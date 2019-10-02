It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited. You complied. So here we go...

From larryjoe1979: If you were going to get a toupee, what style would you choose? Would you go with a part? Faux hawk? Copy chase or Jeffrey’s hair?

I don't know. I don't think it would matter very much. At this stage in my life, there's not much I can do to improve my looks. I'm old. It would take more than a headful of hair to make me attractive at this point. I really have no idea.

From Swag4Heisman: Does it make sense to have an engaged supporter of your biggest rival as President of the institution making your hire for Chancellor?

I'm assuming this is an IHL question. Look, I think the system is flawed. I don't really understand the logic behind it. I think the process is far too drawn out. All of that said, I'm not convinced there's a dramatic conspiracy either. I'm not convinced, based on conversations I've had, that the Arizona chancellor/president, Robbins, truly wants/wanted the job. I know for a fact other influential Ole Miss people had/have their own candidates. It's not like a consensus of powerful Ole Miss people went to the IHL with one candidate and were rebuffed. But to answer your question, I don't know anything about the strength of loyalties of the president of the IHL. I just don't know how pervasive that is. I do know the system limits what Ole Miss could be, but the IHL is far from the only thing in Ole Miss' way.

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you still think Texas A&M will figure it out or will the always be 9-3 or 8-4? With Texas on the rise, have they missed their window?

They're recruiting at a high level and Fisher is a very good coach. I'm not ready to count the cult out. It just takes time. He hasn't been there long yet. They aren't even to their window yet.

From usp94: If you’re Luke and Rich Rod, do you go to Plumlee and say “look, you’re not a polished passer, but with your speed you’re a nightmare for defenders. Let us turn you into the next Evan Engram. Let us put you all over the field” ?Obviously, the down field passing can improve over time but I don’t think his future is going to be as a qb in the NFL and that dude has all the tools to be a Julian Edelman. I know it was mop up time but Tisdale looked pretty solid throwing the ball

At some point, I suppose, that's a conversation I'd have. The Edelman comparison is much more apt than the Engram one. He's nowhere near as big as Engram. However, Plumlee came to Ole Miss because it told him he could have a shot at quarterback. As you said, he must improve his passing mechanics and his throwing proficiency for him to be a successful quarterback at this level, but he's just one month into his true freshman season. There's time for that.

From MobTownReb: I know you think we need to have more of a passing threat but is there any way you see this team just embracing the offense we played the other day and running the ball with JRP as the QB? It helps the defense out by keeping them off the field and if we can do it to Bama we should be able to win some games running it like that. JRP and a combination of ealy snoop or Scottie in the backfield seems pretty deadly. In the words of Leigh Anne Tuohy “run the damn ball Bert”

Sure, I could see that, but I do wonder how sustainable that offensive scheme would be in a league full of elite linebackers and safeties. Mississippi State had some success with Nick Fitzgerald as a running quarterback, so sure, it's possible to make it work long-term. And you're right; Ealy and Conner both look like potentially elite SEC running backs. Again, I think Plumlee has to improve as a passer if you want to win at a high level with him as your quarterback.

From Levi275: You're the GM of the Miami Dolphins almost assuredly holding the #1 pick in the draft. Do you view Tua as a left-handed Russell Wilson or is he a much shorter Matt Leinart?

I think Tagovailoa can be an NFL star. I think he's much more Wilson than he is Leinart. His pocket awareness, his ability to extend plays with his feet and his accuracy are all elite skills.

From TX via TN Rebel: If you could only write 4 football articles a year and I demand that you write one of them when you've only seen the last 2 minutes of a game, would you seem to think I were a bit crazy or unprepared to hold my position?

I've written plenty of articles from games I barely watched, whether it be because I was sick, knocked out from pain meds, bored or watching the Cubs on my computer screen. Not a problem.

From larryjoe1979: You ever think that if the pilgrims shoot and cooked donkeys instead of turkeys, we’d all be eating ass for thanksgiving?

I can't say I've ever thought about that. I suppose I now will. I could take your question in any number of directions. It does lead me to one of my more controversial hot takes: Thanksgiving dinner is incredibly overrated.

From WG Rebel21: Who’s the biggest “WAOM”/GOB hire Ole Miss can hire out of the list of 8 candidates?

I hate going here, for I long ago pledged I wouldn't. Ole Miss people should express their thoughts on the direction they want the university/IHL to take. That's my opinion. As I don't fit in that category, I've left my personal opinion out of this. I will reiterate what I've said for a while: If the candidate would never have a shot at another chancellor/president position at another SEC school, he/she shouldn't be a candidate at Ole Miss.

From Dallasreb972: Seemed like there were a lot of rebels that went down on Saturday. Could you give an injury update on those guys and timetable for their return to the field?

