From Baldwyn Reb 2019: Do you have an evaulation of Daeshun Ruffin? I know Kennedy Chandler is a pipe dream and he seems to be the next guy

Ruffin is an athletic, high-volume scorer. I'm curious to see how his defense, due to lack of size, translates to the next level, but he can put the ball in the basket. I agree about Chandler being a pipe dream, by the way.

From Orange Beach Reb: Now that more time has passed do you think Boyce is “out of the woods” or do you think he will not be able to avoid directly addressing some of the people who are disenchanted with his hiring? I think he’s out of the woods, now, until something major happens in a negative way. Unfortunately, he will find he doesn’t have the support that one would typically have during a major “issue”.

I really don't know. That's a "university" thing, and I don't really have any contacts in that area. If it's not athletics, I really don't know what's happening over there. People seem to be pleased with his performance, best I can tell. I think rational people can continue to be perturbed with the process used to hire him while evaluating his job performance on its own merits.

From North Tampa Rebel: Andrew Yang is going to give you $500 per month to spend, but you can't save it. Anything unused at the end of the month is lost. Also must be spent on yourself and not your kids, wife, etc. How are you using this new disposable income.

I'd probably buy some wine and bourbon, maybe splurge on an accessory for the BGE, buy some new shoes. I don't know. I try not to spend much on myself, so it's hard to even think about it.

From ArmyReb12: I think it's fair to say you're fairly invested in American history. Is there a particular topic you're interested in regards to world history? For example, I love studying World War I as the conflict (arguably) continues to influence the world today.

I'm pretty interested in World War II, actually. I have also done some fairly deep dives into the life and times of Jesus, and I find that absolutely fascinating.

From ozzy2378: How does it feel to be the first “local media” to get an interview with Lane Kiffin? How much rampaging did you have to do to make that happen?

Well, our podcast and Ben Garrett's podcast got 15 minutes each, back-to-back, on the same morning. There was no rampaging. I issued an open invitation when he first got hired and never once complained about access stuff. They asked us they day before if we'd like to have him on and we said sure. That's the entire boring backstory.

From nas5108: What do you make of all that the Astros players and owner/front office have been saying over the last week or so? It seems like they have done a horrible PR job to me but maybe I am way off base...

First, it's tone-deaf. Second, it's par for the course. It's rich ownership not used to having feet held to the fire and it's a bunch of athletes. I don't know if you've noticed, but baseball players aren't typically the sharpest tools in the shed.

From nas5108: What is your gut feeling on what Britt decides when he announces on Thursday?

I don't have a gut feeling, but my educated guess is Ole Miss.

From mrmcbeath45: Has Lane Kiffin informed you all how much media access you will have during Spring Practice? Also, have you heard anything on Meiko Dotson, the CB from FAU that entered the transfer portal, if Ole Miss was interested in bringing him in?

I'm told no decision has been made regarding practice viewing. I'm told Kiffin will be available post-practice a good bit and that we'll get players like usual. There will be no availability with assistant coaches at all. My guess on practice viewing is it will be extremely limited.

From Colonel3491: Are you much more optimistic about the future of the basketball program than you were a month ago?

About the same. They've got to go win some big recruiting battles soon. The team needs a deeper talent base.

From mr troy: Do the various Rivals Sites cooperate much? Is there competition?

Some do, some don't. Generally, we help each other. I've tried to help some and that help isn't always appreciated. The more "fanboy" the site, the less it works with others, I've found.

From dpittsms: What’s your opinion on fixing the MLB’s IP issues? Of course the Astros is the hot topic right now but something has to change with how the MLB markets itself and its players. Y’all hit on it today for a little while. Would love to hear more about how you make Mike Trout or someone decent a “star.”

I'm not sure how you do that, other than figuring out a way to make the game more accessible to kids and devices. The game should have plenty of stars but it doesn't. Meanwhile. young kids from all demographics are eaten up with multiple NBA stars. That's on MLB, but I have no idea how one fixes it.

From olereb56: Do I need to go ahead and book rooms in Omaha for the CWS? Also, who will Bianco's replacement?

Yes. And Zachary Evans.

From StanBReb: What are your thoughts on manscaping?

