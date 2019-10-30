It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. So here we go...

From SoDakReb45: Gun to your head.... who is the football coach in 2020:A) Matt LukeB) Pete GoldingC) Mike NorvellD) Bill ClarkE) Mike LeachF) Lane KiffinG) Mike McIntyreH) Luke Fickell I) Other

Gun to my head? Given all the variables I can't solve, I'd have to go with Matt Luke.

From omdavem76: The $6M figure for Luke's "you're fired" buyout has been bandied about on the board for a few months now. If that is accurate, that places the percentage he is owed around 66% of his salary over the next 2 seasons. One would assume that percentage stays in place if he is let go after 2020, meaning he would be owed about $4.3M after that season if released. Firing him after 2019 costs $6M. Firing him after 2020 costs $7.5M (he is due to be paid $3.2M for his 2020 coaching services in addition to the $4.3M post-2020 buyout). Barring absolute faith in Luke and a couple monumental upsets in the first half of 2020, isn't the fiscally responsible decision to cut bait now? Of course other considerations exist (staff buyouts), but those are collateral damages whenever a head coach is released. This also doesn't account for the potential of an extension back out to 4 years, thus encumbering more cash if the decision is made after 2020.

I don't know the athletic program's financial situation. Earlier in the year, I got the impression buying him out was simply too expensive. I don't know if that has changed.

From Loblolly7: Would you rather find out that there is another intelligent society in the universe but they are too far away to ever communicate or interact with (you know they are there but will never know anything more about them), or would you rather discover life on Mars, but it is very basic microscopic organisms?

The former. I suspect that is actually the case as well. I doubt we're alone in this universe.

From CityRebel: What are the five worst decisions of the Luke era? Can be on or off the field.

1. Retaining Phil Longo (even though I get it) 2. Retaining Wesley McGriff (even though I get it) 3. Retaining Maurice Harris (I don't get this one) 4. Clock management at the end of the South Carolina game in 2018. 5. Not finally losing it a press conference and throwing Hugh Freeze under the bus and telling all he knows about just how crappy the program was at the time he became interim head coach.

From poppyreb: Lots of dumb questions have been asked over past few weeks. This one may be dumbest of all. You are hired to do the play by play for the egg bowl. You have the choice for analyst in the booth with you. Steve Robertson or Hugh Freeze. Go

Freeze. He'd likely be a good analyst.

From Hannitized: Did you keep the receipt for your Mitch Tribisky jersey? Can you imagine being the GM for the Bears trying to live that one down?

No. I cut the tags off and everything. And no, I can't imagine watching Mahomes and Watson every Sunday knowing I passed on them for Trubisky.

From Levi275: How much can you bench? Are you stronger than Chase?

I could probably get 250 up once. I have no idea how strong Chase is.

From randle4: I listened to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Dale Jr podcast last week. (been listening to that podcast since Taylor Zarzour hosted it) Stone Cold has a podcast too, plus a TV show on USA.Dale Jr's podcast is now a video podcast also, that is shown weekly on NBC Sports Network.What is Hulk Hogan up to these days?

From realistreb: Who gets to Mars first - Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?

I'll go with Bezos.

From larryjoe1979: You ever wonder what exotic animals taste like? I mean a giraffe burger sounds delicious, but is it?

“Properly prepared, and cooked rare,” pens celebrity chef Hugh Fearnly-Whittingstall, “giraffe's meat steak can be better than steak or venison. The meat has a natural sweetness that may not be to everybody's taste, but is certainly to mine when grilled over an open fire.” The more you know...

From Lone Star Reb: Lets see if I can do this right this time. Can you pull the curtain back on y'all's new podcasting setups? Do you like live streaming the podcast? What has been the best/worst thing about the postgame live show? How do you think that the new setup is going to translate over to other sports, will y'all do a live show after basketball/baseball games for example?

