It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, Edition 8. I took questions from RebelGrove.com subscribers and Twitter for today's column. Enjoy.

From NorthMiss_Reb23: Hypothetical question. If you worked as a coach at a university, let’s say Auburn, and you had a $30M buyout, what would you do with $30M dollars, and would you thank them for firing you on the way out the door?

Given the circumstances this week, what a coincidence you'd ask this question now. Hypothetically, I'd kiss the feet of the Auburn administrators who fired me, take my $30 million and never be seen or heard from again. I'm not sure what I'd do with it. I'd set my kids up for life, buy a place on a beach and chill.

From showboat20: We talk about this offense not being Matt’s exact offensive style preference. What current college teams would you say run something similar? So we can have an idea of what to expect.

I have no idea. I don't think it's out of the question Phil Longo returns for another season. I think Luke likes physicality and a strong running game. Ole Miss has been very balanced for the past year and a half or so.

From TX via TN Rebel: Walk us thru how major market radio works... since you have been killing it on your guest hosting duties in Memphis, what goes into having a show? Do the hosts pay the radio station and recoup thru advertising or does the station pay the hosts a fee and then some kind of split of advertising? How long until you add a daily radio show to your duties?

First, thanks for the compliment. Different stations are different ways. Some sell air time to hosts, who in turn to sell to sponsors. When I was at WNSP in Mobile and now doing part-time work for 92.9 FM ESPN in Memphis, it was and is salary. As for my radio future, I don't know. I'm enjoying filling in. It's fun. There are no plans to make it permanent that I know of.

From larryjoe1979: Why a prayer circle? Why not a prayer hexagon or octagon?

This is a great question. Why not a Prayer Square? That rhymes. Also, if you're going to market a prayer circle as a recruiting tool _ you know, look at us, moms, we pray a lot _ why get in the shape of an oval? That shows a lack of attention to detail, in my opinion.

From Ranch1989: Luke is now 11-8 as a head coach. I would say that he has overachieved from a win loss perspective. Would you agree?

I absolutely would. As I've said on numerous occasions, I think Luke has done a very solid job thus far. He faces a critical offseason.

From Rbb2010: What are you hearing on appeal? What are your thoughts?

I've heard nothing. Literally, no one knows anything. As for my thoughts, I'm normally not a conspiracist, but I swear I'm starting to wonder if the NCAA is waiting to see if Ole Miss becomes bowl-eligible.

From Deucemccluster22: Did apollo really beat Rocky in the behind closed door match he told Adonis about in Creed? Or was he trying to make him feel good about his father?

A source close to Balboa's camp told me Rocky was telling Adonis the truth. As you likely recall, Apollo told Rocky that while he taught him a lot of things during his training to defeat Clubber Lang, he did not teach Rocky everything. My sources indicate Apollo took advantage of those holes in Rocky's training and knowledge and defeated him with a 15th-round TKO.

From Big_Reb1: What really happened between Hugh Freeze and the NCAA investigator?

That's the great question. No one has ever discussed that meeting between Freeze and Mike Sheridan on the record. However, I've heard rumors I tend to believe. One is profanities were exchanged and voices were raised. The other is Freeze quoted Bible scripture. All I know is it went poorly and paved the way for an investigation that appeared to be personal at times.

From J-Reezy23: What kind of a recruiting impact could Gus having a disastrous close to the season? They have several Mississippi commits and the in on quite a few others.

It appears to already be hurting and impacting Auburn's class. Obviously, in a worst-case scenario, turnover would result in a free-for-all on Auburn's commitments and targets. As Russell has reported, those Mississippi kids committed to Auburn are not exactly locked in on the Plains just yet.

From olemissphreak: In your opinion if the 4th and 25 doesn’t happen and OM wins the SEC and makes the playoffs does Freeze still get fired? I will go one further. If OM makes the playoffs and wins the Nation Championship does the SEC do more to “protect” OM with the NCAA?

Yes. Look, Freeze used the "holier than thou" approach in recruiting, literally saying Ole Miss recruited a different kind of kid. Once that phone log was exposed, it was over. Freeze was not going to be able to recruit past that, and Ross Bjork knew that immediately. Had Ole Miss won a national title, would the SEC have done more to protect Ole Miss? I don't know. That's a hypothetical. However, the SEC isn't who was calling escorts or erotic massage therapists with whom Freeze had sessions that ended in ways that didn't honor his marriage. Freeze did that -- on his university-issued phone.

From MississippiMike83: Who are some national sports media personalities you enjoy reading/listening to? Who are some you can't stand? Feel free to be as specific or as vague as you like.

I like Shams Charania, Adrian Wojnarowski, Tim Bontemps and several other NBA writers. I read Royce Young and Brett Dawson for Thunder stuff, though I will give Maddie Lee a chance now that she's on a podcast I've listened to for years. I am more local with baseball coverage. Unless Sahadev Sharma writes it regarding the Cubs, I'm skeptical. As far as national people, I like Jayson Stark. With college football, I'm a fan of Andy Staples. I think he's terrific at what he does. I'm also a big fan of Edward Aschoff and Ross Delenger. I think Taylor Zarzour is a rising star. Look, I cheer for my friends.

From 92rebel: At this point in the season, is Ole Miss over or under 7.5 wins?

I had 7-5 before the season and I'll stick with it. I have a tough time getting to eight wins given what's left on the Rebels' slate. So I'll go under.

