It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from here and Twitter. I solicited questions. You certainly responded. So here we go...

From Mr Sunglasses: What names are floating around RG headquarters as potential AD candidates?

It's a little early for this, as I can't imagine Glenn Boyce has a ton of contacts in the athletics director world. So we're left to figure out who his circle of influence (read: old-guard Mississippi cronies) want as the athletics director. I've heard John Hartwell's name, and I think he's a legitimate candidate. Everything else feels like rumor and conjecture.

From VibinReb45: Do you think the chaos and instability of the Boyce hire could potentially drive away some of our coaches like Kermit, Coach Yo, Mike Smith, etc?

Again, it's way too early to say something like that. Boyce will have to hire an athletics director who can work with the coaches and make sure they feel like they have the resources and facilities needed to win in the SEC. I'm sure they aren't thrilled they're having to answer questions about what happened on Friday, and I'm sure they are. I got texts and DMs from current players' parents on Friday.

From OxonianReb: Are there any FOIAs being filed by RebelGrove in regards to the Chancellor search?

Yes.

From Jasper AL Rebel: Considering the continued backlash, how long do you think Boyce will last as chancellor?

He doesn't seem to be remotely bothered by it, judging by his (friendly) media tour.

From Grovin1551: Are you, a lifelong Braves fan, happy with your fandom thus far?

My first week as a lifelong Braves fan has been half good and half heartbreaking. It's a lot like my previous 44 years or so of being a lifelong Cubs fan. I catch myself cursing those stupid little birds, Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina. Go Braves!

From nas5108: What is your prediction on how the MLB playoffs turn out and who wins it all?As a side note who do you want the next Cubs manager to be?

The Yankees just demolished the Twins. Minnesota won more than 100 games and just got railed right out of the playoffs. It's a cruel game. I still think it's Houston over Los Angeles, but the Dodgers have to beat Stephen Strasburg tonight. God, I love playoff baseball.

The steak frites at Estelle in The Westin Jackson

From nas5108: When he is fully healthy does Corral start again or do you think they keep rolling with Plumlee even though he is not as good of a passer potentially leading Corral to transfer at the end of the year?

I think both play. I'm not sure about starting. Obviously, Plumlee has invigorated the team, but I want to see this weekend. Missouri is very good against the run, and at some point, the Rebels' passing game has to become more dangerous for this offense to be sustainable, at least in my opinion.

From BigRouse: Keith Carter’s chances of next AD greater than 50%?

I like Keith. He's done a nice job as the interim AD. However, I'd have to bet against his chances. I'll be interested to see if he parlays this into an AD job at a smaller school or if he remains at Ole Miss should he not get the full-time gig.

From Levi275: Who are the best 5 coaches in college football? Answer with as much context and nuance as you deem necessary

1. Nick Saban 2. Dabo Swinney This is where the debate begins: 3. Lincoln Riley -- I just love what he does offensively regardless of the quarterback. 4. Chris Petersen -- He could've left Boise State and won huge anywhere. He could pick up the phone and get almost any job in the country. 5. Dan Mullen -- Please don't cancel. However, I know what I'm seeing in Starkville today and Gainesville today. It's difficult to just ignore.

From Rebels810: Is October the greatest sports month? MLB Playoffs, middle of the NFL season, stretch run for CFB, NBA begins on the 22nd.

Yes. The weather finally cools. The baseball games are dramatic. The college and pro football seasons begin to have real definition and the NBA comes back around. I love October.

From CityRebel: Neal, I'm not sure when you first started following the SEC - I believe a number of years ago in Alabama. But since that time, can you give us a list of the most unqualified head coaching hires in the SEC. No consideration to anything that happened after the hire. So for example, Franchioni (sp?) at Bama not coaching a game has no influence (although I think he was quite qualified) nor does Orgeron's current success (so he should be viewed as a position coach and Head of Recruiting at recruiting powerhouse USC, not the successful current coach of LSU). Luke is #1 on my list of most unqualified SEC HC hires during that time, but I'm curious to see what your list would look like and where Luke falls on it. Thanks.

