Verlander on the ball being juiced? If so, will the MLB eventually "unjuice" the ball?

It's clearly juiced. I don't even think MLB is denying it much anymore. As for what they can do about it, I have no idea. Someone said something about drag or lack thereof. Science wasn't required at ULM. Hell, science wasn't allowed at ULM.

From MarvMerchants: Peloton comes Wednesday. If I guess your username in 5 or fewer guesses will you give me a virtual high five?

I'm Hairless Whisper. Throw me your name, and if I see you on, I'll high-5. Oh, and look up Jennifer Jacobs' archived rides. You'll enjoy the scenery.

From heybob: You find a lamp. And when you rub the lamp a gene pops out. He said you get 3 wishes use them wisely.What are you wishing for?Oh and you can’t wish for more wishes...

Oh, a trick question, I see. OK, let me be diplomatic. 1. I'd wish for my daughters to have fulfilling careers and to marry really rich, nice young men who are madly in love with them. Let's make that simple; money can't buy happiness but broke won't buy sh*t. 2. I'd wish for Carson to be an NBA star. Have you seen those contracts? He'd take care of me. 3. Oh, I don't know. Peace and love for everyone? If my kids are all happy, I'm good.

From davidwil: Gut feeling, does Freeze do well at Liberty?

Yeah, I think so. However, I'd bet the coaches at that level are going to be extra motivated to beat him.

From GolfReb83: Will you play golf with me one day?

You don't want to play golf with me. I've played two rounds in 20 years. I'm a hazard on a golf course.

From chess2899: You go through a constant barrage of questions and demands on a daily basis. Stress is high because you feel the need to do your best for Rivals. The questions for you are endless and repetitive. Rivals decided to give you a 3 day weekend with no computers or cell phones. Chase will keep up with everything and will give you the rundown every Monday morning.How do you spend your Media-free 3 days?

Give me a beach, a cooler, a nice balcony and wine and a good book and I'm perfectly fine. That sounds downright blissful.

From Rye Whiskey: Is drunk yoga really a thing?

Apparently. I tried it once sort of by accident. It was the same as every other attempt at yoga, only I got less frustrated by the failures.

From Levi275: Coming off his MVP season, Nike released Giannis' signature shoe. What are your thoughts? Would be interested to hear Carson's thoughts as well.

Carson said the Kobe shoes Giannis wore are way better than those. He said the swoosh is too big and sticks out and he hated the colorway. I can't wear Nike. My foot is too wide.

From CityRebel: If the issues with not reporting domestic assault at CO and the sexual harassment charges at AZ did not occur, would Mac and Rich Rod still be our coordinators today or would either/both have continued as head coaches at their previous employer? If we are successful this year, how much will those issues prevent other schools from giving them HC offers? Seems like both Petrino and Freeze were put in timeout for a while after their issues. Will the same be the case for Rich Rod and Mac?

Rodriguez might be. A couple of rough years got MacIntyre. I don't think either "issue" will hamper either guy moving forward. They need on-field results. If they get them, they'll be back on the market.

From LandsharkLenny9: Family making the permanent move to Oxford (goal of ours since college) I will still commute weekly to Missouri for work. I have a daughter that will be a freshman that loves dance and cheer and another daughter in sixth grade that would love to learn to cheer. Best advice for our daughters to make friends and do well in school ?

I'm not exactly the social chairman. However, Oxford has a really good dance and cheer teams and development groups. DKSD and Oxford Cheer and Tumble both are very good. As for making friends, my man, you're barking up the wrong tree. That's not my strong suit.

Why are athletes so bad at (allegedly) using burner Twitter accounts? If you had a burner account, what's your first hot take you're dropping? — Scott Smith (@kenssmith) July 8, 2019

Allegedly, many have overbearing fathers. Allegedly. If I had a burner account, I'd go after some folks, but I'd be terrified of being exposed. So, nah.

What type of hotel guest are you? — The Westin Jackson (@WestinJackson) July 9, 2019

I'm a rule follower. In all my travel, I've asked to check out late maybe twice. Speaking of, let's get a podcast at Estelle on the August docket. We can preview a football season or something.

What next for Westbrook? — BoumtjeBoumtje (@BoumtjeBoumtje) July 9, 2019

I have to think he's Miami-bound. The Thunder covet Tyler Herro and Justise Winslow. However, if Giannis were to tell Milwaukee he wanted Westbrook, I have to think the Bucks would figure something out. I think it, whatever it is, happens soon.

Which would be the bigger surprise next season: Alabama goes 8-4 or Kansas goes 8-4? — Steven (@rebelsteven78) July 9, 2019

Alabama losing four games would be a shock. I mean, there's no way.

Are you a fan of the liberalization of player movement in the NBA? Is it good for the league long term? — Michael Porter (@Mp830110) July 8, 2019

In general, I'm pro-player. I do think the NBA has to do something to curtail the tampering, if you will, and the commissioner recently said as much.

Dave Matthews signs a guitar at The Westin Jackson

If Millinghaus misses the floater against Mizzou, who’s the basketball coach at Ole Miss today? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) July 9, 2019

In my opinion, Buzz Williams.

Being I have never been in a press booth at a sporting event, what are the written and unwritten rules while covering a game? — Norman Johnston (@normanEjohnston) July 8, 2019

The only "written" rule, per se, is no outward cheering for either team is permitted. The unwritten rule is don't be one of those jackasses who feels compelled to comment out loud on every damn play. I wear headphones -- for that purpose.

First cubs game at wrigley next. Best wrigleyville spots? — Jason Bacon (@rackadx) July 8, 2019

I love The Irish Oak. I just think it's a cool spot to get a beer and an appetizer and let the crowd thin before hopping on the El and going back to the city. Bernie's is kind of fun. I've heard Mordecai is pretty cool, but I've not been yet.

How does the News about Shon Robinson Reclassifying affect Jaemyn Brakefields Recruitment if any. Assuming Shon does Reclassify. — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) July 8, 2019

It doesn't. At this point, I don't look for Brakefield to reclassify.

Question - What is the best smell in the world? 😁 — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) July 10, 2019

Deep Thoughts with Ben Craddock, I see. Hmmm, well, perfume can be nice in certain settings. Smoked meats can be alluring as well. However, the answer to this query is bacon baking. There's no other possible answer. Put bacon on a baking sheet and put it in the oven at 350 degrees and a happiness will wash over you.