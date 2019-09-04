It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions here and on Twitter. I solicited. You acquiesced. So here we go...

From Grovin1551: Why didn’t you warn us that the offensive line might be young, inexperienced and not very deep?

Ah, so we're going to begin with sarcasm. That's good. Let's have a laugh and a smile. I've glanced at the questions coming, and there's a lot of anger and frustration out there. I'm being asked to play the role of therapist, and I'm usually the one in need of therapy. As you know, I beat the offensive line might not be very good drum until it was worn out. I feel ignored. Saturday simply shouldn't have surprised anyone. Here's the bad news: Things could easily get worse up front before they get better. Stew on that one.

From olemissreb80: Chances of you performing the following: If I give you $10 will you attend the weekly presser with a paper bag over your head AND you also have to ask at least 1 question with said bag over your head to qualify for payment. Deal?

There is a zero percent chance of me doing that. There's a better chance that I start skipping those things. They are fast turning into a very odd exercise of asking Monday questions that should have been asked on Saturday after the game.

From bobby1980: Give us your evaluation of Luke’s ceiling and floor at OM.

His ceiling: I think he could take Ole Miss to an access bowl. Hugh Freeze did. His floor: 2-10 this season, perhaps forcing action from his superiors, whoever the hell they are.

From garebel2013: Rough Saturday for the SEC as it appears there are very few good teams in the conference at this point. Aside from Auburn getting lucky (I am shocked that Auburn of all teams gets lucky) How much out of 100% would you attribute to:- Greg Sankeys agenda to focus solely on keeping the blue bloods clean and out of the spotlight (UGA, Bama, A&M spending outrageous $$ on recruiting; Auburn and LSU with the FBI on campus) while lending no assistance to the other programs who have clearly begun to eat themselves. (MIZZOU, OM NCAA troubles)- Piss poor coaching (i.e. Matt Luke, Jeremy Pruitt, Barry Odom, Will Muschamp, etc.)- it’s just a down turn in the SEC cycle. Much like in the 90s, few teams were good at the same time. - The presence of Conference TV Networks and national recruiting services have leveled the playing so much that the SEC does not have near the 2 decade long recruiting advantage it has before. - just a bad Saturday. Nothing to see here.

Hmmm. Let's see. I don't believe Sankey has an agenda. I just don't. I do think there's some subpar coaching in the league right now and I do think things are cyclical. I also think it's obvious the playing field is leveling once the elite programs fill their scholarship allotments.

From SaladThunder: Didn't we kind of expect the result from Saturday?Were people just excited because it was the first game and had unrealistic expectations?The growing pains are real now....I think the fan base needed to feel them, rather than hear about them.

Saturday's result didn't surprise me at all. A loss at Memphis was always possible. Fandom sets up disappointment. People get excited, watch a few hype videos, read some propaganda and convince themselves this is the year. It happens. This team has a chance to win some games. It has to develop on offense first, but it has a chance. However, there's a real chance it goes 4-8 or worse. That's real. This is a brutal league and Ole Miss doesn't have as many weapons as most of the opponents it will face.

From _bHAMreb: Have you or chase been able to put a finger on what the financial loss has been with ticket sales the last few years? For instance 40k season tickets this year wouldn’t be the same as 40k last year due to reduced giving requirements and special packages. I feel like the university does everything it can to try to keep season tix numbers up, which I understand. The numbers are misleading though when you look at actual dollars.

I haven't. I do sense real concern about money, however. I think everyone over there knows it could get worse before it gets better.

From olemissrebels73: Ask Rich Rod, How many Memphis "Fingers" got shoved up our players and coaches asses last week?

I don't think that's a great idea. Publishing the video resulted in having video banned at practice. That's laughable, as I wasn't violating any rules, but regardless... However, I'm not going to ask questions regarding digits or rectal examinations or anything of the sort.

From North Tampa Rebel: Any rumors in the 2019 enrollment? What would shock you in terms of % drop off?