I do like the live-streaming. I think we're ahead of the curve a bit. I've had to get used to seeing myself and the delay with what's in my ears compared to what's on the screen. The best part of the postgame show is the interaction. The worst part is the lateness. We're exciting for an earlier game next week. As for the future with other sports, we're going to use it. We'll have to see how that looks. We've not gotten that far yet, though we have some ideas.

From JTMP: How much do you think keeping Longo and McGriff is haunting Matt Luke at the moment? And I get that there are multiple layers to that question.

A good bit. And you're right; there are multiple layers to that. Sometimes I just wish he'd come out and discuss it publicly, but that's throwing guys that worked hard for him under the bus.

From PowderBlues: With it likely to be an anemic crowd for NMSU, does Boyce take that as an opportunity to make a public appearance at a football game? He will have been chancellor for over 1mo by that point.

At some point, he has to, right? That would be the right game to do it. Only the diehards and Boy Scout troops will be at that one, I suspect.

From DeuceMccluster22: Jenny was a POS who only reconnected w Forest after she found out she was dying and needed someone to raise Little Forest. I mean she let the kid grow to be what 4? 5? Before she finally sent him that letter to come meet her in Savannah, Ga. not to mention all the times she mistreated him in the past.Is she one of the most despicable movie characters of all time?

Finally! I've been saying this for years. She was horrible to him for much of his life. But then she throws herself at him, gets pregnant and doesn't tell him? Just unforgivable!

From Reb Talking18: How many future NBA players do you think are in the Ole Miss program?

Let me watch games for a month and then I can better answer that question. I want to see the new guys play a bit.

From RebCJ: Is Larry Fedora a possibility or click bait by ESPN insider?

No way. Let me retract that. These days, nothing would surprise me. But come on!

From CityRebel: If we fire Luke immediately after the Egg Bowl, what P5 programs do you think would hire him as their HC? If none, what P5 programs do you think would bring him in for a formal interview? If none, what do you think his next job will be?

I would think he'd have a tough time getting a P5 job right now. As for his next step, whenever that may come about, I have no idea.

From rogertheshrubber: In the zeal to produce "pure" results free of wrong or missed calls, are we reaching a tipping point where there are so many stoppages of action that the games (regardless of sport but esp. football) are getting stale/boring? Isn't it true that there will never be enough cameras to get it all right anyway? Does this new need to catch everything actually lead to more questionable calls?

No, I don't think so. I want them to get it right. I'm for an automated strike zone, for example.

From nas5108: What do you view as the hardest football jobs in each of the P5 conferences?

Big Ten: Rutgers ACC: Wake Forest SEC: Vanderbilt Big 12: Baylor Pac 12: Washington State

From nas5108: Where do you think Urban Meyer is coaching next year?

Southern Cal

From wtcarr: Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Hendricks, Addison Russell, Duane Underwood, and a cupsnake for Mike Trout. Who says no?

Everyone. Neither side would do that deal.

From Tkarr17: With November quickly approaching, I'm assuming Jimmy the Elf's off-season is soon coming to an end. What changes has young Jimmy made to make Christmas 2019 the best one? What will it take for his contract to be rolled over into 2020?

Jimmy. is several hundred years old. He'll have a tough time topping his 2018 Christmas gifts. On the other hand, he'd have to really screw up to get fired by the McCready family. He's beloved.

From JaxAve92: Who would be your top 3 bands/singers to see live? They can be alive or dead.

Prince, Don Henley, Kool & The Gang

From robert90: Because the Luke name is polarizing right now with the fan base, lets take his name out of this question. Let's say the head coaches name right now is Coach Smith. Keeping everything else the same up to this point in the season, is the Ole Miss football program headed in a good direction?

That's a great way to phrase it. It'd be a close call, but I'd generally, tentatively say yes, it's going in the right direction. But man, it's close, and if they decide to make a change, I get it.

From tawilson03: What are a few of your favorite podcasts?

