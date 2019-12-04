It's time for the Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

Join us for our Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 4th from 6pm to 8pm at The Westin Jackson!⁣

⁣

RSVP your tickets on Eventbrite!

Link: https://t.co/oZCazsF9yq



For more information on events visit https://t.co/2hkDYVUOCS! pic.twitter.com/Y9OvJIN9V4 — The Westin Jackson (@WestinJackson) November 20, 2019

From celinareb: Is business booming for y'all right now? I assume coaching searches have to help bring in the subscriptions.

It's been a good couple of days for business, yes. In our ideal world, Ole Miss would hire a star, he'd win big, leave after three years to go to the NFL or Ohio State or somewhere and then we'd rinse and repeat.

From cstrand: Percentages on coaching candidates?NorvellNapierHarsinHealyFuenteOther

I'd do flames right now before I'd do percentages. I have no idea.

From RebInMadison: ML's biggest mistake as HC?

The one, single biggest mistake: That's easy. He didn't win enough. I mean, if we're boiling it down to just one thing, he lost too much. Simple as that.

From rockreb: If, after Elijah Moore's s leg hike, Logan had made the extra point and Ole Miss went on to win in OT, would Matt Luke still be head coach?

Absolutely.

From Exasperated Reb: Yesterday the shoo-in was Mike Norvell.Today we hear Justin Fuente may be in the mix.Isn’t this search leading to a press conference Friday where Ole Miss announces Tommy West as its new head coach?

Jerry Lawler remains a possibility.

From RebHedge: Why is Norvell now an acceptable hire when he was damaged goods three years ago?

He's winning big and most believe that stuff is further behind him now.

We are honored to be recognized and voted as The Best Hotel in @clarionledger’s Best of 2019! Thank you to all our travelers who have made us their home away from home! Looking forward to the years to come! ⁣ pic.twitter.com/lv8NbngkAP — The Westin Jackson (@WestinJackson) November 7, 2019

From One Block East: Does Ole Miss have to hire “name brand” coach to get enough buy in from the fanbase?

It's hard for me to speak for a fanbase. However, I think a name would engender excitement in a base that hasn't had much in a while.

From nas5108: Do you really think guys like Healy and Drinkwitz are ready for this big of a jump up after only being a HC for very short amounts of time?

I have no idea. However, talking to people who do, they rave about Healy. I mean, man, they just gush about the guy. They say he's a future rock star in the business, the total package, etc. People who know coaching love the guy. They're high on Drinkwitz, but I've talked to a few guys in this thing who just ooh and ah about Healy.

From Charger Rebel: Why do you think the MLB thought it was a good idea to put a team in St. Petersburg Florida?

I think they badly overestimated the desire of Floridians to leave a perfectly nice night outdoors to drive to an ugly stadium in St. Pete to watch a baseball game.

From Rye Whiskey: When will the app get fixed?

Life's great mysteries, my friend. I've never used it. They tell us it's going to be fixed and they're working on it. I believe them, but I just use Safari on my phone and it's fine. I have never downloaded the app. From Rivals: we are on the brink of launching the new app, it is just awaiting final bug pass and review (by Apple). Older iOS devices, using the older Rivals app, are experiencing some issues in the interim here as we work to launch the new app.

From nas5108: How quickly do you believe KC is wanting to get the next HC hired? I believe he had to have a pretty good idea of who he could land before firing Luke, and that he isn’t just doing this all on the fly...

I think they'd like to have it done by early next week. I think he very likely had a real idea about a group of candidates he could hire but I don't believe they're locked in on one guy. There are rumors to that effect, but I'm not sold they're true.

From OrangeBeachReb: How common is it say, for example only, if OM has agreed to terms with Norvell but Norvell wants to focus on his championship game. Do both sides agree to put out (via friendly journalists) false information or fly the plane to Charlotte, for example, to throw everyone off? Not asking in a naive way but are the schools that strategic?

It can happen, but that would be difficult to keep quiet in today's media atmosphere.

