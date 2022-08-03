The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 3

Brooks detailed a typical camp day, his dislike of breakfast and how that is a challenge during the grind of camp, the Rebels' team culture, developing culture on the offensive line, the quarterback battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer and much more.

Ole Miss offensive tackle Mason Brooks discussed preseason camp, which begins on Wednesday, on this edition of The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue.

The Mason Brooks Show is presented by by The Rogue. The Rogue is your destination for fine men's clothing. Their stylists hand-select pieces from top designers. From work to lifestyle to night life, there's the perfect something for everyone. The Rogue has all the best items from Peter Millar, Martin Dingman, Jack Victor, Halsey, True Grit and more.

The Rogue has delivered fine men's clothing for 55 years. Their classic style, attention to detail and commitment to excellent service continues to make The Rogue a special place to shop.

Visit The Rogue at 4450 I-55 North, Jackson or at therogue.com. You can also reach The Rogue at 601.362.6383 or

info@therogue.com