I covered Ole Miss as a beat writer in 1995 and 1996 for The Oxford EAGLE. I then covered Auburn from 1998-2003 and the SEC as a league from 2004-2007 before returning to the Ole Miss beat in 2008. By the way, Dennis Franchione coached Alabama for two seasons. You're confusing him with Mike Price. I'm not digging through 21 years of hires. My thoughts on the Luke hire were documented at the time. Ole Miss has made a habit of odd hires, including Orgeron and Hugh Freeze. Here's the reality: Ole Miss was going to hire Dave Doeren. Instead, they hired Matt Luke. Would other coaches have been interested? I don't know. There were many things at play. It's my opinion Luke has done a good job stabilizing the program, at a minimum. He's almost certainly going to get next season, and at some point, he'll have to win more than he loses to keep the gig.

From CityRebel: Last year, OM baseball had total attendance of 322,742. Currently, OM football is averaging 46,901 through four games for a projected season total of 328,307. So only 5,565 ahead of baseball. Won't take much against NMSU (hunting season, bad weather, 11am kick, whatever) for this football season to have lower attendance that baseball season. Is there any other P5 school in the country where the baseball team outdraws the football program from a total attendance standpoint? And let's ignore the real attendance and just go with reported attendance, which is what the above is for both programs. OM announced attendance for Cal of only 751 below Vandy and anyone with eyes knows the attendance of those two games wasn't even remotely close. But they over-count in both sports so the numbers above should be fine.

I can't think of one, but my knowledge of college baseball is very, very limited. I don't know, for example, what Mississippi State's attendance is. Or Arkansas', for that matter. Attendance is an issue at Ole Miss (and lots of places this season). Again, I think Luke has to win next season. It's as simple as that, and everyone knows it.

Breakfast at Estelle at The Westin Jackson

From kernelrebel: I was thinking the same thing on Mac going to Vandy. Isn’t there some type of contract clause with CO where he would lose free money?

Mike MacIntyre and Colorado settled for a lump sum. I have no idea if he'd want to go to Vanderbilt or if Vanderbilt would want to turn to him. I was simply saying on the Oxford Exxon Podcast he would make sense there for a variety of reasons.

From RobRob9: I gave you guys a ration of shit about how to do your jobs in the hours after the Boyce announcement, but since then all the coverage -- especially the comprehensive story about the process ("How trust was lost") has been outstanding. Really great, professional work. Certainly worth my $9 this month -- thank you. You're both stand-up guys.So my question is, why is the alphabet in that order? Is it because of that song?

Thank you, RobRob9. We do try. As for the alphabet, The Greeks borrowed the Phoenician alphabet sometime in the 8th century BC or earlier, keeping the order and adapting it for use with their own language. (For example, the Phoenician alphabet did not have letters representing vowel sounds, which were important in the Greek language and had to be added). Here's more information for you:

From wtcarr: If this style and success on the ground continues, do you foresee a few of the receivers entering the transfer portal? Also, how would that affect the loaded 2021 receiver class? Second note: what are their plans at tight end? Looks pretty thin right now with only one committed, I believe.

I don't know if the style will lead to transfers. I think playing time _ or lack thereof _ leads to transfers. They're going to try to load up on '21 wide receivers, regardless of the transfer portal. They brought in Chase Rogers from ULL. They're also trying to sign J.J. Pegues. You're right; it's far from a loaded position.

From larryjoe1979: At what point did you realize that you were not only an adult, but getting to be an old adult? For e.g., with me, I turned 40 last tuesday, and I realized that I know exactly what my insurance will and will not cover, I am very familiar with my 401k, and I just purchased a used Lincoln Town Car.

It probably happened to me this fall when I kept waking up in the middle of the night to do math, figuring out just how in the ever-living hell I'm going to put three kids through college over the next 10 years. It's the first time in my life that the prevailing thought on my mind, all day, every day, is money.

