It's time for The Mailbag, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From ChetDonnelly: What do you think should be a reasonable expectation after year three of Lane Kiffin as far as record?

Contention in the SEC West, a Jan. 1 bowl game and top-20 recruiting on a consistent basis.

From Dub Junior: Do you believe that Lane Kiffin truly believes that Ole Miss is capable of making it to the College Football Playoff? I remember you said that many former Ole Miss coaches never believed that Ole Miss could win at a national level.

Yes. Otherwise, I don't think he pursues the job. I think Kiffin is confident enough to believe he could win big at a lot of places.

From um98rebl: When you expect CLK will have a staff fully hired and in place? Where do you think OM finishes this year in recruiting?Finally, over/under of 45k season tickets sold for 2020?

He's not in any rush. He needs to get the staff assembled correctly. Doing it quickly is simply a bonus. I don't know how many season tickets are available. How do student tickets work? Etc. I expect sellouts.

From gamtnreb: Last week for you summed up in a GIF?

From Dova Reb: First, thank you for all you do. You guys do a fantastic job.1. Will you be able to get numbers on the season ticket deposits currently underway? Number reserved? New reservations vs people who had season tickets last year?2. I’m sure you can’t disclose your number of subscribers but I’m curious as to how much your business grew in the last 7-10 days

We'll get ticket information as soon as we can. As for our business, we grew by almost 10 percent in five days. It was a nice, nice week.

From Pants83: Does this hire and excitement take some pressure off Kermit to produce an instant winner with a young team this year? Does it do the same or opposite for Bianco?

It does take some heat off Davis, yes, but I wonder if it turns up the heat on Bianco. I'm not saying it does. I just wonder.

From MarvMerchants: Did rivals have to open a new line of credit for your Christmas bonuses this year, or will you be getting a year subscription to the jelly of the month club?

From doresrule: Do you think Kiffin would use Plumlee, Corral, or Tisdale or just scrap them all and run with Ashford?

I think he'll have a very open spring competition and likely another one in the fall.

From codyroso: Does Keith Carter have more goodwill among the fan base in just a few weeks than Ross Bjork ever had in his tenure?

Yes. It's not even close.

From Tdualm: Having seen many a coaching change, what’s your expectation for how HCLK will interact with the OM beat writers, and do you expect more of a regional, if not national, media presence in Oxford, going forward?

My guess is he'll be pretty guarded for a good bit. I suspect he'll be pretty cautious with most of the local guys, self included, until he gets a feel for who's who. And yes, I expect there to be much more of a regional and national presence going forward with Kiffin here.

From Rebel-97: How many fans do you think Ole Miss would have taken to Houston if Luke was still coach and how many do you think are going now?

My guess is 25,000 now, compared to about 6,000 had there been no change.

From Swag4Heisman: Any lingering concerns with staff from the Briles’ Baylor scandal staff?

I would think Ole Miss would vet that pretty well, but in general, no.

From Grovin1551: Is there a part of you that still can’t believe how the last week unfolded? I’m still having trouble believing it actually happened.

I kept waiting for Ole Miss to do Ole Miss things, if I'm honest. Instead, Ole Miss did Alabama things. I'm still kind of amazed.

From huntingrebel2001: How close were we to getting somebody else other than Kiffin and who do you think it would have been? What was Keith’s sales pitch to Kiffin?

Oh, probably closer than we'll ever really know, though I think it's clear Keith Carter was pretty steadfast. My guess is he would have turned to Eliah Drinkwitz.

From Tdualm: Based on your experience with prior coaching regime changes, what do you expect the most likely “to do” list for HCLK is for his first week in Oxford?

He's just got to focus on recruiting and try to fill out a staff in his spare time. Simple as that right now.

From North Tampa Rebel: At what point did Keith Carter move on from Norvell? Was there a final straw with him?

Late Thursday. No final straw. It just became obvious he was headed to Florida State.

From B1G BEN: It’s been 8 years since Freeze’s hiring and a lot of the off field staff has been there for a long time. I’ve heard we have a new S&C coach already and I expect the Equipment Room would survive a nuclear attack but how much turnover will there be in Video, Training, GA’s/Ops guys and all the assistant AD’s? Complete Overhaul?