Yes, I've heard rumors of a 10 percent decline off last year's incoming class but I have no data to support or shoot down that rumor. I'm not easily shocked,. It would take something very, very drastic to shock me. I strongly suspect enrollment is down. The university needs new leadership. It needs it ASAP. That's just my opinion, and frankly, given how little I truly know about the university's operations, it's not particularly educated. I cover athletics. I have very little, if any, connection to the university.

From nas5108: After seeing Arkansas barely beat Portland State I feel pretty good about OMs chances this weekend what are your thoughts on the game?

Arkansas looked bad against a bad team. I thought Ole Miss looked shaky against a very average team. No result Saturday would surprise me. It's a winnable. (and losable) game for both teams, just like it was last season in Little Rock. I'm not big on the transitive property as it pertains to picking football games. I didn't think either team looked good in their respective openers. That doesn't mean a lot seven days later.

From proice98: I honestly think that had we not been pinned back to the two yard line, that we would’ve at least tied or took the lead after the offense finally figured out that we were playing a ball game ! Moreover, how in the world was the spread pick dead on (I placed my first sporting bet, but picked the wrong team ).

Those buildings in Las Vegas are paid for with cash, my friend.

From Swag4Heisman: Do you believe the NCAA investigation and bowl ban crippled our recruiting in 2017 and 2018(and Freeze’s public extracurriculars), or did the coaches just get bad at recruiting for three years, purely coincidentally?

Haha. More jokes. Good for you, Swag. NCAA sanctions are designed to hurt. Ole Miss was severely damaged by the sanctions and the unknown and the instability in 2017 and 2018. That shows on today's roster.

From Swag4Heisman: Why didn’t you pump the brakes more on our redshirt freshman QB? Why didn’t you tell us that most redshirt freshmen QB’s have to adjust to the pace of the college game?

My bad. I'm really surprised Corral didn't throw for 400 yards in his first significant college action.

From Swag4Heisman: To put it simply: is it possible the NCAA affected our recruiting outcomes?

Maybe a little.

From um98rebl: Suddenly, you become the czar of college football. What's your on your agenda to improve the sport?

I'd compensate the players. That's it.

From um98rebl: Let's assume that the NCAA is abolished in revenue generating sports (ie football and men's basketball), what are steps necessary to provide a more level playing field for schools like OM?

I don't know that there can be a level playing field in college sports. I don't think that's realistic. Some schools have more resources than others and all the regulations in the world aren't changing that.

From um98rebl: Hypothetically, if players were able to make $ off of their likeness (ie receive endorsements deals, % of merchandise sold, etc) and these were no longer NCAA violations, how could this change potentially help schools like OM?

I don't know how much it helps programs or schools, but it would help the kids and I'm for that. I think more emphasis should be put on the kids, especially in revenue-generating sports.

From Exasperated Reb: Let’s say I’ve volunteered to be chooegenically frozen for some period of time. Assuming I didn’t have children, a wife, friends and all I cared about was watching Ole Miss football be competitive, what year should I asked to defrosted to watch us play decent, SEC-level football.

I might wait until September 2022, just to be safe.

From CityRebel: Why are Matt Luke’s teams so completely unprepared for games? So many times last year and again this past Sat we come out and look horrible. We dig ourselves a deep hole and have to try to battle back. Players and assistants have changed but the constant is Luke. Our team looks like they didn’t practice all week and have no idea what the opponent is going to do. This was almost every game last year too other than TT. It’s like Luke has no idea what to do during practice on game weeks.

I didn't think Ole Miss looked unprepared Saturday. On defense, they looked very prepared. On offense, they didn't. On defense, there are a lot of guys with a lot of SEC experience. On offense, there aren't. I wonder if there's a correlation between experience and efficiency. Hmmm. Seems like there might be. I get the frustration. I do. But look at the roster. Study it. Forget the uniforms and your fandom and be honest with yourself. Nothing that happened Saturday should have surprised you.