From Rye Whiskey: Should Rich Rod install a wishbone package as a way of getting all the team's best playmakers on the field at once, especially considering the lack of a passing game?

Now that would send people flocking to the transfer portal. Seriously, he could do something like that as a fluke play here or there just to have some fun, but that wouldn't be a recruiting tool whatsoever.

From Me and Paul: Any chance of getting Ford Dye on the podcast?I would like to know what changed between September 5 and October 3:“The hope is to have our preferred candidate in late October to go to the medical center and to come to (the Oxford campus) to visit with the Ole Miss family,” Ford Dye, an IHL board member and chair of the search committee, said on Sept. 5.ETA: I would like to hear more of your thoughts in the absence of Dye on the record.

I like Ford. He's a friend. He did surgery on Campbell within the past year. He's a good man. He'd be welcome on the podcast, though I suspect he'd grow quite frustrated with our questioning. I, also, would love to know what changed. I have theories and I'm working on them. However, I'm convinced the fix, for lack of a better term, was in months ago.

From pcrebel: Do sports radio/podcast hosts in most markets have to appear to be "for the home town team"? I live in Memphis. Need I clarify more? Since the invention of podcasting and the OEP, I can't tolerate listening to local radio. It's like there is a Go Tigers Go echo chamber around the airwaves in Memphis. It's been this way for my whole life.

Probably. It's why I got fired in Mobile in 2007 and likely why I didn't get a gig in Memphis earlier this year. It's just not my style. And that's OK. There's something for everyone.

The patio at The Westin Jackson

From pcrebel: I recently realized that when I was younger, every man my father's age wore aftershave. I'm 40. My father would have been 68 this year. Why did men of that era all wear aftershave? Was it to mask the cigarette smell since the general public smoked everywhere (restaurants, offices, etc.)?

That's a great question. I have no idea. My dad, to my knowledge, didn't use aftershave. He also didn't and doesn't smoke. Here's a lot of other information about aftershaves.

From Swag4Heisman: Which potential Chancellors might take the job if Boyce were ousted tomorrow.I assume Robbins is out for life.But Hardgrave might still take it if we asked him tomorrow?

I would think all of the people who got run through that dog and pony show would likely tell Ole Miss and the IHL to go play in traffic at this point.

From larryjoe1979: Which of these two Halloween costumes do you think would be best this year:Hugh Freeze in hospital bed or Glen Boyce's mustache

I still think it's Freeze in a hospital bed.

From BigDogSaint23: Your hand magically transforms into a soda/water/beer/liquor machine and you have to choose one liquid to come out of each finger. Those are the only liquids you can ever drink again. What are they?

OK, I'll have Coca-Cola just for the rare occasion I have a horrible headache and that helps cure it. Another finger would indeed dispense water. I do like SmartWater, even though it's likely just the look and feel of the bottle. Another finger would dispense Blanton's. I know there are better bourbons, but I find it so relaxing and enjoyable. Finally, if you limit me to one beer, I'd likely choose a pale ale. I like Yazoo, Sierra Nevada, Lagunitas and Oberon. Pick one, put it in my finger and I'll be fine.

From ElvisReb: Would Luke hire Derek Mason as DC or a defensive consultant?

Sure, but trust me on this: Derek Mason won't last long on the job market.

From doctorbo: Why hasn't the chancellor hire been a bigger story? You guys and MSToday seem to be the only ones digging into it (that I've seen at least). I've seen lesser stories make national news, but this doesn't seem to have gotten much traction even in our state....

It's a difficult story. Most of the key players won't go on the record. It's complicated and detailed. As I wrote Sunday, Ole Miss caught a break in that the national media is obsessed with obviously bigger stories these days.

The amazing guitar collection inside the lobby of The Westin Jackson

From cagardner: I have a freshman daughter at Ole Miss right now, and another planning on attending next year. How does the chancellor hire affect them?