I anticipate a system flush, though obviously some will hang around for continuity or competitive advantage or whatnot.

From wjstrahan: What's the impact on this year's recruiting class as a result of the Lane Kiffin hire?

It's too early to say. Ask me in about five weeks.

From olehosk: I feel there is little doubt that Kiffin will succeed from a football results perspective.My biggest fear is that when we really getting it going in recruiting we are going to face the same attacks from rival programs which will create a lot of negative noise - and that State may actually try and do the same things they did last time. How do we protect ourselves from unfair and selective enforcement by the NCAA?

Layers. You'll need layers. Oh, and you'll need people to be quiet. And layers.

From Hannitized: What is the reaction to Kiffin's hiring in the city of Oxford....Chamber of Commerce...Harry Alexander's reaction? Can Lane save Oxford? The gloom and doom in Rebel Rags on Black Friday was unlike anything I have ever experienced...my son & I were two of five people...felt terrible for them. Thank you to you and Chase and your wives as we can not imagine the hours you two put in over the past ten days or so...Merry Christmas and thanks!

Elation. Relief. Hope. Merry Christmas to you as well.

From Austin TX Rebel: As usual, Mike Leach's name was floated by multiple fan bases alike throughout the recent coaching searches. However, I don't recall hearing much at all in the way of interviews or any tangible interest for that matter. Was there ever any real interest in him here, at Arkansas or even Missouri? Just curious....TIA

Ole Miss wasn't interested. I think Arkansas kicked the tires. I don't think he was really on Missouri's radar. That post-Washington press conference was an awful look.

From OleMissRebs67: Will Lane bring a big time QB in come February signing day? And do you think the QB’s we have on campus are capable of running lanes offense?

I'm sure he'll always be on the prowl for big-time quarterbacks. As for your second question, I really don't know. I'm sure he'll give them all a long look this spring.

From kmreb: Love to hear your thoughts on the Pittman hire at Arkansas. We know he is a great guy, but how is an old school offensive line coach going to do at Arkansas?

Sam Pittman is a really nice guy. His offensive linemen have always loved him. He's a really good recruiter. But man, it's such a leap.I hate the flip from Bielema to Morris and now back to an old-school, power offense. It just feels like a disaster.

From JT_Bowtie: Enrollment at Ole Miss has dropped the past 3 years. What do you think Lane Kiffin's hire does for enrollment numbers? Does it stop the year over year drop, or reverse it?

My guess is it will help stop the bleeding, but it won't stop it entirely. The university has a lot of work to do to catch up. It's a great step, however, at least in my opinion.

From nas5108: How good of a recruiting job do you predict Kiffin and company will do in the 2021 class? Top 12-15 class nationally?

My prediction for 2021 is top 10. I'm on record.

From liahoREB: Is there a story about coming up with the site name Rebel Grove? You guys sit around with a few fingers of bourbon? Any other names discussed?

Very boring story. They told me I needed a name I could register when it switched from rebelsports.net. That was what I came up with. It wasn't particularly inspired.

From wtcarr: I imagine Lane can't really go out to bars or eat dinner in peace in Oxford right now after largely living in anonymity in South Florida. Does he just have to do Uber Eats for every meal and go out drinking in Memphis if he wants?

I would imagine he doesn't even have time to think about that right now. His life will be crazy busy for quite some time.

From Hattiesreb32: I feel like it was a slow coaching cycle this year- OM, Mizzou, Arky and FSU are the only significant jobs I was aware of- seems like other years have had many more- is this the reason OM was able to get this level of a hire? Also what would things look like now if Kiffin has been hired in 2017?

I advocated his hiring in 2017. I think he would've done well, but that's just me. Others disagree. I have long thought he was a fit. We'll see if I'm right.

From BigDogSaint23: When will we break ground on Keith Carter’s statue?

Soon. After all, there's going to be a statue to replace.

From ole_tbone: It appears Lane went to Jensei for his first dinner in Oxford. How do you rate that decision? What does this tell us about the new coach?

I've never been there. I've never even set foot in the place. I've heard it's great, but I don't get out much. I'll get Chase to comment on this on the podcast.

From RebYell: Not sure if you can go public with your sentiments, nevertheless, who would you prefer have wanted for the OM job: Norvell or Lane?

