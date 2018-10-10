It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, Edition 7. I asked for your questions here at RebelGrove.com and on Twitter. I even got a couple of emails. So here we go...

From Senquez Pick: What are your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies?

I prefer to answer questions in English. I have no idea. I googled this and I don't think I've seen any of the films that popped up. That's really not my genre.

From Oxonian Reb: Where is Ole Miss today if they stop that 4th and 25? Assuming Ole Miss still wins out and wins the SEC.- Does Bjork have the leverage to still fire Freeze?- Does the NCAA hit Ole Miss harder?- Does the current team look the same or does most kids transfer after the 2017 season?

It's one of the great hypotheticals. If that play doesn't happen, Ole Miss wins the SEC and very likely plays in the College Football Playoffs. In that scenario, however, there is still an NCAA investigation. Draft night still happens. Leo Lewis still happens. Escort/erotic massage-gate happens. My guess is Freeze is still fired. My guess is the NCAA/Mississippi State would've been even more motivated to hammer Ole Miss. In other words, I don't think much would have changed.

From kinsley1m: Tamales, overrated?

God, no. They're heavenly. I love them. I really can't eat them anymore, as I'd gain 10 pounds if I ate one, but they're phenomenal -- especially with that chili sauce on them. I often go to Lost Pizza and have a beer and work during Carson's soccer practices. They crumble a tamale into queso dip. I see people having that and it makes me sad -- and I think I gain five pounds just being in close proximity.

From North Tampa Rebel: If asked to be on a Barstool podcast, would you go on, knowing the negative media reviews lately? Peter King recently said he wouldn't go back on, and taking a ton of heat on Twitter.

No, I don't like Barstool. I tried it. I just think it's juvenile and crass and misogynistic. It's not my brand of humor. I really wouldn't be concerned with the media reviews. I just think their brand is distasteful.

From Levi275: Where does this Alabama offense rank historically? Is it better than the some of the most historic offensive attacks like 2005 USC Trojans / 2001 Miami Hurricanes / 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers ?

It's the best offense I've ever seen at the college level. I'm not alone. See below:

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis, who’s coached against Alabama 31 times, calls the Tide’s offense not only the best Bama O he’s seen, but “maybe the best offense I’ve coached against” — meaning of all teams he’s faced in his career. — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) October 8, 2018

From Mr. Sunglasses: Any inside info from how MBB practices have looked? Are the players buying into Kermit?

I'll have much more hoops coverage soon, as I'm hoping to produce some content in that arena during the football open date. However, reports are positive, and yes, players are buying in. There just aren't enough players, and if you read between the lines of Davis' press conference earlier this month, he said as much. They really like Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen. Both players are going to be big building blocks moving forward.

From jdmceach: Would you rather spend an entire day with Houston Nutt or Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo?

I had to google Mr. Hankey. After learning that it's a walking, talking piece of feces, I asked myself, in response to your question, "What's the difference?"

From RebTalking18: Will Ole Miss basketball sign its program’s best class this year?

It certainly looks possible. Ole Miss has already gotten a commitment from Dude Collum. I think they'll add junior college guard Bryce Williams fairly soon and they're getting an official visit from Bahamian sensation Sammy Hunter later this month. Throw in the likely commitment of Chandler Lawson and the possible commitment of D.J. Jeffries and it would be quite the coup. However, nothing is done until the ink is dry, and there's a long, long way to go to November.

From ladyreb32: What’s the best part of covering Ole Miss? What’s the worst?

The best part: I cover an SEC program in a nice town that is a great place to raise children. I cover high-level athletes who play in excellent facilities. Ole Miss' media relations people are very accommodating. There's really no "worst" part. Knowing what I know today, I wouldn't recommend to aspiring journalists that they cover their alma maters as a beat, but like I said last week, 99.99 percent of the issues I experienced early in my tenure on this beat have gone by the wayside.

From whwalker13: Even though there has been a lot of turnover in the league the past 3 seasons, someone in the future tells you there are 3 SEC FB head coaching jobs that come open this offseason. Whether thru firings or taking another job, what 3 would you guess?

If you told me there were three changes, I'd have to say Barry Odom, Derek Mason and Gus Malzahn were let go. I think Odom is likely safe. I'm not sure Vanderbilt can do much better than Mason and Malzahn would be owed $42 million. Jimmy Sexton is King of the World.

