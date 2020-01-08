It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. So here we go...

From VibinReb45: Do you think the renewed excitement for football slightly hurts the basketball program in terms of enthusiasm?

Maybe a bit, but mostly, I just think it's the lack of big wins that has hurt the enthusiasm a bit,.

From nas5108: What did you do for New Years?

I lit a fire, grilled some fish, drank some wine and went to bed at 10:30. On New Year's Day, I went to the gym, smoked a ham and watched some football. My life is boring (and that's a good thing).

From fbelliott: How many spots do we have left in this recruiting class? And has anyone else left the team, other than Mathews?

14ish? And no, not that I'm aware of. Everyone appears to be giving the spring a shot, at the very least.

From celinareb: Since you will have probably watched the bachelor by the time you publish the mailbag, who do you think wins? O/U on "romantic nights" Peter has?

My early money is on Hannah Ann, and my suspicion is my boy Pilot Pete is quite the "romantic."

From Napuckett14: Assuming hypothetically that Carson had the qualities to play professionally in baseball, basketball, or football, which sport would you prefer he go pro in?

Can he be a punter? I guess I'd pick basketball. He loves the sport so much. I mean, he loves it.

From BiloxiLaw: How does the change in coaching staff change the flow of information media members like you or others at the spirit receive? How do those at Alabama get inside info since Kiffin is reportedly going to be tight lipped like Saban? Is it comparable?

Right now, there's no flow of information. It's forcing us to dig on outside sources, which is fun, frankly. It's too early to know how all of that is going to go. It doesn't matter to me; I've spent most of my 12 years here working as an outsider. Again, it's fun. I've never, ever complained about or discussed access. I couldn't care less.

From HomewoodReb: Maybe I missed it, but any update on OT Darius Thomas?

The last I asked, there was no update. Things were status quo, meaning he was still being evaluated. I didn't sense tremendous optimism, but again, that was in November.

From wcrowlen: Why did guys who have been typically good shooters suddenly forget how to shoot? Or is it as simple as all of us underestimating TD his whole career? I know this is an oversimplification, but are the offensive woes something that a “defensive” minded basketball coach just has to deal with? Do Robinson, Joiner, and Murrell bring polished offensive skills to the team that are currently lacking?

Ole Miss misses Terence Davis. Period. It's increased the load on other players and they haven't consistently been able to handle it. Joiner is a scorer. Murrell should be an early impact guy as well. Robinson, I suspect, will be pretty raw early in his career.

From $WithARebelYell$: Do you think running the option could work in the SEC WEST?

No.

From robert90: On a recent Podcast you all talked about Durkin getting a second chance after the investigation found him guilty of no wrong doing while at Maryland. And that ESPN kind of targeted Durkin and ran with a bunch of stories but investigations found no wrong doing on his part. Do you think Art Briles gets a second chance in major college football? He was also found guilty of no wrong doing by investigations. There were tons of ESPN stories and people "in the know" that said he covered up rapes, but no investigation found him guilty of any wrong doing. Baylor actually paid him $15 million to leave.So taking hearsay and public opinion out of the equation, does Briles get a second chance?

I think Durkin and Briles are apples and oranges. I'll be surprised if Briles gets another major opportunity.

From mrmcbeath45: Are you hearing any names that are in the transfer portal that have interest in coming to play for Kiffin?

Nothing really reliable yet. My guess is they'll look at the grad transfer market in the spring/summer.

From DgreenReb: If you had to chose one of the following which one would it beA) Full head of hair and no chance of going baldB) Under 10% bodyfat for life no matter whatC) Another Cubs World Series Win

That's easy. I can be less than 10 percent body fat and eat and drink what I want? The Cubs are on their own.

From nas5108: Who are your top 5 teams in the NBA?

1. Lakers 2. Celtics 3. Clippers 4. Bucks 5. Rockets

From Grovin1551: If you delete Twitter, where will all the State fans direct their anger?

