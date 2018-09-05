Analytics showed you liked last week's mailbag, and I'm pleased to report the naming of a sponsor for this piece of content appears imminent. Of course, I thought it was imminent last week, but it feels even more imminent now. Once it gets sponsored, we'll all throw a big party. Once again, I asked for questions here at RebelGrove.com, on Twitter and via email, and you delivered. So, here we go...

From Insurance Rebel: You said you wanted a week to see games before taking Shea or Jordan. After one game each, who are you taking long-term into the season?

Unlike the rest of the country (the ratings for Michigan at Notre Dame were massive), I wasn't glued to Shea Patterson's debut as a Wolverine. However, from what I did see, there's no doubt Jordan Ta'amu's progress this offseason exceeded Patterson's. Patterson looked like the same guy to me -- rattled in the pocket, eyes in the wrong place, generally shook. Ta'amu, on the other hand, threw some pretty deep balls and was a couple of reads in the red zone away from a huge day. I know there's a lot of angst at Patterson. I get it. I just think it's misdirected. The kid is a good kid -- especially considering he's had his ass kissed since he was in junior high school and his family has treated him like a meal ticket for a freaking decade now. My criticism is of his dad and older brother. Anyway, Ta'amu looked awfully good Saturday, and that wasn't his best performance.

From GlassFacedScum: Biggest positive & negative takeaway from TTU game?

That's simple, and Matt Luke referenced this Monday. On the positive side, I just liked the "look" of the program, if you will. The Rebels were disciplined. They were clean. They played hard. They were physical. They were energetic but under control. Give Luke a lot of credit; he's changed the culture of that program in a short period of time. The negative: I just question the overall team speed on defense. I think it's obvious at times, and Ole Miss is going to see better offenses than the Red Raiders' going forward.

From hattiesburgreb: Will Brandon Morrow pitch again this season? Who do u pick at the moment for the MLB playoff spots?

I'm losing optimism on Morrow, but the Cubs appear to still have some hope on that front. He'd be a difference maker if completely healthy. As for the playoffs, I think it's easy to go with Boston in the American League. I think the Red Sox are superior to the Yankees and to Houston. Andrew Miller's return to the disabled list has to be worrisome to Cleveland. In the National League, it's hard to ignore what the Cubs have done in the past couple of weeks, especially since the trade for Daniel Murphy. St. Louis has been excellent for two months now. Milwaukee has a talented lineup and a great bullpen. The Dodgers are playing much better of late. Arizona and Colorado are good teams. Atlanta isn't fading, and Philadelphia doesn't appear eager to go away. In short, September should be fun and October should be fascinating. I had Boston beating the Cubs in the World Series before the season began. I guess I'll stick with that for now, though I'm not sure I really believe it.

From TX via TN Rebel: Which Sean wins in a fight... Sean Patterson Sr vs Sean Touhy?

Patterson would have his kid fight for him. Tuohy would go with Leigh Ann, I'm guessing. So we're really talking Sean Jr. or Shea versus the lady who marched right up to Coach Cotton and gave him the what-for. So, Tuohy wins.

From Mr. Sunglasses: Is LSU back or is Miami terrible?

Both? Look, LSU's defense was salty. It's fast, long and has impact players on every level. Offensively, I wasn't blown away by Joe Burrow. He was OK. He'll have to improve to beat good SEC defenses. The Tigers' running game was solid. Their offensive line was acceptable. They've always had athletes. They're good, better than I thought they'd be. That said, Miami looked awful. Their quarterback play was abysmal. Defensively, they weren't disciplined and they didn't take advantage of opportunities. In short, LSU looked formidable. But back, as in back to being a national contender? I'm not ready to go there. Miami could lose 5-6 games if that's all they've got.

From kernelrebel: #25 Maryland???

They're my thoughts, and unless you're a teenager, I question the use of three question marks. Why? Why? Why? Are you trying to compensate for something? ??? Also, I was happy for the Maryland kids. They watched their meathead coach kill a teammate this summer. I'm glad they had a nice moment.

From MemphisRebel82: Revisit over/under 800 yds for Phillips?

Well, yeah. I mean, do the math. He's going to rush for 2,448 yards. That's math. And science and stuff.

If the football Gods come down and say, "Neal, Alabama nor Clemson win the NC." Who do you think wins it? Does GA return for redemption? What about Ohio State? Does Meyer and his disgusting self get the last laugh?

