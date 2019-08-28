Can you believe it? The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, is 50! Fifty! Fifty, y'all! Fifty! I asked for your questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter. You delivered. So here we go...

From REBNUT: If Ole Miss approves beer sales one day what would like to see on tap ?

All the Bell's products, my good sir. Two-Hearted Ale, Oberon, the list goes on. I love their stuff. If you're in Oxford, Jackson Beer Co. on Jackson Avenue has a wide selection of Bell's and more.

From RebInMadison: favorite OM team (any sport) to cover since you've been on the beat?

I'd have to say the 2012 football team. They were young, talented, always the underdog and there was an innocence about that group. They played hard for one another, cheered for one another and kept fighting after some excruciating losses. They were fun to cover, too. That seems like a million years ago and yet I remember so very much about that fall.

From Rdowns1983: How many times does Corrall throw the ball on Saturday? How many touches for Phillips, Ealy and Snoop against Memphis?

I'm not Nostradamus. I haven't seen the offense go against anything but air. I'll guess Corral throws it 24 times. I'll guess Phillips gets 18 carries, Ealy gets six carries and Conner gets eight carries.

From TrumpTrain: Bourbon question for you or Chase: List your top 5 easy to find bourbons, and your top 5 hard to find bourbons. In regards to Kermit and what he's showing he can build at Ole Miss, how many realistic coaching jobs are there that he'd leave Ole Miss for?

I'll throw these at Chase on a podcast. He's not involved with the mailbag. Easy to find: Four Roses Single Barrel, Evan Williams Single Barrel, High West Whiskey Campfire, Stranahan's, Tin Cup Hard to find: Blade and Bow, Wild Turkey Master's Keep Decades, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, McKenna Single Barrel Bottled-In-Bond 10-year-old bourbon, WL Weller. As for Davis, it's difficult to see him leaving Ole Miss anytime soon. He's adored, he gets what he wants, etc. Plus, Davis isn't exactly a spring chicken, so my guess is he stays at Ole Miss for a lengthy period and wins pretty big.

From Zach Berry: before ole miss hired kermit davis, which candidate had the most smoke around them? and if kermit wasn’t in the discussion who would you have hired?

There was a lot of Steve Forbes talk. He wanted the job, Ross Bjork went to see him, etc. There was some Penny Hardaway talk also and there were consistent rumblings about Ole Miss trying to lure Mike White from Florida. The second part of that question is a trick question, Zachary, and I will not fall for your tricks.

From nas5108: What is your prediction for the game against Memphis this weekend?

You'll have to wait a day. Neal's Picks, complete with a new sponsor, will be published Thursday.

From nas5108: Who would you say is the best OM football player that you have covered in your time on the beat?

Laremy Tunsil. The. End.

From mr troy: The podcast gods have given you no choice. No wiggle room whatsoever. You have to do a "Kids Say the Darndest Things" podcast once a month. What age group of kids would be best? Boys or girls? Or both? How much would you insist on being paid?

That would be fun. I wouldn't have a preference regarding boys or girls. Both would be hilarious. Little kids (like 5 or 6) would be a lot of fun.

From Grovin1551: Do you think the nausea that will set in with the crippling anxiety early Saturday help me jump start my diet?

Yes. If you can't eat, you won't gain weight. If you eat nothing and vomit anyway, well, do the math. Calories in, calories out. Fervently following an unpredictable college football team could end up being the next diet fad. Report back.

From Hannitized: What should the Colts do? You are Neal "Irsay" for a day...do you send your GM @Chase Parham to the podium to take a beating by being "nice guy" or send @Jay G. Tate to the podium to tell the fans what you really want to say! https://dailysnark.com/colts-fans-demanding-season-ticket-refunds-after-andrew-luck-retirement/

Jay would be my spokesperson. That would be awesome. That press conference could go in so many different directions.

From RobRob9: Question for Chase: Is there a better $30 whiskey than Eagle Rare?Question for Neal: Why do you work in media when it's clear you hate people?

Chase doesn't live here. However, I can tell you that, no, there's no better $30 whiskey than Eagle Rare. I don't hate people. I just kind of try to avoid them. There's a big difference. Further, the Neal who is kind of careful in Oxford is different than the Neal when he's in other places. That Neal is pretty outgoing and talkative. I just talked in third person. That was fun.

From Cebell65:With football season around the corner, should we expect any surprises/guests on the post-game instant anal.?