The Woj Pod The Joe Rogan Experience American Elections Wicked Game The Lowe Post The Report Into the Basket Office Ladies Someone Knows Something

From Barndog72: Neal. Which recruits do you see OM closing with in the 2020 class and who transfers out?

McKinnley Jackson, Omari Thomas, J.J. Pegues, Emmanuel Forbes, maybe another couple.

From WhatTheHell_IHL: What improvements do you think NCAAB should make going into the future? Do you see it mostly being the one and done rule (which would be on the NBA to fix) as what waters down the product with less developed skill but raw ability or such things like the amount of threes attempted by players who can't shoot as one example? I love college basketball as a whole and have forever, but I do hold the belief that growing up, in the early 2000's, the product was much more watchable.

I hate the one-and-done. Let the elite players go pro immediately, leave the other players to be developed. All in all, it will improve the product.

Non Ole Miss question- why hasn’t Mike Norvell been hired by a bigger program yet? Does he have cooties? — Michael Wyrick (@mtwyrick) October 29, 2019

There's obviously something there. I've heard stuff, but I'm not going to be the guy gets sued. However, without something there, he's the coach at Florida. Or Tennessee. Or Arkansas. Or Mississippi State. He's a helluva coach. Something is stopping the move.

From CityRebel: Neal, in an effort to keep shifting the goalposts, it now appears some of the Luke fluffers are saying that Luke was forced to keep McGriff and Longo. Granted, Bjork lied all the time, but he said publicly that Luke had the authority to make whatever staff changes he wanted when the interim tag was removed. Question is: If Luke wanted to fire McGriff when he got the full time gig, could he have done so? Or was he told he was not allowed to make any staff changes at all? I can't even believe I'm having to ask this. So ridiculous the lengths the Luke fluffers will go to. Truly baffling.

No, Luke was not forced to keep them. It was his call. It's my opinion Bjork wanted Luke to move on from those guys. He absolutely had the authority to make changes. This has been covered, in my opinion, ad nauseam. That's not directed at you, by the way. I just think it's time to move on from it.

From jasongreer: What are the chances that Rich Rod coaches another full season at OM?

My opinion: Not high. I base that on nothing, by the way. I just get the feeling he wants to do something else. I could be dead wrong.

From luckydogg23: What has to happen and when do you think we downsize total seats in the Vaught and go more premium seats?

I think all schools, Ole Miss included, are going to try to head in that direction soon.

A non-coaching question: assuming what you just sunk ($$) into your new video equipment/set up is paid in FULL. Next, if you were given $50,000 to ONLY spend on your podcast/video cast/business, but not salaries/compensation what would you spend it on and why? — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) October 29, 2019

I'd buy the editing equipment needed to do some really cool video packaging as well as the equipment needed to do quality video interviews remotely. In other words, the stuff to make Skype conversations broadcast-quality.

Legit question and not trying to troll. I keep seeing this narrative that Luke has a good recruiting class. I don't see it. Three 4 stars in 22 person class, 0 for 10 in the Rivals instate top 10, and 11 out 14 in the SEC by average star ranking. 1/2 — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) October 29, 2019

The numbers are worse using the 247 composite. Is it all faith in Tyler Siskey's "plan" or filling the class early? What am I missing that makes this more than just a class to beat Vandy and hope someone else is historically bad to get to 6 wins? — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) October 29, 2019

Their argument is they're evaluating and developing well. In fairness to them, this last class has been very productive.

Maybe I missed this, but will the upcoming lottery in MS help the baseball scholarship situation? Level the playing field a little? — Jason Bacon (@rackadx) October 29, 2019

Not even a little bit.

Why do msu fans pay for a subscription to @RebelGrove? That seems odd, right? — The Loaf (@BlackmanHair) October 30, 2019

Their money is green, too.

IF YOU COULD HAVE LUNCH WITH ONE PERSON ALIVE OR DEAD, WHO WOULD IT BE? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 30, 2019