I love the football gods. They're so cool, up there just passing the pigskin and controlling all the games we live and die over. Obviously, if you spot me that Alabama and Clemson are out, I'm thinking hard about Auburn or Georgia from the SEC, Ohio State or Wisconsin from the Big Ten, Oklahoma from the Big 12 and then maybe Notre Dame. If the football gods let Ohio State win this year, I have to start questioning the motives of said football gods. Would that still be gods? Would they forever be football devils? Urban Meyer can't win this year. Right?

From Swag4Heisman and DiamondReb1083: Please this. What do we need to see in week 2 for BAMA week 3.

What do I look like? The football gods? You need to see a miracle-worker.

FromHomet211Reb: If Louisiana Tech and ULM play, who do you pull for? Do you go to Johnnys Pizza afterward?

Ah, the I-20 rivalry that shaped my childhood. As a kid, I always cheered for Tech. Now that I have a degree from Harvard on the Bayou, I guess I'd cheer for the Warhawks. We McCreadys have strong ULM ties. As for the pizza, definitely. I'll have the sausage and jalapeño. Can I take it home after a Friday night football game to watch Night Tracks on TBS, just for old times' sake?

From TW12: If you could do it all over again, would you choose to raise your kids in Oxford? What are the pros and cons?

Yes. Oxford has been a great place to raise kids. The schools are phenomenal. People care about their kids and that creates wonderful opportunities. The town is safe and the presence of the university provides cultural opportunities and diversity they wouldn't otherwise experience in a small town. I can't really think of cons. It's a small town, so there's some elitism and politics, but that's everywhere. As for a do-over, I've talked about this on the Oxford Exxon Podcast several times. If I had a do-over, we would have left Mobile much earlier than we did. I was young. My career in print journalism was going strong and I didn't trust WNSP at all. I had chances to leave and I stayed in Mobile. That was an error on my part. My gut screamed, "GTFO!" I ignored it. Error. As for a further do-over, had I known I wanted to go into print journalism, I would've skipped graduate school and picked a city and made myself available to freelance, hoping an opportunity would be earned. To answer your question about moving to Oxford, however, yes, I'd do it again.

From chess2289: You just won $200 million dollars in the lottery. What is the 1st thing you will do and will you stay in Oxford?

Oh, this is a hypothetical. At first, I thought you were telling me I'd won $200 million. I was so joyful. Then I figured out it wasn't real. I guess I'll finish this still-unsponsored mailbag. If I won $200 million, I'm buying a beach house somewhere and living a life of relaxed leisure. I don't think I'd write anymore, unless I sat and wrote the two or three novels that ruminate in my mind. Would I stay in Oxford? Sure, we'd stay long enough for Caroline to graduate from OHS. The next four years would be up to Carson. If he wanted to stay for high school, we'd stay. If not, I could always buy him a spot on a high school soccer team somewhere. I wouldn't change my life much. I'm a pretty simple guy. I'd probably just become more of an isolationist -- on a beach.

From Reb Talking 18: Barring injuries, does OM have 4 players (Greg, A.J., D.K. and Lodge) drafted in the first two rounds of the 2019 NFL draft? Also, Does a program like Ole Miss gain any tangible momentum when it has big time draft success?

Four? That seems high. A.J. and Greg are first-round locks. Metcalf still has some doubters to silence and he has to prove he can create separation from the defender. I wouldn't be shocked if he returns for 2019. As for Lodge, the second round feels like a stretch. He's going to get a pro opportunity for sure, but I don't know that he goes that high. As for momentum, yes, putting players into the NFL is the most important thing a program can do for recruiting.

From OleMissGuy: Is CTE a long term threat to football itself? Is it something we can stop with better equipment and new, strictly enforced rules, or does it have the potential to ruin the entire sport? If we stop the hard hits, how does that affect the attraction of the sport? Will it destroy Jr High and High School football which feeds the college system? The NFL? Will lawsuits by damaged players destroy everything?It appears to be a progressive disease much like Alzheimers started by trauma. The damage does not stop when a player's career ends. Scary.I can remember when boxing was a huge American sport. Friday Night Fights on TV every week. At one point, Ali was the most recognizable person in the whole world. Foreman and Frazier, etc. People watched and argued about boxing and knew the top contenders at all times. CTE had a lot to do with the destruction of that sport. It is a faint shadow of what it once was.To a lesser extent, it caused changes in NASCAR that made the sport boring. Safe cars and tracks and easy to drive cars greatly improved driver safety, but made the sport so boring it is in decline. You simply don't have to be good at it to win now.I know this is off the wall, but something to occupy your mind while you work out.