I think they'd miss me. They love to hate me. I sort of enjoy the hate from them, for I know the truth, which makes it even funnier.

From Rebel1991: Is there a certain number in the recruiting rankings that we need to get for you to consider this class a success? Or do we just call it a wash, fill as many needs as possible, and shift focus to 2021 recruiting? Obviously a transition class but an impactful class here goes a long way.

No, this is a transition class. The 2021 class needs the big ranking.

From Hannitized: Can the Bucks break the NBA record for most wins? Do you think they will be playing for a championship? Is Giannas good enough to win it or will his weaknesses be exposed like last season? Your take on Stern's passing is_____?

Yes, but I question their ability to win a conference finals series. Giannis is great, but he can be stopped at times. That's worrisome in a high-level playoff series. Stern was the greatest major sports commissioner in modern history.

From DgreenReb: Who do you think the most important recruit left on the board (They we have at least a 50% chance of getting) is?

Oh, I don't know. I'll say Henry Parrish. But again, it's really hard to say right now. I anticipate a crazy final three weeks.

From Baldwyn Reb 2019: How big of a job would it take for kiffin to leave after success? would it be like Michigan? or it would take a Bama USC Clemson job

He hasn't coached a game at Ole Miss yet. I think that bears repeating.

From mr troy: Relax, it is just a dream. In this dream you are all set to go on Dancing with the Stars, but you need a partner. Since this is a dream, you can chose anyone from the past or present. Who comes to mind? Here are some suggestions: Gypsy Rose Lee, Leslie Caron, Ginger Rogers, Little Egypt.

Lindsay Arnold. And I'll die on this hill.

From bojolly: I know you won’t give names obviously but who are your sources? Coaches, former coaches, agents, PIs? Things were crazy during the coaching search do they ever get salty with you after multiple calls/texts/etc? I really have no idea how it works.

I just make stuff up and hope for the best. :-)

From M.O.B. Rebel: Hoops question. Big Kermit fan here. But I’ve been disappointed in the product so far. Some of it makes sense. Louis’ injury was a huge blow, I think we are seeing that. Now Williams has an injury. Crowley is a frosh. Sy was out of shape and will get his 1st taste of SEC ball soon. Sammy Hunter has been borderline bad every time he’s played (IMO, he just needs a big offseason). That’s a lot of new faces and injuries. Understandable. But my question is: the disappointing play - is it more attributed to the above or the lackluster overall play of Tyree, Shuler, Buffen and Hinson? You can’t say combination of both ;-)

But what if it is a combination of those things? For it is. Also, the season isn't over yet. Let's see what happens here in the next few weeks.

From Cublicious_16: Okay. I’m a lifelong Cubs fan also. Do you think the Cubs make any major moves or trades before the beginning of the season?? And if so. What could you see them doing?? Been very quiet so far

I think they're waiting for Bryant's grievance to be ruled upon. Assuming it's ruled on in the Cubs' favor, I think activity is possible. I think there's a chance it's very active. Then again, they appear did set on getting out of the tax, so there's no room to do much.

From PizzaReb: Rivals Brass: “Neal you’ve done such a great job with Rebel Grove we’d like for you to start running the MSU Rivals site. You’ll have to relocate to Starkville and John Cohen requires all State beat writers live in the same cul de sac in order for you to have access. You can keep the podcast ventures and all of that. No problems there. We’ll have Laura a job lined up so she won’t take a pay cut. We just want you to switch sites and sign a 3 year contract. And yes you have to cover women’s basketball too. What % increase in annual income would you need to receive in order for us to make that happen?”

They'd have to guarantee a 50 percent raise. And Caroline would kill me. It would be fun to show up on that beat, though. The writers hate me more than the fans do.

From BroWallace: In your opinion, are there any assistants Kiffin missed on, or will miss on, due to the allotted assistant money?

Not to my knowledge.

From Hattiesreb32: I keep seeing headlines that say “T Martin turns down Ole Miss OC job to stay at TN” is that just misinformation? Certainly Kiffin wouldn’t demote Lebby for a different guy would he? Was he offered the OC job before Lebby was hired?

