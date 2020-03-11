It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: What's the story with Scott Cochran feeling he was blocked by outside forces?

Look, I've got to be careful on this one. So much of what I was told/heard was off the record. Bottom line: people (perhaps just one person) close to Cochran slowed/stopped the Cochran-to-Ole Miss stuff. It wasn't to keep him at Alabama, as I believe that relationship had grown tired. Now it appears it was with the knowledge that something was going to open up at Georgia. Cochran and Kirby Smart were once fairly tight, so perhaps it was about fit. I don't know. Again, there's a lot there, and so much of it was off the record and on background that I'm not comfortable saying much.

From ChargerRebel: If today you were named commissioner of the MLB for the foreseeable future, what would you implement to make the league more attractive to young people and back in the public eye in a major way?

I would eliminate the blackout rules, allowing all games to be streamed, regardless of market. For example, a Braves fan living in Illinois wouldn't have to watch the Cubs' broadcast when the Braves and Cubs played. I'd mic some players in real games. I'd mic the home-plate umpire. I'd let fans here conversations. And I'd market the ever-living hell out of the young, dynamic players in the league. It's probably too late.

From larryjoe1979: What’s the oddest conspiracy theory you can see being possible?

Conspiracy: The Chinese government generated C-19 to kill off its elderly population. Do I believe it? No. Do I catch myself wondering? Yep.

From robert90: Leonard Fournette. Is his NFL career underwhelming or was he just over hyped coming out of college?

The former and not the latter, in my opinion.

From Hannitized: Please tell me how/why I should care about the NCAA bball tournament when the entire organization is giving coaches/teams like Bill Self/Kansas a pass? Think how corrupt they are in their actions: we want the highest ratings possible to collect as much $ as possible and we do not care how filthy the teams are that make it happen. Am I missing something?

You've known me a long time, my friend. I'm never going to tell you to care about anything. I will say Kansas is far from out of the woods on this. The NCAA moves at a snail's pace. That case is still being adjudicated. If KU is cleared of all wrongdoing and nothing happens, you're right to feel how you do. Until then, I'd argue you're getting ahead of yourself.

From TX via TN Rebel: Is there really much of a reason for you to have to attend football games any more? You've got the HRG podcast to get out to folks post-game and I'm sure plenty would turn in for live game commentary as well. Do you get info in the press box that is necessary or is it simply some quiet time to get articles written?

Honestly, not really. We stopped going to the games last season. We either contracted someone to send us video from a road game or had our intern/staff writer, Archie Breland, send us video. I wrote as the game went on and we went live with HRG 15 minutes or so after the game ended. I could write a book on this topic. I do think journalistic accountability is important, but the postgame is now so chaotic and short that I'm not sure being there is all that imperative. It's an opportunity to talk to players, but the environment doesn't lead to many meaningful exchanges. Lane Kiffin appears to be a much better postgame interview than Matt Luke was, so that's something to consider. However, if I had a question I wanted asked, I could send it to Archie/our freelancer to ask on my behalf. In short, the answer to your question is No. However, as with most things, it's a little more complicated than that.

From randle4: Today, Monday, is the 69th day of the year. Did you have a "nice" Monday?

It was ok, but no, it wasn't that nice.

From Samminish: We all know who's at fault for the spread of CORONAVIRUS! Blame BOEING & AIRBUS ~ If INT travel wasn't so efficient and commonplace, the virus would not have 'spread' the way it has .. ..Anyhow, LAS VEGAS has given you $100,000 to make one bet (no keeping the original $, you have to make the bet) ... 'Vegas has given you 2/1 odds on either choice:#1) By the end of August, CDC announces that coronavirus has been effectively contained with no measurable new cases .. ..#2) By the end of August, CDC just throws up their hands and says we are all in God's Hands .. ..

3. It goes, for lack of a better word, dormant late this spring/early summer and returns like a bear late this fall. I think I'd pick options 2 or 3 before I went with No. 1.

From POOT NOISE: Which is more dangerous in the US in your opinion? Vaping or Corona Virus? So far there are over twice as many deaths from vaping.

I don't know. Vaping is incredibly dangerous. It's also stupid. It's a choice. The virus is dangerous because young people can get it, not know they have it, and transfer it to an older person or someone with a compromised immune system and kill them.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Breaking down the conference's basketball coaches into categories. Your opinion or educated guess.The Top 5 for...RecruitingScouting/systemPlayer developmentFloor coaching (in-game)Program building

Recruiting: 1. John Calipari 2. Will Wade 3. Bruce Pearl 4. No one else even comes to mind here. Scouting/Player development: 1. Bruce Pearl 2. John Calipari 3. Rick Barnes 4. Frank Martin 5. Buzz Williams Floor coaching 1. There are so many good ones. This league is really well-coached. It's part of the column I'm working on when Ole Miss' season ends. Kermit Davis is a phenomenal floor coach. Phenomenal. That helped him more in the Sun Belt than it does in the SEC. I think it's so much more about recruiting in this league. Program building: 1. It has to be Bruce Pearl, right? 2. John Calipari 3. Buzz Williams has proven he can turn anyplace around, but there's a shelf life. 4. The jury is out on Eric Musselman, Kermit Davis, Nate Oats here. They've won at other places and there are encouraging signs where they are, but they're not over the hump yet,.