Yes, CTE represents a major threat to the overall popularity of football. It's terrifying to parents, and youth football participation is trending down. Other sports are dangerous too but the optics are different. For example, I do wonder if all the headers in soccer could cause brain damage, but it's not aesthetically frightening as some of the hits in football are. It's clear the powers that be at the college and NFL levels see this. Just look at the way the game is being officiated in the NFL preseason and in Week 1 of the college season. Lead with your head and you're penalized. I think to assume football will always remain wildly popular is foolish, as you clearly agree. I just look at the economics of it. If football loses popularity at the middle school and high school levels, the money will go to other sports. As that happens, the game dies a slow death. It takes a generation, in my opinion, for that death to reach the boxing/NASCAR levels, and I think football will desperately find a way to stem that trend. There's so much money involved.

From Kinsley1m: At some point this year will you and Chase perform a dramatic reinactment of Shea Patterson: A Story of Redemption by @rbhankins?

I have instructed Chase and Russell to do that in costume and post it on our Youtube feed. Like you, I can't wait.

From nyc-tup: Do we as Ole Miss fans owe Shea a debt of gratitude? Has he taught us what it feels like to be Mississippi State fans?

Worth pondering...

True/False: If LSU is as good in SEC play as they were Sunday night, it lowers the win ceiling for everyone in the SEC West not named Alabama. — D a ñ (@danfmiller) September 3, 2018

That would be true. Let's see LSU at Auburn on Sept. 15 before we overreact, however. LSU's defense is very good. The Tigers' offense didn't wow me.

From RickyTReb: If it were you making the decision, which school would you choose from your tour w/Campbell? Also, after leaving her at her school of choice, what will be your fondest memory from her first 18 years?For the record, dropped my daughter off at college 14 years ago, and still get a little emotional thinking about it. It’s definitely a bittersweet day that you’ll never forget.

You're going to make me cry. I liked all the schools differently. I liked Louisiana Tech, but that held sentimentality for me that it didn't hold for her. I liked Arkansas, but I could tell within five minutes, just judging from her body language, that she loved it. I had kind of hoped she would love Oklahoma. I have no idea why; maybe I wanted an excuse to go to more Thunder games, but we were in Norman a day after Fayetteville and it had no chance. I thought she would love Auburn, but she didn't. When she told me on the way home from Auburn that she was done, we moved on to the next phase in the process. I just want her to be happy and to have a great college experience. I'm proud of her to have the courage to want to go away to college. I had kind of hoped, very selfishly, Ole Miss would have turned up the heat on its recruitment of her before it did, but Campbell just wasn't interested in it. I've already thought about the emotion I'll feel when we drop her off. I'll be sad, sure, but she's ready. She'll do great. We are very proud of her and the young lady she's becoming. As for memories, wow, where to start? My first memory of her, if I'm being honest, came about 10 days or so after she was born. I was so intimidated of her. She was a baby and she was a girl -- two things I didn't have a lot of experience with. It was a Sunday afternoon in May, and I was tired. She was too, so she and I went to the couch in our living room. I turned on a Cubs game (they were playing the Reds, I think). She fell asleep. I fell in love. I'll always remember her as a little girl loving Dora the Explorer. We took her to see Dora Live in Birmingham in June 2003. She was so excited that I cried. Her stuffed monkey, named Boots, had to have a plate of food at breakfast, so Boots sat in a chair near her highchair with a pancake and a banana. I'll remember all the Webkinz, how we set up a Webkinz account for me so I could play with them from afar when I moved to Oxford months ahead of the rest of my family in 2008, all the American Dolls and her first basketball game as a seventh-grader when she looked into the stands so nervously. I'll remember the way she voraciously worked through the Harry Potter books, her obsessiveness with clean floors (she got that from me), our day at the Chicago Institute of Art, the way she cheered so hard for the Cubs the night they won the World Series (that was all for me; I tear up thinking about it) and the way she attacked the ACT over the past year. I'll also remember the day we had to put our beloved Labrador retriever, Miller, down. Laura and I got Miller in August 1998, so Campbell had known him her entire life. As a baby, I would push her stroller to the vacant lot near our house in Mobile and she would gleefully watch Miller chase down frisbees. At the end, when his back legs were completely out, we knew we had to make arrangements for him. I was going to go to the vet alone that afternoon. Campbell, who was nine or 10 at the time, said she wanted to come. I let her. On the way there, she said she's just wait in the waiting room. When we got there, however, she said she wanted to be with him. She and I held Miller as he passed. I adored that dog. He was family. Campbell comforted him the entire time and held my hand on the drive home. Ironically, she's interested in pediatric nursing. She'd like to work at a place like St. Jude. The night of Laura's accident, she comforted Laura and helped make sure she didn't go into shock while Caroline and I went searching for a phone signal so we could get help. She'll do great, and I'll miss the heck out of her and I'll be counting down days until I get to see her again. But I think she'll love college. I think she'll make lots of friends and be happy. She's a great kid. Sorry for the long answer, as it was more than you asked for, and yes, I'll freely admit I cried a bit through a majority of the answer. Every man should be lucky enough to have a little girl. I was lucky enough to have two. I've been blessed.

