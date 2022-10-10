Brooks discussed that play, his friendship with former Western Kentucky teammate/New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, this weekend's game versus Auburn and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on the latest episode of The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue.

Ole Miss offensive lineman was part of the Rebels' jumbo package that produced a touchdown Saturday in the Rebels' 52-28 win at Vanderbilt.