From Matt Luke Monday:

"Patrick Lucas Jr., a true freshman, tore his Achilles so he'll be out for the year. He'll have surgery on Thursday and did not play in all four games, so he'll be able to keep his redshirt. Ryder Anderson, hurt his ankle and knee, will also have surgery on Thursday, and we're looking at four to six weeks, but we'll know more after the surgery. Jon Haynes tweaked his ankle and he'll be day-to-day going forward. Matt Corral looked better this morning, I'm anxious to see him throw on Tuesday. I'll know a lot more Wednesday as far as the reps go. We'll know more when we get back out there. He'll be able to throw on Tuesday, but I don't think it's right to give you an evaluation until we see him go in practice."

From WildEagle06: You're in charge of doing a complete reboot of MLB for the 2020 season and you've been given the authority to move/eliminate franchises from their current cities in order to position them for profitability in faster growing cities or areas with better demographic alignment. Which teams are moving and which are staying?

I'd move the Rays to Montreal and the Orioles to Nashville. I'd stop there for now, leaving Las Vegas and Mexico City as viable alternatives for future moves/expansion.

From RebCJ: From a talent level, where is OM in this rebuild. What percentage of the roster is capable of competing in the SEC?

In an ideal world, from my perspective, this staff would get the rest of this season and all of 2020 to continue building and then I'd see what it looks like. I think they're on the right track. However, I don't have an emotional attachment. I view it more clinically. Add the emotion that comes with college football, and I just don't know that they'll have that much time. If you look at the contributions from the 2019 class already, I think you should be excited about the foundation that is being built -- whether it's for Luke or for his successor, whoever that might be and whenever he might arrive.

From VibinReb45: Auburn looks legit this year, do you think a 9+ win season this year hurts Ole Miss’ chances of landing Pegues?

Not really. I mean, I guess you'd feel better about Ole Miss' chances if Auburn were a dumpster fire, but I just don't think kids make decisions like that. It'll come down to relationships and other stuff, not wins or losses in an individual season.

From luckydogg23: Can and how can the state colleges move away from the IHL? And will it happen?

I truly don't know. I have no real expertise in that field. From what I have been told, that process would be incredibly difficult and expensive and wrought with a high potential for disaster.

From DeuceMccluster22: Sylvester Stallone comes On the podcast... would u be star struck? Nervous?What questions would u ask and how many of them would be "Rocky" related?

I don't know I'd be starstruck. I'd be excited. It would be fun to talk to him, as his story is amazing. Sure, I'd ask a lot about Rocky, as I haven't really consumed a lot of his other work.

From nas5108: Who has the best chance to be back next year as head coach at their respective schools Chad Morris or Jeremy Pruitt and why?

I think Arkansas would love to give Morris more time. I think Tennessee will have less patience. Pruitt needs to show progress this year. I think the powers that be at Arkansas know firing Morris now, unless an elite coach is ready to come on board, just resets the clock.

From nas5108: Robert De Niro or Al Pacino who is the better actor and what is your favorite movie with them?

I think DiNiro is the greatest actor alive today. He's incredibly versatile. My favorite movie with him is Meet the Fockers. I prefer comedies to the intense stuff.

From larryjoe1979: What would be your porn name if you ever changed careers and went that route? e.g. mine would be Jose Tastybone.

It's difficult to imagine a career I'd fail more miserably at than porn. I used to hear guys brag about their sexual exploits and wondered just how woefully inadequate I must be. And have you seen me? Dear God. Who would possibly watch that? No one should be subjected to such horrors. Just no.

From tjdualm: Where are Chase’s snap counts and performance ratings for the Bama game?

I put him to work on some of our video projects Monday. Throw in the 7,459 calls he took about the chancellor thing and he likely didn't get around to it. ETA: He put them up this morning.

From Ignatius9: Do you think Gardner Minshew could perform as well or better than Dak Prescott in Dallas’s offense?I just can’t see paying Dak $30 million for what so many others could do just as well at a lower cost.

I'm not a Prescott basher. I think he's a perfectly average NFL quarterback. However, I do think Minshew would be good with that assemblage of talent, and the performances of guys like him and Kyle Allen in Charlotte are not good developments for guys like Prescott and Cam Newton as they try to cash in on huge contract years.

From wtcarr: My question: how long before our fans become unfair to Kermit? He’s raised the bar higher than it’s been in a long time here. He far exceeded expectations in his first year, essentially expediting the process in fans’ eyes, and then recruited unlike we’ve ever seen. So when do fans start clamoring for a Final Four and for us to get more five-stars?

Oh, I don't know. From what I saw Monday, this team's going to be very talented. He's got more talent on the way. I think it would take years before any significant percentage of the fan base became disillusioned about a program making the NCAA Tournament.

From Patrick C Timony: How do you become a member of the Illuminati? Do you think it’s really as easy as applying online https://www.illuminatiofficial.org/join-the-illuminati/join/or is the website a trap?

