It's time once again for The Mailbag, where I take your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter (and an occasional email or two) and answer them.

From eafinsup: If McGriff is a dead man walking, why can’t Luke just show the fan base some hope and get rid of him. The bye week is the perfect time, Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley did it, why can’t we?Same goes for Longo. He is proven to be bad time and time again against good defenses. And there isn’t a talent issue on O. In fact he’s wasting our talent with shitty scheme and shitty play calling.

There's really very little to be gained by making mid-season coaching changes. The team is 5-3 in a season where most picked 6-6 or 7-5. The season is over in a month. Making a bunch of drastic changes in late October looks desperate, which does nothing to help the image of your program in the eyes of the people that matter -- recruits.

From North Tampa Rebel: Road trip still left on your bucket list?

Carson wants to go to Coors Field. I've never been there either. I'd like to go to Toronto. It seems like a cool city. Carson wants to go to an English Premier League game; I hope I live long enough to take him to England and do that. I can't imagine how cool it would be. I've been to a World Series game at Wrigley Field with my son on a perfect Friday night in Chicago. There's not much left that's going to top that.

From Oxonian Reb: If Luke knows that the 2019 recruiting class is the ultimate factor that decides his tenure in Oxford, why would he keep this staff for 95% of the recruiting cycle when he knew most were not the long-term answer or strong recruiters?We hear two different stories:1) He promised his current staff a job for one more year if he was retained as HC.AND/OR2) Ross Bjork and the “powers-that-be” wouldn’t let him make changes (even though some were on a one year deal).What is the truth?

I believe two things: 1. Luke promised his staff if he got the job he'd keep everyone for a year, and 2. He didn't believe he was getting the job until the day he got it. I don't believe Bjork forced Luke to keep his staff. I wouldn't be surprised if some economic realities came into play, but I don't know that.

From Grovin 1551: Is Matt letting recruits know somehow that this staff won’t be in place next season?

That's a great question. I'll ask Russell Johnson. Hold on... Here's Russell's answer: It only took 9 editions of the mailbag for a Russell question to take place. What's that saying about the only constant in life? Change. If a recruit comes up to Matt Luke and asks; "Will Wesley McGriff be on staff next season?" I'm not really sure what Luke's exact answer would be. For the sake of this mailbag, I'll take some educated guesses. If a recruit were to actually ask Luke, or any of the coaches currently on the staff if they were planning on returning next season, they're likely going to get the PC answer: That's the plan, I'm focused on the here and now, or possibly the confrontational: do you know something I don't, if the coach is caught off-guard, or attacked. Recruits read social media. They see the content we push out on this here website, and they see what is talked about elsewhere. They've got friends, family, trainers, mentors, etc. who hear things. Some of them subscribe to RebelGrove.com. Significant change is inevitable, and will take place following the game in Oxford on Thanksgiving night. Several of the other schools recruiting the players currently committed to Ole Miss have brought up the question, and while it may be a talking point as NSD approaches, it currently hasn't changed anyone's minds, yet. Ole Miss doesn't play anyone this weekend. The whispers in weeks like this get louder, especially if certain coaches don't go out on the road and recruit this weekend. I doubt they don't go out, but the thought has to be crossing the coaches' minds that they may not be wearing that script "Ole Miss" on their chests much longer. They know what's coming. Recruits know what's coming. It's the lizard in the room that is here to stay, between now and November 23rd. Following that, Ole Miss will have less than a month to put together a staff, and close for the December signing-period. The problem with that? They're targeting several potential staff members that are going to be in the CFP. I doubt they leave their respective Universities before that takes place.

From gocats312: Its about time for the annual release of the BTAC collection. If you didn't have to stand in line and spend the GDP of a small third world country to get one, which bottle would you like under your tree?

I had to ask Chase what this meant and he sent me this. I'm a poor. I have absolutely no idea. The nicest bourbon/whiskey I've ever had _ meaning I bought a bottle _ is Jefferson's Ocean. Some of you cats are too rich for my blood. But if I win the $1.6 billion...

From justusrebs: Congratulations Neal, the IHL has just removed Vitter from his post and named you interim Chancellor. You know you will have the job for six months, for better or worse, while the IHL looks for a full time replacement. You have free reign to do what you feel is needed with normal oversight. What are the top three things you do to build back good morale and remedy the current state of malaise over the university?

1. Fluffy shark 2. Cleaning out the admissions department and bringing in people who are more realistic than idealistic. 3. Allow beer in the Grove.