We are excited to host our annual Festival of Trees this December! 🎄 ⁣

⁣

Most importantly we are proud to announce @childrensofms as our 2019 Charity Partner! All month we will have a variety of holiday events for the whole family to enjoy. ⁣https://t.co/2hkDYVUOCS pic.twitter.com/haqyx1C08b — The Westin Jackson (@WestinJackson) October 18, 2019

From hattiesburg reb: Will Carter go interview 3-4 guys this week or will most of this take place by phone?

At some point, and I'm guessing it's already started, he's going to want to meet people face to face and talk.

From Hannitized: Who are your top 10 NBA rookies/future stars my son and I need to watch?We are pretty heavy into the NBA so dig a little so I can look smart to my son! LOL!!!Tell Carson I need his expertise! Thank you...loving the coverage!Oh and lastly...first movie you watched on Disney + was

Obviously Terence Davis, right? Also, Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett, Brandon Clarke, Tyler Herro, Darius Bazley, Ky Bowman, De'Andre Hunter. Carson loves Coby White and the Bulls. And he's obsessed with Morant. I don't have Disney+. I'm a poor.

From IrishRebels: Who are the most important recruits in the current committed class that the new staff needs to place an emphasis on?

There's no way to know without knowing the coach and the style and all of that. Whoever gets it is going to have a whirlwind of work in front of him.

From SaladThunder: If you really think about it... This is exactly what we thought would happen after the sanctions. Matt Luke would hold it together with mediocrity and eventually we'd can him and hire someone to take it up a notch. Was the fan base wishful thinking with Matt? Why were the expectations so high for him?

They weren't. But Thursday was a really bad look and it spiraled.

From REBNUT: Was the loss to Oklahoma State in the NIT something we as fans should be concerned about ?

Absolutely. They looked awful. As I answer this, they trail Butler by nine at the half. They just have no offensive identity. It should be a concern. It's one for Kermit Davis.

From CityRebel: To expand on a previous question - top 5 biggest mistakes by Luke?

1. Retaining Longo and McGriff (though I get it) 2. Losing out on all of the Mississippi kids last December (I understand how it happened, but it was a killer) 3. Failure to find his voice with the fans (if that makes sense) That's enough. I hate to beat up the guy. He's a super person. I wish him nothing but the best. It's a shame it didn't work out.

From CityRebel: What do you see happening in the portal with us? Could some of the players that have entered decide their like the new coach and new offense since system and take their names out of the portal? What about Corral - do you think he stays now? Our new coach could be completely against his QB1 playing baseball and missing spring every year. And would give Corral all the QB1 snaps to win the job this spring and he could end up with JRP as one of his weapons when he’s moved to slot back. Or do you think Corral is simply done with OM after this last year and will enter the portal no matter what? Given what Luke did to him, I wouldn’t blame him if he felt that way.

It's impossible to say without knowing who gets the job. I'd guess Corral holds tight until he sees what happens.

From PinewoodReb: TD has blown away any realistic expectations in the first quarter of his rookie season--he's leading ALL rookies in WAR through 20ish games. What's his ceiling with the Raptors this season and maybe your opinion on his long term ceiling as an NBA players? Also, can my Raptors pull off a repeat this year?

His ceiling is a starting shooting guard in the NBA. At worst, he's an off-the-bench 3-and-day spark-provider. No, the Raptors aren't repeating but they're fun to watch.

From Sig Reb: Do you enjoy covering coaching searches?

Yes, I love the adrenaline rush. I like the chase. I like the craziness. I'm weird.

From BigSmoove32: Rather than zone in on Norvell or someone else, do you think it would be worth a shot to at least swing for the fences on someone who most think would not be interested? Most, including you, thought Luke wouldn’t be fired so it could be a “ you never know” kind of thing. I say give a really big name a shot, you never know.

Sure. If it's me, I call Urban Meyer and Bob Stoops and cats like that. After they say no, I pick their brains.

From fenreb: Is it common for HC replacement deals to be struck before the firing? What are the chances ADKC had his man before Luke was let go?

It's not uncommon; let's put it that way. As for Carter and this search, I'd say it's highly unlikely.

