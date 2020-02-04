It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: Will you be cheering for any team in the XFL??

I really like Jordan Ta'amu, so I guess I'll be cheering for the St. Louis Battlehawks. I'd like to see Jordan do well.

From nas5108: How do you expect Kiffin and company to close on Wednesday?

All signs point toward a strong finish. However, I don't do 'crootin' predictions. It's a recipe for shoot the messenger stuff if a kid goes elsewhere.

From TX via TN Rebel: Shakira!!! Amirite?

From $WithARebelYell$: Please talk about Zach Evans.....Seriously though who do you think is the most underrated recruit in this class?

Henry Parrish is going to be a star, in my humble opinion.

From RebCJ: What are you most looking forward to post Wednesday? Any plans?

I look forward to having less than 10 conversations per day about Zachary Evans.

From Coke781: Any insight on who will be our top targets for 2021?

They're going after just about all of the big boys. Check out the offer thread pinned up top on The Grove. They very clearly covet Colten Gauthier.

From c_con88: Will you and chase get a vacation? You guys bust your ass practically 7 days a week and do a consistent solid job

Yeah, I'm going to take a three-day weekend next weekend and unplug a bit. This summer, I'm going to take a full week off before SEC Media Days and completely unplug for the first time in 12 years. Thank you for the kind words.

From ArmyReb12: Is the Astros/Red Sox cheating scandal dampening your excitement for the upcoming MLB season? I thought it would for me, but now the SB is over... I'm getting fired up.

It should, but nah, I'll watch every pitch like I always do.

From mrmcbeath45: I know everyone is high on Chris Partridge, but I'm secretly starting to think Kevin Smith is going to be our best recruiter with his Florida connections. Any thoughts?

It's an excellent recruiting staff. Partridge, Smith, Gideon, Evans, Lebby, just to name a few, are considered elite recruiters. Kiffin knows what he's doing.

From Hannitized: What are your thoughts on parents that provide alcohol to high schoolers? Even tell them how to sober up! Freakin unbelievable!!!!

It's so stupid, not to mention the kind of thing that could ruin you financially.

From nas5108: Shakira or J Lo who did you prefer during the halftime show?

From MrSunglasses: Since you don’t have access to the football program, you’ve written off basketball and Chase covers baseball......what exactly do you do here?

Oh, I don't know. Maybe this.

From wcrowlen: You guys have said a couple of times that due to Metcalf, Brown, and Knox having such good starts to their NFL careers, history will not be kind to Matt Luke and Phil Longo’s management of the offense. If Kiffin manages to flip a 4 star or two (or three?) on Signing Day, will that have the same effect? And in your opinion, is that fair?

Yes, it will. Is it fair? Probably not, but as my mom and your mom and everyone else's mom said, life isn't fair.

From coachnuke: Did the Cubs throw the 1918 World Series against the Red Sox, Setting the stage for the Black Sox of 1919?

That's what Eddie Cicotte said, and he's probably telling the truth. Amazing how the Cubs/Red Sox/Babe Ruth/curses got all mixed up together in that series.

From dkellis3: Will return of bowl money held in escrow and anticipated bump from new network deal feel like a cash windfall? And, what should OM do with the money?

I suspect it will be a relief more than anything. The windfall is coming in the new television right deal.

From Grovin1551: I read this article and found out that not everyone has an internal monologue. Now it’s messing with my head. I just assumed everyone could hear their own voice in their head. Have you ever considered this and what do you think? https://ryanandrewlangdon.wordpress...-internal-monologue-and-it-has-ruined-my-day/

I can't get the article to pull up, but I maintain an inner dialogue at all times. Like you, I assumed everyone did. I think I'm a fairly deep thinker. I can't shut it down. It's perhaps the only thing I miss about long runs. I'd get five or so miles in, and I swear to you, I'd get into this state of thought where I was solving shit. I was on a different plane. I'll drive for hours with no sound on in the car, basically talking to myself, working through stuff. I can't imagine not being able to do that.

From robert90: You get to put Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson (in their prime) through the following athletic tests: 40 yard dash, Vertical jump, 3 cone drill, bench press, Squat, batting practice, outfield drills. Then they will play each other in One on One basketball. Based on how you think they would do in those tests, who is the better athlete?

Bo Jackson, in his prime, is the greatest athlete ever. I truly believe that.

From BigDogSaint23: Will Zack Evans ever take a final semester exam at Ole Miss?

From Objective Reb: From what I can remember, the class, as was being composed by ML, was losing stability and had always been trending towards being light on quality Defensive recruits. Would it be Revisionist history to opine that we may (assuming additions of a Kaufman and a Britt) actually finish with a better Defensive haul, especially at DB, than we would have under “I-ain’t-going-damn-no-where”, et al.I guess the better question would be : is it fair to say Kiffin’s transition class will be stronger than Luke’s lame duck class?

We'll know tomorrow, but I do think it could be fair to say that.