From Hannitized: Just curious....any idea who the next round of great FB coaches we have NEVER heard of might be at this very moment? After watching 10-15 plays of Clemson/NC State there is no way in hell Dabo ever leaves the ACC...why would anyone ever leave that joke of a conference to dive into the West disaster? AIN'T HAPPENING!!! If NC State is a premier ACC team then we need to change conferences. Agree? Also, your take on the USC Leach article posted un "10 Thoughts".....if it were my son I would go after the PAC - 12 officials like they have never seen before. ZERO excuses ZERO. What say you?

Next round of great coaches begins and ends with Matt Viator from ULM. He's a legend. I love Leach, but I think he's wrong on the conspiracy thing. I just think officiating is incompetent more than it's corrupt. I mean, you can go after the officials, but I'm not sure what that does to truly help you.

From REBELTAXMAN: Was McGriff's contract automatically extended / rolled over last year? If yes, who would have approved such a transaction? Also, can I have the winning powerball numbers? Thanks in advance.

I'm not sure about the mechanics of his rollover. I'm guessing it was previously agreed to. All that matters is the buyout language anyway. 9-17-18-24-34-44 (Remember me)

From 92Rebel: After watching this past weekend’s game, over/under on 6.5 wins?

I think Ole Miss beats South Carolina or Vanderbilt, loses to Texas A&M and likely loses to Mississippi State. That puts me at six. I've ridden seven all year, however, so I'll just stick with it for consistency.

From Swag4Heisman: Is Longo not to blame for a good offense unable to score points on a good defense?

Yes, Longo deserves some blame. So does a quarterback who struggles in the face of pressure. So does an offensive line that got physically beaten up front. So do wide receivers who had critical drops. So does the neck injury that sidelined D.K. Metcalf. There is always plenty of blame to go around.

From CityRebel: 1.) What are the 5 best things Bjork has done as AD and what are the 5 worst things he has done? 2.) If the OM offense scores a late TD at the end of a blowout loss and zero fans are in the stadium to see it, do the points still count? 3.) Predict the attendance for the 11am OM-SC game assuming perfect weather and assuming cold and rainy.

1. I don't know. I think Bjork has done a lot of good things, from hiring Kermit Davis to getting The Pavilion at Ole Miss built. He failed to go with a fluffy shark, however, and for me, that's unforgivable. I'm kidding, obviously. Look, I think Bjork has done a good job. I also think his hands have been tied at times. I don't think the chancellor has done him any favors, and I'll never believe the compliance strategy was necessarily his. 2. They count, but they do nothing to change the mood of a fan base. Ask me how I know. 3. Perfect weather: 43,000. Cold and rainy: 32,000

From NorthMS_Reb23: What's your take on the sporting Gods? is there a God(s) for each sport or are there a collective of Gods who just rule over sports in general? Does the NCAA have a direct phone line to them? Why do they hate Ole Miss so much?

Well, while I've never heard the voice of God and scoff at those who claim such a thing, I have visited with the sporting gods. Yes, there are different categories of sports gods. There are the college football gods, the pro football gods, the baseball gods (I talk to them frequently, and they are not all that fond of me, apparently), the basketball gods (we're still hashing out the how and why of Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals), the soccer gods (they're so obnoxious) and then leftover sports gods. I can't confirm or deny reports that NCAAEmily has a direct line to the college football sports gods. They do appear to hate Ole Miss, but it's nothing a fluffy shark couldn't fix. Everyone, even the sports gods, love fluffy sharks.

From StanBReb: What are the top 5 pro-tips for dads with boys starting travel soccer?

Good question. 1. Learn what is and isn't offsides. It'll make soccer more watchable. 2. If you're like me, you don't know enough about soccer to critique his play, which is AWESOME! I love watching Carson play soccer, more than any other sport, and I think that's a big reason why. Embrace that sporting stupidity and just cheer for your kid. 3. Enjoy the road trips. I love those. Enjoy the time together. These days don't last forever. 4. Make sure he's on a club that fits his personality. Carson, for example, is really competitive. He wants to win. A lot of clubs are development-based and do not emphasize that. There's nothing in the world wrong with that. Some clubs are so determined to win they screw over kids who practice by finding guest players to play in tournaments and such. Carson appears to have found a happy medium. He loves the team he's on now and is working to improve his shot-making so he can play up a year. He's 12. In other words, as crazy as this sounds, he's just now getting into his critical years of development. He wants to be pushed. 5. Go to camps. Go to extra training. As long as your son is having fun, soccer is a game that is built on repetition. The more, the better. 6. That said, play other sports. Let's be real here: The odds that your son or my son becomes a professional athlete are long. Have fun. Play multiple sports. Let sports be what they're supposed to be -- a fairly painless way to learn lessons about teamwork and sportsmanship and learning from failure.

From Billw1959: Given the wealth of football talent in Louisiana, and most of that talent staying in-state to play for the “motherland” (LSU), couldn’t LSU hire a chimpanzee as head coach and still see at least some success? Or should we continue to give Coach O considerable credit where credit is due?

