It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Are you able to explain what a college player personnel/GM position actually does? How would one be different than the other (ie, Sisky vs Lindsay)?

My guess here _ no one at Ole Miss is talking _ is Lindsey is going to be in charge of recruiting and recruiting-related activities while also serving as an executive assistant of sorts to Kiffin. Kiffin is a brilliant offensive mind who can really turn on the charm in recruiting, but I'm not sure day-to-day organization is his strong suit. My guess _ again, it's a guess _ is Lindsey will take some of that off Kiffin's plate.

From fbelliot: In your opinion, recruiting / transfer portal wise, what is OM’s greatest position of need for football?

1. Defensive line. 2. Defensive line 3. Defensive line 4. Defensive backfield 5. Defensive line

From RebCJ: How much longer can Kirby go without winning the big one? Does his seat start heating up if UGA loses to Florida and misses the SECCG?

I think this is a false narrative. Smart is just 44. The Bulldogs' program remains dominant. He's recruiting at a very high level. His seat is ice cold.

From Sugarlandreb22: Now that the Rockets are playing "Small Ball", who's the worst matchup for them to play in the playoffs?

I don't like the Rockets' chances in the playoffs. I mean, they'll probably be the fifth seed (though OKC is just one game back and Dallas is just 1.5 back), but they don't match up well with the Lakers, Nuggets or Clippers. Utah, the current No. 4, has Gobert in the middle. I just don't see it.

From Samminish: A virus from CHINA is killing people ... A KOREAN movie wins Best Picture .. .. What else can happen??Nothing has been the same since JOBU found religion ..

Zachary Evans could happen. I mean, he could. What then?

From TX via TN Rebel: Would you please ask the powers that be at Rivals recruiting rankings why special teams players receive little to no ranking consideration? Example: Gary Wunderlich was the #1 K in the nation in 2014 yet he was a 5.5 3* on RivalsIf any of them laugh at you for asking, I'm happy to fight them. Special teams are called "special" for a reason. OM showed last year the importance of having a kicker you can count on is... Rebs had taken it for granted for years.

I asked Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman. He said, "Kickers. Yeah. I mean Farrell brings kickers to my attention about once a year. Usually there’s 3-5 that catch our attention."

From nas5108: Did you watch any of the XFL over the weekend? If so what were your thoughts?

No, I didn't watch it. I'm not a huge football guy, and I'd much rather watch NBA than I would minor league football. I know I'm in the minority, but by the end of football season, I'm ready for a break from football.

From nas5108: What would be your favorite meal to have? (Assume calories and weight gain aren’t an issue)

If calories don't matter, I'm probably choosing pasta. A great pasta with a glass of red is about as good as it gets, at least in my opinion.

From DeuceMccluster22: What does this basketball team have to do to get to the NIT?

NIT bids are tough to land for Power 5 schools in today's basketball. Ole Miss would, in my. opinion, have to get to 8-10 in the SEC and get its NET ranking up into the 60s. It's going to take some work. Those blown double-digit leads were killers.

From poppyreb: Do you think Kiffin expectations as coach of Ole Miss has been lowered with what happened on signing day?

No. It was a transition class. Holler back in December and not a minute before. We'll all know so much more then.

From Grovin1551: If I send my dog to live with you can you break her of waking me up when it thunders? I would really like to get a full night of sleep.

You've been in my house. You've met Gus and Rizzo. You know if you send your dog to my house, the odds of it ending well are long.

From Fabius: Neal, can you tell us what you know and have learned about the off the field football assistants?

I haven't really learned much. I had a brief conversation with offensive line analyst Phil Loadholt one morning, but that's about it. However, it certainly appears Kiffin is following the Alabama playbook -- loading his staff with analysts and with gifted recruiters who can identify, target and recruit top talent to Oxford. Just from what I've heard and gleaned, it's an impressive outfit he's put together.

From $WithARebelYell$: You’ve been tossed into an insane asylum. What do you tell the people there to prove to them that you don’t belong inside?

Who says I don't belong?

From Baldwyn Reb 2019: Have you heard any rumblings of Devontae Shuler looking to grad transfer?

No. I've heard rumblings he might go pro and play in Europe next season and I've heard rumblings his brother, Dontrelle, might transfer to Ole Miss (courtesy of Ben Garrett's report last week in the Ole Miss Spirit), but no, I haven't heard that about Devontae. That said, the grad transfer market is so crazy I rule nothing out.