From nas5108: Why does the media seem to be hyping up the coronavirus to what seems to me to be crazy proportions? When you factor in the fact that in the US alone around 30-40 thousand people die of the flu each year and nobody seems to mention that at all.

First and foremost, this virus is getting ratings. That's one reason. Another reason is it is a legitimate health threat and many in the media believe they're doing a public service by reporting on it (and many are). Thirdly, there's a political element to it. There just is -- both idealogical and capitalistic.

From nas5108: What were your thoughts on the “Love is Blind” experiment is love truly blind?If you had to choose to be on one show would you rather be on Love is Blind, Married at First Sight, or The Bachelor and why?

It was interesting to see people build actual feelings for someone without being able to see them or know what they looked like. The show, while cringeworthy, was quite interesting to watch unfold. That said, I'd much rather be a contestant on The Bachelor or be The Bachelor than I would participate in the other show. I think I have enough personality to draw some interest from the opposing sex when they can't see me. Once they saw me, however, the letdown would be astounding and, I suspect, quite depressing for me. On The Bachelor, we'd get the lack of looks out of the way right away and I'd either be dismissed quickly or kept around because she was willing to overlook that due to her interest in my personality, intellect, ULM degree, knowledge of Cubs trivia or whatnot.

From DeuceMccluster22: went back and watched that 4 part series Godfrey did on the NCAA/ Leo Lewis thing Ole Miss went through.... what made u agree to do it and was there any hesistancy on your part to discuss the Tunsil stuff due to the fact of what u went through around oxford after draft night and what people thought u said?

I did it because I have so much professional and personal respect for Steven. Was I hesitant? Yes, to a degree. However, by that point, the damage was done and I really didn't care anymore.

From oxreb: Buy or sell Greer Holston becomes the weekday starter or our middle relief weekend guy

I have no idea. I'm hoops and spring football until April 18. If, following that weekend, this team is still on pace to do something special, I'll join coverage and know more about them at that point.

From wburns42: Most overrated city you’ve been to, and why?Most underrated city you’ve been to, and why?

Overrated: Los Angeles. I just don't care for it. I don't like the traffic, the people are aggressively angry, etc. It's just not for me. Overrated: Houston. Again, traffic, climate, etc. Not for me. Underrated: I'll throw a few at you. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Monterey, Oklahoma City, Kansas City. If you made me pick one, I might go with Kansas City. It has a lot of variety, has that Midwestern chill, etc.

From OrangeBeachReb: Percentage chance JRP commits to spring practice. If the coaches ask JRP to play another position will he? If he does what position would you predict him moving to?

I definitely think Plumlee will be the majority of spring practices. As of now, I think he'll be a quarterback. I've yet to hear any real belief that he's willing to switch positions.

From ByTheBigTree: Which mythical uniform is more likely to appear... cream baseball uniforms or powder blue football jerseys?

I'd be more apt to bet on the cream baseball uniforms.

From pcrebel: What's your gut instinct?A) Is the nation in a panic drummed up by the national and local media covering Covid-19/Coronavirus they way the local weathermen cover thunderstorms and snow flurries?B) Are we being smart and cautious (Boston cancelling St Paddy's Parade, Coachella postponing until October, etc.)?C) Is it some combination of the two?I actually heard the Today Show put out the national number of confirmed cases and deaths from the seasonal flu this year. They pointed out that they dwarfed what the Coronavirus is doing.

I think it's a combination. Look, do I think the coverage is overblown? Yes. Do I think this is a serious potential health risk? I do. Is some real common sense needed right now? Yep.

From boo_radley: Neal, would you consider today a good day for Keith Carter to extend Mike Bianco's contract?

Look, I'm on record saying I think the talk of firing Bianco is silly. However, at this point, if I'm Carter and I've gone this far, I wait and see what the SEC slate brings before I do anything. The problem is so much of the fan base views every season as Omaha or bust. I'm glad it's not my decision. If it were, for the record, I wouldn't be entertaining the thought of firing him.

From winedoc04: In the March 5th edition of the Wall Street Journal an article was published about the attendance and growing popularity of women’s basketball. In your opinion, does the poor officiating in the men’s game contribute at all to the attraction of the women’s game?

For whatever reason, and it's been this way since I was a kid in Ruston, old people are drawn to women's college basketball. Good for them, I suppose. I don't have a problem with it. Like what you like. However, no, I don't think it's the poor officiating of the men's game that is pushing people to the women's game.

From celinareb: Is Barb just the worst? Would you run like hell from Peter and his family?

She's horrible. Her husband might be the softest man I've ever seen. I now understand where Peter gets it and why he has no decisiveness at all.

I subscribe to your YouTube channel. Does a “thumbs up” for each episode help to you guys out am I wasting calories? — These Go To Eleven (@HottyTottyNash) March 10, 2020

Yes, it helps us and it burns calories for you. It's a win-win.

How old should your social media profile pic be? What is the maximum age before you are considered to be misleading? Is photoshopping acceptable? — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) March 10, 2020

It's the Internet, home to FakeBook.com. There are no rules.

Cold or Hot Tea @NealMcCready which one do you prefer 😁 — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) March 10, 2020

I want to like hot tea. I really do. It's good for you, smells nice and looks so comforting. However, I can't find one that does anything for me. I like cold tea, on the other hand, but only unsweetened with a lemon. That syrupy sweet tea is gross, and that's a hill I'm willing to die on.