It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: As of now who would you vote as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Coach of the year in the NBA?

MVP -- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Rookie of the Year -- Ja Morant, Memphis Coach of the Year -- Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City

From DeuceMccluster22: You go to a game w a female friend that you arent dating or in any kind of relationship with. They pan the "kiss cam" on the two of y'all. What do u do?

I assume, for this hypothetical, that I'm unmarried? If that's the case, it would depend on the nature of that friendship. If it was one that was sort of silly at times, I guess I'd kiss her and have fun with it. Otherwise, nah. I'm not very aggressive in that category. My assumption would be she had no interest in kissing me and I wouldn't want to embarrass her. As a married man, I think I'd avoid being put in that position with anyone other than my wife.

From Sipmade: Seeing how much you love the pro game, I was just wondering what about college baseball just doesn’t do it for you?

A lot of it, frankly, is timing. I cover college basketball, which goes into mid-March. I then cover spring football, which goes into the middle of April. I've got recruiting coverage responsibilities also, and that is pretty steady through March, April, May and June. Now, there's also a rooting interest thing. Most seasons, including this one, surprisingly, the NBA team I cheer for, the Thunder, are in the playoff push as college baseball begins. The playoffs begin in mid-April, a couple of weeks after the MLB season begins. So there aren't going to be too many four-hour windows for me to watch a game I don't care about. As for the product itself, when you have no rooting interest (and outside of my apparent devout Razorback "fandom," I don't), I just think the games take too long. The pitching is mediocre. It feels like a slog, if you will. I'm glad people love it. I truly am. I'm glad people come to Oxford and fill the stadium all weekend and invest in it. However, I'd submit it's their fandom and communing with family and friends that brings them to the ballpark more than their love of the actual game. And again, that's cool. It just doesn't move my needle.

From North Tampa Rebel: What would be your strategy in a hypothetical boxing match against Chase? Keep him out with your longer reach? Wear him down with your superior marathon training? Hope his hair product gets in his eyes?

I mean, I could wear him down, I suppose, but I'd destroy him early. Reach, raw power, endurance, anger management -- all advantage McCready.

From nas5108: What do you think realistic expectations were coming into this season for the basketball team?

I think it was realistic to think this team could be on the bubble at this point in the season. However, for a myriad of reasons, this team has underachieved.

From WBurns42: If you could sit down and have a tell all with 3 people in history, who would they be and why?

1. Jesus 2. George Washington 3. Abraham Lincoln I know that's a boring list, but it's honest. I mean, I'd like to talk to Lou Gehrig and Jackie Robinson also. I'd like to talk to Christopher Columbus and Lee Harvey Oswald. But if you limited me to three, I'd go there.

From Grovin1551: Is it ever going to stop raining?

The day after Zachary Evans signs with a school. Not until then. Sorry. It's science.

From Patrick C Timony: Love Dr. Neal:How many frogs is too many?

My (21F) boyfriend (22M) wants me to choose between him and my life passion (frogs) pic.twitter.com/m8d9yphUo2 — relationships.txt (@redditships) February 23, 2020

That relationship has NO. CHANCE. AT. ALL. She's going to resent him for taking her frogs away. He doesn't appreciate the most important thing in her life, as odd as it may be. The relationship is doomed from the start. She should dump him and stay with the frogs.

What’s the best way to cook a steak? — Greg Jones (@gregjonesbrah) February 25, 2020

Step 1: Go to LB's Meat Market in Oxford. Ask for Greg. Step 2: Get the tomahawk ribeye. Note: Greg will sous vide the steak to your desired temperature, I'm guessing. However, if you don't have a sous vide, move along. Step 3: Allow it to come almost to room temperature after seasoning with salt and pepper (4:1 ratio) Step 4: Get your grill super hot. Step 5: Sear on both sides for about two minutes each. Turn heat way down or move to a cast iron skillet and put in the oven at about 325 degrees until you get the internal temperature you desire. I like medium rare, so I try to take mine away/off heat sources at about 130-132 degrees. It's going to cook another five degrees or so as the juices settle. Step 6: Enjoy.