From ChargerRebel: How did you and your wife meet?

I was working at The Oxford Eagle, covering, well, everything. Laura was in advertising sales for the newspaper. She knew my brother, Ryan, and my future sister-in-law, Kim, but we had never met one another. She found my looks irresistible and practically begged me to go out with her. I swept her off her feet with my charming personality, intelligence and sense of humor. Twenty-one years later, her heart still palpitates when she sees me.

(Note: Everything until the word "another" is true. Everything since that word is not. In reality, it was pre-dating app and Oxford didn't offer her many choices, so she lowered her standards and went out with me. Twenty-one years later, she likely figures change would be too much of a pain in the ass. She's happy vodka was created; it dulls the pain.)

From Fat Cat Rebel: Do you think Chad Morris sounds a lot like freeze ?

There are similarities. However, I've not paid a lot of attention to Morris, really. He seems like a nice guy, albeit a bit hokey. I do think some of the similarities, perceived or otherwise, to Freeze hurt him last year with Ole Miss fans who were thinking about coaching prospects.

From J-Reezy23: What previous QB does a young Matt Corral remind you of?

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I see a lot of Chad Kelly in Corral. Similar attitudes, both are very athletic, etc. I'd like to see more of Corral throwing before I take the comparison all the way, but that's what comes to mind.

From eafinsup: Shea Patterson (not knowing what we know now) or DJ Jefferies...Who is the bigger get for their program?

Look, Patterson was the top-ranked quarterback in the country. His commitment would've been huge had Ole Miss not had NCAA issues. Jeffries is very good and he'd be a breakthrough signee for Ole Miss basketball but Patterson's commitment would still have to rank higher, I think.

From nas5108: If OM is as bad as you and some others think next year say 3-9 how long does Luke get to turn things back around?

I think Luke is getting multiple years to fix things, but that's just my opinion. I've never had this discussion with any decision-makers at Ole Miss because, frankly, it's not a conversation worth having for a while.

From delta_Reb22: If Dan Mullen turns Florida into a contender, does the SEC East become the dominant division in CFB? Also if Jimbo is able to turn A&M into a legitimate player in the West do they replace LSU, if Orgeron is indeed incapable of running an SEC program?

The West is still loaded. Alabama is Alabama. Fisher will turn Texas A&M into a dangerous program. Auburn is always salty. If Orgeron doesn't win at LSU, they'll find someone who will. Ole Miss and Mississippi State are not far removed from being national competitors. The East is eons from having that stacked of a field.

From delta_Reb22: If you could change one decision regarding your career what would it be? For example, is there a job you look back in hindsight that would have allowed you to become a national journalist? I know you are happy at Rivals, but you've mentioned you have had opportunities in the past to move to a major market and was curious if you ever wish you had made the jump.

Oh, I don't know. I'm pretty happy with my life right now, so it's hard to say. There were a couple of opportunities in 2001 and 2002 I probably should have taken. They likely would've led to bigger things. Am I curious what would have happened? Yes. Do I wonder if I were good enough to be a national reporter? Sure. Absolutely. Do I beat myself up about it anymore? Nah. I just want to do good work and be a good person. I like this job right now for a lot of reasons. If that changes, I'll explore other things. I'm just 48. I've got time. On the other hand, if this is the apex of my career, I'm OK with that, too. If I died today, the people in my life who truly matter would remember me as a dad, a husband, a son, a brother, etc. There wouldn't be a whole lot of journalistic exploits to discuss, but again, that's OK.

From MEK2210: What is the one biggest difference You/Russell are seeing in recruiting for OM basketball. I know Kennedy got burned and quit trying for the big name locals but what is the new big selling point that seems to be getting some of the big names at least interested. Thanks.

Davis has an excellent staff. They leave no leaf unturned. They go for it, and they go for it relentlessly.

From celinareb: What’s your favorite weekend getaway spot?

I love the beach. I'd love to go to the beach with a book, a cooler and a baseball game to listen to, and I'd be good. Laura loves Nashville, so I'd put that on the list too. I like Chicago, even if the Cubs aren't in town. And Monroe, of course. That's a given.

From justusrebs: The magic genie is back. He’s here to grant Ole Miss as entire athletic program the chance to change one entire day. It can be anything. From a specific play, to an entire game, to someone not turning over phone records. What, in your mind, is the thing or day they should change and what effect would it have had on the program and/or university?