From MarvMerchants: From a pure speculation and hypothetical situation, why might a powerful agent want one client at a particular school and a different client at a different school... assuming he’s getting paid twice regardless?Follow up, let’s assume this agent is pushing one client towards a certain school versus another, how does that go down in the 1-on-1 convo’s?

Sometimes agents try to maneuver things to get as many of their clients jobs as possible. In the end, however, the schools have to want their guy and the coaches have to want the job. Jimmy Sexton as master puppeteer, for example, is really overplayed.

From B1G BEN: What hire is Ole Miss’s floor of the currently known candidates when comes to the new coach? What is the ceiling, any unmentioned big name potential? Is Ole Miss the best program outside of FSU looking right now?PS. What do you think the future is for Matt Luke and the assistants?

As of this moment (Tuesday night), the floor is Billy Napier. The ceiling is Mike Norvell. Many view Ole Miss as a better job than Florida State right now. We'll see this weekend, I suppose.

From Usp94: Admittedly haven’t read all the articles on Luke’s firing, but in your honest opinion was Matt’s firing the result of a booster power play, fan apathy, or has KC been working this behind the scenes garnering support to become AD from outside the Oxford bubble and gathering the means to make the change? I know he said Luke was safe at his introductory PC but the vote if confidence is almost always a death kiss

Thursday was terrible. Boosters got upset, money moved and things spiraled on Luke Sunday. It's as simple as that.

From RebCJ: How attractive is the OM job in the eyes of your national sources? How much do you believe Carter has strengthened the OM brand in the past 48 hours? (As of Monday night before the bag post)

It's an SEC job that can pay more than $4 million per year. It's a damn good job. Carter has certainly raised eyebrows. Let's let him finish the search before we pass judgment. It should be a fascinating few days.

From harrington77: How do schools make AD accountable for these outrageous contacts?Like what Ross did with Matt.

I guess the schools can fire the ADs. I mean, I'm not sure what else they could do.

From kmreb: Thoughts on Keith Carter’s first press conference?

He was great. Two of the questions were ridiculous. One had literally been answered a minute earlier and one was just mind-boggling.

From downhall: You've got one bottle for the rest of your life. Unlimited supply, but it is the only alcohol you'll get. What is it?

Tell me who your favorite child is and then I'll answer this evil question.

From OM575: Roughly how many booster bought out Matt’s contract and why did some academic, non athletic boosters get involved? How much did the big guy put in the pot?

I've heard names and stuff, but I'd have to confirm that before I wrote the aforementioned names. Of course, Ole Miss publicly denies that happened. I'm not sure why that's a point of contention.

From poppyreb: How far do you have to drive after partying with Chase on the Hand Raised Guys?

I have to walk about 15 feet to bed.

From gamtnreb: All events playing out the same (MSU loss, Moore leg hike, Logan miss kick) but with different AD and likely not on the job yet, is Luke coaching OM in 2020?Seems like the planets aligned for the fan base with Carter already on the job while all this went down.

I haven't thought about it like that, but you're right. Everything fell into place for something to happen.

From crw416: I've probably missed this along the way somewhere, who is Jimmy?Sorry, I know I am supposed to keep this sports related.

Jimmy Sexton? The powerful sports agent? Jimmy The Elf? He's my friend at the North Pole. He's my family's personal elf. He brings a present to the kids a few days before Christmas, leaves it at the door, rings the doorbell several times and then disappears in his private sleigh before the kids can see him. Damn, I loved those days. Magical.

From roccoreb: what's more important for SEC HC1. years of "being a boss" (coordinator + HC)2. years of Power 5 experience for example... all things being equal compare the years coached (not counting GA positions)1.norvell: coaching history 2009 to present (11 yrs)-- ASU- full time OC from 2012-2015 (4yrs)-- Memphis- group of 5 HC (4yrs)2.kiffen: coaching history 1997-present (23 yrs)--USC- OC 2005-2006 (2 yrs)--oakland raiders- HC 2007-2008 (2 yrs)--UT- HC 2009 (1yr)--USC- HC 2010-2013 (almost 4yrs)--bama- OC 2014-2016 (3 yrs)--FAU- HC 2017-2019 (3 yrs)

I think it's all about fit. I don't think there's one formula.