I feel crazy for saying this, but how hot is Kermit’s seat if this doesn’t get significantly better next year... — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) February 25, 2020

It's not getting hot next year. No way. That being said, this offseason is critical. They've got to win some recruiting wars soon.

Podcast suggestions?...book suggestions?...I can get into anything..well maybe except sci-fi.. — Sean Loftin (@grownassmandawg) February 25, 2020

I just started a couple of books -- Accidental Presidents by Jared Cohen and No Surrender by Chris Edmonds. I just finished This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger and I'm going to start his Ordinary Grace soon. As for podcasts, if you haven't listened to 1865, you should. Immediately. I like American Scandal, American Election Wicked Game, Reasonable Doubt, Bachelor Happy Hour, The Lowe Post, The Woj Pod, OKC Dream Team and on and on. In the Dark, Season 2, is also a must-listen.

From Loblolly7: I have a masters degree from an SEC East school. I’ve even donated a little bit of money to them, so I think that technically makes me a booster? If I wanted to inflict the most damage to that program to try and get them caught up in an NCAA investigation or probation, how would I go about that? How much money would it cost? My first thought was that I would have to get seriously embedded with a recruit and have a documented paper and communication trail of improprieties that spanned a year or more. The only problem is that I imagine the school would just report me to the NCAA and disassociate me and just get a slap on the wrist. So I think I’d have to somehow get directly connected to someone within the athletics building so that they had no way of denying their involvement. What are your thoughts? Could rogue booster sleeper cells become a thing in the future? I have a million better things to do with my time, so this is 100% hypothetical.

Start giving a prospect free stuff. Send a text to the coaching staff at said school, letting them know you're doing it. When they text you back from their university-issued phones, instructing you on what to do, do it. Save all of those texts. It would require more than you giving a kid stuff. The school has to be idiotic as well. Good luck.

From Hannitized: For your children's life....had to pick one....take a spin in "Mad Mike" Hughes rocket or one punch from Tyson Fury?

I'd hope Mr. Fury would understand the situation and just hurt me and not kill me with his punch. The rocket thing was proof that Darwin was absolutely right. What an idiot, God rest his soul.

WhatTheHell_IHL: I'm getting married in Oxford on Friday night. Would you like to attend? You have an open invite and I promise there will be no bananas or mayonnaise present.

While I appreciate the invitation and wish you well, I'm afraid I'll have to decline. I've got Caroline and Carson this weekend and I've already promised him I'll make him his favorite dinner and watch the Thunder-Bucks game with him Friday night. Here's wishing you and your bride a lifetime of happiness.

From DgreenReb: Have you seen the new mayonnaise slices? Would that be easier or worse to eat for you?How many players if you had to guess get processed after this year by Kermit?

No mayo for me, thank you very much. This won't be politically correct, but anything more than two, it's an indictment on evaluation and/or development.

From RONREBEL: Is this possible the best starting rotation that Mike has at Ole Miss. I know it early but I can’t remember one better.

I'm not an Ole Miss baseball historian, but no. I actually covered the best one, probably, in 2009. Drew Pomeranz, Scott Bittle and Phillip Irwin was a tremendous rotation.

From BAUER1: This staff seems to be offering every RB in the country. What do you make of that with what's in the room already? also Any ideas on when/if Britt has actually signed?

I make that this staff is going to try to recruit the best players in the country and then figure it out. As for Britt, my guess, based on the lack of a release from Ole Miss, is he hasn't yet signed and won't until they're completely certain he's going to make it. Again, that's a guess.

From um98_rebl: If the Raptors meet the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals what % chance to advance do you give Toronto?

Oh, I'd give the Raptors a chance. That has a 6- or 7-game series written all over it, but there's no doubt I'd bet on Milwaukee. The Bucks are 50-8. That's on pace for 71 wins.