My answer will surprise you, I bet. I'd make Jarvis Summers' 15-footer against LaSalle in the third round fall and push the Rebels to the Sweet 16 in 2013. Ole Miss would've faced Wichita State in Los Angeles. The Shockers, you may remember, went to the Final Four. Ole Miss would've had a heck of a chance to knock off Wichita State and make a deep run. I don't know what would've changed but it would've been a wild story seeing Marshall Henderson on that type of national stage.

From nkgrantham: WIll Nerlen Noel help the thunder this year ?

I think so. He'll be asked to play backup minutes behind Steven Adams. I doubt if they'll play together much, if at all. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds the other night against Minnesota, and the Thunder give him a chance to revitalize his career. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he had a nice season.

Since Balboa/Drago ended the Cold War, what are the chances that Drago/Adonis elevates current political tensions and sends our countries into WW3? #happythanksgiving — Kylo Reb (@KyloReb) October 9, 2018

Oh, I think anything is possible. I mean, I watched one two-minute trailer and I was ready to fly to Moscow (no, not for the migrant midget masseuses) and throw hands. Adonis Creed doesn't seem to have Rocky Balboa's penchant for diplomatic speeches. I won't be surprised if he knocks out Drago Jr. and then challenges the whole damn country to a brawl. Throw in all of the rhetoric about election tampering and the very real prospect of Balboa and Drago Sr. having a brawl right there in the ring and yes, World War III seems more likely than not by the end of Thanksgiving Day.

We have a struggling defense and an offense that (when it’s good) is as good as there is. Why don’t we slow things down on offense and keep our defense off the field? — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) October 9, 2018

It's more than a fair question. Over the past few weeks, defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff has subtly pointed out his unit is having to defend more than 80 plays per game. Given their lack of depth and injuries, that's asking a lot. On the flip side, offensive coordinator Phil Longo has made no bones about this offensive philosophy -- go fast and chase space. The two don't mesh well. I blame Hugh Freeze, who likely wasn't thinking clearly near the end of his tenure. Asking the offense to change now isn't realistic. It is what it is. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it's why this offseason is going to be so interesting. Matt Luke is going to get a chance to put his stamp on the program. What he does will be fascinating.

1) How can average fans show their displeasure with an AD but still support the players and coaches? I think Bjork has done a horrific job at Ole Miss. I know you disagree, and don’t want to bog the discussion down. Just agree to disagree. — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) October 9, 2018

2) So for this question you can pretend Theo’s evil twin Leo has taken over the Cubs and mismanaged the team into no talent in the majors or minors. The only option to show displeasure I can see the average fan (can’t donate influence) is — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) October 9, 2018

3) Buying tickets. But that keeps you from supporting players, who may not be talented enough, it’s not their fault they are who’s on the field. I don’t think anyone listens to letters/emails. But I was there at Northwestern State, — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) October 9, 2018

4) Kent State, and A&M last year. Administrations seem to listen to attendance. Is there another option? Thanks, and sorry for such a long question. — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) October 9, 2018

I'm not sure I'm following this question. I mean, in your scenario, if Leo ran the Cubs into the ground, fans weren't going to go to the games, TV ratings dropped, etc., ownership would have no choice but to make changes. It's long been my policy that I don't advise people how to or how not to spend their money. If you want to go to games, go. If you don't want to go to games, don't. Perhaps others want to weigh in on this. If so, I'm sure someone can start a thread and give you advice and options.

You’ve successfully taught two children to drive. What’s the secret to teaching them to to park between the lines? — Eddie Rester (@eddierester) October 8, 2018

Well, my friend, I have to be honest here. Laura did a lot of the teaching, though the kids complained about her being a nervous wreck. My dad helped some too. In the end, the driver's ed at OHS played the biggest role. Campbell seems to be a fairly adept driver. Caroline just has her permit, and I haven't played a role in that yet. The bigger concern I have is how in the heck am I supposed to pay for another driver, more insurance and another vehicle? Pray for me, please.

Will the NCAA do ANYTHING with the information coming out in the basketball court case?

Does #OleMiss have a realistic chance of landing ANY of the blue chips that Kermit is recruiting?

How will #OleMiss blow it this year against Arkansas? — drussell1980 (@drussell1980) October 8, 2018