From Robert90: What do you think about this idea. Big League organizations start the season with their 40 man roster. During the season you can move the players between the 40 man and 25 man rosters unlimited times. But you can only have 25 players on the daily big league roster. If someone gets hurt for the season, you can add someone else to your 40 man roster from your minor league system. So there are no trades at any point in the season. I think it would be a true measure of who has the best organization. No more buy a closer or buy an all star at the trade deadline for a playoff push. What do you think?

No, no, no. I love the trade deadline. I love the August waiver wire moves. They're fun.

From GreyReb: Which uniform combo would you pick for Ole Miss to wear against Auburn this Saturday?

Ole Miss has played its two best games in all-white uniforms. So I'd go with those. Or I'd cause chaos and go with pink to celebrate breast cancer awareness month. White helmets with a big shark decal, pink jerseys with powder blue trim, white pants and little sharks on the leg... Chase would have fun moderating that message board.

From OxonianReb: What happens if Chad Kelly doesn’t get hurt against Georgia Southern? Does Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt to go to a bowl? You’re given $1M to start your own business in Oxford. What do you do?

You guys love hypotheticals this week. Yes, Ole Miss beats Vanderbilt in that scenario and goes bowling, at least in my opinion. In all seriousness, I'd invest in some studio equipment and hire some sales people and coordinate a podcast network. There's money to be made.

From Swag4Heisman: Social science experiment:Do you believe Laquon Treadwell was paid by Ole Miss affiliates to attend Ole Miss? If so, how much do you estimate he made in 3 years off the books? And, could this be generalized to all players at all schools across the country, with the primary determinant in value depending on talent (market value). ...Why does Auburn suck this year? How do they allow a less talented TN team to beat them? And yes, I believe they will beat us... but what the hell is wrong with them?

I'm not going far here. All five-stars get paid. How much? Beats me, nor do I care. I have no problem with college athletes getting paid. I'm for the Olympic model. Always have been. Always will be. Auburn has a chemistry issue. That's clear. They also have an offensive line issue, no dominant tailback and (perhaps) a slightly overrated front-7 on defense. Tennessee had a good plan and it worked.

From Nkgrantham: Does Auburn want the smoke?

I'll have to attend the next OHS pep rally to get a definitive answer, but my guess is no, Auburn don't want no smoke.

From justusrebs: Let’s assume it’s a when Durant goes to the Knicks vs an if...With Durant and whatever they can piece around him in NYC, lebron in la, gsw will still be gsw, philly and it’s trio of young stars, and of course Boston...Is the nba maybe the best positioned its ever been from a market to market standpoint?

Absolutely. And it would still have Giannis in Milwaukee, Kawhi with the Clippers, Russ and PG13 in OKC, young corps in Utah and Denver, Harden and CP3 in Houston, etc. The league would be awesome, and believe me, the NBA knows it. The Warriors dynasty is coming to an end. The league needs it to end, and so it will.

From onecall: Can you explain the recruiting system “star” system. Ex. How much does a parent pay to have son or daughter be “evaluated”. Many high school coaches are publicly questioning the set up. Obviously there are always those players that are superstars that are recognizable from on field play

Send $500 to my PayPal or Venmo and I'll begin the evaluation process for your son or daughter. If you want three stars, it's an extra $5,000. Four stars is $10,000. Five stars is $50,000. I'm kidding. There's no charge. Either have your high school coach send tape to Rivals or go to one of the camps to be evaluated. I'm not a part of the rankings system, but I can tell you the people at Rivals who are take their work very seriously.

From bobforapples: 1. What is the best book you've read in the last 12 months? Could be fiction or non-fiction, but no Danielle Steele novels Russell.2. At what point do P5 schools, particularly those in the SEC, stop overpaying for head coaches to such a degree that it becomes financially crippling to let them go if they don't work out (yes, I'm looking at you Auburn), and instead, follow the LSU model where the head coach is paid well, but the assistants are paid very, very well? Seems like it could make more sense, particularly at smaller schools, akin to the Moneyball version of putting together a college football coaching staff.

1. I'm into non-fiction these days. I am reading Washington by Ron Chernow. Fascinating. I also read David Rapp's Tinkers to Evers to Chance. 2. As I've said many times, Jimmy Sexton is the king of the college football world. The LSU model makes sense, but most elite coaches want the mega-bucks, and when they win, they have the leverage to get them.

I want to know who will win in a race between Gus & Rizzo? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 16, 2018

Ben, I know how much you love Gus, and it's likely mutual. However, if you're going to pick Gus in a race against Rizzo, I'd strongly suggest distracting Rizzo (an easy task) and making sure Gus knows there is a food-related prize at the finish line. Otherwise, Gus is going to look at you, sigh disgustedly and return to his bed for his 418th nap of the day.

From cebell65: Do you like fish sticks?

Yes. I love fish and chips. Give me an English pub, fish and chips and a Guinness and I'm all good.

From usp94: If, before the season, you have all the information in front of you up to this point in the season as far as Ta'amus progression; shea stays, is he the starter? are we 5-2, better, or worse? Ta'amu has been awful good with his legs both on runs and extending plays, as well as stepping up in the pocket and making throws up to this point .

Look, they're both good quarterbacks. Ta'amu has been terrific. Patterson was great last week against Wisconsin. Shea didn't pick his dad; I don't fault the kid. He's having a great season at Michigan. Good for him.

From col_bob: Is Nakobe Dean a must get? On the lighter side, Ginger or Mary Anne?