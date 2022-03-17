The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 1

Editor's Note: The audio on Brooks' end is difficult to hear at times. Some of his observations will be transcribed and included in 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co., Sunday on RebelGrove.com.

Ole Miss offensive tackle Mason Brooks sat down with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready to discuss his background, his decision to transfer to Ole Miss, the recruiting process, his early observations about the Rebels' program and the start of spring football next week in Oxford.

The Mason Brooks Show is presented by by The Rogue. The Rogue is your destination for fine men's clothing. Their stylists hand-select pieces from top designers. From work to lifestyle to night life, there's the perfect something for everyone. The Rogue has all the best items from Peter Millar, Martin Dingman, Jack Victor, Halsey, True Grit and more.

The Rogue has delivered fine men's clothing for more than 54 years. Their classic style, attention to detail and commitment to excellent service continues to make The Rogue a special place to shop.

Visit The Rogue at 4450 I-55 North, Jackson or at therogue.com.