From RebAz: Soto vs Acuna NL ROY?

Acuna, but they're both so great. If you told me both won an MVP one day, I wouldn't be at all surprised.

From USP94: Neal, going back to 2012, if Bjork had been hired first and allowed to make his own HC hire; would Taggert have been the guy? He seemed pretty zeroed in on Taggert this last go around. Willie Taggert at South Florida = or > Hugh Freeze?

I think Bjork would've hired Taggert had he had the opportunity. As for the last part of your question, I just don't know. As we've said so many times here, Freeze's legacy at Ole Miss is so very complicated.

From treywarr: What's your favorite vacation (other than for a cubs game)?

I'm a beach guy. Give me a beach, a cooler, a book, a baseball game to listen to on my phone and access to a pool and I'm happy.

Cubs are on 🔥... All gears seem to be turning. Can they sustain this kind of play for the rest of the year? Go Cubs Go! #FlyTheW — Jonathan Blankenship (@hfd331) September 3, 2018

I was going to answer this on Monday afternoon after Anthony Rizzo's two-run home run in the eighth gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead. St. Louis lost to Washington and the Cubs were six outs away from having a stranglehold on the division. Then Edwards walked everyone, an ump missed a call on Braun and the Brewers won. Then Milwaukee won, 11-1, last night. Dammit, Jonathan. This is all your fault.

do you think Matt Luke and his staff will get the recruiting class they need in December/February? — Justin Spencer (@joegunn28) September 3, 2018

If they don't, it won't be for a lack of effort. To answer your question, I just don't know. It's cliche, but time well tell.

Who do you think is more important to their sport,and why? Tiger Woods or Rodger Federer. Also do you watch any professional Tennis? — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) September 3, 2018

I'd go with Woods because of what he's meant to the sport in so many different ways. I like watching Federer. I like watching Nadal. As a kid, I had a crush on Gabriela Sabatini. If I stumble upon a match featuring Elina Svitolina, I typically stay a while.

What’s the mist you would pay for a bottle of bourbon — Brad (@gocat132) September 3, 2018

To date, the most I've paid was around $90 for a bottle of Jefferson's Ocean. I don't know that I could enjoy it if I paid more than that. That price tag would ruminate in my head with every sip. Bourbon snobs, don't @ me. Drink what you like.

I used to enjoy listening to you many years ago on the @Mickeyplyler show. You were always fair in your SEC coverage. What do you think happens in Columbia, SC this weekend? — Todd Faulkner (@ToddEFaulkner) September 3, 2018

Thank you. I'm a big fan of Mickey's. I haven't talked to him in years. If you know him, tell him I said hello. As for USC-UGA, the Bulldogs are clearly the better team, but I bet the Gamecocks show up ready to fight. That's Muschamp's personality.

Would you rather be able to eat whatever you want and not gain weight or have @RivalsChase quality hair? I’ll hang up and listen #mailbag #pawl — Mr. Bagman (@SwagKelly1) September 3, 2018

Chase does have very nice hair. Here's what I've learned: No matter how fit a bald guy is, if he's bald, that's the first thing people notice -- unless he's also fat, at which point you're known as the fat, bald guy. The two seemingly go hand in hand, sort of like peanut butter and jelly. Even when I was marathon-level fit (I got down to 190 pounds at one point), people still described me using the word "bald" first. I miss fried food sometimes and I certainly love a good greasy cheeseburger. Ask me this 20 years ago and I take Chase's hair. Ask me 10 years ago and I take Chase's hair. But today? It's a close call. I'm used to being bald. I guess I'd take the metabolism you described over Parham's lovely locks, though when I have dreams where I have hair I wake up happy -- until I see a mirror.

Does your belief that fake Peloton friends are real friends actually prove that you’re insane? Or is this still undocumented? — Jay G. Tate (@JayGTate) September 3, 2018