From PKA Reb: How does the actual/current staff compare to the rumored staff, that Lane was thought to be able to bring in? Recruiting and on field coaching?

I don't know about rumors, but this has all the makings of an elite staff.

From DgreenReb: What is your least favorite/favorite road game to cover for Ole miss In football.

Least favorite: Mississippi State (parking, it's always cold in the press box, I don't understand the ice cream fascination, cowbells) Favorite: Was always LSU, but I didn't enjoy my last couple of trips there. Now, it's Arkansas, because my baby girl is there.

From OGReb: What the hell is Peter doing? Rewarding drama?! Has he never heard of the hot/crazy matrix? In all seriousness either he is a complete idiot or the producers are drunk on drama, either way, this is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons yet. Your thoughts?

I've never been more disappointed in anyone not named Dusty Baker than I am in Pilot Pete. He's going to screw this whole thing up; you can just feel it.

From OGReb: One of my goals for 2020 is to read more. With that in mind, I’m looking for some book suggestions. What are some of your favorites? I prefer sports biographies/non-fiction so I would highly enjoy anything in those genres.

I loved Luckiest Man: The Life and Death of Lou Gehrig by Jonathan Eig. Try Jeff Passan's The Arm. Also Laura Hillenbrand's Unbroken, The Last Great Game: Duke vs. Kentucky by Gene Wojciechowski and The Big Bam: The Life and Times of Babe Ruth by Leigh Montville. Those are some I consumed. Another, believe it or not, that was really good was Faithful by Stephen King and Stewart O'Nan.

From OleMiss1982: Since you are a fan of the Bachelor, how would you feel if one of your daughters wanted to be on the show?

Campbell sort of jokingly says she's going to do it one day. She said it's a way to get exposure and she thinks it would be fun. She's the type that would laugh at the drama. I'd support it, I suppose, but I'm not sure how much I'd watch. There are limits.

From MarvMerchants: Do you smoke or grill wings? My smoked wings have good flavor, but I want them crispier. Tossing them the last few minutes in the air fryer works amazingly, but that also seems like cheating. For optimal smoking results, should I let them go longer (above internal 165 to closer to 180 who cares if they’re a little dry), or should I raise my dome temp from 275 to closer to 350-375. I have also heard adding some cornstarch or baking powder to your dry rub helps so I may try that next.

I smoke them about about 275 for about an hour. I get them super dry and then put the rub on and let them sit a while. I take them off at about 165 and the residual heat gets them to 170 or so. Thanks for the tip; I'll try it.

From OrangeBeachReb: Pretend you have friends. Another couple you and your wife like (it’s mutual) and they’re coming over for dinner. Kids aren’t home for the night. You cannot use your grill but you’re cooking for everyone. What are you cooking? Mains, sides and apps. Oh, and whatever you eat for the night will not cause you to gain any weight- in fact it’s reverse as you’ll lose weight for this night.

I'd probably do something Italian-inspired. Laura and I are working to replicate St. Leo's farinata, so that would be an app, maybe with some grilled bread and olive oil. Simple. We'd probably make a salad with a lemon vinaigrette and a pasta dish. Maybe Fettuccini with shrimp and chiles or Orecchiette with sausage and broccolini. I'd probably serve some Italian cookies with limoncello as a dessert. I love to cook. I find it relaxing. It's the weight-gain portion of the cooking that I find stressful.

6:30 pm Grove Bowl. O/U 25K in attendance? — C J (@cmjames662) February 4, 2020

I'll take the over, assuming the weather is decent. I might take way over.

Does ABC & the producers of #TheBachelor just love torturing us with 5 (potentially 6 depending on the length of Wednesday’s episode) hours of drama filled television in one week or do you view it as them just proving how powerful they are & how dumb we are for still tuning in? — Aleia Segars (@AleiaSegars) February 4, 2020

All of the above? I keep saying, "OK, that's it. I hate these people. They deserve to be miserable." Then, I'm right back, bottle of wine in hand, anxious for more drama. Yes, we're idiots.

Do you have the results of the Iowa caucus? — Bob Roberts (@cadaverjim) February 4, 2020

Zachary Evans won.

What is the ceiling and floor for the Ole Miss baseball team? — The Varsity (@VarsityRebel) February 4, 2020

The ceiling, based on what my sources (Parham) say, is 16 SEC wins and on the bubble to host. The floor, given that schedule, is 11 or 12 SEC wins and a coaching change.

name a player or coach you have covered who has went on to exceed your expectations — Justin Breithaupt (@swmJBNE) February 4, 2020

Moment: Rising Star



Open Gym presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/Y6vX8disi5 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 3, 2020

What is the BEST sports movie ever? Also who is the best athlete ever to play a sport ( college or professional) ? Now @NealMcCready I mean best pure athlete so it could be fball , golf , swimming, baseball or any sport . Just best athlete you have ever seen and why — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) February 4, 2020