Look, LSU is a great job, but people have failed there. Orgeron is doing a remarkable job. I'm not going to take away from it. He's learned from his mistakes, delegated and let his assistants work. He's recruiting and motivating -- the things he does best. They're a top-five team right now. Kudos to him.

From Rockin'Randall: Do SEC officials try to manage the outcome of games or are they just plain bad at what they are doing? Or both.

This is an unpopular sentiment, but I just think they're bad. I think they have a very difficult job. I don't believe there's a conspiracy.

What effect would a coaching change mid-season have on the recruiting trail? Would it allow a different, new recruiter on the road? Thanks, I’ll hang up and listen. ...In the next 5 years do you think a college football player might forgo his junior year to preserve his draft stock?—Jeff M

It would create chaos and raise obstacles on the recruiting trail. It would allow for a different recruiter who would be doing nothing but managing the chaos. As to your second question, yes, I think it's a matter of time before a kid has proven he's a first-round pick after his sophomore season and subsequently sits out his junior season. Frankly, while he won't do it, Tua Tagovailoa should think about it next year.

In their prime. Who wins,and in what round? Clubber Lang VS Apallo Creed. — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) October 22, 2018

Do not bring blasphemous questions such as these to my mailbag. Apollo Creed in his prime would mop the floor with Clubber Lang. It would be a second-round knockout, only because Creed would toy with Lang in the first round. If Rocky Balboa could knock out Lang in three rounds, Creed in his prime would just destroy him. This question angered me. I'm pouring a drink now.

How many downloads on a average day do you have on the @OxfordExxon podcast ? Is it more than a what some sports talk shows get in Ms ? #AskingForAfriend — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 22, 2018

Now, Benjamin, you know the numbers. On the heels of being named a Distinguished American, should you really be trolling for such trouble right now? Bo Bounds pays hard-earned money for his air time, and tens of people listen every morning. I mean, y'all, he has a life(style) to support. Those steaks aren't going to eat themselves and he can't blink himself to Orange Beach. We're just a little potato log podcast finding its way. We could never have enough reach to compare to some of the great radio talk show hosts of the Magnolia State.

Where have the tight ends gone, and why? Cooley has 3 catches and Knox has 9 on the season. The lack of utilization usually results in “red zone deficiencies” — jared miller (@skippyboy5555) October 22, 2018

Is it bad when I read this question, I sang a Paula Cole tune to myself? "Where have all the cowboys gone?" That's bad, isn't it? Jordan Ta'amu struggled with Auburn's pressure, and for whatever reason, it took away the middle of the field. Octavious Cooley has been inconsistent throughout his Ole Miss career, and Dawson Knox certainly hasn't been as impactful as many hoped he would be this fall. Through eight games, I think it's certainly possible that position is what it is.

Is Matt Luke in over his head? And will he still have a job next year? — Hannah christopher (@Hannahlee6217) October 22, 2018

Look, Luke is 11-9 through 20 games. He's 4-8 in the Southeastern Conference. In other words, he's right where most thought he would be 20 games into his tenure (had you known he would have the interim tag removed). However, the product on the field is not particularly inspiring. Is he in over his head? I don't think that's a question that can be answered yet. Holler back in February. Will he have a job next year? Yes.

Who has had a worse year: Phil Longo or Wesley McGriff? — Jim Simpson (@jimsim8) October 22, 2018

Really, it's going to sound like a cop-out, it's relative. Both have had bad games. Evaluating both requires a lot of nuance.

Why isn't that Auburn dude with colored hair a more frequent guest at the @Funkys show? Dude is hilarious. — Jay G. Tate (@JayGTate) October 22, 2018

That guy's a loose cannon, but he's lovable. He packed the house at Funky's, so he's more than welcome on the Oxford Exxon live show moving forward. He did drunkenly screw with the navigation system on my truck, however, and he admitted on Saturday he's jealous of my Peloton friends. You're right, though; he's a funny guy. A bit cold-natured, but funny nonetheless.

Are you referencing the Eli Apple-to-New Orleans trade?

From Thursday at City: Why is the Ole Miss special teams so bad? It's S&P ranking is 110, the same as our Defense. Does coaching explains this poor ranking?

No, coaching doesn't explain it. There is a lack of athletes overall on the roster, especially when you factor in depth. Also, there is a fall-off at the kicker position. Gary Wunderlich was an NFL-ability kicker. Everything is not coaching. You have to have players. You need a roster full of players. Ole Miss doesn't have that.

Man @TerenceDavisJr you truly making me think every week you do these 😃 @NealMcCready what do you think @GusMcCready thinks on this one ? 🤔 https://t.co/STzbAnTqKP — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 24, 2018