I'm old, ugly as hell and completely past whatever prime I may have ever enjoyed, so I'm not sure it could help me much at this point. However, if I were a young guy, I would absolutely be pro-manscaping. And if I were a good-looking guy, I'd be 100 percent manscaping. If I were a woman, I think a lot of body hair would be a turnoff. I'm just keeping this real. There's no way women see back hair and think, "Oh, hell, yes." I would suspect those feelings are not limited to back hair. That's really all I have to say about that.

From nas5108: What was the final straw that had you decide to go ahead and take the plunge and shave your head?

It was over. I looked like Bozo the Clown. The horseshoe look is just hideous. Again, see above. No woman looks at a man rocking the horseshoe and thinks, "God, he's hot." It just doesn't happen. So I shaved it. It's ugly, but at least it's easy to maintain. The only thing I'll warn you about the shaved look, in the event you're thinking about it, is you can't hide 5-10 pounds with this look. If your face gets a little round, you look like the Pillsbury Doughboy quickly. So if you're packing a few extra on, don't shave your head.

From coachnuke: With Mel Tucker leaving Colorado you mentioned that the NCAA should make concessions for the players, since a lot of schools classes are full should some compromise be made for the schools that might take them,ex-count towards next years class?

That's worth debating. I'm pro-player, so I'd be willing to listen to how that proposal would work.

From dwreb: In your opinion which was worse, the Black Sox scandal in 1919 of throwing a World Series or the Astros cheating to win a World Series?

I would argue they're equally horrible. It's very unpopular here, especially with the Astros fans (I don't think I'm headed to Houston anytime soon), but I believe the Astros should be stripped of their title. What they did was reprehensible.

From poppyreb: If it was the year 2020 when Pete Rose was caught betting on baseball, would he still have been banned from MLB?

Yes, it's literally in bold in every Major League Baseball clubhouse that a player cannot bet on the game. Rose knew what he was doing. His ban should never be lifted.

From Napuckett14: Why are Arkansas baseball fans so angry?

I didn't know they were. Seriously, you guys would be shocked to know how little college sports are discussed in my family. Campbell goes to Arkansas but she doesn't keep up with athletics and we never talk about sports with her when she calls or whatnot. I was up there over the weekend but I didn't go to any games or whatnot and when a guy tried to chat me up at the bar, I told him I worked for an insurance company. I told him I was in town for a meeting. End of discussion. Further, much to the chagrin of many (and likely to Parham), I don't keep up with college baseball. So I had no idea their fans were mad. What are they mad about?

From pcrebel: Have you and @Chase Parham listened to Adam Carolla and Mark Geragos discuss the Astros scandal on this past weekend’s Reasonable Doubt podcast? Very insightful. I would love to get your thoughts after you listen.

I listened on Tuesday. The term "unjust enrichment" was fascinating, wasn't it? The Astros, legally, were unjustly enriched, which means others _Dodgers, Yankees, etc. _ were possibly denied enrichment and could seek damages. Players were absolutely impacted. Geragos believes there will be a class action lawsuit here; hell, he spoke as if he knew specifics he couldn't detail. Fascinating.

From Swag4Heisman: Hell, why the hell not? It’s the off-season. In your opinion, is there any chance in hell Saban would hire High Freeze?ETA: sorry for all the hells.... I should have used more vocabulary...

Sure, I guess there's a chance. However, I don't know that Freeze's considerable ego could handle that. However, Saban has rehabilitated several coaches, so it would be something Freeze would have to consider if it became an opportunity.

Over under how many brawls/kerfuffles will the astros be in this year? Next who will be targeted the most by opposing pitchers and players? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) February 18, 2020

I'd hate to be Alex Bregman or Josh Reddick this season. Hell, I'd hate to be an Astro. It's going to be a nightmare.

Which would be more surprising: KU goes 15-0 next year or AL goes 0-12? — Steven (@rebelsteven78) February 17, 2020

Alabama going 0-12 would be the shocker of all time. I mean, come on.

From $WithARebelYell$: Xavier Kelly is going to Arkansas... Do you think we will sign a DT grad transfer? If so any idea on who?

I think Ole Miss will try to add help on the defensive line. So will most everyone else. No, I don't know names.

From VibinReb45: It just kinda feels like to me Kiffin and his staff are going to have to sign 4 or 5 high level D-Lineman in this next class or they’ll have to score 30+ a game to have a chance. Your thoughts?