From SidewalkHeckler: Risky flex move here, out of all of the calls on Hand Raise Guys, did my call after the Missouri game make you laugh the most? (Anthony from Little Rock). I have a bet with a friend and BY GOD, I NEED ANSWERS...

It's time your friend paid up. You're the winner.

From LARebel83: Neal, I'm about a decade away from having to pony up the money to put three kids through college. How are you doing it? Did you figure out how to grow money on trees? 529 plan? Do I need to start a podcast? Or maybe look for that long lost rich uncle? Thanks for all you do.

Well, Campbell got pretty significant scholarship relief and I was somewhat prepared, as she told me years ago she did not want to go to college in Mississippi. I just keep on hoping to sell subscriptions and podcast ads. These are likely the 10 most expensive years in my life. I'm just hanging on, hoping for the best and hoping for great ACT scores.

From CityRebel: Baseball season starts this weekend. Every year it seems Bianco's job status becomes a discussion topic. What do you think Keith Carter's minimum is for Bianco to keep his job - Post-season? How much does host/no-host matter? Supers? Carter hasn't been shy to take a stand/make a change as shown with Bianco's non-extension, football, and softball. Not that it matters, but I feel Bianco is pretty safe barring a disastrous season. But I was in support of extending him last year too, so what do I know.

I'm going to address this Friday morning in Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill. Then I'll be off the grid for the remainder of the weekend. I suspect I'll feel my ears burning.

From PowderBlues: With the influx of SEC money, women’s sports matter more to an athletic departments profile than ever before. Ole Miss has consistently been at the cellar of all women’s sports throughout the last thirty years. Coincidentally Lynnette Johnson has been in a leadership capacity during that period. How would you assess the current landscape of Ole Miss in building a winning culture inside women’s athletics, and is Lynette the cause or the effect of that culture?

It's hard for me to comment on the culture inside an athletics department. I really don't know. Obviously, there aren't many women's programs that are achieving at a high level, and at some point, just replacing coaches isn't enough. If you, as a department, say you're about winning and you don't win...

From rebels57: Are you as shocked as I am about how good Lonzo Ball has been? And how great Ingram has been for the Pelicans? I Zion needs to drop some weight, but he looks good, Hayes and NAW seem like really good draft picks as well. Do you think they have a shot at playoffs this year? Also, what do you think the need to do next year to get better? I think Griff has done really well so far.

No, I'm not that shocked. He's always been immensely talented. He's benefited from getting out of Los Angeles. I like the Pelicans' future. As for the playoffs next season, it's just so tough to project. The Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, Nuggets, Mavericks and Rockets seem like locks next season. Oklahoma City, I expect, will take a step back. Memphis will take a step forward. Portland should be better. So should Sacramento and Minnesota. Golden State will get Curry and Thompson back and probably a top draft choice also. It'll be tough sledding but the Pels have a real chance.

From seminole817: Have you ever seen an NBA team that plays poorly to spare at home, and very well on the road, regardless of the injury situation? Can you call Rick Carlisle and ask him why that is?

It's bizarre, isn't it? I suspect Carlisle has no real answers for it, either. The Mavs have had some real injury weirdness, so that's probably as good an explanation as there is.

From WhatTheHell_IHL: As an employee of MDHS, what were your initial thoughts/reactions on the embezzlement scandal from my employer? https://www.wapt.com/article/former...c-embezzlement-case-in-state-history/30784745

My first thought is the one that still resonates after reading it a second time: People are headed to prison. Money stolen is never getting back to those who lost it. It's a sad, pathetic story.

From CityRebel: Thoughts on Fermi's paradox? And if there are aliens out there, what do you think their favorite sport is?

According to Space.com, the Fermi Paradox seeks to answer the question of where the aliens are. Given that our star and Earth are part of a young planetary system compared to the rest of the universe — and that interstellar travel might be fairly easy to achieve — the theory says that Earth should have been visited by aliens already. As the story goes, Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, most famous for creating the first nuclear reactor, came up with the theory with a casual lunchtime remark in 1950. The implications, however, have had extraterrestrial researchers scratching their heads in the decades since. There's more, and it's an interesting read. As for your second question, that answer is easy. They love water skiing. Everyone loves water skiing.

Is there a moratorium on Pittman jokes and yes sir gifs after he kicked Kiffin’s butt on signing day? — VaughtNeedsLiveRebel (@LiveRebelBear) February 11, 2020

I don't know about moratoriums or whether or not he "kicked Kiffin's butt on signing day," but I do think Pittman is off to a strong start in Fayetteville. Fans like him. The kids are reportedly buying in, etc. He's got a brutally tough job, though. Most people I know in the industry are cheering for him. They are skeptical, but they're hoping he does well.

