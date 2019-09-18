It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from here and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. So here we go...

From JTMP: Same players, same circumstances. Would you rather keep Freeze’s staff or have Matt Luke’s staff for 2014 and 2015?

I think I'd rather have Luke's. It would've been interesting to see Rich Rodriguez with veteran quarterbacks and a that receiver corps, and I think the 3-4 defense would've been a better use of some of Ole Miss' defensive talent back then.

From wtcarr: Better chance of being at Ole Miss in 2020-2021: Reggie Grimes or Devontae Shuler?

Good question. I think Ole Miss has a great shot at Grimes, but I'd answer Shuler, as I think he might very well stay for his senior season.

From samminish: When was the last time a child/animal/friend/stranger tried to quietly crawl onto your bed and sleep??

Does a ghost count? It's been a long time since a kid crawled into bed with me. I miss those days. No animal has slept in our bed in 20 years, and I don't recall a friend or stranger ever doing so either. Now, if we're including ghosts...

From mrwoods89: Who saw the Ole Miss vs Florida State game back in 2016 being the last big game for each program coming? Which team do you think will be playing competent football sooner?

Not me. I'd bet on Ole Miss before Florida State right now. That has the feel of a total train wreck.

From Dallasreb972: do you think we will get to see Eric Jefferies on the field this year with MoMo being out or are they going to redshirt him?

I don't. In fall camp, I was told he was a good ways away from contributing.

From Hannitized: If Hugh had a Sleep Number Bed....what would his number be? 69? LOL!!! Couldn't resist! What do you think his agent is thinking right now?

I suspect his agent wishes he would just shut up, stop the gimmicks and coach football. I suspect his agent knows that's impossible.

From larryjoe1979: What crypto-zoological animal do you believe in? e.g. Yetis or Lochness monster

I'd like to believe Nessie is real.

From Cebell65: Do you think we'll finally see Plumlee's package this Saturday? Any word on how big of a package it is?

Some of you guys need a vacation or something. I don't think we're going to see gimmicks from this staff. I think they're trying to develop quarterbacks, not complicate things with different packages for different guys. I admire your play on words, but in all seriousness, the freshmen aren't playing for two reasons. One, they're not ready. Two, Corral has been pretty good for a redshirt freshman.

From MrSunglasses: Which Ole Miss basketball player will have the most explosive break-out year?

I'll go with K.J. Buffen. I love his game, and once he starts making some shots, his confidence will go up. Khadim Sy, Sammy Hunter and Austin Crowley could all break out as well, as could Blake Hinson, who I expect to be much improved as a sophomore.

From DENTUREMAN: Asking several questions pick and chose or ignore them all.Why does it appear that coaches refuse to change their play calling when it is obvious that certain plays (up the middle runs, or quick flat pass) are not getting anywhere?Was the SEL defensive line better than we expected or was UM trying different personal seeing what worked best? Or is Arkansas really that bad?Do you think Luke should have played an alternate QB for a few series just to give them some game experience?

1. I don't know. 2. Southeastern Louisiana was fine. That's all. I do think there was some experimentation going on. 3. Yes, Arkansas was bad. 4. No. There's no reason to play the kids at quarterback right now. Play Corral. He needs the snaps.

From Fabius: Would you agree that the Auburn football situation inherited by Terry Bowden was very different from the Ole Miss football situation inherited by Matt Luke, especially from a talent standpoint?

Yes. Bowden inherited far more talent, far more stability and a far more motivated "network."

From Fat Cat Rebel: Will you attempt a Matt Corral impersonation on the podcast?

I wouldn't know where to start. I haven't noticed any idiosyncrasies with Corral. Am I missing something?

From Swag4Heisman: In your opinion, is Longo doing a better job at UNC?

I saw one quarter of one game. I have no idea whatsoever. The Longo hate is weird (not saying you're hating). He took a job here he probably shouldn't have been offered.

From Swag4Heisman: How’s the Peloton been going?

Solid, I'm over 550 rides. I mix it up a good bit. I do Ally Love's 45-minute tabata rides religiously. I like the new girl, Kendall Toole. I mix in some rides with Alex Toussaint and Hannah Marie Corbin. I do a lot of Just Ride rides (no instructor, no music) while I watch games or whatnot. I love Peloton. It's been an excellent for my overall fitness.

From motel: Why do sports writers and broadcasters use the term “plays host to...” as opposed to the simpler, “hosts...?”

It's just something I was taught years ago by sports writers I admired and I've used it. I can't speak for anyone else. I believe both are grammatically correct.

From DeuceMccluster22: Will you be seeing the new Rambo that comes out this wk?If u were being held hostage in a jungle who would u feel more guaranteed to save u... John Rambo? Or John Matrix? ( Arnold from "commando")

Take my man card, as I know this will draw ire. I've never seen any of the movies you just referenced. I'm familiar with Rambo but I've never watched the movie.

From Still Magnolia: College football attendance is down everywhere. How concerned should the NCAA be?

Fairly concerned. As has been documented here and elsewhere, I just think the landscape of spectator sports has changed. I'm not sure what all truly contributes to the change, but it's changed.