Kiffin is his own offensive coordinator, so that gives him tons of flexibility with the offensive staff. No, however, Lebby isn't getting demoted.

From OrangeBeachReb: How often (even it rarely) does Laura look at this message board? If never, based on what you tell her, what does she think of the asylum called the RG message board? Does she ever give you business advice regarding RG?

She never looks at it. We don't talk about my work that much. She gets interested in coaching searches and stuff, but otherwise, it's rarely a topic of conversation.

From WilcoReb: I was at OM during Gillom, Clark, Chancellor, Final Four era. WTF is up with Yo and this program? How much patience do we need?

It's a total rebuild -- from scratch.

From LaPenn5: When dieting .... stick with bourbon, Vodka, of red wine. What was best for you. Cause now I’ve gone from drinking a good bit each day to drinking 1 time in the last 4 days. @Neal McCready

Supposedly, wine is bad, but I refuse to believe that. I mean, as much as I enjoy it, it has to be good for me. Supposedly, you're best to stick to spirits without sweetening mixers.

From OrangeBeachReb: It’s mid-day Tuesday. Judge is going to NY. How much of States problems - distributed, are because of: 1) Timing of Morehead firing, 2) Firing of Morehead after 2 bowls, 3) perceived lack of leadership/commitment to a coach by leadership, 4) leadership not having their “hire” all set upon firing of Morehead, 5) candidates just not wanting to be in SEC West, 6) putting off Napier (as speculated) by retaining Morehead post-Egg Bowl, 7) other?

Bottom line: They butchered it. It might turn out OK, but they butchered it. They had a plan and they let emotion impact it.

Will you PLEASE work tirelessly to break the State coaching search before they do? I need this epic level of meltdown in my life like I need oxygen. — GolfinReb83 (@GolfinReb83) January 7, 2020

I just don't have the energy. I do love coaching searches though. I've played with the MSU one some for fun.

How do we convince Rebel fans to stop caring about miss state and start thinking bigger? — Charles France (@charlesfrance) January 6, 2020

How do I convince the Cubs to hire me as their manager?

I have an 8 month old baby girl we named Caroline. Got any tips for raising a Caroline? Lol — Matthew Hall (@Matthew_Hall32) January 6, 2020

If yours is anything like mine, you're in for a special ride. Damn, I love my Caroline. She's a special, special kid. I love everything about her. She's going to be a superstar in life. I bet your Caroline will, too. Enjoy the ride, though. It goes fast. Here's mine 10 years ago this week:

How long does it take to become competent unlocking the cleats from the #peloton? 3 rides in and still look like a fool trying to get off. — stronganimaldoc (@MusclesMarecle) January 6, 2020

It took me a solid week. Hang in there. I had to leave my shoes in the clips for the first couple of rides. I'm glad no one was there to see it.

Can I have a job with y'all? pic.twitter.com/hzhyh7zGRN — Me (@Parky_OG) January 6, 2020

Can you work for free?

Neal, please tell me, are the boys back in town??? — Andy Kirk (@YaBoiGrandyKirk) January 7, 2020

They're back. They're hanging out at Dino's.

If you were coach, what would you do to make the Rebels’ basketball team more efficient on offense? — Caleb Salers 🇺🇸 (@realcalebsalers) January 7, 2020

I'd buy, er, recruit some five-stars.

When is rent due? Or am I living in your head for free?

I got one for you @NealMcCready "Why does Donald Trump tweet so much?" I will sit back and enjoy this response 😜 — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) January 7, 2020

Ah, Benjamin, always seeking the answers to life's mysteries. I prepared a 10,000-word answer to your question. I deleted it. Instead, here's a picture of a baby gorilla reacting to a cold stethoscope. Enjoy, my friend.

I will never get over how much I love this image.



A baby gorilla reacting to a cold stethoscope. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xUdIFVntPs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2020