Has there been any indication from the new coaching staff about whether the base defense next year will be a 4-3 or a 3-4? Do you think the issues recruiting DL this cycle will impact the scheme? — YMMV (@taragona5) February 11, 2020

Not yet. I suspect they'll use a multiple system and build it around the personnel on campus and then adjust moving forward.

From um98rebl: Do you believe the XFL could potentially provide a lucrative alternative for players to go out of high school that aren’t interested in a college degree or those killer letter jackets? Along those lines a player (from West Virginia I believe) had chosen to play for the XFL then enter the NFL draft in April rather than transferring to another college. Do you see the XFL providing a chance for players to go get paid, prove themselves and improve their draft stock?

I guess that's conceivable. I question how lucrative it'll be. I just don't think it's realistic that a secondary league does well enough to truly offer the kind of money that would push a player from the college ranks (where many are getting paid non-taxable money, if you know what I'm saying) and to what would essentially be the minor leagues.

Hey neal @Jakewim said if kJ Costello had not have gotten concussed last year, he’d be getting drafted this year. How much of a state homer is he? — Blair Baker (@RealBlairBaker) February 11, 2020

I have no idea how much he is or isn't a homer, but that's more than a reasonable view. Had Costello not gotten injured last season, he was likely a second- or third-round choice in the draft this spring. He's a huge pick-up for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. Frankly, I'm surprised Ole Miss didn't pursue him more diligently than it did. He'd be the best quarterback on the Ole Miss roster immediately.

If EYABI ANOMA enrolled at Ole Miss, would he still have to sit another year for transferring again? — The Loaf (@BlackmanHair) February 11, 2020

That's a good question. I think he'd be eligible immediately, but I'd have to dig on that. I bet he ends up at Maryland.

Thoughts on the former Blue Jays pitcher suing the Astros? Do you believe he has a legit chance to win the case? — C J (@cmjames662) February 11, 2020

He probably doesn't have a real case, as I don't know how he'd show, in a court of law, true damages. However, the suit itself shows the human side of the scandal and is indicative of how other players feel about what happened.

How out of touch from reality are OM fans compared to the rest of the league...? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) February 11, 2020

Oh, I don't know. Every single fan base has an irrational element. Every single one has an out-of-touch element. There are no exceptions. I just think that's part of fandom and I think it's magnified at the college level because some people are so emotional about the school they attended/cheer for.

What do you think really happened to Jeffrey Epstein? Why is gifs pronounced like jifs? — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) February 11, 2020

I think he committed suicide and the guards didn't do their jobs, thereby feeding conspiracy theories. As for gifs, here's a pretty decent read. I pronounce it "jif," and I'm apparently wrong. Somehow, we'll all get through this crisis.

From ctrand: Might be a better question for a fire away Friday but You were fairly critical of OM under freeze not having recruiting contingency plans while star chasing, especially for defensive prospects. This led to a massive talent deficit in the 2016-2017 season. How is that not different from Kiffin’s plan of not taking back up option B-C guys and just signing a small class?Thanks Neal

Well, since we're not having a Fire-Away Friday this week (I'll be out of town and not podcasting that day), I'll briefly tackle it here. You make a fair point. My criticism of Freeze was that, especially at the end, their process wasn't about evaluation. It was about taking higher-ranked kids for the ranking's sake. I would hope, for Ole Miss' sake, that Kiffin's stated philosophy _ he's said he isn't going to take kids that he doesn't think can play in the SEC _ would lead to more thorough evaluations and a system that allowed them to win recruiting battles. Taking kids just to fill out a roster won't work in this league.

From RebelSandman: Has Breein Tyree played himself into the 2nd round of the NBA Draft with his performance this year? He's been incredibly efficient offensively in every game except 1 or 2, and his defense is so much better than previous years. He's a great athlete, too.

He can score at all three levels -- at the rim, mid-range and from the 3-point line. His handle has improved markedly. He's becoming a better defender. He's a little small, but yeah, he's playing his way onto the radar. I could see a team giving him a second-round flyer and putting him on a two-way deal for a year to see what he looked like as a pro. You're right; his athleticism is a selling point. He also has a tremendous basketball acumen.

From LaPenn5: Daughter is 5, son was born at 7:24 this morning... you’re a great dad of each. I would say it will be tough for this boy to be closer to me, or anymore like me than his older sister is so far in her shirt life! That being said, how different is it raising one vs the other...?