Why does your nose run and your feet smell? — Jim Simpson (@jimsim8) September 17, 2019

Our noses warm and humidify — add moisture to — the air we breathe as it travels down into the lungs. So when you inhale cold, dry air, the moist tissue inside the nose automatically increases fluid production to do its job of protecting sensitive lung tissue. ... And cold air also speeds up mucus production. Normally, feet smell because they sweat inside shoes; bacteria then break down thesweat, producing compounds responsible for the offensive odor. ... Feet may begin to smell when bacteria on the skin breaks down the sweat as it comes from thepores, resulting in a cheesy smell as the sweat decomposes. You're welcome. :-)

If the alcohol gods came down and said: Hey Neal you have to eat a spoon full of mayo a week or you can’t have alcohol anymore. What would you do? — jeremy wright (@GlassFacedScum) September 17, 2019

How cruel! I think I'd try to stop drinking. The last 15 pounds I'm trying to lose would be gone quickly, so there'd be a side benefit. Of course, I'd likely have to start going to therapy, so it's a very complicated equation.

Q1: Why do you think Bo Jackson was a great NFL RB and Herschel Walker was basically a disappointment in NFL? Q2: You have 2 minutes left in the game and 99 yards to drive to score winning touchdown. You are the coach. Choose between Tim Tebow and Cam. Which one? — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) September 17, 2019

1. Bo was better than Herschel. He was far more explosive, at least to the best of my recollection. 2. Give me Cam every day of the week over Tebow. Cam's a weird dude, and his postgame attire has me asking questions about CTE, but he's a better quarterback than Tebow ever dreamed of being.

With the likely passage of the CA pay for play bill, will any traction be gained nationally until other large states join (FL, TX, etc)? Who do you believe could be the next state join? — stronganimaldoc (@MusclesMarecle) September 16, 2019

I think lots of states will experiment with it. Eventually, it's going to lead to what should be an incredible fight with the NCAA, one that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and fundamentally impact intercollegiate sports.

For argument sake if there was a trade deadline in cfb but only in conference who would ole miss trade for and who would they give up to get that player. For the argument you can use multiple player for one or one for multiple. What’s your move Chancellor...I mean Gm? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) September 16, 2019

This will sound like a copout, but if Ole Miss could "trade" players, this would be the year it would trade proven players for multiple prospects. It would deal Scottie Phillips, Josiah Coatney, Qaadir Sheppard, for example, to contending teams in exchange for a package of young players on those teams.

What was your dumpest question you've ever heard? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) September 17, 2019

I once had a guy who shall remain nameless if we really landed on the moon or if the whole thing was staged in New Mexico or Arizona or somewhere remote. I kind of questioned that guy's sanity. He shall remain nameless, of course.

From rebel_rx: By looking at a map of the US, how is it logical that the Reds are in the North MS tv viewing area? How arcane are MLB blackout restrictions?

See, this is why I have to drink. I'm stuck listening to Thom Brennaman even though I'm 426 miles away from Cincinnati. Using that logic, I should be in the Kansas City market as well. It's 428 miles from here. Houston is 470 miles away. Dallas is 435 miles away. When I lived in Mobile, we were in the Miami market. Miami is 721 miles from Mobile. MLB can kiss my... Just give me the damn mayonnaise.

From RDM44: I know that you are for allowing players to benefit from their likeness. I’m ok with that but not sure how it would work. Let’s say Billy Bob from Mobile is the best high school quarterback in the country. Do we envision that Knight from Oregon guarantees $100,000 per year to be a Nike spokesman and Tuscaloosa Mercedes offers $125,000 for him to attend Alabama? Money directly from the business, or will it funnel through the school? This is an obvious recruiting violation as the rules currently exist. So do we do away with recruiting rules and open it up to the highest bidder?

So, how's that different from what happens now? Now, all of that is under the table. I'm for giving it sunshine. Let's put it out there for the world to see. Let kids cash in on their names and likenesses. Make the contracts public record. It's already highest bidder for a lot of prospects. It's already filthy. Give it some sunshine.

From nas5108: Who are your top 5 teams after 2 weeks of NFL football?

1. Chiefs 2. Rams 3. Cowboys 4. Patriots 5. Ravens

From TX via TN Rebel: If you were doing an Instant Analysis after the Liberty football game last week, would you have tried to sneak onto the podium for that video?

I would do each one from a hospital bed. Or a dental chair. There would be no other possible route to take.

From luckydogg23: In terms of possible talent, where does the men’s basketball team rank in the SEC in your opinion?

I need to see the young guys to really answer that. However, the only teams with talent head and shoulders above Ole Miss are Kentucky, Florida and maybe Auburn. The Rebels should have, assuming the young guys are as advertised, a team capable of physically matching up with just about everyone.

From Bidge23: How is the atmosphere in the locker room now? Compared to during Freezes era as HC.

We're not allowed into the locker room, never have been during my 12 seasons on the beat. The mood around the program is more businesslike, more professional than it was under Freeze. It's just completely different.