Oh, there's the dot. Thank God. I don't know that one would want a lot of surprises or guests if... never mind. Instant analysis! I don't think we've gotten that far with the planning of game coverage.

From wtcarr: If a time traveler told you someone on this current Ole Miss roster and/or group of commitments ended up winning the school's first Heisman Trophy, whom would you guess it was?

The easy answer here is Matt Corral. I think it's the right answer as well.

From Fabius: In Ten Weekend Thoughts, you referred to State's latest dalliance with the NCAA as a "sham". Not disagreeing at all, but you could expound? Thanks.

I think it's fairly clear Mississippi State got a degree of preferential treatment, especially when compared to Missouri's similar case. Now, if Mizzou wins its appeal and is bowl-eligible, I rescind that statement. I think MSU's offenses are more egregious than Missouri's were.

From HBO1: My wife and I are expecting our first baby in a few weeks -- a boy. I've always been impressed by the relationship you and Carson seem to have. What are some things you've done that have helped build that relationship? In retrospect, is there anything you would do differently?

Oh, it's not me. He's a phenomenal kid. He's really special. It's all him. I haven't done anything special. If I could be half the man he's going to grow up to be, I'd be an incredible guy. My only advice, and I'm not sure I'm qualified to give it, is make time and enjoy time. Coach his teams, play with him, embrace the things he'll love, etc. Parenting is hard but it's really, really rewarding.

From Justusrebs: You often lament the fact that you’ll probably never take a trip to Europe or abroad. I assume that’s maybe due to monetary constraints. Have you ever thought that if you perhaps didn’t go through 768 sticks of deodorant a year you may have the necessary funds for a modest trip overseas?

I fear your math is off. I'm not sure if I gave up deodorant altogether, I'd be able to afford a trip to Europe. Maybe one day I'll go, but I doubt it. I mean, I'd like to go, but it's not one of those things that will engineer much regret if it doesn't happen.

From FuzzyHuddleston: How’s your mom?

She's great. Thank you for asking. She's a great mom and a great grandmother.

From Madzak: Do you see Kermit not only competing for a national championship, but winning one at Ole Miss.

Sure. I think he's a year or so away from being a Sweet 16-caliber program, and if a team gets to the second weekend of the tournament, anything can happen.

From DeuceMccluster22: If u were told you could regrow any amout of hair and be able to style it to your perfection BUT you'd have to weigh 270 lbs. for one year.... would you agree?

No. I know some would say gain the weight, get the hair and then lose the weight, but man, it's hard to go from 270 down to 200ish pounds. I've done it. It's brutal. I've gotten used to being bald, and at my age, I'm not sure a head-full of hair would make much of a difference.

If the above average football fan was the coach of an CFB team with an average of 4.5 stars, could he defeat a Nick Saban coached team with an average of 2.5 stars? — #JustASchool (@Ehutto) August 26, 2019

Yes. Football is a game played by players. Coaching matters, as we all saw last season, but in the end, players make plays.

Coming up on the 5 yrs s/Bama upset, one of most memorable days in OM history. Do you see Oxford experiencing another day like that anytime soon, or matching that day (big upset, electric atmosphere, national attention), or is that a once every generation experience? — Michael Porter (@Mp830110) August 26, 2019

Sure, why not? I mean, that day was incredible and the stars were aligned perfectly, but there's no reason Ole Miss can't return to that prominent level in the next few years.

If Ross Bjork was still AD would there be alcohol sales in VHS for Arkansas game? — Booster #12 (@rebsbagman) August 26, 2019

Absolutely. It was going to happen. I still can't believe it's not happening next weekend. It's simply incredibly stupid that it's not. I don't get it.

If Corral struggles early and we get behind by 10+ points, do you think we may see one of the true freshmen in at qb? — 2k19 (@benky2k) August 26, 2019

No. Look, Corral's the guy. He's going to have peaks and valleys, but it's imperative to remember he's a redshirt freshman. Ole Miss must (and will) let him grow, and part of growing is learning from mistakes, struggles and adversity.

Will you guys be on location on thursdays again this season? — RebelFan68 (@Rebelfan68) August 27, 2019

I think so, but we're still working on some stuff. Finding guests for those Thursday night shows was sometimes problematic.

What if your pillow could collect your dreams and in the morning you could plug it into your laptop and watch them all over again? #DeepNealJustDeep — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) August 26, 2019