It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from here and Twitter. This is Edition No. 69, which is nice. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From WBurns42: How often do you and others rely on direct sources for information? Such as in a coaching search, are you more likely to use Coach X as a source or someone who is familiar with Coach X.

The first rule of Source Club is you don't talk about Source Club.

From VibinReb45: With this staff basically complete do you think this staff hauls in a top ten class next year? Seems like Kiffin is focusing on South Florida, Texas, Georgia and some of the east coast states.

I'm on record with this prediction. Yes, I think when the 2021 class is all said and done, it's a top-10 class. On another note, it's really hitting me as we talk about 2021 kids that I have a 2021 kid. It hits me in the feels quite often.

From North Tampa Rebel: Have a 5 & 2 year old both sick this weekend. Not the flu, but fever, throwing up, etc....Any tips for surviving these annual sick weeks? Any home remedies you take to keep from getting sick?

One, you're going to get sick. Own it. It's coming. Two, you don't have time to get sick. Your health no longer matters. Suck it up, buttercup. Home remedies? Yes, whiskey. I also recommend vodka. Wine works, too. I have a friend who swears by rum. He bought me a bottle. Try rum.

From RebCJ: Has Kermit’s coaching style changed since Middle Tenn or did he just have players that could handle tough love?

No, he's the same guy. They're a young team. They made some evaluation mistakes. They can't close games. These things happen. Davis' coaching style works. It's just one of those years to this point.

From DeuceMccluster22: What are some topics you'd like to see turned into a 30 for 30....excluding the 2016 World Series.

"It wasn't no 49-10: Inside the Houston Nutt rant, starring freshman Danny Nutt,." "With the second pick in the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears take who? Inside the selection of Mitchell Trubisky." "Just a little lower. Inside the Tampa massage parlor that led to Hugh Freeze's demise." "Who asked the damn question? Inside the saga that ruined the career or Noah McCrenzie."

From Hannitized: Battle of the Rooster haircuts...who wins? Marty Smith vs Guy Fieri...loser leaves town. Can they both leave? Who is the most obnoxious?

Everyone who knows him swears Marty Smith is a great guy. He also looks a lot more ripped up than Fieri. I kind of like Guy's Grocery Games. Shoot me.

From wtcarr: Will The Season continue on this fall? Either Kiffin would like more privacy around the program, or it will become must-watch TV.

I haven't heard otherwise. I haven't watched that show in more than five years.

From Levi275: Will Aaron Rodgers win another super bowl? Do you think he could do better than Danica Patrick?

No, he's done winning Super Bowls. Yes, he could do better than Danica. I don't get the hype with her.

From nas5108: What is your prediction for the final record for this OM basketball team?

I'll say they go 5-13 in the SEC, whatever that comes out to. Don't make me do math right now.

From MarvMerchants: Did Tebow wait until marriage to have relations?

I don't know. It's none of my business. And honestly, if he did, good for him. His wife is gorgeous and Tebow seems like a genuine guy. If he didn't wait, I'd ask why he felt compelled to pretend he did. In the end, who cares?

From M.O.B. Rebel: Please rank the basketball jobs and programs in the SEC. Historically and currently. Thank you.

Off the top of my head, here goes, as it comes to my weak little mind: Historically: 1. Kentucky 2. Florida 3. LSU 4. Alabama 5. Tennessee 6. Arkansas 7. Auburn 8. Missouri 9. Vanderbilt 10. South Carolina 11. Georgia 12. Mississippi State 13. Texas A&M 14. Ole Miss Currently: 1. Kentucky 2. Florida 3. Auburn 4. Tennessee 5. LSU 6. Arkansas 7. South Carolina 8. Georgia 9. Alabama 10. Texas A&M 11. Vanderbilt 12. Ole Miss 13. Mississippi State 14. Missouri

From Usp94: Two part question:Who sees a female fully unclothed first: wolken or crazy Georgia guy? Second part: which one is more motivated to?

I don't care to dive into anyone's sexuality, but both of the people you mentioned in this question, in my opinion, are guilty of trying too hard.

From robert90: You are the GM. Who are you drafting in their prime. Jerry Rice or Randy Moss?

Wow, they're both awesome. I'd have to say Rice, but I'm biased. I remember seeing him play for Mississippi Valley State in Ruston against Louisiana Tech. He was amazing.

From nas5108: If you could start your franchise with any player in the NBA who would be your top 5 choices?

Today? I'd go young, obviously. So, I'd say: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo 2. Luka Doncic 3. Trae Young 4. Ja Morant 5. Pascal Siakim

From Madison Geologist: How do you anticipate Lane and Leach’s relationship affecting the instate rivalry. I know it’s the off-season but toxicity levels are currently at an all time low (post Mullen).

I think it might actually be fun for a year or two. However, the two schools and their fan bases are so obsessed with one another that it'll get toxic again soon. That's just my opinion.

From coachnuke: Who will go down as the better New York coach Carlos Beltran of the Mets or Bill Belichick for the Jets?

Haha. That's hilarious. Amazing what happened to Beltran. His career is finished and he was a promising young manager.

From Grovin1551: What is the best way to cook eggs: scrambled, fried, poached or other?

I love scrambled eggs, but only if they're not even a little runny. I'm not a fried egg person at all. I'm ok with poached. There's nothing worse than runny scrambled eggs.