Probably not much. I can't speak for campus morale. I'm not there and haven't talked to kids who are. Enrollment has dropped, and Friday's clown show won't help that. That could be good news for your younger daughter. Ole Miss needs to really turn up the heat on academic recruiting, so she might benefit from the extra attention in the form of scholarships. Good luck to her.

From BroWallace: What would it take over the next 12 months for people to buy in to Boyce?

Transparency, success, a sense of order being restored, polite interactions, etc. This isn't complicated. People want to love their alma maters. Leaders have to work hard to screw that up.

From PowderBlues: Can you help me understand the people that ask that we give Boyce a chance while they simultaneously clamor that Luke is unqualified and must be fired?

No. People are just dug in on the Luke thing, in my opinion. See my answers above. Luke, in my opinion, was far more qualified to be the head football coach than Boyce was to be chancellor. I don't mean that as a slap, either.

From cap_hill_reb: Did Bjork override CML on the OC hire like Vitter overrode Bjork on the head coach hire? Seems like there was board discussion on Luke's choice being W. Hall and Bjork wanted RR for "splash".

No, I don't think he overrode him. I think he urged him to take his time and not rush to a Will Hall hire. Hall had just taken a job at Tulane and didn't feel comfortable letting his name linger.

From RebelFan1682: Any chance of getting Boyce on the podcast? Have y’all reached out to him or is their a strained relationship right off the bat?

He will be invited. I don't know about a strained relationship; I've never met the man. I'm sure he's been given the usual forewarnings regarding me (and, in this case, Chase Parham). It's par for the course here.

From FuzzyHuddleston: After Lincoln Riley is hired by Jerry Jones, who does Oklahoma turn to and continue their Heismans run? Also, how’s your mom?...

I wonder if that's the job Brent Venables is waiting on. Oklahoma is a top-five job, by any standard. The Sooners could have their pick of candidates. My mom is good. She just got back from her Neville High School class reunion. Thank you for asking.

Blueberry lemonade cocktail at Estelle in The Westin Jackson

From WBurns42: Was there ever a moment or moments where you knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that Nutt and Freeze were not going to be the coach for much longer at Ole Miss?

With Nutt, it was the Vanderbilt loss in September 2011. He was never going to recover from that -- or from Pete Boone's press conference two days later. Wow, what a disaster. For Freeze, it was more of a slow burn. I thought he had a chance until the day he was fired.

From HurricaneK05: Is there a true possibility at Bianco moving into AD? This rumor has caught some wheels lately. He is uber organized, intuitive and I don’t disagree he would be great however where would that leave Baseball and if he does try and doesn’t get it what’s that fall out?

I've never heard anything reliable about Bianco wanting to be anything but the baseball coach. I have no idea how he'd do at the job. I doubt that's the route Ole Miss goes, but then again, it's been a crazy few years.

From docz786: I’m confused on your position about the protestors. You think they should have not protested? That because they did the university looks bad? From an outside POV it worked because Boyce still hasn’t been able to make a public appearance.I guess I’ve always thought most people looked favorably on places where students are given room to express their dissenting opinion. What am I missing?

I absolutely support the protestors and their right to protest. I thought the process that led to Boyce's hiring, the tone deafness the university displayed Friday and the physical removing of one of the female protestors were the bad looks. You must have misunderstood me.

Do you think OM is still in the fight for any of the basketball recruits who’ve recently committed elsewhere? — Stanton Blaylock (@stantonblaylock) October 8, 2019

No. For now, all eyes are on Matthew Murrell.

I’m disappointed we didn’t see Tisdale at all against Vandy. Thoughts?



% chance the Chancellor debacle leads to the death of the IHL? — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) October 8, 2019

I was a little surprised, I suppose, but at this point, they might be trying to protect his redshirt. I can't see it, Stacey. The IHL and Ole Miss' old guard both got what they wanted.

Are you surprised about Brakefield committing to Duke? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) October 8, 2019

No. His stock kept rising, and once Duke offered, the Blue Devils were going to be difficult to overcome.