From MrSunglasses: I keep hearing Devonte Shuler has Euro aspirations, but to this point I haven’t seen anything that screams “high level talent”. Is he hoping for second or third division play or maybe first team reps in Nepal?

His stock has obviously fallen this season. However, I urge you to remember these aren't robots. Shuler's father died in the offseason and there has been family angst, obviously, and I believe it's affected him. I'll be curious to see what he decides to do. I believe it's in his best interest to return for his senior season and try to regain some confidence in his game.

From ozzy2378: In the 80s there was a video game called Rampage that featured “King Kong” and “Godzilla” characters jumping on buildings and destroying them. When you go on a Rampage do you feel like the King Kong or the Godzilla of the Ole Miss beat? Which building would you destroy first if the “beat” were the video game?

It's funny and all, but in truth, I'm one of the quieter, rampage-less people on the beat. I never argue for access or badger people or just hang out in buildings being a nuisance. However, if I were to be Godzilla and destroy a building (in a video game format, of course), I'd probably start with Farley Hall or whatever the building with no name because of political reasons is called now.

From TedCoolwater: Do you know if Coach Kiffin shares Coach Luke’s sentiment about the inverse correlation of blood and family?

Are you saying you DO have to be blood to be family? Is that what you're getting at?

From chess2899: Neal, you have a chance to win $1 million.All you have to do is:1. Hit 3 consecutive foul shots in 3 attempts2. Kick a 25 yard field goal on a college field 3. Throw a baseball overhanded for an umpire called strike from the Cubs mound on Opening Day with a sell-out crowd watchingWhich do you choose?

I know I can't kick a field goal and I don't trust my ability to make three free throws in a row. So I think I'd try the pitch from the mound. I'm not particularly confident I could do that either.

From heybob: If you could go back and do it again as they say.... not only would you go back and when do you start... Any significant changes?

Oh, I don't know. Maybe this is a sign that I've finally reached a place of contentment in my life, but I don't know that I'd go back again and risk it. I mean, sure, if I any of us could go back knowing what we know now, we'd do it for the fun of it, but that's not how life works. If I had do-overs professionally, I would have been more aggressive when I was young. I wouldn't have been tied down geographically (Laura admits now that she wishes she hadn't been so insistent on staying in the South), etc., but it all worked out OK.

From 901rebels: Hypothetically speaking (even if it was on a tv show) if someone described their relationship as “everything about us is amazing, except our communication” would you say that is similar to an architect saying “man we built this sky scrapper perfect..... besides the base..... it’s a bit wobbly”? And would you also deem this hypothetical person a moron? Completely hypothetical

Hypothetically, I'd say those people deserve one another. Hypothetically, I'd guess the guy in question was so dead-set on sleeping with the woman in question that he didn't worry about the communication. Hypothetically, if I were to look back on my past, I'd say it's possible that one could get so caught up in the passion of a relationship that one had a hard time seeing the obvious pitfalls surrounding it. Poor Peter. Hypothetically.

A suite at The Westin Jackson

From RebelSandman: You mentioned Monday that there are rumblings that Plumlee could move positions. Assume that’s true and give me your thoughts on his best position. He was recruited by UGA as a safety, but is he too electric with the ball in his hands? Do see him as a Harvin/McCluster type that can be moved around and create mismatches?

I think he makes sense as a slot receiver. I also think he would make a tremendous defensive back. However, let me throw some caution here. That's a rumor and it's not confirmed. Further, Plumlee, to his credit, has consistently said he wants to play quarterback. Until and unless that changes, the conversation is just hypothetical and, to some degree, a waste of time.

From Madison Geologist: Have you tried a gin old fashion? Some people may scoff at it but it is delicious. I recommend Hendricks gin.

I haven't, but I will. I love the Wonderbird gin (and I'm not a gin guy), so I might give that a shot soon.