From ShreveportRebel: This may have already been explained but do you think there is any reason to believe that State keeping Joe Moorhead actually may have cause OM to speed up their plans to reboot this thing? Might be able to take control of the state while MSU sits in mediocrity. Just a thought.

It's a thought, but it's not one I've heard from Ole Miss people.

From DENTUREMAN: Do you think Bianco needs to worry if this coaching search goes well?KC and GB sure have gain popularity points by the ML firing.

Based on what's happened over the past few days, everybody better win if they want job security.

From docz786: More than likely a stretch. But you did say last night weird things happen when jobs come open...coaches you wouldn’t predict become available.so...what’s up with Chris Peterson leaving UW ?

The Petersen thing was a surprise. Maybe he just got burned out. It's a brutal job, and once some of these guys have more money than they'll ever be able to spend, they decide to take a break and enjoy life.

From cagardner: Now that he’s no longer coaching, and chance you get Matt Luke on the pod?

I'll reach out when the time is right. I doubt he wants to talk right now.

From Call me the bandit: 1. Where does Rich Rod go from here? And Luke? 2. Likelihood the new coach keeps a staff member or two.

I wonder if Rodriguez wants to take a Group of 5 head coaching job. I would think Luke could land an offensive line coaching job anywhere, but I have no idea what he wants to do.

A suite at The Westin Jackson

Hypothetically - if you were the AD who would you hire? Lolz



Ok - truthfully I want your brisket recipe. I haven’t done one on my egg yet, but I’ve heard you talk about yours. Can you share? — Brandon Tucker (@p_b_tucker) December 2, 2019

I'd hire Norvell or Kiffin. I do get the Healy infatuation though. The Sean McVay comparison is intriguing. Put salt and pepper all over it. Wrap it in Reynolds wrap for 24 hours. Put it on your smoker or BGE (with the plate-setter) at 230ish degrees until the internal temperature is 195-200 degrees. Let it rest 20-30 minutes. Enjoy.

How long will it be before you get sleep, and do you just keep your phone plugged in, or do you just have spare battery chargers laying around? — Taylor DeCastro (@trinitymotors) December 2, 2019

Sleep? What's that? I do have spare chargers laying around. I try to keep it plugged in as much as possible.

If you had to pick one current Cfb HC to cover who would it be? — Daniel Green (@DanielG_Rebel1) December 2, 2019

Mike Gundy. I find him entertaining and kind of fascinating.

Who is responsible for posting the jet whereabouts updates? — bart (@key8214) December 3, 2019

Chad. And he's failing miserably. Again.

Will a coach be hired by this Saturday night or Sunday afternoon? — Christian Burford (@ChristianBurfor) December 2, 2019

Maybe Sunday afternoon, if I'm guessing right. Unless it's Healy, which I suppose could happen sooner.

Whoever the new head coach is, what would you consider to be a “successful” hire? Bowl games, winning seasons, a full stadium? — Nate (@Nate_Blumberg) December 2, 2019

Yes. It's a scoreboard and turnstile business.

Possibility of drinkwitz being on ole miss’ radar? — Blair Baker (@RealBlairBaker) December 2, 2019

It's possible, but I'm not hearing his name at all so far.

From $WithARebelYell$: What are the chances we keep Mike Macintyre as DC?

I'd be surprised. I doubt he'd want to stay in that capacity.

From thelittlepilot: Do you remember any firings where the players/recruits were noticeably happy about the decision?

Not that I've ever covered, no.

From skelleyy: Will the embarrassment Ole Miss endured with Hugh Freezes off the field issues be taken into account by Keith Carter when considering hiring Mike Norvell or other coaches in the search? It is common knowledge that there are similar off the field issues with Norvell... Is it too soon for Ole Miss to take on such reputational risk? Obviously winning is the first criteria but do you think character and off the field issues will taken into account in the search?

It sounds like it's something that is, at the very least, in the back of Carter's mind. Personally, I think Ole Miss is free and clear of that stuff. Hire the best coach.

What’s the most creative use of emojis you’ve ever seen? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) December 3, 2019