Any update on Andy Kennedy? — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) October 8, 2019

I texted with him the other day. To my knowledge, he's set for another season of studio and analyst work.

When’s the last time Ole Miss scored 30+ points without a passing TD? — Kyle Fitzgerald (@KyleFitzgerald_) October 8, 2019

Last season, Ole Miss scored 44 points in a loss to South Carolina, but none of those scores came via the air.

From randle4: Podcast talk about Willie Fritz as SEC Coach: would you make him the lead search consultant?

Haha. I don't think he's going to be on many SEC lists. He doesn't fit the profile, but he's done a great job at Tulane.

From randle4: What's been the athletic reaction to Chase's Lost Trust article? Any pushback? No one to give pushback? Side eyes at football practice or football media day?Especially since some of the other media are toting the water. (Is that the same media that didn't sit on the back row at the cancelled press conference?)Any pushback to Richard Cross and his views that day on SuperTalk?

I've heard nothing from anyone in any official capacity whatsoever. My name was on that thing, too, but Chase has taken any and all heat. Oh, how the tables turn. No one on the beat has said anything to me about the story. To my knowledge, Richard didn't say anything most weren't thinking, I know this was a boring answer, but it's truthful.

From Fabius: Is it true that Glenn Boyce never paid any dues to belong to the Ole MIss Alumni Association? Someone I really trust told me that.

I simply don't know. Given the deep love he professed for the university, complete with the fruition of a lifelong love story, I can't imagine that he hasn't dug deep into his pockets.

From Patrick C Timoney: Does the NBA air in China this year? Does Adam Silver remain the commission or is he replaced in a year?

What a mess. This is the best column I've seen written on the subject. It's excellent. Here's the nut graph: "A stunning instance of N.B.A. acquiescence to Beijing began on Friday evening when Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, put out a tweet expressing support for Hong Kong’s democracy movement: “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” You might assume that the wokest professional sports league — this is a business, after all, that pulled its all-star game out of Charlotte, N.C., in 2017 because of that state’s anti-transgender bathroom bill — would see human rights, representative democracy and freedom of conscience as core virtues. But you would be wrong." I would think Silver survives this, but wow, it's a shocking look.



From Loanshark21: I’ve read some comments that have stated that if you don’t like the process of the chancellor hire and want to do something to dissolve the IHL, you shouldn’t just get in line and support Boyce. My thoughts are eventually you have to support him if you want Ole Miss to succeed. If he fails that means the University has failed. If he gets ousted you still have the same IHL making the next hire.IF you were an Ole Miss supporter and didn’t like the process that ended up with Boyce being named chancellor, how would you respond?

I don't know. I shouldn't say this but I will: As a father of a high school junior who has been considering Ole Miss, this entire saga hasn't given me a warm, fuzzy feeling about Ole Miss or its immediate future. He'll have to prove me wrong. I hope for the university's sake, he does. I have serious doubts.

From Bro Ballace: Does comparing the Missouri vs Wyoming box score to the Missouri South Carolina box, from an our offense vs their defense only look (I know a lot of the Wyoming game was decided by the 3 fumbles) suggest Missouri’s defense is more susceptible to a run first qb than a pass first qb? Wyoming had 300 rushing including 120 from their qb and under 100 yards passing whereas USC had only 24 yards rushing and both teams were under 50% passing.Do you think Richrod given his experience could be more used to and comfortable with the problem of how do I run against a stacked line with a qb with accuracy issues but speed than the problem presented in the Memphis game of how to run plays when the line can get pressure rushing 4 every time?Who do you think is making final call on the qb: Luke or Richrod?

I just don't like comparing games that were played more than a month ago. For example, Ole Miss is so much better today than it was against Memphis. As for who makes the call, I suspect it's Rodriguez with Luke's input.

From cahamil: If Corral and Tisdale don't see action against Mizzou, does the QB room start to get weird?