From reblw: What is the rational behind redshirting a top basketball recruit and holding him out of competitive play for over a year? How many 5th year basketball players (without a medical redshirt) materialize in this day and age ? Wouldn’t even some “bad”experience be better than NO experience?

Shon Robinson isn't ready. He needed a year in the weight room and to acclimate to college. That was part of the recruiting pitch.

From mcrebel7: How many times have you talked/Texted to Kiffin from when he was 1st hired by Ole Miss? -Zero-1-10- more than 10

He and I haven't met. We've never had a conversation. I doubt he knows who I am. Before anyone asks, I don't blame him. He can get national coverage. Just last week, he talked to Jeremy Schapp, Chris Low, Mark Schlabach and Ross Dellenger -- in Oxford. If you can get national exposure, there's no reason to waste time with local nobodies like me. For that media strategy to work, one must win. If Kiffin wins the way he wants to and plans to at Ole Miss, there's no real reason for him to waste energy on people like me. I have no influence. If he wins, the national guys will keep coming. They have reach.

From Patrick C Timony: After reading the above, do you break up with her or buy a ton of socks on Amazon?

I'd break up with her, change my number, move to another state, etc. She's insane.

From Rebel-97: How many football analysts will Kiffin have on his staff?

As many as he can afford. He's installing the Alabama model, and analysts are a big part of what Saban does in Tuscaloosa.

From celinareb: Is Aleyah this season’s Luke P? What’s gonna he twist at the end?

She brings the drama, and the middle portion of seasons need drama. She'll fade out in a few weeks, I suspect.

Coaches can’t comment on recruits. Even mentioning a name is a violation. However, you see coaches (not just Ole Miss) retweeting recruits tweets, their commitments and other school-specific tweets. Obviously, this is allowed. Do you see NCAA outlawing this in the future? — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) January 21, 2020

I doubt the NCAA loves it, but at this point, enforcement has bigger issues than Twitter.

Will there be Bachelor🌹 content? — Lee Ann (@Mc_Kantor) January 21, 2020

As long as there's air in my lungs and blood in my body.

How many official visits do we have left and can you roll over unused ones? — Keith McDonald (@Keithmcdonald82) January 21, 2020

There are plenty of visits remaining. Ole Miss likely won't use them all. No, they don't roll over.

Why does the south have more big, strong, fast D linemen than everywhere else? Is there some reason that California, with all those millions of people, can't turn out a few good defensive tackles? — J. Patten Brown (@patbrownlaw) January 21, 2020

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

From RebFish: Considering your interaction with Wayne Dorsey at the hotel on Sunday morning, do you think Wayne recalls that he once asked you whether or not he should sign with Ole Miss?Edited to add: I'm not asking with a negative connotation. More of a kind of funny full circle sort of thing.

That is ironic, isn't it? I doubt Wayne remembers that. But you're right; that's a funny full-circle sort of thing. I'm getting old.

From OrangeBeachReb: Sorry if already answered in the past but you frequently say (on the message board, podcasts, etc) that you never get out in Oxford. You’ve never eaten at such and such restaurant. Was it this way for you before the infamous “Draft Night”? If you were on the Georgia beat and lived in Athens, for example, would you be equally reclusive?

That was a really, really bad late spring and summer. It just changed how I live here. I made a conscious decision to lower my profile, which was already pretty low. I'm sure the issues have passed now, but it's now just sort of a way of life at this point. It's not a big deal. As for the Georgia hypothetical, I don't know. Again, it's not that big of a deal.

From DgreenReb: Favorite baseball player of all time?Favorite player you’ve ever covered?

I'd probably have to say Ryne Sandberg. The favorite player I ever covered? That's tough. Here are some candidates: Ben Leard, Rob Pate, Ronnie Brown, Daymeon Fishback, Tyler Watts, Drew Brees, Scott Fujita, Bo Wallace, Nick Williams, Jordan Ta'amu, A.J. Brown, Terence Davis.

From Lapenn5: As a SS, was Derek Jeter “trash?” Does he suck?

No, he was very good, especially early. No, he doesn't suck. He was a very good player on a historically great team.

From pocketpasser: I know Kermit isn’t getting fired this year but what if next year is basically the same something like 3-13 in the league? Do you think Kermit could save back to back years with mostly his players being the worst team in the league?

That scenario would be a difficult sell. I also think it would damn near kill Kermit Davis. It's going to be a fascinating offseason.

From OGReb: With how the basketball season has unfolded, is it fair to say that Coach KD is going to be evaluating the status of more than just players moving forward? Also, how much change is realistic for this team going into next year? We currently only have 1 signee. Sure we could peruse the transfer market but that seems really risky. TIA

That's more than fair. How much change? It's a great question. I don't know the answer.

From Sig Reb: Have you heard anything else about the sexual assault at Penn State? Does the story die here?

It's died down, but there's no way the story is dead. It's still early. There will be an investigation.

From realistreb: Is it too early to judge this basketball team? Do I just not understand basketball? Would you consider me a “drive by” basketball fan for asking these questions?/s

No, it's not too early. Their body language is awful at times. Their results aren't good.

From TupeloReb28: In your opinion, what’s the best car brand based on reliability, durability, comfort, looks, etc.?

From RebYell: Ginger or Marianne?

Short-term: Ginger. Long-term: Marianne.

From GrindCityReb: Take the blue bloods off the table (Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, UNC). What are the top 5 jobs in college basketball and if you were the AD at one of them, who would your top 5 candidates be (excluding K, Cal, Self, and Roy).