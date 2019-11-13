The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, Edition 61
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RG.com and Twitter.
I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...
From VibinReb45: If you had to guess how do you the NCAA issues in Memphis end? I can’t imagine this is going to stop with Wiseman.Also I’m under the impression that Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss basketball job is as close to a “perfect fit” as you can get? Do you think his success is a good example of why you should go after older more experienced coaches then the “hot name” candidates?
I anticipate a full-scale investigation now that Memphis has gone this route. I cannot comprehend Memphis' approach to this. It's insane.
Yes, Davis and Ole Miss are an excellent fit. But no, I don't think his success is an example of why you should go older. Each situation is unique.
From Hottytoddy7: What do you think the Ole Miss basketball rotation looks like in March? Kermit won’t play 12 all year and you young kids will develope hopefully.