From wtcarr: I keep seeing people on the board posting about how Ole Miss can't afford to pay the coaching staff, if they are relieved. Say hypothetically that Ole Miss wants to go a different way at the end of the year. Could Ole Miss really not afford to fire Luke and staff and hire a decent new one, or are the posters on this board wrong for the first time in board history?

If my math is right, Ole Miss would be out about $12 million in buyouts before hiring a new staff. Can the school do that? I don't know. I hear money is very tight right now. I suppose, if the bottom falls out, the school would have to do some calculus regarding how much money would be lost in ticket sales and such moving forward compared to the cost of making change. This conversation, one game into the season, feels premature.

From NorthMiss_Reb23: If a photo is worth a thousand words, give me a few for this

I''ll give you two words: Attention. Whore.

From PowderBlues: The IHL system clearly isn’t in the best interest of any of the schools involved, especially the larger institutions. Why do you believe there haven’t been more efforts to do away with this system?After week one, how many teams in the SEC do you think qualify as good? Why is the college football product so bad? It seems like there are fewer than 10 teams that can really compete.

As for the IHL, that's just not my expertise. I don't really know how it works or how often it's been challenged. I just cover athletics. Alabama and Georgia are very good. I think LSU and Texas A&M are too. Auburn has a chance to be very strong and I think Florida is generally good. That's it. It stops there. I agree with your final premise. The product isn't very good. In fact, it's generally crappy. I'm amazed every year we get so excited and into something that isn't particularly pleasing to the eye. Four teams have a chance at a national title this year. Four. That's it.

From jasongreer: Neal: Since you are no longer running marathons, your subscribers are void of collectively raising money for St. Jude. I have a proposal...will you play along? How much money would it take? In exchange for (insert your $$$ amount) you will replicate four of Mackenzie Salmon's Instagram pics? The readers pick the poses. You replicate. Deal? how much do we have to raise?

First, I like Mackenzie a lot. She's great. She's a lot of fun and she's very nice. I'm not quite as attractive as Mackenzie, but sure, I'd replicate four of her poses for charity. Make it happen, Jason.

What level of drunk should I be before kickoff Saturday. Yell at the tv or numb to pain? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) September 2, 2019

You know that level of intoxication where you wake up at 4 a.m. and you just want water and you think, "Who won?" You think you remember but you're not sure, you know? I'd go there.

You speak highly of the Tyler Siskey plan. Is consistently getting beat by Moorehead part of the plan to build a chip on our shoulders with the no respect card? — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) September 3, 2019

I feel anger coming from you in this question. I sense derision. Your question feels rhetorical, in a way. My advice at this point is let the season play out. If it's as bad as many of you believe it will be, there will be no hiding it. Everything is out in the open.

Is there literally anything that could have made Freeze look more ridiculous? Maybe an acoustic set by his bed with his favorite country to Christian singers?



Also how happy did his ridiculous setup make you. The picture and video is the gift that keeps giving. — Matt Neil (@Matt__Neil) September 2, 2019

I would've liked to see one of his televangelist ministers beside him, perhaps sprinkling healing waters on his back before each third down. A Christian rock band, performing acoustically, would've been a nice touch. Maybe throw in a few massage therapists. It made me very happy. It has me wondering how much it would cost to rent a hospital bed for one day, say, October 31.

Could there be a better scenario than the championship game coming down to Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Jalen orchestrating a game winning drive? It would be nice to see a good guy win. Also, best case scenario for the Rebels is now 5-7 with likely 3-9 — stronganimaldoc (@MusclesMarecle) September 2, 2019

I'm sure I can think of a few scenarios that I would call better than Oklahoma over Alabama, but yes, that would be enjoyable to watch. I like Hurts. He seems to be a good guy. As for Ole Miss, yes, I think 5-7, based on what we saw in the first game, would be close to best-case and I wouldn't be shocked with a 3-9 finish, either. I will offer, once again, that first games can be very misleading. I've said all along I wanted to see two games before I made real sweeping assertions regarding this team. If Ole Miss loses to Arkansas, it's difficult to imagine anything resembling a positive season.