Rule No. 1 of The Illuminati is don't talk about The Illuminati. Sorry.

WHAT SONGS ARE INCLUDED ON THE SOUNDTRACK TO YOUR LIFE? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 1, 2019

"I Think I'm Going Bald" -- Rush "Ugly" -- Jon Bon Jovi "Fat" -- Weird Al Jankovic "Someday We'll Go All The Way" -- Eddie Vedder

Qualifications to be an intern for Neal’s picks? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) September 30, 2019

Attractive females, preferably Scandinavian or Russian. High tolerance for tequila No football knowledge required. Here's a funny: Every year, I get someone (not you; I know you're joking) who seems to think the whole intern thing is real. It's proof there are people out there with zero sarcasm meter or any real sense of humor. I'd lose my mind.

How has someone not taken Gary Danielson’s spot on CBS? Theirs got to be someone more qualified. Does he get a bonus as much as he sucks Bamas Trunk? Is he like that because it’s mostly Bamas people watching? I had to Mute it to even finish the game. — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) October 1, 2019

I think they're like that because they're around that program so very much. Further, in fairness to them (and for the record, I don't think they're very good), Alabama has sort of dominated the past decade-plus. The Tide doesn't lose many games on Saturday afternoons on CBS.

1) Will Patrick Willis be at the game; 2) Will you consider getting Riley Allen (Hoops S & C Coach) on the podcast – maybe during a bye week? Several players reference the S&C program and I see he’s also golf S&C, also; 3) Thoughts on Longo this year - hung with Clemson. — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) September 30, 2019

1. Yes, that is my understanding. 2. Yes, I'll extend an invitation. 3. No real thoughts. I haven't watched them much this season. I just haven't had the time.

What’s the best article/story written by a member of the Ole Miss beat, but not by a writer at Rebel Grove? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) October 1, 2019

I thought Brian Scott Rippee's story on Sam Williams was outstanding.

Plumlee’s style obviously fits what Rich Rod is use to in a QB, but would the runner who is mediocre throwing at best actually work in this conference? Compared to somebody who can do both like Corral? — Cody Wiley (@Cody_Wiley1991) October 1, 2019

Ideally, you have a quarterback with an elite arm who can utilize the entire field and also feet good enough to extend plays and keep the defense honest.

From wtcarr: I know there's an assload of reckless conjecture and speculation here, but please humor me. I looked at your favorite thing, our depth chart, and noticed Ole Miss loses just 5/22 on the two-deep on offense and 8/22 on defense to graduation. Assuming no difference-making transfers/retirements from current players, a top 25 class for 2020, and staff continuity, what kind of ceiling would you give that 2020 team?

The schedule next season is unforgiving but I could see that team winning five of its last six games to go 8-4. If that happened, there would be real momentum moving forward. I could also make a case for 5-7 and a sense that the program is quite stale. It's why they play the games.

From StanBReb: If The Bachelor and Bachelorette go off the air, will you watch reruns?

If I do, come take me out of my misery.

From Reb Talking18: Do you think the Virginia Model is similar to what Kermit is trying to get to?

Yes, while I don't think he's actively following that model, per se, there are real similarities. He's trying to recruit high-four-star level players and develop them, in my opinion. He wants length and athleticism and position-less basketball. He wants tenacious defense, knowing he probably can't consistently land five-star elite scorers to Ole Miss. That's my opinion. He might tell you I'm full of crap. He wouldn't be the first.

From RebelYellATL: Our secondary needs some help with deep ball coverage. Do our current players need more time to develop or do we need some help from next year's recruiting class?

I think the current freshmen are solid, and the defensive backs in the 2020 class appear to be legit. It's all about players.

From FireFighterReb: Predict the starting offensive line for the Vanderbilt game. With the recent injuries on the defensive line, who must step step up, and will they be able too.

Nick Broeker, Royce Newman, Eli Johnson, Ben Brown, Alex Givens They're thin now up front on defense. I'm as curious as you.

From SoDakReb45: The powder blue jerseys a real thing and making their debut this Saturday? what’s the deal on Cam White?

I don't think the powder blue jerseys are a thing this year (emphasis on "this year") As for White, I don't think the Ole Miss staff thinks he's good enough to help.

From RebYell: Where do you think the NFL will be in 25 years? Do you think soccer will surpass it?

Still very relevant, but no longer the undisputed king.If you look at youth/high school participation, football is dying a very slow death. Look at college student sections across the country. With some exceptions, they're pretty empty. I don't think young people are madly in love with the game. I think the NFL will be the same as MLB and the NBA in 25 years. I don't think soccer surpasses the NFL but I think it inches closer. I'll duck now.

From REBNUT: Have we become paranoid about the Chancellor search ? Is the IHL out to get us ?