I didn't have a preference, so to speak. I knew Kiffin would get good for business, but I'd heard I'd really like Norvell.

Does Lane Kiffin love Ole Miss? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) December 9, 2019

No.

And that should thrill you.

Would Kiffen have taken the #HailState job if it had been open? — JM (@train21reb) December 9, 2019

I don't know. My guess is yes, but my educated guess is he would've had some reservations about it. Speaking to industry insiders during the search, I asked one prominent person if the Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas jobs were open at the same time with the same relative rosters and at the same salary, which job is most attractive. He said Ole Miss. In fact, this person said something pretty interesting. He said the Ole Miss job is a very good job "if Ole Miss would just get out of its own way."

Neal and Chase, who would win in hypothetical matchup: Mississippi 6A State Champion or Tennessee private school (like MBA, BA, McCallie, Ensworth)? Important question, needs deliberation on #MailbagMonday. — Davis McCool (@Davis_McCool) December 9, 2019

Are the Chargerettes performing at halftime? Without that answer, I can't even begin to deliberate your hypothetical.

From robert90: Maybe I'm not the best fan, but that scene when Kiffin arrived at the airport was SUPER creepy to me. Is that a normal thing when colleges hire a new coach? Fans show up to the airport and cheer and have the coach take pictures with their new born children?

It was a little creepy, sure, but it also showed you just how hungry Ole Miss people are for a winner.

From DgreenReb: I know its super early and this is dumb but if you had to guess which team are we more likely to jump in the west over the next few years. Auburn, A&M or LSU

I'd guess Texas A&M. Maybe Auburn. I'm a believer in LSU.

From Rogertheshrubber: I know we won't know for a few years but at this point, do you think Lane Kiffin was the absolute best coach that Ole Miss could've gotten? If not, whom?

At this moment in time, given the optics and the need to excite the fanbase, yes, Kiffin was the best coach Ole Miss could have possibly hired. Does that make him a sure-fire home run? No. But again, this was the time to take a risk, if you can even call Kiffin that.

From yankeenot: Neal the fan base feels they have scored a victory and were instrumental in the hiring of Lane Kiffin and I tend to agree. I think our fan base expects him to have us competitive in a couple of years. Do you think this is an unrealistic expectation of what he can accomplish in this timeframe.

Yes, I think it's realistic to be competitive in a couple of years. Now, does competitive equal winning the SEC West? I'd say no, but being an 8- to 9-win team in a couple of years is certainly possible.

From BrentwoodTN-Rebel: I know you are not a big spring game guy, but should OM capitalize and make it a huge event?

Ole Miss absolutely should try to turn it into a spectacle this year. Bands, stuff for kids, unveil a new fluffy shark, everything.

From im_watching_you: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

God, no!

From Booker110: Should fans be concerned that Siskey is staying around? I get the sense LK wants to recruit nationally but Siskey has not shown the ability to do that IMO.

Siskey is excellent at this job. I'd guess Kiffin would like to keep him around, but that's just a guess.

From roccoreb: given kiffin's personality, does it open the door to you guys to ask some questions like folks do with spurrier.... or with leach... questions like "favorite super hero and why", "who would win if the SEC mascots were to fight?"and what would your question be?

Probably, maybe? I don't know the guy at all yet, so it's hard to say. My guess is he'll be a little more self-deprecating and caught up with pop culture than some of his predecessors. But I just don't know him at all yet.

From HotBeer: Any chance (or rumor) that CJ Johnson might find his way onto Kiffin’s staff in some capacity? Obviously CJ coached under LK at FAU, and just from barely knowing the guy casually and what little I have heard about him professionally I have to imagine he would be a hell of a recruiter in-state.

I've heard that rumor. In fact, I've heard he's likely going to be on the staff (in and off-the-field capacity).

From: BoomtjeBoomtje: I'll rephrase my question. You've intimated Kiffin will downplay the MS State rivalry. So far the evidence seems to confirm. Kiffin's rep (or at least the Kiffin persona) is to be a troll and play up rivalries. Why is it going to be different in this case and is it based on advice he's getting from somewhere?

I just think his sights are set higher than Mississippi State and he's not going to get bogged down by all of that. Plus, maybe he's listened to people who tell him that all they want is attention. The best way to get those people to give up is to starve them to death.