Would Jevan Snead have had a much better college career with a different coaching staff or was he at his max potential in ‘08 and ‘09? — Derek (@drockschrock) September 2, 2019

He was so good in 2008, but in 2009, when pass protection broke down more often and he had to make decisions faster, Snead struggled a bit. To answer your question, sure, it's possible he would've had a better career with a different offensive staff, but in the end, Houston Nutt and Snead were generally pretty good for each other.

Defense looked better, but gave up almost 200 rush yards and played 80+ snaps. Memphis time of possession almost double Ole Miss’. Was the defense actually better? How much were the stats above attributable to Ole Miss offensive struggles? What defensive players stood out? — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) September 2, 2019

Yes, the defense was clearly better. The eye test, the same one that told you the offense was a disaster, told you the defense was significantly improved. I thought Benito Jones, Qaadir Sheppard, Sam Williams, Keidron Smith and Myles Hartsfield all played very well -- just off the top of my head. This will be an interesting game for the Rebels, as Arkansas, I suspect, is going to use less finesse and try to run the football at Ole Miss between the tackles more than Memphis did.

Neal, are they going to stay with Corral? How long? — Jerry Clark (@rebelyell33) September 2, 2019

Yes, they're going to stay with Corral. It was his first start. Jerry, he's had one start. If you bail on him now, you kill his confidence and you turn to a true freshman who will be playing in his first game. Young quarterbacks make mistakes. Corral is the epitome of a young quarterback.

If Corral were to ever need to come out of the game for whatever reason for a series or two, who looks to be the best option at QB to help his team move the chains and rack up first downs? — The Walking Dude (@freakhog) September 2, 2019

Grant Tisdale would get the next opportunity. I suppose Ole Miss might put in some sort of package for John-Rhys Plumlee, but he didn't get to Ole Miss until late May/early June. Tisdale did have a spring. Kinkead Dent had impressed before his concussion during fall camp, by the way. Ole Miss likes all three, but the Rebels would like for Corral to be the guy this season.

(1) How long ago was the last time you had to look up a rule on punctuation and what was it? (2) Also, I know it’s rare, but is Kermit the type of coach that would accept a 2-sport basketball/football player? Again, under any coach it is rare but do you ever see this happening? — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) September 2, 2019

1. I can't recall. I'm sure there's something, but I don't recall. 2. Sure, I'm sure he'd take a two-sport guy if he believed he'd help his program, but a basketball player who also plays another sport is really, really rare on the college level. I think it's more likely a football player on football scholarship could help a basketball team in an injury-laden season or something like that.

I re watched the 2nd game of the year last year Friday night, at half Matt Luke said there’s a red zone problem. 11 games later there were still absolutely zero adjustments made as the #s proved. Should we expect the same this year on the current problem areas? — jared miller (@skippyboy5555) September 3, 2019

Very clearly, the offense will have to improve dramatically from what we saw at Memphis for it to have success. If it improves, we'll see it. If it doesn't this team isn't winning more than three games. It's really that simple.

Is Jimmy Hoffa buried on the 20 yard line at Giants stadium? Also Super Bowl 47 when lights went out in the Superdome do you think the Commissioner did it it to help the 49s out bc he couldn’t stand the Ravens aka Ray Lewis ? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) September 3, 2019

Yes, Benjamin, he's buried at the 18-yard line. Tell no one. And yes, Benjamin, Roger Goodell flipped the breaker himself. A custodian was taking aa cigarette break in the Superdome and heard Goodell say, "Take that, Ray Lewis. You might have gotten away with murder but you win a championship on my watch!" Then he laughed in an evil voice. It would've worked, too, had the 49ers cooperated but Colin Kaepernick kept kneeling on the ball and Joe Flacco won instead. (I'm just joking with my friend, Benjamin, Having some fun playing on words and all of that. I have no stance on the kneeling/Kaepernick thingy. Laugh. Have a beer. I love my friend Ben and he and I tell bad jokes and stuff. See you guys next week.)